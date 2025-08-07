University Visvesvaraya College: Karnataka’s First Engineering College; Know About it

University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE), Karnataka's first engineering college, was founded in 1917 by Bharat Ratna Sir M. Visvesvaraya. Originally named the College of Engineering, it is the fifth oldest engineering college in India and is currently affiliated with Bangalore University.

The college began with only 20 students studying civil and mechanical engineering. Today, it has grown to over 3,300 students and offers six different engineering programs: electronics and communication, electrical and electronics, mechanical, computer science, information science, and civil engineering.

To get into the undergraduate engineering and architecture programs, you must pass the Common Entrance Test (CET) or an aptitude test given by the Government of Karnataka. The government then selects students for the college through a counseling session at a CET center.

To get into PG courses, you can qualify through: