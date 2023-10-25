CAT Admit Card 2023: Release Date, Hall Ticket Correction and Check Other Doubts

CAT Admit Card 2023: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) will release the admit card for the Common Admission Test 2023 (CAT) on November 7, 2023, at 5.00 PM. Candidates who are going to appear in the forthcoming exam must download the hall ticket on the official website: iimcat.ac.in by entering the login credentials.

According to the official schedule, CAT 2023 will be conducted on November 26, 2023, in three slots. The admission test will be held in centres spread across 155 test cities. The name of the exam centre will be mentioned on the hall ticket. Candidates have to carry their CAT Admit Card 2023 to the examination hall for entry purposes.

CAT 2023 Admit Card Important Dates

Candidates can check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Events Dates Release of CAT admit card 2023 November 7, 2023, at 5.00 PM Last date to download admit card November 26, 2023 CAT 2023 Exam Date November 26, 2023

How to Download IIM CAT Admit Card 2023?

Candidates can check out the step-by-step guide to download the hall ticket below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card download link

Step 3: Submit the login information

Step 4: CAT 2023 Admit Card will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the same

Step 6: Keep multiple hardcopies for exam purposes

What Details will be Mentioned on CAT Hall Ticket 2023?

Candidates can check out the mandatory information written on the hall ticket below:

Candidate’s name

Candidate’s category

Application number

Date of Birth

Exam date and slot timing

CAT Exam Centre Venue

Reporting and Entry Time

Google map link

PwD status

CAT Admit Card 2023 Error Correction

After downloading the CAT exam hall ticket, candidates must check out the details mentioned on the admit card carefully. There can be several types of errors in the hall ticket such as:

Spelling error in name

Incorrect registration number

Error in signature, DOB, or photo

Test centre out of the preference list

Incorrect PwD status

Whom to Contact Incase of Discrepancies in CAT 2023 Call Letter?

If there is any discrepancy in the hall ticket, candidates must reach out to the CAT Helpline. They can also send their concerns via email to cathelpdesk@iimcat.ac.in or contact the toll-free helpline number 1800-2108-720.

What to do If I Forgot CAT User ID or Password?

There can be situations when the candidates forget the password or username itself. Sometimes, they also delete the message having the login credentials. In this condition, they can follow the below-mentioned steps to retrieve the password:

Go to the CAT login window’s user ID and password section

Enter the registered email address

Click on Get User ID /Password link

User ID and password will be sent to the candidate’s registered mail.

Also Read: HPU BEd Counselling 2023 Correction-cum MopUp Round Begins Today at admissions.hpushimla.in