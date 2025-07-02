JoSAA 2025 Round 3 Cut-Off: Opening & Closing Ranks, Popular Courses, Cut Off Details

JoSAA Counselling 2025 is moving ahead with vigour, and the Round 3 seat allotment results have been released, so are the opening and closing ranks for Round 3 of JoSAA counselling for the IITs, NITs, GFITs, and III-Ts. This round is especially important for the students who were not able to secure admission to their desired institutes or branches in the first two rounds. Understanding the opening and closing ranks helps students make smarter decisions in the upcoming rounds or decide whether to freeze or float their seats. Below, we have provided the opening and closing ranks of Round 3 of the seat allotment of all the institutes and their courses.

Opening and Closing Ranks of JoSAA Counselling Participant Institutes for Round 3 The opening and closing ranks of JoSAA Counselling Round 3 show the first and last ranks at which the students are given admissions to different courses offered by the different institutes through the JoSAA Counselling 2025. These ranks are based on JEE Advanced scores for the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and JEE Mains scores for NITs, IIITs and GFTIs. These ranks vary for each institute, branch and category of the students. Below is the list of the opening and closing ranks of the participating institutes offering admission to their various courses through JoSAA Counselling:-