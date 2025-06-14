NEET PG 2025 Exam City Resubmission Window Activated at natboard.edu.in: Here's Direct Link to Apply Online
NEET PG 2025 Exam City Resubmission Window to Open Today: Candidates can resubmit their choice of NEET PG 2025 Exam City from June 13, 2025, till June 17,.2025, only at natboard.edu.in. Check important dates, steps to apply, and other details here.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Science is all set to open the NEET PG 2025 exam city resubmission window today, June 13, 2025, at 03:00 PM. The NEET-PG exam will now be held in more cities to accommodate all the test-takers in a Single Shift. This indicates the addition of cities mentioned in the information bulletin. Thus, all the applicants will have to resubmit their choice of Exam City. The NEET PG 2025 exam city resubmission window will remain active from June 13, 2025 (03:00 PM) till June 17,.2025 (11:55 PM). The exam city selection will be based on First Come First Serve Basis. Therefore, candidates must check the official website regularly and submit the form as soon as the link is activated officially. Scroll down to learn more about the NEET PG 2025 exam city resubmission window, including important dates, steps to apply, and other details on this page.
NEET PG 2025 Exam City List PDF
NEET PG 2025 Exam City Correction Window
National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test- PG (NEET PG) is conducted for students seeking admission to the MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses, Post MBBS DNB Courses, Direct 6 Years DrNB Courses, and NBEMS Diploma Courses. As per the latest notice, the NEET-PG 2025 will be held in a single shift on August 3, 2025, and there is an addition of more cities to accommodate all the test-takers in a single shift. Therefore, the NEET PG 2025 exam city resubmission window link will open today, so that candidates can resubmit their choice of Exam City. The application window link will remain active till June 17, 2025 (11:55 PM). While submitting the online application form, applicants will only be able to view exam cities with available testing seats. NBEMS will allot the exam venue within the selected Exam City. However, the allocation of exam city will follow First Come First Serve Basis. The exact exam venue will be communicated to the aspirants through their respective admit cards.
NEET PG 2025 Exam City Resubmission Window Important Dates
Candidates must stay updated with all the important dates of the NEET PG 2025 Exam City Resubmission Window and other events to avoid missing any important events. Here are the key dates for the NEET PG 2025 exam shared below:
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Events
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Dates
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Application Window for Choosing the exam city
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13.06.2025(03:00 PM) to 17.06.2025(11:55 PM)
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Edit Window
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20.06.2025 to 22.06.2025
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Informing the Exam City to the candidates
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21.07.2025
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Issue of the Admit Cards
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31.07.2025
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Date of Examination
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03.08.2025 (09:00 AM to 12:30 PM)
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Declaration of Result by
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03.09.2025
How to Select NEET PG Exam City 2025?
Candidates must ensure that they resubmit their choice of exam city online within the deadline. Here are the simple steps for resubmission of NEET PG 2025 exam city details shared below for reference purposes:
- Go to the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in.
- On the homepage, click “NEET PG” and then the “NEET PG 2025 exam city resubmission window” link.
- Now, log in with your application credentials, such as User ID and password.
- Next, Select the “Choose Test City” Tab.
- Now, hit the “Click here to choose test city” button.
- Read the instructions carefully and click “close” upon reading.
- You will be able to view your personal details.
- Now, choose “State” under Test City Preference.
- In the next step, choose Test City and go through the instructions carefully. Press “Ok” to close the guidelines. Please note that the Test-City, once submitted, cannot be rectified/modified.
- Read the instructions carefully and click the “radio” button for form submission.
- Lastly, the confirmation Message will be displayed. Press “OK” to finalise your selection.
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