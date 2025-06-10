Hola! That means "Hello!" in Spanish. Today, we are going to learn about Spanish, one of the most exciting languages in the world! Did you know that in Spanish, just like in English, we have days of the week and months of the year to help us keep track of time? Learning the days and months in Spanish is like opening a new door to another world.
Many Spanish-speaking countries have exciting festivals and traditions during each month. Wouldn’t it be fun to learn about them too? You’ll be able to say when your birthday is, what day you go to school, or when your next big holiday will be — all in Spanish! So get ready! Let’s explore:
the días de la semana (days of the week)
and the meses del año (months of the year) — all in Spanish!
Spanish Days and Months with Prounciation in English
Spanish Days of the Week with Prounciation
|
Spanish
|
English
|
Pronunciation
|
lus
|
Monday
|
LOO-ness
|
martes
|
Tuesday
|
MAR-tess
|
miércoles
|
Wednesday
|
MYER-koh-less
|
jueves
|
Thursday
|
HWEH-vess
|
viernes
|
Friday
|
VYEHR-ness
|
sábado
|
Saturday
|
SAH-bah-doh
|
domingo
|
Sunday
|
doh-MEEN-goh
Months of the Year in Spanish and English
|
Spanish
|
English
|
Pronunciation
|
enero
|
January
|
eh-NEH-roh
|
febrero
|
February
|
feh-BREH-roh
|
marzo
|
March
|
MAR-thoh (Spain) / MAR-soh (Latin America)
|
abril
|
April
|
ah-BREEL
|
mayo
|
May
|
MY-oh
|
junio
|
June
|
HOO-nee-oh
|
julio
|
July
|
HOO-lee-oh
|
agosto
|
August
|
ah-GOHS-toh
|
septiembre
|
September
|
sep-TYEHM-bray
|
octubre
|
October
|
ock-TOO-bray
|
noviembre
|
November
|
noh-VYEHM-bray
|
diciembre
|
December
|
dee-SYEHM-bray
Bonus Keywords
- día = day
- semana = week
- mes = month
- año = year
- hoy = today
- mañana = tomorrow
- ayer = yesterday
Some Interesting Facts -
- In Spanish, the week typically starts on Monday (lunes).
- Days of the week are not capitalized in Spanish unless at the beginning of a sentence.
- The meanings come from Roman and religious traditions, similar to the English days of the week.
Spanish Days and Months Chart
Students can learn the spanish days from the chart given below -
Here's a spanish month chart -
Seasons in Spanish
We will learn how seasons are prounced in Spanish language in the table below.
|
Spanish
|
English
|
Pronunciation
|
primavera
|
Spring
|
pree-mah-VEH-rah
|
verano
|
Summer
|
veh-RAH-noh
|
otoño
|
Autumn/Fall
|
oh-TOH-nyoh
|
invierno
|
Winter
|
een-VYEHR-noh
Spanish Days and Months Song
This song uses a familiar tune to help you remember the days of the week and months of the year in Spanish.
Tune
You can sing this to the tune of "Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star" or "ABC Song."
Lyrics
(Days of the Week - Días de la Semana)
Lunes, martes, miércoles, también,
Jueves, viernes, qué bien, qué bien.
Sábado, domingo, fin de semana,
Los días de la semana, ¡qué alegría, nana!
(Months of the Year - Meses del Año)
Enero, febrero, marzo, qué emoción,
Abril, mayo, junio, ¡qué canción!
Julio, agosto, septiembre, con calor,
Octubre, noviembre, diciembre, ¡qué mejor!
Tips for Learning
-
Sing along! The more you sing, the faster you'll memorize them.
-
Point to a calendar: As you sing each day or month, point to it on a calendar.
-
Add actions: Create simple actions for each day or month to make it more interactive.
-
Practice daily: A few minutes each day will go a long way!
Spanish Days and Months Practice
Instrucciones: Completa las siguientes oraciones con el mes correcto en español. ¡Buena suerte!
