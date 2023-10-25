  1. Home
CAT Admit Card 2023: Release Date, Hall Ticket Correction and Check Other Doubts

CAT Admit Card 2023 will be released on November 7, 2023. Candidates can download the hall ticket at iimcat.ac.in. Check out the schedule, steps for error correction, and exam-related doubts here.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 25, 2023 14:10 IST
CAT Admit Card 2023
CAT Admit Card 2023

CAT Admit Card 2023: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) will release the admit card for the Common Admission Test 2023 (CAT) on November 7, 2023, at 5.00 PM. Candidates who are going to appear in the forthcoming exam must download the hall ticket on the official website: iimcat.ac.in by entering the login credentials.

According to the official schedule, CAT 2023 will be conducted on November 26, 2023, in three slots. The admission test will be held in centres spread across 155 test cities. The name of the exam centre will be mentioned on the hall ticket. Candidates have to carry their CAT Admit Card 2023 to the examination hall for entry purposes. 

CAT 2023 Admit Card Important Dates

Candidates can check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Events

Dates

Release of CAT admit card 2023

November 7, 2023, at 5.00 PM

Last date to download admit card

November 26, 2023

CAT 2023 Exam Date

November 26, 2023

How to Download IIM CAT Admit Card 2023?

Candidates can check out the step-by-step guide to download the hall ticket below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card download link

Step 3: Submit the login information

Step 4: CAT 2023 Admit Card will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the same

Step 6: Keep multiple hardcopies for exam purposes

What Details will be Mentioned on CAT Hall Ticket 2023?

Candidates can check out the mandatory information written on the hall ticket below:

  • Candidate’s name
  • Candidate’s category
  • Application number
  • Date of Birth
  • Exam date and slot timing
  • CAT Exam Centre Venue
  • Reporting and Entry Time
  • Google map link
  • PwD status

CAT Admit Card 2023 Error Correction

After downloading the CAT exam hall ticket, candidates must check out the details mentioned on the admit card carefully. There can be several types of errors in the hall ticket such as:

  • Spelling error in name
  • Incorrect registration number
  • Error in signature, DOB, or photo
  • Test centre out of the preference list
  • Incorrect PwD status

Whom to Contact Incase of Discrepancies in CAT 2023 Call Letter?

If there is any discrepancy in the hall ticket, candidates must reach out to the CAT Helpline. They can also send their concerns via email to cathelpdesk@iimcat.ac.in or contact the toll-free helpline number 1800-2108-720.

What to do If I Forgot CAT User ID or Password?

There can be situations when the candidates forget the password or username itself. Sometimes, they also delete the message having the login credentials. In this condition, they can follow the below-mentioned steps to retrieve the password:

  • Go to the CAT login window’s user ID and password section
  • Enter the registered email address 
  • Click on Get User ID /Password link
  • User ID and password will be sent to the candidate’s registered mail.

