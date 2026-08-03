ICSE Class 10 Performing Arts Syllabus 2026-27: Download Syllabus PDF Here

ICSE Class 10 Performing Arts Syllabus 2026-27: The ICSE Class 10 Performing Arts syllabus 2026-27 is designed to help students develop artistic expression, creativity, performance skills and an appreciation of the performing arts. The syllabus covers both theoretical and practical aspects of the chosen discipline, including music, dance or drama with a focus on performance techniques, interpretation, rhythm, expression and stage presentation. It also includes practical assessments that evaluate students technical proficiency, creativity and overall performance. Going through the latest syllabus will help students prepare effectively for the board examination and gain a clear understanding of the theoretical concepts as well as practical requirements. Read the article to check the latest ICSE 10 performing arts syllabus 2026-27 and download the free PDF to begin your preparation.

ICSE Class 10th Performing Arts: Overview Candidates can check the table given below to know important details about the class 10th Performing Arts exam including the exam duration, total marks and more. ICSE Class 10th Performing Arts: Overview Particular Details Exam Conducting Body Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Class 10 Exam Level School Subject Performing Arts Exam Mode Offline (Pen and Paper Based) Exam Frequency Once a Year Theory Marks 100 Internal Assessment Marks 100 Exam Duration 2 Hours (120 Minutes) Language of Exam English Official Website cisce.org Contact Details Phone: 011 29564831 Email: council@cisce.org ICSE Class 10 Performing Arts Syllabus 2026-27 PDF Candidates must note that the syllabus is divided into three sections: Vocal Music, Instrumental Music and Tabla. Check the list of topics and practical work given below.

SECTION A: HINDUSTANI VOCAL MUSIC (a) Non-detail terms: Sound (Dhwani), Meend, Kan (Sparsha swar), Gamak, Khatka, Tigun, Tappa, Thumri, Poorvang, Uttarang, Poorva Raga and Uttar Raga. (b) Detailed topics: Nad, three qualities of Nad (volume, pitch, timbre); Shruti and placement of 12 swaras; Dhrupad and Dhamar; relationship between Vadi Swar and time of singing raga. Description of the 10 ragas of Classes IX and X mentioned under ‘practical’ – their Thaat, Jati, Vadi-Samvadi, Swaras (Varjit and Vikrit), Aroha-Avaroha, Pakad, time of raga and similar raga. Writing in the Taal notation, all the 10 Taals learnt in Classes IX and X, their Dugun; Tigun and Chaugun. Knowledge of musical notation systems of Pt. V.N. Bhatkhande (swara and Taal-lipi); writing ChotaKhayal, BadaKhayal, Swarmalika and Lakshangeet. Identification of Ragas of Classes IX and X (a few note combinations given). Life and contribution in brief of Amir Khusro and Pt. Vishnu Digambar Paluskar. A brief description of 4 eminent vocalists (present or recent past). Names of different parts (components) of the Tanpura with the help of a simple sketch. Tuning and handling of the instrument.

Practical Work (HINDUSTANI VOCAL MUSIC) Singing of three alankars in Teental, Jhaptaal and Dadra each. Bhairav, Bhopaali, Desh, Bageshwari, Malkauns - Singing of Chotakhayal song in any three ragas as mentioned above (with alaaps and taans). Lakshangeet and Swarmalika in the other two ragas, One Badakhayal in any one of the above mentioned ragas (Only sthai and antara); Tarana (notation of Tarana is not required). Padhant (Reciting)-Thekas of the following new taals as also those learnt in Class IX in Dugun and Chaugun, showing Tali, Khali and Matras on hands: Rupak, Jhaptaal, Tilwada, Dhamar and Deepchandi (Chanchar). Identification of ragas learnt in Classes IX and X. SECTION B HINDUSTANI INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC (EXCLUDING TABLA) THEORY (a) Non-detail terms: Sound (Dhwani); Kan; Meend, Soot; Zamzama; Gamak; Baj; Khatka;Jhala; Tigun. (b) Detailed topics: Nad; three qualities of Nad (volume, pitch, timbre); Shruti and placement of 12 swaras; Maseetkhani and Razakhani Gat; Relationship between Vadi Swar and time of playing Raga. Origin and the development of the instrument. Methods of handling instruments; tuning of the instrument with a labelled diagram. Complete description of all the 10 ragas mentioned under ‘Practical’ in Classes IX and X. Writing in the Tal notation, all the 10 Taals learnt in Classes IX and X, their Dugun; Tigun and Chaugun. Writing in complete musical notation of the Maseetkhani and Razakhani Gats. Identification of Ragas (a few note combinations given) of Classes IX and X. Life and contribution in brief of Amir Khusro and Pt. Vishnu Digambar Paluskar. Brief description of four eminent instrumentalists (present or recent past).

