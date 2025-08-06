MHT CET 2025 CAP Round II: College-Wise Vacancy List for Engineering Courses

The State Common Entrance Tests Cell, Maharashtra, has released the detailed vacancy list for MHT CET 2025 Round II to help the candidates know which seats are still available after the completion of Round 1 seat allotment of the MHT CET 2025.

This vacancy list plays a very important role for students who did not get a seat in the first round, or for those candidates who wish to upgrade their allotted college, or are participating for the first time in Round II. It includes information about the number of vacant seats in engineering and other professional courses across various participating colleges in Maharashtra.

By checking the college-wise and course-wise vacancy data, candidates can make informed decisions during the choice-filling process. The list also helps in understanding trends, such as which branches are most in demand and which colleges still have seats available, giving students a better chance to secure admission in their preferred program.