Which U.S. State is Known as the 'Free State'? Check Here!

America’s states are more famous for their nicknames that are so recognizable that they're synonymous with the formation of the state, its places, and even its historical and cultural beauty. Every state in the U.S. has one or more nicknames, and today we are talking about one of those, ‘The Free State’. Let’s find out which state in the United States is known as the free state.

Which U.S. State is called the 'Free State'?

The U.S. state known as the 'Free State' is Maryland. This nickname is tied to the state's unique history and political identity, reflecting its independence and progressive stances at various points in American history.

Why is it called the 'Free State'?

The moniker 'Free State' is a nickname that emerged during the Prohibition era of the 1920s. While most states were enforcing the federal ban on alcohol, Maryland's state legislature refused to pass a state law to enforce the Volstead Act. This refusal was a symbol of the state's defiance against federal overreach and its commitment to individual liberty.