Hola! That means "Hello!" in Spanish. Today, we are going to learn about Spanish, one of the most exciting languages in the world! Did you know that in Spanish, just like in English, we have days of the week and months of the year to help us keep track of time? Learning the days and months in Spanish is like opening a new door to another world.

Many Spanish-speaking countries have exciting festivals and traditions during each month. Wouldn’t it be fun to learn about them too? You’ll be able to say when your birthday is, what day you go to school, or when your next big holiday will be — all in Spanish! So get ready! Let’s explore:

the días de la semana (days of the week)

and the meses del año (months of the year) — all in Spanish!

Spanish Days and Months with Prounciation in English

Spanish Days of the Week with Prounciation