Parte 1: Completa las oraciones (Fill in the blanks)
-
El primer mes del año es _______________.
-
Mi cumpleaños es en _______________, el mes del amor.
-
Después de marzo viene _______________.
-
La Navidad se celebra en _______________.
-
Las vacaciones de verano suelen ser en _______________ y _______________.
-
El Día de la Independencia de México es en _______________.
-
Antes de _______________, tenemos _______________.
-
En _______________, muchas personas hacen propósitos de Año Nuevo.
-
El día de San Valentín es en _______________.
-
_______________ es el mes de las flores en primavera.
-
Los estudiantes regresan a la escuela en _______________.
-
El mes más corto del año es _______________.
-
Después de _______________, es _______________.
-
El Día de Muertos en México es en _______________.
-
_______________ tiene 31 días. (Nombra un mes que no sea enero o diciembre)
-
El mes antes de julio es _______________.
-
_______________ y _______________ son meses de otoño.
-
Mi deporte favorito empieza en _______________.
-
_______________ es el mes de las brujas.
-
El verano termina en _______________.
-
Antes de diciembre, tenemos _______________.
-
El mes después de octubre es _______________.
-
En _______________, el clima es muy frío.
-
El Día del Niño se celebra en _______________ en muchos países.
-
La Nochebuena es el 24 de _______________.
Parte 2: Escribe el mes en español (Write the month in Spanish)
Traduce el mes entre paréntesis al español.
-
Voy de vacaciones en (August) _______________.
-
Su aniversario es en (May) _______________.
-
Ella nació en (February) _______________.
-
El concierto es el 15 de (September) _______________.
-
¿Qué vas a hacer en (July) _______________?
-
La primavera comienza en (March) _______________.
-
Mi examen final es en (June) _______________.
-
Nos vemos en (April) _______________.
-
El invierno empieza en (December) _______________.
-
¿Cuál es tu mes favorito? El mío es (October) _______________.
-
Las hojas cambian de color en (November) _______________.
-
Celebramos el Año Nuevo en (January) _______________.
-
Ella siempre viaja en (August) _______________.
-
Los días son más largos en (June) _______________.
-
El día de Acción de Gracias es en (November) _______________.
-
¿Tienes planes para (December) _______________?
-
La escuela termina en (May) _______________ o (June) _______________.
-
Nos conocimos en (April) _______________.
-
La película se estrena en (July) _______________.
-
El festival es cada (September) _______________.
-
Ella prefiere el clima de (March) _______________.
-
¿Cuándo es tu cumpleaños? Es en (January) _______________.
-
El evento es el último viernes de (October) _______________.
-
Nos vemos el próximo (February) _______________.
-
La temporada de lluvias comienza en (June) _______________.
Respuestas (Answer Key) - ¡No mires hasta que hayas terminado!
Parte 1: Completa las oraciones
-
enero
-
febrero
-
abril
-
diciembre
-
julio y agosto
-
septiembre
-
abril, marzo
-
enero
-
febrero
-
abril / mayo
-
septiembre / agosto
-
febrero
-
octubre, noviembre
-
noviembre
-
julio / agosto / octubre (o cualquier otro de 31 días)
-
junio
-
octubre y noviembre
-
(Respuesta abierta, depende del deporte, pero pueden ser: agosto, septiembre, enero, etc.)
-
octubre
-
septiembre
-
noviembre
-
noviembre
-
enero / febrero / diciembre
-
abril
-
diciembre
Parte 2: Escribe el mes en español
-
agosto
-
mayo
-
febrero
-
septiembre
-
julio
-
marzo
-
junio
-
abril
-
diciembre
-
octubre
-
noviembre
-
enero
-
agosto
-
junio
-
noviembre
-
diciembre
-
mayo o junio
-
abril
-
julio
-
septiembre
-
marzo
-
enero
-
octubre
-
febrero
-
junio
