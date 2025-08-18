Which U.S. State is Known as the 'Free State'? Check Here!

America’s states are more famous for their nicknames that are so recognizable that they're synonymous with the formation of the state, its places, and even its historical and cultural beauty. Every state in the U.S. has one or more nicknames, and today we are talking about one of those, ‘The Free State’. Let’s find out which state in the United States is known as the free state.
Which U.S. State is called the 'Free State'?
The U.S. state known as the 'Free State' is Maryland. This nickname is tied to the state's unique history and political identity, reflecting its independence and progressive stances at various points in American history.
Why is it called the 'Free State'?
The moniker 'Free State' is a nickname that emerged during the Prohibition era of the 1920s. While most states were enforcing the federal ban on alcohol, Maryland's state legislature refused to pass a state law to enforce the Volstead Act. This refusal was a symbol of the state's defiance against federal overreach and its commitment to individual liberty.
The term's roots, however, go even deeper, connecting to Maryland's role during the Civil War. Despite being a slave state, Maryland never seceded from the Union. Its strategic location surrounding Washington, D.C., made its loyalty crucial. The state's complex political landscape included a significant population of free Black people and strong abolitionist sentiment, contributing to a sense of political independence that predated the Prohibition era. The "Free State" nickname thus encapsulates both its independent spirit and its historical position on matters of liberty.
Some Basic Facts About the Free State
-
Prohibition Defiance: Maryland was the only state that did not enact a statewide law to enforce the Volstead Act. It was a haven for those who opposed Prohibition, earning it the nickname.
-
Civil War Stance: Although Maryland was a slave state, it remained in the Union. President Lincoln's administration took strong measures, including suspending habeas corpus, to ensure the state's loyalty and prevent secession, as its strategic location was vital for the Union cause.
-
Abolitionist Ties: Maryland had a large free Black population before the Civil War. It was also the home of famous abolitionists like Frederick Douglass and Harriet Tubman, both of whom escaped slavery in Maryland and went on to become influential figures in the anti-slavery movement.
