100+ Common Spanish Words with Meanings and Pronunciation for Beginners

Learning Spanish gives you access to more than 500 million speakers globally and opens doors to a diverse culture. Whether you're a student, tourist, or language enthusiast, being able to speak basic Spanish can facilitate and enhance conversations. This list of 110 frequently used Spanish terms includes pronunciation and English definitions to get you started on the path to language proficiency.

Why Learn Common Spanish Words?

The second most common language in the world is Spanish. Understanding common words and expressions can make it easier for you to read signs, carry on discussions, and comprehend basic communication. Start with these frequently used terms and work your way up to more complex ones.

List of 100+ Common Spanish Words

The below tables gives the 100+ Common Spanish words with pronunciation and English Meanings: