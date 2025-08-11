Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University, Hyderabad: Admissions for UG, PG Program ends on August 13, 2025

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University, formerly known as Andhra Pradesh Open University, was established in August 1982. The university’s major purpose is to provide learning opportunities to anyone who wishes to continue their studies and achieve degrees or diplomas. The courses and programs offered by BRAOU are especially beneficial for those who, for a variety of reasons, are unable to attend traditional college or university but still want to pursue their higher education.

With the university’s motto, Education for All, the institution provides the benefits of higher education to a large number of people, including working professionals, women, adults and homemakers who want to learn more. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University has started the online registration process for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate programs for the academic year 2025-26 from June 14, 2025, and the last date to register is August 13, 2025.