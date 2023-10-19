  1. Home
  2. News
  3. CAT 2023 Admit Card Date Revises; Download Hall Ticket at iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2023 Admit Card Date Revises; Download Hall Ticket at iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2023 Admit Card release date has been revised. Candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website: iimcat.ac.in. Check the complete schedule here.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 19, 2023 18:22 IST
CAT 2023 Admit Card Date Revises
CAT 2023 Admit Card Date Revises

CAT 2023 Admit Card: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) has revised the release date of the Common Admission Test, CAT hall ticket. Now, candidates can start download the admit cards from November 7, 2023 onwards. They can visit the official website to access the hall ticket. Previously, the CAT 2023 admit card was slated to be released on October 25, 2023. 

“The Admit Card for CAT 2023 examination will be made live on 07th Nov 2023. Please use your User ID and Password to log in and download the Admit card,” reads the official website.

CAT 2023 Important Dates

Check out the complete schedule below:

Events

Dates

CAT 2023 Admit Card

November 7, 2023,

CAT Exam Date 2023

November 26, 2023,

CAT Result Declaration

Second week of January 2024

(Tentative)

How to Download CAT 2023 Admit Card?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to access the hall ticket:

Step 1: Visit the official website: iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card download link

Step 3: Key in login credentials

Step 4: The CAT admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the hall ticket

Step 6: Keep multiple hardcopies for future reference

Details Mentioned on CAT 2023 Admit Card

Check out the mandatory information that will be mentioned on hall ticket below:

  • Candidate Name
  • Date of birth
  • Application number
  • Category certificate
  • Date and time of exam
  • Reporting/ Entry time at centre
  • Google Map Link
  • Test City
  • Test centre
  • PwD status

Why CAT 2023?

CAT 2023 is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs. CAT 2023 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions. A list of such institutions is provided on the CAT website. IIMs have no role in the selection process of non-IIM institutions.

Also Read: MHT CET Exam Dates 2024 Released at cetcell.mahacet.org; Check Schedule Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023