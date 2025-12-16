CHSE Admit Card 2026: Download Odisha +2 Exam Hall Ticket; Check Important Dates and Time Table

CHSE Class 12 Admit Card 2026: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has officially released the Odisha CHSE Admit Card 2026 for Class 12 students on December 15, 2025. Candidates appearing for the Odisha +2 Board Exams 2026 can collect their admit cards from their respective schools. The CHSE Class 12 examinations will be conducted from February 18 to March 25, 2026 for Science, Arts, and Commerce streams.
Students are advised to carefully check all details mentioned on the admit card and read this article till the end to know about the Odisha CHSE admit card release date, how to download, details mentioned on the hall ticket, exam-day instructions, and the complete CHSE Odisha timetable 2026 PDF.
Odisha CHSE Admit Card 2026 Overview
-
Board Name: Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha
-
Exam Name: Odisha CHSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026
-
Admit Card Status: Released
-
Release Date: December 15, 2025
-
Exam Dates: February 18 to March 25, 2026
-
Official Website: chseodisha.nic.in
-
Mode of Availability: Through respective schools
Odisha CHSE Admit Card 2026 Important Dates
The Odisha +2 examination dates for Science, Arts, and Commerce streams have been announced along with the official timetable. Students can check the expected timeline below:
-
CHSE Timetable Release: December 3, 2025
-
CHSE Admit Card Release: December 15, 2025
-
CHSE Class 12 Exams Begin: February 18, 2026
-
CHSE Class 12 Exams End: March 25, 2026
How to Download Official Odisha CHSE Admit Card 2026?
Students should note that the Odisha CHSE admit card 2026 will not be available for individual download. Schools are responsible for downloading and distributing the hall tickets. The steps followed by schools are given below:
-
Visit the official website of CHSE Odisha – chseodisha.nic.in.
-
Go to the notification or latest updates section on the homepage.
-
Click on the link for “CHSE Admit Card 2026”.
-
Enter the required login credentials such as roll number and password.
-
Download the Odisha CHSE Class 12 admit card PDF.
-
Print and distribute the admit cards to students after verification.
Students must collect the signed admit card from their schools before the examination.
Odisha CHSE Admit Card 2026 Download Link
Students can download the Odisha CHSE Class 12 Admit Card 2026 through the official website of the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha. Schools can access the hall tickets online and distribute the verified and signed admit cards to students.
👉 Direct Link to Download Odisha CHSE Admit Card 2026
Candidates are advised to check all details mentioned on the admit card carefully and collect the original copy from their respective schools before the Odisha +2 Board Examinations 2026.
Details Mentioned on Odisha CHSE Class 12 Admit Card 2026
Once the admit cards are received, schools and students must verify the following details carefully:
-
Name of the student
-
Father’s name
-
Class and stream
-
Roll number
-
School name
-
Board name
-
Student’s photograph
-
Student’s signature
-
Examination dates
-
Examination time
-
Exam centre name
-
Centre address
-
Important exam-day instructions
-
Signature of exam authorities
In case of any discrepancy, students should immediately contact their school authorities for correction.
Odisha CHSE Time Table 2026 (REVISED)
Check the CHSE Odisha Class 12 Science/Arts/Commerce exam schedule below. All exams will be conducted from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.
|Date
|Stream
|Subjects
|February 18, 2026
|Science
|MIL – (O)
|February 19, 2026
|Vocational
|BFC – History, BFC – Accountancy, BFC – Physics
|February 20, 2026
|Arts / Commerce
|MIL – (O)
|February 21, 2026
|Science / Vocational
|BFC – Political Science, BFC – Business Studies & Management (BSM), BFC – Chemistry
|February 24, 2026
|Science
|English (E), Visual Art
|February 25, 2026
|Arts / Science / Commerce
|Tourism & Travel Management, Fashion Technology, Paramedical & Health Care, Office Management, Banking, Information Technology, Dairying, Horticulture, Electrical Domestic Appliances, MIL Odia, MIL Hindi, MIL Bengali, MIL Telugu, MIL Urdu, MIL Sanskrit, MIL Alternative English
|February 26, 2026
|Arts / Commerce
|English (E)
|February 28, 2026
|Science / Vocational
|Physics, BFC – Mathematics (M)
|March 2, 2026
|Arts / Science
|Geography
|March 5, 2026
|Arts / Commerce
|History, Business Studies & Management (BSM)
|March 6, 2026
|Science / Vocational
|Chemistry, English
|March 7, 2026
|Arts / Science / Commerce
|IT & ITES, Multi-Skilling Food Processing, Tourism & Hospitality, Agriculture, Plumber, Automotive, Electronics & Hardware, Retail, Construction, Beauty & Wellness
|March 9, 2026
|Arts / Commerce
|Political Science, Business Mathematics & Statistics
|March 10, 2026
|Science / Vocational
|Biology (Botany & Zoology), All Vocational Stream Trade Subjects (Paper-III)
|March 23, 2026 (Revised from March 11)
|Arts / Commerce / Science
|Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Urdu, Sanskrit, Alternative English
|March 12, 2026
|Arts
|Indian Music, Psychology, Education
|March 13, 2026
|Arts / Science / Vocational
|Mathematics, Home Science, BFC – Economics
|March 14, 2026
|Arts / Science / Commerce
|Economics, Personnel Management, Cost Accounting, Business Economics, Fundamentals of Management Accounting, Computer Application
|March 16, 2026
|Arts / Science / Commerce
|Information Technology, Computer Science, Biotechnology, Electronics
|March 17, 2026
|Arts / Science
|Odia, Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Urdu, Sanskrit / Elective Sanskrit
|March 19, 2026
|Arts / Science / Vocational
|Statistics, Anthropology, Sociology, Biology
|March 25, 2026 (Revised from March 21)
|Arts / Commerce / Vocational
|Logic, Accountancy, All Vocational Stream Trade Subjects (Paper-IV)
Important Instructions for Odisha CHSE Exam 2026
-
Carry the original CHSE admit card 2026 to the exam centre on all exam days.
-
Reach the exam centre at least 30 minutes before reporting time.
-
Do not carry prohibited items such as mobile phones or electronic gadgets.
-
Follow all instructions mentioned on the hall ticket strictly.
The Odisha CHSE Admit Card 2026 is a crucial document for all Class 12 students appearing in the Odisha +2 Board Exams. Candidates must collect their verified and signed hall ticket from their respective schools well before the examination dates. Students are advised to check all details carefully, follow the exam-day instructions, and stay updated through the official CHSE Odisha website for any latest notifications related to the examinations and results.
