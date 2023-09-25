ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Prize Money for Winner and Runner Up
ICC World Cup 2023: The biggest tournament in cricket is here! The quadrennial Men’s Cricket World Cup will commence on October 5 and last till November 19. India is hosting the tournament and is also among the favourites to lift the trophy.
The 13th edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup will consist of 10 teams who will each compete against each other in a round-robin format. There will be 45 games in the league stage, 2 semi-finals and 1 final match.
The winning team will not only get to lift the coveted World Cup trophy but also win a large monetary sum. Today, we take a look at the ICC World Cup 2023 prize money for the winner, runner-up, semi-finalists and other teams. You can check the full breakdown of the $10 million pool below.
Related:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Tickets
ICC World Cup 2023 All Team Squads
Who will take home the top #CWC23 prize? 💰— ICC (@ICC) September 25, 2023
More: https://t.co/Ubo4iRkbsI pic.twitter.com/RGFQGyUcdq
ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Prize Money
On November 19, the final of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup will be played in India’s Narendra Modi Stadium, and the best team in the world will be awarded the trophy and considerable prize money.
In this edition of the World Cup, the total prize money pool is $10 million. It will be allocated equally to the teams, depending on their stage.
- Winners of each match will receive $40,000.
- All teams eliminated after the group stage will receive $100,000 each.
- The losing semi-finalists will receive $800,000 each.
- The runner-up or losing finalist will get $2,000,000
- The winning team will go home with $4,000,000
Here’s the full breakdown of the prize money.
|
Stage
|
Rate US$
|
INR
|
Total US$
|
INR
|
Winner (1)
|
4,000,000
|
33.2 crore
|
4,000,000
|
33.2 crore
|
Runner-up (1)
|
2,000,000
|
16.6 crore
|
2,000,000
|
16.6 crore
|
Losing Semi-Finalist (2)
|
800,000
|
6.6 crore
|
1,600,000
|
13.2 crore
|
Teams eliminated after group stage (6)
|
100,000
|
83 lacs
|
600,000
|
5 crores
|
Winner of each group stage match (45)
|
40,000
|
33 lacs
|
1,800,000
|
15 crores
There will be 45 league games, with teams playing each other once in a round-robin format and the top four advancing to the semi-finals. In addition, each team will also play two warm-up matches to get going.
The 2023 Cricket World Cup will span across 10 venues in India and last for 46 days. The tournament will begin on October 5, 2023, with the inaugural match between England and New Zealand.