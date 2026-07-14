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Top Private BTech Colleges In Mumbai: Ranking, Fees

By Siddhi Sharma
Last Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 16:20 IST

BTech Colleges In Mumbai: Mumbai offers exceptional private and autonomous engineering options like SPIT, DJSCE, and NMIMS that rival premier government institutions. Known for excellent placement records, robust coding cultures, and strong corporate linkages in tech and AI, these colleges provide highly competitive alternatives for engineering aspirants seeking premium infrastructure and career return on investment.

Top Private BTech Colleges In Mumbai: Ranking, Fees
Top Private BTech Colleges In Mumbai: Ranking, Fees

BTech Colleges In Mumbai: Mumbai is home to some of the most renowned private engineering colleges in India, famed for strict academic discipline, cutting-edge infrastructure, and corporate links, especially in Computer Science, Information Technology, and Artificial Intelligence streams. Although public stalwarts such as IIT Bombay and VJTI regularly rank among the best institutions in the country, they function as government colleges. Those interested in pursuing alternate high-class educational options may benefit from ROI and placement performance of premium private and autonomous engineering colleges in Mumbai.

Among such prestigious colleges in Mumbai, Sardar Patel Institute of Technology (SPIT) is the most popular for its excellent tech placements, closely followed by Dwarkadas J. Sanghvi College of Engineering (DJSCE) and Thadomal Shahani Engineering College (TSEC). Those who prefer spacious campuses and industrial exposure should consider private deemed universities like NMIMS (Mukesh Patel) and K.J. Somaiya College of Engineering, whose four-year fees are comparatively high but offset by cutting-edge laboratories and network connections.

Top Private B.Tech. Colleges In Mumbai

Below mentioned are the top private colleges for Btech in Mumbai check the table given below to see the fee and other details:

Private B.Tech College

City

Fees

Amity University, Mumbai

Mumbai

15.28 L

Atharva College of Engineering

Mumbai Suburban

3.56 L

Bharati Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology

Mumbai

8.48 L

Bharati Vidyapeeth College of Engineering, Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai

5.14 L

Datta Meghe College of Engineering

Navi Mumbai

4.2 L

Don Bosco Institute of Technology - Mumbai

Mumbai

6.92 L

Fr. Conceicao Rodrigues College of Engineering

Mumbai

8.6 L

Fr. C. Rodrigues Institute of Technology

Navi Mumbai

7.80 L

K J Somaiya Institute of Technology

Mumbai

7.83 L

K. J. Somaiya College of Engineering

Mumbai

22.68 L

Padmashree Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Mumbai

Mumbai

22.3 L

Rizvi College of Engineering

Mumbai

4.32 L

Saraswati College of Engineering

Navi Mumbai

4.36 L

Shah and Anchor Kutchhi Engineering College

Mumbai Suburban

6.06 L

SIES Graduate School of Technology

Navi Mumbai

5.12 L

St. Francis Institute of Technology

Mumbai

6.12 L

SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS)

Mumbai

57.6 L

Terna Engineering College

Navi Mumbai

5.58 L

Thadomal Shahani Engineering College

Mumbai

14.39 L

Thakur College of Engineering & Technology

Mumbai

5.76 L

Usha Mittal Institute of Technology for Women

Mumbai

7.21 L

Vidyalankar Institute of Technology

Mumbai

12.4 L

Vivekanand Education Society's Institute of Technology (VESIT)

Mumbai Suburban

6.2 L

Xavier Institute of Engineering, Mahim

Mumbai

7.72 L

Top Private B.Tech Colleges In Maharashtra 

Below Mentioned are the top private colleges in Maharashtra. Check the table for the more details:

College Name

Location

Approx. Annual Tuition Fee (Open Category)

Sardar Patel Institute of Technology (SPIT)

Andheri, Mumbai

₹2,12,000

Pune Institute of Computer Technology (PICT)

Dhankawadi, Pune

₹1,23,000

K J Somaiya College of Engineering (KJSCE)

Vidyavihar, Mumbai

₹5,20,000 – ₹5,50,000

Vishwakarma Institute of Technology (VIT)

Bibwewadi, Pune

₹1,93,000 – ₹2,11,665

Dwarkadas J. Sanghvi College of Engineering (DJSCE)

Vile Parle, Mumbai

₹2,29,000

MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU)

Kothrud, Pune

₹3,10,000 – ₹3,55,000

Symbiosis Institute of Technology (SIT)

Lavale, Pune

₹3,00,000 – ₹4,00,000

Mukesh Patel School of Technology (NMIMS)

Vile Parle, Mumbai

₹3,50,000 – ₹4,00,000

Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Executive - Editorial

Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.

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First Published: Jul 14, 2026, 16:20 IST

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