Practical Work (HINDUSTANI INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC) Playing of three alankars in Teental, Jhaptaal and Dadra each. Bhairav, Bhopaali, Desh, Bageshwari, Malkauns – Playing of five Razakhani Gat in all the above five mentioned Ragas and one Maseetkhani Gat in any one of the five ragas as mentioned above (with alaaps, toda and jhala). Dhun (notation of Dhun is not required). Padhant (Reciting)-Thekas of the following new taals as also those learnt in Class IX in Dugun and Chaugun, showing Tali, Khali and Matras on hands: Rupak,Jhaptal, Tilwada, Dhamar and Deepchandi (Chanchar). Identification of ragas learnt in Classes IX and X. SECTION C HINDUSTANI INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC (PERCUSSION - TABLA) THEORY (a) Non-detail terms: Names of 10 Pranas, AadiLaya (Only in Dadra and Keharwa), Lehra (Nagma), Paran, Uthan, Chakkardar Tukda, Dumdar and Bedum Tihai, Gat, Padhant, (b) Detailed topics: Origin and development of Tabla, Basic 10 Varnas (Syllables) of Tabla, Taal Jaati System, Solo and Sangat. Brief description of four eminent percussionist (present or recent past). Writing in Taal notation, Thekas, in Thah, Dugun, Tigun and Chaugun, of all Taals learnt in Class IX and X. Names of different parts (components) of the Tabla with the help of a simple sketch. Tuning of the instrument. Identification of Taals (a few bol combinations given) of Classes IX and X.

Practical Work (HINDUSTANI INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC) Technique of producing bols on Tabla like Tirkit, Kran, etc. Development of following Taals: Teental – 1 uthan, 2 new kaydas and its 4 paltas with tihai, 1 Rela, 1 Chakardaar Tukda, 1 Damdar and Bedam Tihai, Roopak – 1 Tihai, Sooltaal – 1 Tihai, Teevra Taal – 1 Paran, Deepchandi Taal, Tilwada Taal (only Theka). Padhant (Reciting)- Thekas of all Taals of Class IX and X with development mentioned in para (2), giving Tali, Khali etc. by hands in Dugun and Chaugun. Ability to accompany with vocalist and instrumentalist with development. PART 2: (To be assessed internally by the School in Class X) Practical Work in Music (Hindustani) - 100 Marks Course Work Candidates will be required to practice and perform singing or playing. This performance may be undertaken in connection with the topics suggested below. The practical work of candidates will be assessed by the teacher as course work. The teacher is free to assess the course work either on the basis of continuous assessment or on the basis of periodical tests. Suggested topics for practical work: (i) Individual performances, (ii) Practice for school functions, (iii)Performance in a group of either players or singers, not necessarily in school, (iv)Prepare a Power Point presentation on an eminent vocalist or instrumentalist. (v) A visit to a sound recording studio. In addition to the course work the candidates will be tested in singing or playing one instrument by an External Examiner.

Direct Link to Download ICSE Class 10 Performing Arts Syllabus 2026-27 PDF ICSE Class 10 Performing Arts Syllabus 2026-27: Assessment Process The teacher and the External Examiner will assess the practice and performance of candidates. The following aspects of practice and performance should be taken into consideration: (i) Musical performance, Expression, Diction, Tonal quality, Breath control; (ii) Accuracy; (iii)Style and interpretation The External Examiner may be a teacher nominated by the Head of the school, who could be from the faculty, but not teaching the subject in the section/class. For example, a teacher of Music of Class VIII may be deputed to be an External Examiner for Class X, Music Projects. The Internal Examiner and the External Examiner will assess the assignments independently.