100+ Hindi to English Sentences Translation for Class 1 to 8 Kids and School Students

मेरा नाम सिया है। My name is Sia.

यह मेरा घर है। This is my house.

तुम कहाँ हो? Where are you?

मुझे आम पसंद हैं। I like mangoes.

सूरज चमक रहा है। The sun is shining.

क्या तुम खेलना चाहते हो? Do you want to play?

मेरी माँ काम कर रही हैं। My mother is working.

यह किताब अच्छी है। This book is good.

मुझे खाना पसंद है। I like food.

क्या तुम मुझे मदद करोगे? Will you help me?

वह बहुत प्यारा है। He is very cute.

मैंने एक नया खिलौना खरीदा। I bought a new toy.

तुम्हारा दोस्त कौन है? Who is your friend?

वह स्कूल में है। She is at school.

मैंने आज एक नई किताब पढ़ी। I read a new book today.

क्या तुम्हें चॉकलेट पसंद है? Do you like chocolate?

मेरे पास एक पेंसिल है। I have a pencil.

बाहर बारिश हो रही है। It is raining outside.

मुझे चित्र बनाना पसंद है। I enjoy drawing pictures.

तुम कितने साल के हो? How old are you?

वह स्कूल के बाद खेलता है। He plays after school.

मेरे दोस्त ने मुझे एक उपहार दिया। My friend gave me a gift.

कृपया चुप रहो। Please be quiet.

आज मेरा जन्मदिन है। Today is my birthday.

मेरी बहन बहुत बुद्धिमान है। My sister is very intelligent.

क्या तुम किताबें पढ़ना पसंद करते हो? Do you like to read books?

मैंने अपने पालतू कुत्ते को खिलाया। I fed my pet dog.

तुम्हारे स्कूल में कितने छात्र हैं? How many students are there in your school?

सूरज पश्चिम में ढल रहा है। The sun is setting in the west.

मैंने बहुत अच्छे अंक प्राप्त किए। I got very good marks.

वह हमेशा मेरे साथ खेलता है। He always plays with me.

मैं पार्क में जाना चाहता हूँ। I want to go to the park.

कुत्ता भौंक रहा है। The dog is barking.

मुझे अपने परिवार से प्यार है। I love my family.

क्या तुम आज फिल्म देखना चाहोगे? Would you like to watch a movie today?

मेरे पास एक खूबसूरत फूल है। I have a beautiful flower.

वह किताबें पढ़ने में बहुत अच्छा है। He is very good at reading books.

तुम्हारा पसंदीदा खेल कौन सा है? What is your favorite game?

हमें पर्यावरण की रक्षा करनी चाहिए। We should protect the environment.

तुम्हें अपने स्वास्थ्य का ध्यान रखना चाहिए। You should take care of your health.

बच्चे पार्क में खेल रहे हैं। The children are playing in the park.

मेरी माँ हमेशा मेरी मदद करती हैं। My mother always helps me.

क्या तुम अगले हफ्ते छुट्टी पर जा रहे हो? Are you going on vacation next week?

मेरे शिक्षक हमें नई चीजें सिखाते हैं। My teachers teach us new things.

हम सब साथ में पढ़ाई करते हैं। We all study together.

मुझे संगीत सुनना बहुत पसंद है। I really like listening to music.

तुम्हें क्या करना पसंद है? What do you like to do?

मैं स्कूल जा रहा हूँ। I am going to school.

तुम्हारा नाम क्या है? What is your name?

यह पुस्तक बहुत रोचक है। This book is very interesting.

मुझे हिंदी सीखना पसंद है। I like to learn Hindi.

क्या आप मुझे मदद कर सकते हैं? Can you help me?

आज मौसम बहुत अच्छा है। The weather is very nice today.

मुझे खेलना पसंद है। I like to play.

वह बहुत अच्छी गायिका है। She is a very good singer.

हमें अपने देश पर गर्व है। We are proud of our country.

यह एक सुंदर दिन है। It is a beautiful day.

मैं चाय पीना चाहता हूँ। I want to drink tea.

क्या आप फिल्म देखना चाहते हैं? Do you want to watch a movie?

मैं घर पर हूं। I am at home.

यह काम बहुत मुश्किल है। This work is very difficult.

हमें एक साथ काम करना चाहिए। We should work together.

कृपया ध्यान दें। Please pay attention.

क्या आप स्कूल में खुश हैं? Are you happy at school?

मुझे पढ़ाई में मदद चाहिए। I need help with my studies.

आज क्या विशेष है? What is special today?

मुझे फिल्में देखना पसंद है। I like watching movies.

वह मेरा सबसे अच्छा दोस्त है। He is my best friend.

क्या हम पार्क में खेल सकते हैं? Can we play in the park?

क्या तुम छुट्टियों में यात्रा करोगे? Will you travel during the holidays?

