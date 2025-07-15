Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
School Assembly News headlines Today 16th July, 2025: Get Important News Updates Here

School Assembly: The purpose of the morning school assemblies is to educate, motivate, and engage students in the latest global events. Every day, several important announcements and events occur that all students need to be aware of. Check the important news headlines for today.

Jul 15, 2025, 18:09 IST

School Assembly News Headlines: Need a screenplay to portray yourself as the speaker for the news headline of tomorrow's school assembly? Don’t worry, we have got you covered.  All of the important news events that you can address at your school assembly will be covered in this article, with a focus on sports, the national economy, and international politics. This allows you to write your screenplay the day before the school assembly. The news highlights offer valuable information that keeps young minds grounded in reality, ranging from environmental projects and awareness days to national education reforms and adjustments to school policies.

Check: Thought of the Day

Word Of The Day

Question Of The Day

International School Assembly News Headlines

  • Trump threatens Russia with tariffs if the Ukraine war is not resolved in 50 days

  • Kremlin says Trump's statements on Russia and Putin are serious, require analysis

  • China slams Japan-Philippines Naval deal while escalating its own military aggression in the South China Sea

  • US-Backed Ceasefire Plan For Gaza Still Under Discussion, But Optimism Fading

  • Back-to-back earthquakes jolt Philippine islands

National News Headlines For School Assembly

  • 24 Hours To Execution, Big Relief For Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya In Yemen

  • ‘Running full-blown circus aimed at destroying India’s foreign policy’: Congress hits out at S Jaishankar

  • Publicise the oil and sugar content of Indian snacks, Health Ministry tells government departments

  • Telangana opposes discussion on Andhra Pradesh's controversial project in CMs' meeting

  • Autorickshaw fares hiked in Bengaluru; new rates effective August 1

  • Article 21 has to trump Article 19: Supreme Court to have 'open debate' on free speech guidelines

Sports News Headlines For School Assembly

  • IND vs ENG: Shades of MS Dhoni in Ravindra Jadeja at Lord's - England cricketer draws comparison

  • Olympic Cricket Countdown Begins: LA28 Games Begin On July 12, Medal Battles Set For July 20 & 29

  • IND vs ENG 4th Test: England recall 35-year-old spinner after eight years; Shoaib Bashir ruled out

  • Suryavanshi's 39-ball fifty extends India Under-19s' lead

  • 6 players to take a hat-trick in World Test Championship; Scott Boland joins an Indian on the list.

Thought Of The Day

"We often dread the storm, only to discover it watered the seeds we didn't know we'd planted."

This thought suggests that challenges and difficult periods, which we naturally try to avoid, often bring about unforeseen growth and opportunities. 

