How Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Can Help Students Prepare Better for Board Exams

By Apeksha Agarwal
Dec 16, 2025, 14:46 IST

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 is a national initiative aimed at helping students manage exam stress and prepare effectively for board exams. Through interactive discussions, the programme promotes confidence, healthy study routines, and emotional well-being while involving parents and teachers in students’ academic journeys.

As the board examinations approach, students across India often experience pressure, anxiety, and fear of underperformance. Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC), an annual interaction led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has once again returned with its 9th edition in 2026, aiming to help students handle exam stress and prepare better for board exams. Registrations for PPC 2026 are currently open on the official MyGov Innovate India platform.

Launched in 2018, Pariksha Pe Charcha has evolved into a nationwide initiative focusing on mental well-being, stress management, effective study techniques, and a positive approach towards examinations. The event brings together students, parents, and teachers to collectively address challenges associated with board exams.

What Is Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026?

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual interactive programme where students, teachers, and parents engage in discussions related to examinations and academic life. The initiative aims to create a stress-free environment for learners by encouraging open dialogue on exam pressure, time management, and personal growth.

For the 2026 edition, students from Classes 6 to 12, along with parents and teachers, are eligible to participate. Selected participants will get an opportunity to directly interact with the Prime Minister during the live event.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Registration: Key Details

Particulars

Information

Event Name

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026

Edition

9th Edition

Registration Start Date

December 2025

Last Date to Apply

January 11, 2026

Eligible Participants

Students (Classes 6–12), Parents, Teachers

Mode of Registration

Online

Selection Process

Online competition and MCQ-based assessment

How Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Helps Students Prepare for Board Exams?

1. Reduces Exam Stress and Anxiety

One of the primary goals of Pariksha Pe Charcha is to reduce exam-related stress among students. The sessions focus on helping students understand that exams are not a measure of self-worth but a part of the learning process. Practical advice on managing pressure and staying calm plays a key role in improving students’ mental readiness.

2. Builds Confidence and Motivation

Through motivational insights and real-life examples, PPC encourages students to stay focused and confident during board exam preparation. Discussions include smart study techniques, discipline, and goal-oriented learning, which help students improve performance without burnout.

3. Encourages Healthy Study Habits

Pariksha Pe Charcha emphasises the importance of balanced routines. Students are guided on maintaining a healthy lifestyle that includes proper sleep, nutrition, regular breaks, and physical activity. These habits are crucial for long-term academic success, especially during board exams.

4. Strengthens Support from Parents and Teachers

The initiative actively involves parents and teachers, helping them understand their role in reducing academic pressure. Parents are encouraged to be supportive rather than demanding, while teachers receive guidance on motivating students effectively.

Why Students Look Forward to Pariksha Pe Charcha?

Over the years, Pariksha Pe Charcha has gained popularity due to its student-centric approach. Many students find the sessions relatable, practical, and reassuring. The interaction helps them adopt a positive mindset, develop better preparation strategies, and approach exams with confidence instead of fear.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 serves as an important platform for students preparing for board examinations. By addressing stress, motivation, study habits, and emotional well-being, the initiative helps students transform exam preparation into a meaningful learning journey. With registrations still open, students, parents, and teachers are encouraged to participate and make the most of this unique opportunity to build a stress-free approach towards board exams.

Apeksha Agarwal
Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

