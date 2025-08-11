Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University, Hyderabad: Admissions for UG, PG Program ends on August 13, 2025

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University, formerly known as Andhra Pradesh Open University, was established in August 1982. The university’s major purpose is to provide learning opportunities to anyone who wishes to continue their studies and achieve degrees or diplomas. The courses and programs offered by BRAOU are especially beneficial for those who, for a variety of reasons, are unable to attend traditional college or university but still want to pursue their higher education.
With the university’s motto, Education for All, the institution provides the benefits of higher education to a large number of people, including working professionals, women, adults and homemakers who want to learn more. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University has started the online registration process for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate programs for the academic year 2025-26 from June 14, 2025, and the last date to register is August 13, 2025.
|
Dates
|
Events
|
June 14, 2025
|
Online Registration Opened
|
August 13, 2025
|
Online Registration Concludes
What are the Programs Offered, Eligibility Criteria and Course Duration?
Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University provides a wide range of academic programs to meet the needs of all students, from beginner to experienced students. The university offers undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and certificate courses in a variety of fields such as arts, science, education, commerce, education and professional studies. Below is the list of the courses offered under the undergraduate and postgraduate programs offered by Dr. B.R. Amebdkar Open University, Hyderabad, along with the course duration and their eligibility criteria:-
|
Undergraduate Program
|
Courses
|
Duration
|
Eligibility Criteria
|
3 years or 6 semesters
|
|
Postgraduate Programs
|
Courses
|
Duration
|
Eligibility Criteria
|
M.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication
|
2 Years or 4 semesters
|
|
M.A. in History
|
2 Years or 4 semesters
|
M.A. in Economics
|
2 Years or 4 semesters
|
M.A. in Public Administration
|
2 Years or 4 semesters
|
M.A. in Political Science
|
2 Years or 4 semesters
|
M.A. in English
|
2 Years or 4 semesters
|
M.A. in Sociology
|
2 Years or 4 semesters
|
M.A. in Telugu
|
2 Years or 4 semesters
|
|
M.A. in Hindi
|
2 Years or 4 semesters
|
|
M.A. in Urdu
|
2 Years or 4 semesters
|
|
Master of Commerce
(M.Com)
|
2 Years or 4 semesters
|
|
M.Sc. in Psychology
|
2 Years or 4 semesters
|
|
M.Sc. in Mathematics, Applied Mathematics
|
2 Years or 4 semesters
|
|
M.Sc. Botany
|
2 Years or 4 semesters
|
|
M.Sc. in Environmental Science
|
2 Years or 4 semesters
|
|
M.Sc. Chemistry
|
2 Years or 4 semesters
|
(This table has been taken from the official website. For further information, candidates are advised to visit https://online.braou.ac.in/resources/Prospectus/AdmissionNotificationVersion42206202525.pdf.)
Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University’s diverse programs, flexible eligibility and affordable fees make higher education accessible to anyone, regardless of age and background. Whether a candidate wants to learn new skills, obtain a degree, or continue advanced studies, the university’s learner-friendly environment allows them to work at their own pace while juggling other commitments.
