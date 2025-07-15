School Assembly News headlines Today 16th July, 2025: Get Important News Updates Here

US-Backed Ceasefire Plan For Gaza Still Under Discussion, But Optimism Fading

China slams Japan-Philippines Naval deal while escalating its own military aggression in the South China Sea

Kremlin says Trump's statements on Russia and Putin are serious, require analysis

Trump threatens Russia with tariffs if the Ukraine war is not resolved in 50 days

6 players to take a hat-trick in World Test Championship; Scott Boland joins an Indian on the list.

IND vs ENG 4th Test: England recall 35-year-old spinner after eight years; Shoaib Bashir ruled out

IND vs ENG: Shades of MS Dhoni in Ravindra Jadeja at Lord's - England cricketer draws comparison

Article 21 has to trump Article 19: Supreme Court to have 'open debate' on free speech guidelines

Publicise the oil and sugar content of Indian snacks, Health Ministry tells government departments

‘Running full-blown circus aimed at destroying India’s foreign policy’: Congress hits out at S Jaishankar

24 Hours To Execution, Big Relief For Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya In Yemen

Thought Of The Day

"We often dread the storm, only to discover it watered the seeds we didn't know we'd planted."

This thought suggests that challenges and difficult periods, which we naturally try to avoid, often bring about unforeseen growth and opportunities.

