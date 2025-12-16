CLAT 2026 Result
Focus
Quick Links

List of Indian Celebrities and Famous Personalities We Lost in 2025

By Kirti Sharma
Dec 16, 2025, 14:58 IST

The year 2025 saw the passing of several prominent Indian entertainment figures . India mourned the loss of veteran "Bharat Kumar" Manoj Kumar, iconic comic Govardhan Asrani, actress-singer Sulakshana Pandit, and Assamese star Zubeen Garg. The passing of younger talents like Shefali Jariwala and Varinder S. Ghuman added to the industry's grief, marking a year of significant loss.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

The year 2025 marked a period of profound sadness across India's entertainment industries, as we bid farewell to numerous beloved artists whose contributions shaped cinema, music, and television for decades. India mourned the loss of giants like Manoj Kumar, the veteran actor-director fondly remembered as "Bharat Kumar" for his patriotic roles , and the legendary comic actor Govardhan Asrani, whose timing brought endless laughter to millions.

This year also silenced the melodious voice of actress-singer Sulakshana Pandit and saw the untimely passing of the vibrant Assamese and Bollywood star, Zubeen Garg. The sudden deaths of younger figures, including TV personality Shefali Jariwala and bodybuilder-actor Varinder S. Ghuman, added to the collective grief. Each of these individuals left an indelible mark on our cultural memory, and their passing serves as a somber reminder of their enduring impact across the creative landscape.

Key Indian Celebrities We Lost in 2025 

No.

Name

Field / Identity

Date of Death (2025)

Reported Cause

1

Manoj Kumar

Veteran Hindi actor–director “Bharat Kumar”

4 April

Heart‑related complications; state funeral held in Delhi.

2

Govardhan Asrani

Iconic comic actor “Asrani”

20 October

Passed away at 84; known for classic comic roles.

3

Satish Shah

Veteran film & TV actor

Oct (reported)

Death shocked industry; widely mourned by peers.

4

Sulakshana Pandit

Actress & playback singer

7 November

Worked with top heroes of the 1970s–80s; also noted singer.

5

Zubeen Garg

Assamese & Bollywood playback singer

19 September

Died in Singapore; known across Assamese, Hindi, Bengali music.

6

Shefali Jariwala

TV actress, “Kaanta Laga” girl

27 June

Sudden demise widely reported in TV & social media circles.

7

Varinder S. Ghuman

Bodybuilder & actor

9 October

Cardiac arrest; known for physique roles and fitness world.

8

Alok Chatterjee

NSD‑trained film & theatre actor

6 January

Multiple organ failure; Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee.

9

Sudip Pandey

Bhojpuri / Hindi actor–producer

15 January

Heart attack in Mumbai; popular Bhojpuri star.

10

Rakesh Pandey

TV, Hindi & Bhojpuri film actor

21 March

Cardiac arrest at 84; known since Basu Chatterjee films.

11

Rajvir Jawanda

Punjabi singer

8 October

Died after bike accident and organ failure.

12

Rishabh Tandon

Singer–composer (“Chaand Tu” etc.)

21 October

Sudden heart attack; noted indie musician.

13

Mukul Dev

Hindi & regional film actor

24 May

Reported dead after illness.

14

Rajesh

Tamil film actor

29 May

Heart attack at 75 (per compiled obit list).

15

Achyut Potdar

Character actor (Hindi/Marathi)

August (reported)

Veteran of films and ads; passing covered in retrospectives.

1. Manoj Kumar – “Bharat Kumar” of Hindi Cinema

  • Manoj‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‍‌ Kumar was one of the most influential patriotic filmmakers of Hindi cinema, which he achieved through his direction and acting in numerous nationalism-themed movies and was appropriately known as "Bharat Kumar". Among those classics like Shaheed, Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim, and Roti Kapda Aur Makaan are the most remembered ones. He received a state funeral in recognition of his contribution to Indian cinema. 

2. Govardhan Asrani – Evergreen Comic Legend 

  • Asrani, who is most popularly known just by his name, "Asrani," died on 20 October 2025 at the age of 84. 

  • Along with his unforgettable jailor role in Sholay, Asrani made numerous comic appearances in 1970s-90s movies and thus became one of the most lovable character artists of Bollywood. 

  • Indian film fans payed their respects by highlighting his perfect timing and versatility. 

3. Sulakshana Pandit – Actress and Melodious Voice 

  • Sulakshana Pandit, a Hindi film actress who also successfully ventured into playback singing, passed away on 7 November 2025. 

  • She acted with superstars like Rajesh Khanna and Vinod Khanna, and also sang for various regional films, thereby leaving a dual legacy in acting and music. 

4. Zubeen Garg – Voice of Assam and Beyond 

  • Zubeen Garg, the most recognizable cultural icon from Assam was singing in Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, and several other languages. 

  • He died on 19 September 2025 in Singapore. While he was known across the country for his songs "Ya Ali" and other numerous regional hits, his untimely death shocked not only the whole music community of India but also the other artists and fans. 

5. Shefali Jariwala and Varinder Singh Ghuman – Young Losses 

  • Shefali Jariwala, a TV personality, who rose to fame by the "Kaanta Laga" music video and later reality TV, died on 27 June 2025, shocking her fans, and colleagues. 

  • Varinder Singh Ghuman a bodybuilder-actor, who was both known in Bollywood and the professional bodybuilding circuit, died after he suffered a cardiac arrest on 9 October 2025. 

  • This incident highlights the issue of health concerns even among high-fitness celebrities. 

Must ReadVoter List Download 2025: How to Check Your Name in Electoral Roll and Get Voter ID Online?

6. Theatre and Regional Cinema Stalwarts 

  • This year has also taken away names of the most respected people from theatre and the regional industries: 

  • Alok Chatterjee – NSD alumnus, stage and film actor, died 6 January 2025 due to multiple organ failure; was always remembered as a great performer and a guide. 

  • Sudip Pandey – A leading Bhojpuri actor–producer, died of a sudden heart attack on 15 January 2025 in Mumbai. 

  • Rakesh Pandey – A veteran actor of Hindi, TV, and Bhojpuri cinema, died on 21 March 2025. 

Organized lists have also covered the demise of the likes of actors Mukul Dev and Tamil actor Rajesh in May 2025 besides mentioning the names of the artists from the local and TV worlds that have been recorded in the monthly obituary ‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‍‌round-ups.

Check Out:SIR Online Form: Official Website Link, Process and FAQs You Need to Know

Kirti Sharma
Kirti Sharma

Content Writer

Kirti Sharma is a content writing professional with 3 years of experience in the EdTech Industry and Digital Content. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts and worked with companies like ThoughtPartners Global, Infinite Group, and MIM-Essay. She writes for the General Knowledge and Current Affairs section of JagranJosh.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News