The NHT CET 2025 Round II Vacancy list provides details of the remaining seats in engineering branches offered by various institutes across the state of Maharashtra after the completion of Round 1 seat allotment.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Aug 6, 2025, 15:46 IST
MHT CET 2025 CAP Round II College-Wise Vacancy List for Engineering Courses

The State Common Entrance Tests Cell, Maharashtra, has released the detailed vacancy list for MHT CET 2025 Round II to help the candidates know which seats are still available after the completion of Round 1  seat allotment of the MHT CET 2025.

This vacancy list plays a very important role for students who did not get a seat in the first round, or for those candidates who wish to upgrade their allotted college, or are participating for the first time in Round II. It includes information about the number of vacant seats in engineering and other professional courses across various participating colleges in Maharashtra.

By checking the college-wise and course-wise vacancy data, candidates can make informed decisions during the choice-filling process. The list also helps in understanding trends, such as which branches are most in demand and which colleges still have seats available, giving students a better chance to secure admission in their preferred program.

College-Wise and Course-Wise Vacancy List for MHT CET 2025 Round 2

The college-wise and course-wise vacancy list for MHT CET 2025 Round 2 provides detailed information about the remaining seats in each participating institute. It shows the availability of seats across different branches of engineering and the institutes that offer them across the state of Maharashtra.

This vacancy seats list is updated after the completion of the previous round and before the start of the choice-filling process for Round 2. Candidates can use this data to filter their options according to their preferences, preferred location, and category. Knowing the exact number of vacant seats in each college ensures that candidates can make smart decisions while filling their preferences for the allotment round.

Below is the list of the course-wise and college-wise vacancies of seats in the different branches of engineering offered by different institutes across the state of Maharashtra:-

College Name

Courses

Total Vacnt Seats

Government College of Engineering, Amravati

Civil Engineering

11

Information Technology

6

Computer Science and

Engineering

2

Electrical Engineering

7

Instrumentation Engineering

2

Electronics and

Telecommunication Engineering

2

Mechanical Engineering

10

Prof. Ram Meghe Institute of Technology and Research, Amravati

Computer Science and

Engineering

14

Civil Engineering

30

Information Technology

12

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and

Data Science

11

Electronics and

Telecommunication Engineering

18

Computer Science and

Engineering (IoT)

6

Mechanical Engineering

30

P. R. Pote Patil College of Engineering & Management, Amravati

Computer Science and

Engineering

19

Electrical Engineering

6

Civil Engineering

9

Electronics and

Telecommunication Engineering

8

Mechanical Engineering

15

Computer Science and

Engineering(Artificial

Intelligence and Machine

Learning)

28

Artificial Intelligence and

Data Science

22

Jawaharlal Darda Institute of Engineering and Technology, Yavatmal

Electrical Engineering

33

Civil Engineering

32

Computer Science and

Engineering

42

Electronics and

Telecommunication Engineering

14

Chemical Engineering

18

Textile Engineering /

Technology

19

Mechanical Engineering

33

Shri Guru Gobind Singhji Institute of Engineering and Technology, Nanded

Computer Science and

Engineering

7

Information Technology

2

Civil Engineering

3

Electrical Engineering

2

Electronics and

Telecommunication Engineering

8

Chemical Engineering

1

Instrumentation Engineering

1

Production Engineering

14

Mechanical Engineering

7

Textile Technology

4

Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai, Marathwada off-campus, Jalna

Chemical Engineering

10

G. S. Mandal's Maharashtra Institute of Technology, Aurangabad

Agricultural Engineering

17

Civil Engineering

24

Computer Science and

Design

25

Computer Science and

Engineering

45

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and

Data Science

19

Electronics and

Telecommunication Engineering

26

Electrical Engineering

21

Plastic and Polymer

Engineering

26

Mechanical Engineering

27

Electronics and Computer

Engineering

25

Mechatronics Engineering

11

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai

Computer Engineering

12

Information Technology

6

Civil Engineering

4

Electrical Engineering

7

Electronics and

Telecommunication Engineering

3

Electronics Engineering

11

Production Engineering

[Sandwich]

4

Mechanical Engineering

9

Textile Technology

9

Sardar Patel College of Engineering, Andheri

Electrical Engineering

9

Mechanical Engineering

7

Civil Engineering

5

Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai

Chemical Engineering

11

Oil, Oleochemicals, and

Surfactants Technology

1

Dyestuff Technology

1

Pharmaceuticals Chemistry

and Technology

9

Fibres and Textiles

Processing Technology

4

Food Engineering and

Technology

6

Polymer Engineering and

Technology

1

Surface Coating Technology

2

Mahavir Education Trust's Shah & Anchor Kutchhi Engineering College, Mumbai

Information Technology

8

Computer Engineering

6

Cyber Security

4

Electronics Engineering (VLSI Design and Technology)

17

Electronics and

Telecommunication Engineering

7

Electronics and Computer

Science

8

Artificial Intelligence and

Data Science

0

Electronics and

Communication (Advanced

Communication Technology

13

(For further information, candidates are advised to visit the official website or visit this link:- https://fe2025.mahacet.org/ViewPublicDocument?MenuId=2469)

https://fe2025.mahacet.org/ViewPublicDocument?MenuId=2469)



