MHT CET 2025 CAP Round II: College-Wise Vacancy List for Engineering Courses

The State Common Entrance Tests Cell, Maharashtra, has released the detailed vacancy list for MHT CET 2025 Round II to help the candidates know which seats are still available after the completion of Round 1 seat allotment of the MHT CET 2025.
This vacancy list plays a very important role for students who did not get a seat in the first round, or for those candidates who wish to upgrade their allotted college, or are participating for the first time in Round II. It includes information about the number of vacant seats in engineering and other professional courses across various participating colleges in Maharashtra.
By checking the college-wise and course-wise vacancy data, candidates can make informed decisions during the choice-filling process. The list also helps in understanding trends, such as which branches are most in demand and which colleges still have seats available, giving students a better chance to secure admission in their preferred program.
College-Wise and Course-Wise Vacancy List for MHT CET 2025 Round 2
The college-wise and course-wise vacancy list for MHT CET 2025 Round 2 provides detailed information about the remaining seats in each participating institute. It shows the availability of seats across different branches of engineering and the institutes that offer them across the state of Maharashtra.
This vacancy seats list is updated after the completion of the previous round and before the start of the choice-filling process for Round 2. Candidates can use this data to filter their options according to their preferences, preferred location, and category. Knowing the exact number of vacant seats in each college ensures that candidates can make smart decisions while filling their preferences for the allotment round.
Below is the list of the course-wise and college-wise vacancies of seats in the different branches of engineering offered by different institutes across the state of Maharashtra:-
|
College Name
|
Courses
|
Total Vacnt Seats
|
Civil Engineering
|
11
|
Information Technology
|
6
|
Computer Science and
Engineering
|
2
|
Electrical Engineering
|
7
|
Instrumentation Engineering
|
2
|
Electronics and
Telecommunication Engineering
|
2
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
10
|
Prof. Ram Meghe Institute of Technology and Research, Amravati
|
Computer Science and
Engineering
|
14
|
Civil Engineering
|
30
|
Information Technology
|
12
|
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and
Data Science
|
11
|
Electronics and
Telecommunication Engineering
|
18
|
Computer Science and
Engineering (IoT)
|
6
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
30
|
P. R. Pote Patil College of Engineering & Management, Amravati
|
Computer Science and
Engineering
|
19
|
Electrical Engineering
|
6
|
Civil Engineering
|
9
|
Electronics and
Telecommunication Engineering
|
8
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
15
|
Computer Science and
Engineering(Artificial
Intelligence and Machine
Learning)
|
28
|
Artificial Intelligence and
Data Science
|
22
|
Jawaharlal Darda Institute of Engineering and Technology, Yavatmal
|
Electrical Engineering
|
33
|
Civil Engineering
|
32
|
Computer Science and
Engineering
|
42
|
Electronics and
Telecommunication Engineering
|
14
|
Chemical Engineering
|
18
|
Textile Engineering /
Technology
|
19
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
33
|
Shri Guru Gobind Singhji Institute of Engineering and Technology, Nanded
|
Computer Science and
Engineering
|
7
|
2
|
Civil Engineering
|
3
|
Electrical Engineering
|
2
|
Electronics and
Telecommunication Engineering
|
8
|
Chemical Engineering
|
1
|
1
|
14
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
7
|
Textile Technology
|
4
|
Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai, Marathwada off-campus, Jalna
|
Chemical Engineering
|
10
|
G. S. Mandal's Maharashtra Institute of Technology, Aurangabad
|
17
|
Civil Engineering
|
24
|
Computer Science and
Design
|
25
|
Computer Science and
Engineering
|
45
|
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and
|
19
|
Electronics and
Telecommunication Engineering
|
26
|
Electrical Engineering
|
21
|
Engineering
|
26
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
27
|
Electronics and Computer
Engineering
|
25
|
11
|
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai
|
Computer Engineering
|
12
|
Information Technology
|
6
|
4
|
Electrical Engineering
|
7
|
Electronics and
Telecommunication Engineering
|
3
|
11
|
Production Engineering
[Sandwich]
|
4
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
9
|
9
|
Sardar Patel College of Engineering, Andheri
|
Electrical Engineering
|
9
|
7
|
Civil Engineering
|
5
|
11
|
Oil, Oleochemicals, and
Surfactants Technology
|
1
|
Dyestuff Technology
|
1
|
and Technology
|
9
|
Fibres and Textiles
Processing Technology
|
4
|
Food Engineering and
Technology
|
6
|
1
|
Surface Coating Technology
|
2
|
Mahavir Education Trust's Shah & Anchor Kutchhi Engineering College, Mumbai
|
Information Technology
|
8
|
Computer Engineering
|
6
|
Cyber Security
|
4
|
Electronics Engineering (VLSI Design and Technology)
|
17
|
7
|
Electronics and Computer
Science
|
8
|
Artificial Intelligence and
Data Science
|
0
|
Communication (Advanced
Communication Technology
|
13
(This table has been taken from the official website and the PDF available. For further information, candidates are advised to visit the official website or visit this link:-
https://fe2025.mahacet.org/ViewPublicDocument?MenuId=2469)
Also, check:-
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!