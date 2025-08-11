UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University, Hyderabad: Admissions for UG, PG Program ends on August 13, 2025

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University provides a diverse range of degree, diploma, and certificate programs with flexible eligibility requirements and course durations, making higher education accessible to students of all ages and backgrounds. The last date to register for admission to the programs offered is August 13, 2025.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Aug 11, 2025, 17:24 IST
Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University, formerly known as Andhra Pradesh Open University, was established in August 1982. The university’s major purpose is to provide learning opportunities to anyone who wishes to continue their studies and achieve degrees or diplomas. The courses and programs offered by BRAOU are especially beneficial for those who, for a variety of reasons, are unable to attend traditional college or university but still want to pursue their higher education.

With the university’s motto, Education for All, the institution provides the benefits of higher education to a large number of people, including working professionals, women, adults and homemakers who want to learn more. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University has started the online registration process for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate programs for the academic year 2025-26 from June 14, 2025, and the last date to register is August 13, 2025.

Dates

Events

June 14, 2025

Online Registration Opened

August 13, 2025

Online Registration Concludes

What are the Programs Offered, Eligibility Criteria and Course Duration?

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University provides a wide range of academic programs to meet the needs of all students, from beginner to experienced students. The university offers undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and certificate courses in a variety of fields such as arts, science, education, commerce, education and professional studies. Below is the list of the courses offered under the undergraduate and postgraduate programs offered by Dr. B.R. Amebdkar Open University, Hyderabad, along with the course duration and their eligibility criteria:-

Undergraduate Program

Courses

Duration

Eligibility Criteria

Bachelor of Arts

3 years or 6 semesters

  • Should have passed class 12 from a recognised board with a good percentage of marks in related fields.

  • Should have either completed the Class 12 exam from National Open School, Telangana or Telangana Open School Society.

Bachelor of Commerce

 

Bachelor of Science

 

Postgraduate Programs

Courses

Duration

Eligibility Criteria

M.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication

2 Years or 4 semesters 

  • Should have a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline.

M.A. in History

2 Years or 4 semesters 

M.A. in  Economics

2 Years or 4 semesters 

M.A. in Public Administration

2 Years or 4 semesters 

M.A. in Political Science

2 Years or 4 semesters 

M.A. in English

2 Years or 4 semesters 

M.A. in Sociology

2 Years or 4 semesters 

M.A. in Telugu

2 Years or 4 semesters 

  • Should have a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with Telugu as their second language. 

M.A. in Hindi

2 Years or 4 semesters 

  • Should have a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with Hindi as their second language.

M.A. in Urdu

2 Years or 4 semesters 

  • Should have a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with Urdu as their second language.

Master of Commerce

(M.Com)

2 Years or 4 semesters 

  • Should have a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce, BBA, BBM, or B.A. Commerce as one of the subjects.

M.Sc. in Psychology

2 Years or 4 semesters

  • Should have a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline

M.Sc. in Mathematics, Applied Mathematics

2 Years or 4 semesters

  • Should have a Bachelor’s Degree with Mathematics as one of the optional subjects, or an elective subject, B.E. or B. Tech

M.Sc. Botany

2 Years or 4 semesters

  • Should have a Bachelor’s Degree in Science with Botany as one of the subjects.

M.Sc. in Environmental Science

2 Years or 4 semesters

  • Should have a Bachelor’s Degree in Science or its equivalent.

M.Sc. Chemistry

2 Years or 4 semesters

  • Should have a Bachelor’s Degree in Science with Chemistry as one of the subjects.

(This table has been taken from the official website. For further information, candidates are advised to visit https://online.braou.ac.in/resources/Prospectus/AdmissionNotificationVersion42206202525.pdf.) 

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University’s diverse programs, flexible eligibility and affordable fees make higher education accessible to anyone, regardless of age and background. Whether a candidate wants to learn new skills, obtain a degree, or continue advanced studies, the university’s learner-friendly environment allows them to work at their own pace while juggling other commitments.

