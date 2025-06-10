Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Spanish Days and Months: Learn How to Pronounce and Write It for Students and Kids

Do you know? Spanish is the second most spoken language in the world by native speakers - over 500 million people speak it! If you know Spanish, you can talk to millions of people, make new friends, and explore amazing cultures!  

Jul 25, 2025, 15:02 IST
Hola! That means "Hello!" in Spanish. Today, we are going to learn about Spanish, one of the most exciting languages in the world! Did you know that in Spanish, just like in English, we have days of the week and months of the year to help us keep track of time? Learning the days and months in Spanish is like opening a new door to another world. 

Many Spanish-speaking countries have exciting festivals and traditions during each month. Wouldn’t it be fun to learn about them too? You’ll be able to say when your birthday is, what day you go to school, or when your next big holiday will be — all in Spanish! So get ready! Let’s explore:

the días de la semana (days of the week)

and the meses del año (months of the year) — all in Spanish!

Spanish Days and Months with Prounciation in English

Spanish Days of the Week with Prounciation 

Spanish

English

Pronunciation

lus

Monday

LOO-ness

martes

Tuesday

MAR-tess

miércoles

Wednesday

MYER-koh-less

jueves

Thursday

HWEH-vess

viernes

Friday

VYEHR-ness

sábado

Saturday

SAH-bah-doh

domingo

Sunday

doh-MEEN-goh

Months of the Year in Spanish and English

Spanish

English

Pronunciation

enero

January

eh-NEH-roh

febrero

February

feh-BREH-roh

marzo

March

MAR-thoh (Spain) / MAR-soh (Latin America)

abril

April

ah-BREEL

mayo

May

MY-oh

junio

June

HOO-nee-oh

julio

July

HOO-lee-oh

agosto

August

ah-GOHS-toh

septiembre

September

sep-TYEHM-bray

octubre

October

ock-TOO-bray

noviembre

November

noh-VYEHM-bray

diciembre

December

dee-SYEHM-bray

Bonus Keywords

  • día = day
  • semana = week
  • mes = month
  • año = year
  • hoy = today
  • mañana = tomorrow
  • ayer = yesterday

Some Interesting Facts - 

  • In Spanish, the week typically starts on Monday (lunes).
  • Days of the week are not capitalized in Spanish unless at the beginning of a sentence.
  • The meanings come from Roman and religious traditions, similar to the English days of the week.

Spanish Days and Months Chart

Students can learn the spanish days from the chart given below -

 

Here's a spanish month chart -

Seasons in Spanish

We will learn how seasons are prounced in Spanish language in the table below.

Spanish

English

Pronunciation

primavera

Spring

pree-mah-VEH-rah

verano

Summer

veh-RAH-noh

otoño

Autumn/Fall

oh-TOH-nyoh

invierno

Winter

een-VYEHR-noh

Spanish Days and Months Song

This song uses a familiar tune to help you remember the days of the week and months of the year in Spanish.

Tune

You can sing this to the tune of "Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star" or "ABC Song."

Lyrics

(Days of the Week - Días de la Semana)

Lunes, martes, miércoles, también,

Jueves, viernes, qué bien, qué bien.

Sábado, domingo, fin de semana,

Los días de la semana, ¡qué alegría, nana!

(Months of the Year - Meses del Año)

Enero, febrero, marzo, qué emoción,

Abril, mayo, junio, ¡qué canción!

Julio, agosto, septiembre, con calor,

Octubre, noviembre, diciembre, ¡qué mejor!

Tips for Learning

  • Sing along! The more you sing, the faster you'll memorize them.

  • Point to a calendar: As you sing each day or month, point to it on a calendar.

  • Add actions: Create simple actions for each day or month to make it more interactive.

  • Practice daily: A few minutes each day will go a long way!

Spanish Days and Months Practice

Instrucciones: Completa las siguientes oraciones con el mes correcto en español. ¡Buena suerte!

Parte 1: Completa las oraciones (Fill in the blanks)

  1. El primer mes del año es _______________.

  2. Mi cumpleaños es en _______________, el mes del amor.

  3. Después de marzo viene _______________.

  4. La Navidad se celebra en _______________.

  5. Las vacaciones de verano suelen ser en _______________ y _______________.

  6. El Día de la Independencia de México es en _______________.

  7. Antes de _______________, tenemos _______________.

  8. En _______________, muchas personas hacen propósitos de Año Nuevo.

  9. El día de San Valentín es en _______________.

  10. _______________ es el mes de las flores en primavera.

