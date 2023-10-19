CAT 2023 Admit Card Date Revises; Download Hall Ticket at iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2023 Admit Card: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) has revised the release date of the Common Admission Test, CAT hall ticket. Now, candidates can start download the admit cards from November 7, 2023 onwards. They can visit the official website to access the hall ticket. Previously, the CAT 2023 admit card was slated to be released on October 25, 2023.

“The Admit Card for CAT 2023 examination will be made live on 07th Nov 2023. Please use your User ID and Password to log in and download the Admit card,” reads the official website.

CAT 2023 Important Dates

Check out the complete schedule below:

Events Dates CAT 2023 Admit Card November 7, 2023, CAT Exam Date 2023 November 26, 2023, CAT Result Declaration Second week of January 2024 (Tentative)

How to Download CAT 2023 Admit Card?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to access the hall ticket:

Step 1: Visit the official website: iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card download link

Step 3: Key in login credentials

Step 4: The CAT admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the hall ticket

Step 6: Keep multiple hardcopies for future reference

Details Mentioned on CAT 2023 Admit Card

Check out the mandatory information that will be mentioned on hall ticket below:

Candidate Name

Date of birth

Application number

Category certificate

Date and time of exam

Reporting/ Entry time at centre

Google Map Link

Test City

Test centre

PwD status

Why CAT 2023?

CAT 2023 is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs. CAT 2023 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions. A list of such institutions is provided on the CAT website. IIMs have no role in the selection process of non-IIM institutions.

