CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Sample Paper 2025-26, Download Model Paper PDF FREE

CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Sample Paper 2025-26: The latest sample paper for the current school year 2025–2026 has been made available by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Students can download the sample paper for free, along with the grading scheme. Sample papers are important for students since they act as practice tests. One of the most popular subjects in the modern world is computer science. People from a variety of backgrounds are eager to pursue careers in computer science. It covers a wide range of topics, including networks, artificial intelligence, security, graphics, and images. You have access to all of these domains if you chose this subject for your Class 12 study. Using sample papers, students can learn about the question type and overall mark weighting. Additionally, using sample papers might help students study and prepare for tests.

In-case of MCQ, the text of the correct answer should also be written.

All programming questions are to be answered using Python Language only.

Section C consists of 3 questions (29 to 31). Each question carries 3 Marks.

The paper is divided into 5 Sections- A, B, C, D and E.

Attempt only one of the choices in such questions.

All questions are compulsory. However, internal choices have been provided in some questions.

Board exam preparation might be difficult, but you can approach your study in the proper way if you use the right techniques. The whole Computer Science sample paper and the marking guidelines published by the CBSE Board are included in this article. Read the complete article for the latest update and get a free link to download Computer Science PDF.

To download the rest of the sample paper, we are providing the link below:

CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Marking Scheme 2025-26

Since students are now receiving a sample paper, we are also giving them the marking guidelines and the solutions. The marking scheme and answers are available for students to view after completing the example papers.

Students will first be able to view some images of the marking scheme before downloading the PDF for free.

