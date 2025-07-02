JoSAA 2025 Round 3 Cut-Off: Opening & Closing Ranks, Popular Courses, Cut Off Details

JoSAA Counselling 2025 is moving ahead with vigour, and the Round 3 seat allotment results have been released, so are the opening and closing ranks for Round 3 of JoSAA counselling for the IITs, NITs, GFITs, and III-Ts. This round is especially important for the students who were not able to secure admission to their desired institutes or branches in the first two rounds.
Understanding the opening and closing ranks helps students make smarter decisions in the upcoming rounds or decide whether to freeze or float their seats. Below, we have provided the opening and closing ranks of Round 3 of the seat allotment of all the institutes and their courses.
Opening and Closing Ranks of JoSAA Counselling Participant Institutes for Round 3
The opening and closing ranks of JoSAA Counselling Round 3 show the first and last ranks at which the students are given admissions to different courses offered by the different institutes through the JoSAA Counselling 2025. These ranks are based on JEE Advanced scores for the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and JEE Mains scores for NITs, IIITs and GFTIs.
These ranks vary for each institute, branch and category of the students. Below is the list of the opening and closing ranks of the participating institutes offering admission to their various courses through JoSAA Counselling:-
|
Institute Names
|
Programs Offered
|
Opening Ranks
|
Closing Ranks
|
1195
|
5994
|
BS in Mathematics
|
370
|
3432
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
1
|
296
|
601
|
5969
|
Biotechnology and Biochemical Engineering
|
3147
|
8927
|
3030
|
9104
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
24
|
498
|
Design
|
7813
|
23166
|
4999
|
11158
|
6545
|
18381
|
Applied Geology
|
11734
|
20949
|
9970
|
23357
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
461
|
2901
|
Civil Engineering
|
5615
|
15013
|
Aerospace Engineering
|
1973
|
8869
|
4280
|
13359
|
Biological Sciences and Bioengineering
|
3559
|
12351
|
Earth Sciences
|
6841
|
19247
|
Electrical Engineering
|
783
|
4142
|
60893
|
68243
|
47997
|
57628
|
16851
|
1000
|
91369
|
93231
|
Chemical Engineering
|
38260
|
57928
|
Civil Engineering
|
56064
|
99321
|
National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology, Aurangabad
|
17660
|
1619
|
Electronic Engineering
|
46122
|
3987
|
52251
|
71485
|
56004
|
79237
|
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management Gwalior
|
11784
|
27081
|
Mathematics and Scientific Computing
|
15152
|
629
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
6450
|
15090
|
Indian Institute of Information Technology(IIIT) Kilohrad, Sonepat, Haryana
|
24828
|
1330
|
12983
|
1386
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
20252
|
1739
|
Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Sri City, Chittoor
|
Artificial Intelligence and Data Science
|
18106
|
33106
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
11759
|
30414
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering
|
20649
|
39112
|
Information Technology
|
2064
|
10412
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering
|
5582
|
14651
|
Business Informatics
|
1783
|
10633
|
Dr. B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar
|
Bio Technology
|
58341
|
65917
|
Chemical Engineering
|
28297
|
63822
|
Civil Engineering
|
46722
|
64698
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
6821
|
18633
|
Architecture
|
1069
|
879
|
Chemical Engineering
|
27632
|
44629
|
Civil Engineering
|
27877
|
58528
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
6429
|
19524
|
Electrical Engineering
|
17989
|
36403
|
Civil Engineering
|
17628
|
46297
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
2500
|
11813
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering
|
6590
|
18919
|
Electrical Engineering
|
9577
|
22404
|
Materials Engineering
|
33162
|
45173
(This ranking table has been taken from the official website of the JoSAA counselling; candidates are requested to visit https://josaa.admissions.nic.in/applicant/SeatAllotmentResult/CurrentORCR.aspx this link further details.)
The Round 3 opening and closing ranks for admission to the academic year 2025 through the JoSAA counselling give a clear understanding of the cut-off trends and competition across all participating institutes. Any student aiming for either IIT or NIT, or GFTI, or III-Ts, the opening and closing ranks help understand the subject choices that may work out in the upcoming rounds.
Also, check these articles:-
- List of Updated Participating Universities in CUET UG 2025: Check List of Central, State, Private, Deemed and Other Universities
- Top Environmental Science Colleges in India with NIRF Ranking: Check Eligibility Criteria and Career Scope