  11. Los estudiantes regresan a la escuela en _______________.

  12. El mes más corto del año es _______________.

  13. Después de _______________, es _______________.

  14. El Día de Muertos en México es en _______________.

  15. _______________ tiene 31 días. (Nombra un mes que no sea enero o diciembre)

  16. El mes antes de julio es _______________.

  17. _______________ y _______________ son meses de otoño.

  18. Mi deporte favorito empieza en _______________.

  19. _______________ es el mes de las brujas.

  20. El verano termina en _______________.

  21. Antes de diciembre, tenemos _______________.

  22. El mes después de octubre es _______________.

  23. En _______________, el clima es muy frío.

  24. El Día del Niño se celebra en _______________ en muchos países.

  25. La Nochebuena es el 24 de _______________.

Parte 2: Escribe el mes en español (Write the month in Spanish)

Traduce el mes entre paréntesis al español.

  1. Voy de vacaciones en (August) _______________.

  2. Su aniversario es en (May) _______________.

  3. Ella nació en (February) _______________.

  4. El concierto es el 15 de (September) _______________.

  5. ¿Qué vas a hacer en (July) _______________?

  6. La primavera comienza en (March) _______________.

  7. Mi examen final es en (June) _______________.

  8. Nos vemos en (April) _______________.

  9. El invierno empieza en (December) _______________.

  10. ¿Cuál es tu mes favorito? El mío es (October) _______________.

  11. Las hojas cambian de color en (November) _______________.

  12. Celebramos el Año Nuevo en (January) _______________.

  13. Ella siempre viaja en (August) _______________.

  14. Los días son más largos en (June) _______________.

  15. El día de Acción de Gracias es en (November) _______________.

  16. ¿Tienes planes para (December) _______________?

  17. La escuela termina en (May) _______________ o (June) _______________.

  18. Nos conocimos en (April) _______________.

  19. La película se estrena en (July) _______________.

  20. El festival es cada (September) _______________.

  21. Ella prefiere el clima de (March) _______________.

  22. ¿Cuándo es tu cumpleaños? Es en (January) _______________.

  23. El evento es el último viernes de (October) _______________.

  24. Nos vemos el próximo (February) _______________.

  25. La temporada de lluvias comienza en (June) _______________.

Respuestas (Answer Key) - ¡No mires hasta que hayas terminado!

Parte 1: Completa las oraciones

  1. enero

  2. febrero

  3. abril

  4. diciembre

  5. julio y agosto

  6. septiembre

  7. abril, marzo

  8. enero

  9. febrero

  10. abril / mayo

  11. septiembre / agosto

  12. febrero

  13. octubre, noviembre

  14. noviembre

  15. julio / agosto / octubre (o cualquier otro de 31 días)

  16. junio

  17. octubre y noviembre

  18. (Respuesta abierta, depende del deporte, pero pueden ser: agosto, septiembre, enero, etc.)

  19. octubre

  20. septiembre

  21. noviembre

  22. noviembre

  23. enero / febrero / diciembre

  24. abril

  25. diciembre

Parte 2: Escribe el mes en español

  1. agosto

  2. mayo

  3. febrero

  4. septiembre

  5. julio

  6. marzo

  7. junio

  8. abril

  9. diciembre

  10. octubre

  11. noviembre

  12. enero

  13. agosto

  14. junio

  15. noviembre

  16. diciembre

  17. mayo o junio

  18. abril

  19. julio

  20. septiembre

  21. marzo

  22. enero

  23. octubre

  24. febrero

  25. junio

Education Desk

    Your career begins here! At Jagranjosh.com, our vision is to enable the youth to make informed life decisions, and our mission is to create credible and actionable content that answers questions or solves problems for India’s share of Next Billion Users. As India’s leading education and career guidance platform, we connect the dots for students, guiding them through every step of their journey—from excelling in school exams, board exams, and entrance tests to securing competitive jobs and building essential skills for their profession. With our deep expertise in exams and education, along with accurate information, expert insights, and interactive tools, we bridge the gap between education and opportunity, empowering students to confidently achieve their goals.

