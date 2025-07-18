Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

100+ Common Spanish Words with Meanings and Pronunciation for Beginners

Do you want to study Spanish? Start with these more than 100 frequently used Spanish words, along with their definitions in English and simple pronunciation tips. In order to assist novices communicate more effectively in Spanish, this collection includes greetings, everyday terms, and important terminology. Anyone interested in learning a new language, including students, will find it ideal.

Apeksha Agarwal
ByApeksha Agarwal
Jul 18, 2025, 17:23 IST

Learning Spanish gives you access to more than 500 million speakers globally and opens doors to a diverse culture. Whether you're a student, tourist, or language enthusiast, being able to speak basic Spanish can facilitate and enhance conversations. This list of 110 frequently used Spanish terms includes pronunciation and English definitions to get you started on the path to language proficiency.

Why Learn Common Spanish Words?

The second most common language in the world is Spanish. Understanding common words and expressions can make it easier for you to read signs, carry on discussions, and comprehend basic communication. Start with these frequently used terms and work your way up to more complex ones.

List of 100+ Common Spanish Words

The below tables gives the 100+ Common Spanish words with pronunciation and English Meanings:

Sl. No.

Spanish Word

English Meaning

Pronunciation

1

Hola

Hello

OH-lah

2

Adiós

Goodbye

ah-DEE-ohs

3

Gracias

Thank you

GRAH-syahs

4

Por favor

Please

POR fah-VOR

5

Yes

SEE

6

No

No

NOH

7

¿Cómo estás?

How are you?

KOH-moh es-TAHS

8

Bien

Good

BYEN

9

Mal

Bad

MAHL

10

¿Qué tal?

How’s it going?

KEH tahl

11

Amigo

Friend (male)

ah-MEE-goh

12

Amiga

Friend (female)

ah-MEE-gah

13

Hombre

Man

OHM-breh

14

Mujer

Woman

moo-HEHR

15

Niño

Boy/Child

NEE-nyoh

16

Niña

Girl/Child

NEE-nyah

17

Familia

Family

fah-MEE-lyah

18

Casa

House

KAH-sah

19

Escuela

School

es-KWEH-lah

20

Trabajo

Work

trah-BAH-hoh

21

Agua

Water

AH-gwah

22

Comida

Food

koh-MEE-dah

23

Pan

Bread

PAHN

24

Leche

Milk

LEH-cheh

25

Café

Coffee

kah-FEH

26

Día

Day

DEE-ah

27

Noche

Night

NOH-cheh

28

Mañana

Morning/Tomorrow

mah-NYAH-nah

29

Hoy

Today

OY

30

Ayer

Yesterday

ah-YEHR

31

Feliz

Happy

feh-LEES

32

Triste

Sad

TREES-teh

33

Grande

Big

GRAHN-deh

34

Pequeño

Small

peh-KEH-nyoh

35

Nuevo

New

NWEH-boh

36

Viejo

Old

BYEH-hoh

37

Bueno

Good

BWEH-noh

38

Malo

Bad

MAH-loh

39

Bonito

Pretty

boh-NEE-toh

40

Feo

Ugly

FEH-oh

41

Rápido

Fast

RAH-pee-doh

42

Lento

Slow

LEN-toh

43

Aquí

Here

ah-KEE

44

Allí

There

ah-YEE

45

Arriba

Up

ah-REE-bah

46

Abajo

Down

ah-BAH-hoh

47

Dentro

Inside

DEN-troh

48

Fuera

Outside

FWAI-rah

49

Siempre

Always

SYEM-preh

50

Nunca

Never

NOON-kah

51

Porque

Because

POR-keh

52

Pero

But

PEH-roh

53

Muy

Very

MOOY

54

Poco

Little

POH-koh

55

Mucho

A lot

MOO-choh

56

Tal vez

Maybe

tahl VES

57

Perdón

Sorry

pehr-DOHN

58

Salud

Bless you/Health

sah-LOOD

59

Dinero

Money

dee-NEH-roh

60

Tiempo

Time/Weather

TYEHM-poh

61

Calle

Street

KAH-yeh

62

Ciudad

City

syoo-DAHD

63

País

Country

pah-EES

64

Mundo

World

MOON-doh

65

Cielo

Sky/Heaven

SYEH-loh

66

Mar

Sea

MAHR

67

Río

River

REE-oh

68

Montaña

Mountain

mon-TAH-nyah

69

Sol

Sun

SOHL

70

Luna

Moon

LOO-nah

71

Estrella

Star

es-TREH-yah

72

Árbol

Tree

AHR-bohl

73

Flor

Flower

FLOR

74

Animal

Animal

ah-nee-MAHL

75

Perro

Dog

PEH-rroh

76

Gato

Cat

GAH-toh

77

Pájaro

Bird

PAH-hah-roh

78

Pez

Fish

PAYS

79

Mano

Hand

MAH-noh

80

Cabeza

Head

kah-BEH-sah

81

Ojo

Eye

OH-hoh

82

Boca

Mouth

BOH-kah

83

Nariz

Nose

nah-REES

84

Corazón

Heart

koh-rah-SON

85

Mente

Mind

MEN-teh

86

Saludable

Healthy

sah-loo-DAH-bleh

87

Enfermo

Sick

en-FEHR-moh

88

Feliz

Happy

feh-LEES

89

Cansado

Tired

kahn-SAH-doh

90

Frío

Cold

FREE-oh

91

Calor

Hot

kah-LOR

92

Lluvia

Rain

YOO-byah

93

Nieve

Snow

NYEH-veh

94

Viento

Wind

BYEN-toh

95

Maestro

Teacher (male)

mah-ES-troh

96

Maestra

Teacher (female)

mah-ES-trah

97

Estudiante

Student

es-too-DYAN-teh

98

Libro

Book

LEE-broh

99

Página

Page

PAH-hee-nah

100

Palabra

Word

pah-LAH-brah

101

Frase

Sentence

FRAH-seh

102

Pregunta

Question

preh-GOON-tah

103

Respuesta

Answer

rehs-PWEHS-tah

104

Música

Music

MOO-see-kah

105

Canción

Song

kahn-SYON

106

Película

Movie

peh-LEE-koo-lah

107

Juego

Game

HWEH-goh

108

Trabajo

Job/Work

trah-BAH-hoh

109

Viaje

Trip/Travel

BYAH-heh

110

Vacaciones

Vacation

bah-kah-SYOH-nes

Also Check:

Spanish Fruits & Vegetables Vocabulary

Spanish Colours

Spanish Numbers 1-100

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News