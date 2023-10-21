CAT 2023: Check IIM Mumbai MBA Admission Criteria and Weightage Given To Entrance Test Here

CAT 2023: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai has released its admission policy for MBA programmes 2024-26. As per the admission criteria, the IIM Mumbai will consider Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 scores. The institute will offer three MBA programmes including a Master of Business Administration (MBA), MBA in Operations and Supply Chain Management, and MBA in Sustainability Management through CAT.

Recently, the National Institute of Industrial Engineering, NITIE was renamed as IIM Mumbai making it the 21st IIM in the country. On August 8, both houses of the Parliament, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, passed the Indian Institute of Management (Amendment) Bill 2023.

IIM Mumbai Admission Criteria 2024

IIM Mumbai will shortlist and select candidates for MBA admissions 2024 through three stages. They will be shortlisted based on their CAT 2023 scores, reservation, gender diversity, and more. The IIM Mumbai shortlisting criteria for MBA admission include:

Stage 1: Minimum CAT 2023 percentile cut-offs to be considered for Personal Interview (PI)

Stage 2: Based on the above criteria, candidates are called for PI based on their CAT scores considering their reservation category and gender diversity

They can check the table below to know the MBA admission criteria and weightage given to CAT.

Category Section: I (VARC) Section: II (DILR) Section: III (QA) Overall Percentile Open ≥80 ≥80 ≥75 ≥85 OBC NC ≥70 ≥65 ≥75 ≥75 EWS ≥70 ≥65 ≥75 ≥75 SC ≥65 ≥60 ≥60 ≥75 ST ≥55 ≥55 ≥55 ≥65 PwD ≥45 ≥45 ≥45 ≥55

Stage 3: For final selection, the institute will derive a composite score using the parameters including class 10, 12 marks, bachelor’s degree marks, work experience, and gender diversity. The composite score will be used for the category-wise merit list. The weightage given to each parameter for the final selection will be as follows:

Parameter Weightage CAT score 55 PI 20 Academic performance and work experience score 20 Gender diversity 05 Total 100

Also Read: CAT 2023 Admit Card Date Revises; Download Hall Ticket at iimcat.ac.in