मेरी माँ खाना बना रही हैं। My mother is cooking food.

उसने मुझे एक कहानी सुनाई। She told me a story.

यहाँ का खाना बहुत अच्छा है। The food here is very good.

तुम्हारे पास कितने पैसे हैं? How much money do you have?

तुम्हें अपनी पढ़ाई पर ध्यान देना चाहिए। You should focus on your studies.

हम छुट्टियों में यात्रा करेंगे। We will travel during the holidays.

क्या तुम चॉकलेट खाना चाहते हो? Do you want to eat chocolate?

आज स्कूल में एक कार्यक्रम है। There is a program at school today.

मैं हमेशा सच बोलता हूँ। I always tell the truth.

अगर तुम मेहनत से पढ़ाई करोगे, तो तुम अच्छे अंक प्राप्त करोगे। If you study hard, you will get good marks.

मुझे आशा है कि तुम जल्दी ठीक हो जाओगे। I hope you recover soon.

वह अपनी कक्षा में सबसे तेज़ दौड़ने वाला छात्र है। He is the fastest runner in his class.

अगर तुम समय पर पहुँचते, तो तुम परीक्षा में बैठ सकते थे। If you had arrived on time, you could have attended the exam.

मैंने उसे बताया कि वह अपनी किताबें घर पर भूल आया था। I told him that he had left his books at home.

यह विषय इतना कठिन नहीं है, जितना लोग सोचते हैं। This subject is not as difficult as people think.

उसने मुझे मेरी गलती सुधारने के लिए प्रेरित किया। He encouraged me to correct my mistake.

मेरे दोस्त ने मुझे अपने जन्मदिन की पार्टी में बुलाया। My friend invited me to his birthday party.

तुम्हें अपने लक्ष्य को पाने के लिए निरंतर मेहनत करनी होगी। You will have to work consistently to achieve your goal.

वह हमेशा दूसरों की मदद करने के लिए तैयार रहता है। He is always ready to help others.

क्या तुम मुझे बता सकते हो कि यह काम कैसे किया जाता है? Can you tell me how this work is done?

उसने मुझे बताया कि वह अगले महीने विदेश यात्रा पर जा रहा है। He told me that he is going abroad next month.

तुम्हारी मेहनत और ईमानदारी ही तुम्हारे भविष्य को उज्जवल बनाएगी। Your hard work and honesty will brighten your future.

वह परीक्षा में अच्छे अंक लाने के लिए निरंतर मेहनत कर रहा है। He is working hard consistently to get good marks in the exam.

वह विदेश में पढ़ाई करने के लिए बहुत उत्साहित है। He is very excited to study abroad.

वह अब भी अपने पुराने दोस्तों से संपर्क में रहता है। He still keeps in touch with his old friends.

क्या तुम मुझे यह कार्य अगले सप्ताह तक पूरा करने में मदद कर सकते हो? Can you help me complete this task by next week?

वह अक्सर नई चीज़ें सीखने के लिए अपने आप को चुनौती देता है। He often challenges himself to learn new things.

वह कठिनाइयों के बावजूद अपने लक्ष्यों को प्राप्त करने में सफल हुआ। Despite the difficulties, he succeeded in achieving his goals.

वह कड़ी मेहनत करने के बावजूद सफलता नहीं प्राप्त कर पाया। Despite working hard, he was unable to achieve success.

तुमने जितनी मेहनत की है, उसका परिणाम तुम्हारे सामने होगा। The result of the effort you have put in will be in front of you.

इस सफलता के लिए तुम्हें बहुत मेहनत करनी पड़ी है। You have to work very hard for this success.

क्या तुमने अपना होमवर्क पूरा कर लिया? Have you completed your homework?

हमें हर दिन कुछ नया सीखना चाहिए। We should learn something new every day.

मुझे गणित में बहुत मज़ा आता है। I really enjoy mathematics.

मैं छुट्टियों में अपने दादी-नानी के घर गया। I went to my grandparents’ house during holidays.

हमें हमेशा ईमानदारी से काम करना चाहिए। We should always work honestly.

मैंने अपनी पेंसिल कहीं गिरा दी है। I dropped my pencil somewhere.

मेरे पास कहने के लिए कुछ खास है। I have something special to say.

वह हमेशा दूसरों की मदद करता है। He always helps others.

मैं विज्ञान में काफी अच्छा हूँ। I am quite good at science.

मुझे अपने शिक्षक की बात समझ में आ गई। I understood what my teacher said.

वह अपने माता-पिता की इकलौती संतान है। He is the only child of his parents.

उसने मुझे ईमानदारी से सब कुछ बताया। He told me everything honestly.

हमें अपने देश पर गर्व होना चाहिए। We should be proud of our country.

मुझे लगता है कि मुझे और अभ्यास करना चाहिए। I think I should practice more.