How Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Can Help Students Prepare Better for Board Exams

As the board examinations approach, students across India often experience pressure, anxiety, and fear of underperformance. Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC), an annual interaction led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has once again returned with its 9th edition in 2026, aiming to help students handle exam stress and prepare better for board exams. Registrations for PPC 2026 are currently open on the official MyGov Innovate India platform. Launched in 2018, Pariksha Pe Charcha has evolved into a nationwide initiative focusing on mental well-being, stress management, effective study techniques, and a positive approach towards examinations. The event brings together students, parents, and teachers to collectively address challenges associated with board exams. What Is Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026? Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual interactive programme where students, teachers, and parents engage in discussions related to examinations and academic life. The initiative aims to create a stress-free environment for learners by encouraging open dialogue on exam pressure, time management, and personal growth.

For the 2026 edition, students from Classes 6 to 12, along with parents and teachers, are eligible to participate. Selected participants will get an opportunity to directly interact with the Prime Minister during the live event. Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Registration: Key Details Particulars Information Event Name Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Edition 9th Edition Registration Start Date December 2025 Last Date to Apply January 11, 2026 Eligible Participants Students (Classes 6–12), Parents, Teachers Mode of Registration Online Selection Process Online competition and MCQ-based assessment How Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Helps Students Prepare for Board Exams? 1. Reduces Exam Stress and Anxiety One of the primary goals of Pariksha Pe Charcha is to reduce exam-related stress among students. The sessions focus on helping students understand that exams are not a measure of self-worth but a part of the learning process. Practical advice on managing pressure and staying calm plays a key role in improving students’ mental readiness.

2. Builds Confidence and Motivation Through motivational insights and real-life examples, PPC encourages students to stay focused and confident during board exam preparation. Discussions include smart study techniques, discipline, and goal-oriented learning, which help students improve performance without burnout. 3. Encourages Healthy Study Habits Pariksha Pe Charcha emphasises the importance of balanced routines. Students are guided on maintaining a healthy lifestyle that includes proper sleep, nutrition, regular breaks, and physical activity. These habits are crucial for long-term academic success, especially during board exams. 4. Strengthens Support from Parents and Teachers The initiative actively involves parents and teachers, helping them understand their role in reducing academic pressure. Parents are encouraged to be supportive rather than demanding, while teachers receive guidance on motivating students effectively.