CHSE Admit Card 2026: Download Odisha +2 Exam Hall Ticket; Check Important Dates and Time Table

CHSE Class 12 Admit Card 2026: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has officially released the Odisha CHSE Admit Card 2026 for Class 12 students on December 15, 2025. Candidates appearing for the Odisha +2 Board Exams 2026 can collect their admit cards from their respective schools. The CHSE Class 12 examinations will be conducted from February 18 to March 25, 2026 for Science, Arts, and Commerce streams. Students are advised to carefully check all details mentioned on the admit card and read this article till the end to know about the Odisha CHSE admit card release date, how to download, details mentioned on the hall ticket, exam-day instructions, and the complete CHSE Odisha timetable 2026 PDF. Odisha CHSE Admit Card 2026 Overview Board Name: Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha

Exam Name: Odisha CHSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026

Admit Card Status: Released

Release Date: December 15, 2025

Exam Dates: February 18 to March 25, 2026

Official Website: chseodisha.nic.in

Mode of Availability: Through respective schools

Odisha CHSE Admit Card 2026 Important Dates The Odisha +2 examination dates for Science, Arts, and Commerce streams have been announced along with the official timetable. Students can check the expected timeline below: CHSE Timetable Release: December 3, 2025

CHSE Admit Card Release: December 15, 2025

CHSE Class 12 Exams Begin: February 18, 2026

CHSE Class 12 Exams End: March 25, 2026 How to Download Official Odisha CHSE Admit Card 2026? Students should note that the Odisha CHSE admit card 2026 will not be available for individual download. Schools are responsible for downloading and distributing the hall tickets. The steps followed by schools are given below: Visit the official website of CHSE Odisha – chseodisha.nic.in. Go to the notification or latest updates section on the homepage. Click on the link for “CHSE Admit Card 2026”. Enter the required login credentials such as roll number and password. Download the Odisha CHSE Class 12 admit card PDF. Print and distribute the admit cards to students after verification.

Students must collect the signed admit card from their schools before the examination. Odisha CHSE Admit Card 2026 Download Link Students can download the Odisha CHSE Class 12 Admit Card 2026 through the official website of the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha. Schools can access the hall tickets online and distribute the verified and signed admit cards to students. 👉 Direct Link to Download Odisha CHSE Admit Card 2026 Candidates are advised to check all details mentioned on the admit card carefully and collect the original copy from their respective schools before the Odisha +2 Board Examinations 2026. Details Mentioned on Odisha CHSE Class 12 Admit Card 2026 Once the admit cards are received, schools and students must verify the following details carefully: Name of the student

Father’s name

Class and stream

Roll number

School name

Board name

Student’s photograph

Student’s signature

Examination dates

Examination time

Exam centre name

Centre address

Important exam-day instructions

Signature of exam authorities

In case of any discrepancy, students should immediately contact their school authorities for correction. Odisha CHSE Time Table 2026 (REVISED) Check the CHSE Odisha Class 12 Science/Arts/Commerce exam schedule below. All exams will be conducted from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Date Stream Subjects February 18, 2026 Science MIL – (O) February 19, 2026 Vocational BFC – History, BFC – Accountancy, BFC – Physics February 20, 2026 Arts / Commerce MIL – (O) February 21, 2026 Science / Vocational BFC – Political Science, BFC – Business Studies & Management (BSM), BFC – Chemistry February 24, 2026 Science English (E), Visual Art February 25, 2026 Arts / Science / Commerce Tourism & Travel Management, Fashion Technology, Paramedical & Health Care, Office Management, Banking, Information Technology, Dairying, Horticulture, Electrical Domestic Appliances, MIL Odia, MIL Hindi, MIL Bengali, MIL Telugu, MIL Urdu, MIL Sanskrit, MIL Alternative English February 26, 2026 Arts / Commerce English (E) February 28, 2026 Science / Vocational Physics, BFC – Mathematics (M) March 2, 2026 Arts / Science Geography March 5, 2026 Arts / Commerce History, Business Studies & Management (BSM) March 6, 2026 Science / Vocational Chemistry, English March 7, 2026 Arts / Science / Commerce IT & ITES, Multi-Skilling Food Processing, Tourism & Hospitality, Agriculture, Plumber, Automotive, Electronics & Hardware, Retail, Construction, Beauty & Wellness March 9, 2026 Arts / Commerce Political Science, Business Mathematics & Statistics March 10, 2026 Science / Vocational Biology (Botany & Zoology), All Vocational Stream Trade Subjects (Paper-III) March 23, 2026 (Revised from March 11) Arts / Commerce / Science Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Urdu, Sanskrit, Alternative English March 12, 2026 Arts Indian Music, Psychology, Education March 13, 2026 Arts / Science / Vocational Mathematics, Home Science, BFC – Economics March 14, 2026 Arts / Science / Commerce Economics, Personnel Management, Cost Accounting, Business Economics, Fundamentals of Management Accounting, Computer Application March 16, 2026 Arts / Science / Commerce Information Technology, Computer Science, Biotechnology, Electronics March 17, 2026 Arts / Science Odia, Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Urdu, Sanskrit / Elective Sanskrit March 19, 2026 Arts / Science / Vocational Statistics, Anthropology, Sociology, Biology March 25, 2026 (Revised from March 21) Arts / Commerce / Vocational Logic, Accountancy, All Vocational Stream Trade Subjects (Paper-IV)