CAT 2023 Admit Card Date Revises; Download Hall Ticket at iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2023 Admit Card: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) has revised the release date of the Common Admission Test, CAT hall ticket. Now, candidates can start download the admit cards from November 7, 2023 onwards. They can visit the official website to access the hall ticket. Previously, the CAT 2023 admit card was slated to be released on October 25, 2023.
“The Admit Card for CAT 2023 examination will be made live on 07th Nov 2023. Please use your User ID and Password to log in and download the Admit card,” reads the official website.
CAT 2023 Important Dates
Check out the complete schedule below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
CAT 2023 Admit Card
|
November 7, 2023,
|
CAT Exam Date 2023
|
November 26, 2023,
|
CAT Result Declaration
|
Second week of January 2024
(Tentative)
How to Download CAT 2023 Admit Card?
Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to access the hall ticket:
Step 1: Visit the official website: iimcat.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card download link
Step 3: Key in login credentials
Step 4: The CAT admit card will appear on the screen
Step 5: View and download the hall ticket
Step 6: Keep multiple hardcopies for future reference
Details Mentioned on CAT 2023 Admit Card
Check out the mandatory information that will be mentioned on hall ticket below:
- Candidate Name
- Date of birth
- Application number
- Category certificate
- Date and time of exam
- Reporting/ Entry time at centre
- Google Map Link
- Test City
- Test centre
- PwD status
Why CAT 2023?
CAT 2023 is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs. CAT 2023 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions. A list of such institutions is provided on the CAT website. IIMs have no role in the selection process of non-IIM institutions.
