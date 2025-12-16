List of Indian Celebrities and Famous Personalities We Lost in 2025

The year 2025 marked a period of profound sadness across India's entertainment industries, as we bid farewell to numerous beloved artists whose contributions shaped cinema, music, and television for decades. India mourned the loss of giants like Manoj Kumar, the veteran actor-director fondly remembered as "Bharat Kumar" for his patriotic roles , and the legendary comic actor Govardhan Asrani, whose timing brought endless laughter to millions.
This year also silenced the melodious voice of actress-singer Sulakshana Pandit and saw the untimely passing of the vibrant Assamese and Bollywood star, Zubeen Garg. The sudden deaths of younger figures, including TV personality Shefali Jariwala and bodybuilder-actor Varinder S. Ghuman, added to the collective grief. Each of these individuals left an indelible mark on our cultural memory, and their passing serves as a somber reminder of their enduring impact across the creative landscape.
Key Indian Celebrities We Lost in 2025
|
No.
|
Name
|
Field / Identity
|
Date of Death (2025)
|
Reported Cause
|
1
|
Manoj Kumar
|
Veteran Hindi actor–director “Bharat Kumar”
|
4 April
|
Heart‑related complications; state funeral held in Delhi.
|
2
|
Govardhan Asrani
|
Iconic comic actor “Asrani”
|
20 October
|
Passed away at 84; known for classic comic roles.
|
3
|
Satish Shah
|
Veteran film & TV actor
|
Oct (reported)
|
Death shocked industry; widely mourned by peers.
|
4
|
Sulakshana Pandit
|
Actress & playback singer
|
7 November
|
Worked with top heroes of the 1970s–80s; also noted singer.
|
5
|
Zubeen Garg
|
Assamese & Bollywood playback singer
|
19 September
|
Died in Singapore; known across Assamese, Hindi, Bengali music.
|
6
|
Shefali Jariwala
|
TV actress, “Kaanta Laga” girl
|
27 June
|
Sudden demise widely reported in TV & social media circles.
|
7
|
Varinder S. Ghuman
|
Bodybuilder & actor
|
9 October
|
Cardiac arrest; known for physique roles and fitness world.
|
8
|
Alok Chatterjee
|
NSD‑trained film & theatre actor
|
6 January
|
Multiple organ failure; Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee.
|
9
|
Sudip Pandey
|
Bhojpuri / Hindi actor–producer
|
15 January
|
Heart attack in Mumbai; popular Bhojpuri star.
|
10
|
Rakesh Pandey
|
TV, Hindi & Bhojpuri film actor
|
21 March
|
Cardiac arrest at 84; known since Basu Chatterjee films.
|
11
|
Rajvir Jawanda
|
Punjabi singer
|
8 October
|
Died after bike accident and organ failure.
|
12
|
Rishabh Tandon
|
Singer–composer (“Chaand Tu” etc.)
|
21 October
|
Sudden heart attack; noted indie musician.
|
13
|
Mukul Dev
|
Hindi & regional film actor
|
24 May
|
Reported dead after illness.
|
14
|
Rajesh
|
Tamil film actor
|
29 May
|
Heart attack at 75 (per compiled obit list).
|
15
|
Achyut Potdar
|
Character actor (Hindi/Marathi)
|
August (reported)
|
Veteran of films and ads; passing covered in retrospectives.
1. Manoj Kumar – “Bharat Kumar” of Hindi Cinema
Manoj Kumar was one of the most influential patriotic filmmakers of Hindi cinema, which he achieved through his direction and acting in numerous nationalism-themed movies and was appropriately known as "Bharat Kumar". Among those classics like Shaheed, Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim, and Roti Kapda Aur Makaan are the most remembered ones. He received a state funeral in recognition of his contribution to Indian cinema.
2. Govardhan Asrani – Evergreen Comic Legend
-
Asrani, who is most popularly known just by his name, "Asrani," died on 20 October 2025 at the age of 84.
-
Along with his unforgettable jailor role in Sholay, Asrani made numerous comic appearances in 1970s-90s movies and thus became one of the most lovable character artists of Bollywood.
-
Indian film fans payed their respects by highlighting his perfect timing and versatility.
3. Sulakshana Pandit – Actress and Melodious Voice
-
Sulakshana Pandit, a Hindi film actress who also successfully ventured into playback singing, passed away on 7 November 2025.
-
She acted with superstars like Rajesh Khanna and Vinod Khanna, and also sang for various regional films, thereby leaving a dual legacy in acting and music.
4. Zubeen Garg – Voice of Assam and Beyond
-
Zubeen Garg, the most recognizable cultural icon from Assam was singing in Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, and several other languages.
-
He died on 19 September 2025 in Singapore. While he was known across the country for his songs "Ya Ali" and other numerous regional hits, his untimely death shocked not only the whole music community of India but also the other artists and fans.
5. Shefali Jariwala and Varinder Singh Ghuman – Young Losses
-
Shefali Jariwala, a TV personality, who rose to fame by the "Kaanta Laga" music video and later reality TV, died on 27 June 2025, shocking her fans, and colleagues.
-
Varinder Singh Ghuman a bodybuilder-actor, who was both known in Bollywood and the professional bodybuilding circuit, died after he suffered a cardiac arrest on 9 October 2025.
-
This incident highlights the issue of health concerns even among high-fitness celebrities.
6. Theatre and Regional Cinema Stalwarts
-
This year has also taken away names of the most respected people from theatre and the regional industries:
-
Alok Chatterjee – NSD alumnus, stage and film actor, died 6 January 2025 due to multiple organ failure; was always remembered as a great performer and a guide.
-
Sudip Pandey – A leading Bhojpuri actor–producer, died of a sudden heart attack on 15 January 2025 in Mumbai.
-
Rakesh Pandey – A veteran actor of Hindi, TV, and Bhojpuri cinema, died on 21 March 2025.
Organized lists have also covered the demise of the likes of actors Mukul Dev and Tamil actor Rajesh in May 2025 besides mentioning the names of the artists from the local and TV worlds that have been recorded in the monthly obituary round-ups.
