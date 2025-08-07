University Visvesvaraya College: Karnataka’s First Engineering College; Know About it

University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE), Karnataka's first engineering college, was founded in 1917 by Bharat Ratna Sir M. Visvesvaraya. Originally named the College of Engineering, it is the fifth oldest engineering college in India and is currently affiliated with Bangalore University.
Also check: Beyond IITs & IIMs: 4 Amazing Courses You Didn’t Know Exist in India
The college began with only 20 students studying civil and mechanical engineering. Today, it has grown to over 3,300 students and offers six different engineering programs: electronics and communication, electrical and electronics, mechanical, computer science, information science, and civil engineering.
To get into the undergraduate engineering and architecture programs, you must pass the Common Entrance Test (CET) or an aptitude test given by the Government of Karnataka. The government then selects students for the college through a counseling session at a CET center.
To get into PG courses, you can qualify through:
-
GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering)
PGCET (Postgraduate CET) by Karnataka
For research programs leading to Doctoral Degrees, you can qualify through:
-
Bangalore University (BU) test
UVCE test
UVCE was founded by the combined vision of Maharaja Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar IV and Bharat Ratna Sir M Visvesvaraya. Together, they created the groundwork for modern education and industrial development in the Mysore State.
Maharaja Krishnaraja Wodeyar, often referred to as a "saintly king," prioritized enhancing public welfare through education and developing new infrastructure. During his time, Mysore made great progress. He founded Mysore University in 1916, which was one of the first in India.
To meet the rising demand for skilled engineers, UVCE was established in Bangalore in 1917. It was originally the engineering college of Mysore University. At the time, Sir M. Visvesvaraya, who was the Diwan of Mysore and a well-known engineer, created the college to train local students and future leaders for India's new industries.
With the support of the Maharaja and the practical vision of Sir M. Visvesvaraya, UVCE became one of India's first engineering colleges. It trained skilled individuals who would go on to lead the state's industrial and infrastructure growth.
Also check: Top AIIMS Colleges in India 2025: Rankings, Admission, Fees, and Placements