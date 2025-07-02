Agniveer Result 2025 Latest Updates

JoSAA 2025 Round 3 Cut-Off: Opening & Closing Ranks, Popular Courses, Cut Off Details

The article will provide you with opening and closing ranks for Round 3 of the JoSAA Counselling for all the participating institutes offering admission through JEE Advanced and JEE Main Scores.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Jul 2, 2025, 16:24 IST
JoSAA Counselling 2025 is moving ahead with vigour, and the Round 3 seat allotment results have been released, so are the opening and closing ranks for Round 3 of JoSAA counselling for the IITs, NITs, GFITs, and III-Ts. This round is especially important for the students who were not able to secure admission to their desired institutes or branches in the first two rounds.

Understanding the opening and closing ranks helps students make smarter decisions in the upcoming rounds or decide whether to freeze or float their seats. Below, we have provided the opening and closing ranks of Round 3 of the seat allotment of all the institutes and their courses.

Opening and Closing Ranks of JoSAA Counselling Participant Institutes for Round 3

The opening and closing ranks of JoSAA Counselling Round 3 show the first and last ranks at which the students are given admissions to different courses offered by the different institutes through the JoSAA Counselling 2025. These ranks are based on JEE Advanced scores for the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and JEE Mains scores for NITs, IIITs and GFTIs.

These ranks vary for each institute, branch and category of the students. Below is the list of the opening and closing ranks of the participating institutes offering admission to their various courses through JoSAA Counselling:-

Institute Names

Programs Offered

Opening Ranks

Closing Ranks

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

Aerospace Engineering

1195

5994

BS in Mathematics

370

3432

Computer Science and Engineering

1

296

Chemical Engineering

601

5969

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

Biotechnology and Biochemical Engineering

3147

8927

Civil Engineering

3030

9104

Computer Science and Engineering

24

498

Design

7813

23166

Textile Technology

4999

11158

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

Agricultural and Food Engineering

6545

18381

Applied Geology

11734

20949

Architecture

9970

23357

Artificial Intelligence

461

2901

Civil Engineering

5615

15013

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

Aerospace Engineering

1973

8869

Civil Engineering

4280

13359

Biological Sciences and Bioengineering

3559

12351

Earth Sciences

6841

19247

Electrical Engineering

783

4142

Assam University, Silchar

Agricultural Engineering

60893

68243

Electronics and Communication Engineering

47997

57628

Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, Ranchi

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

16851

1000

Bio Technology

91369

93231

Chemical Engineering

38260

57928

Civil Engineering

56064

99321

National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology, Aurangabad

Computer Science and Engineering

17660

1619

Electronic Engineering

46122

3987

Mechanical Engineering

52251

71485

Metallurgy and Materials Engineering

56004

79237

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and  Management Gwalior

Electrical and Electronics Engineering

11784

27081

Mathematics and Scientific Computing

15152

629

Computer Science and Engineering

6450

15090

Indian Institute of Information Technology(IIIT) Kilohrad, Sonepat, Haryana

Data Science and Analytics

24828

1330

Information Technology

12983

1386

Computer Science and Engineering

20252

1739

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Sri City, Chittoor

Artificial Intelligence and Data Science

18106

33106

Computer Science and Engineering

11759

30414

Electronics and Communication Engineering

20649

39112

Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad

Information Technology

2064

10412

Electronics and Communication Engineering

5582

14651

Business Informatics

1783

10633

Dr. B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar

Bio Technology

58341

65917

Chemical Engineering

28297

63822

Civil Engineering

46722

64698

Computer Science and Engineering

6821

18633

Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology, Bhopal

Architecture

1069

879

Chemical Engineering

27632

44629

Civil Engineering

27877

58528

Computer Science and Engineering

6429

19524

Electrical Engineering

17989

36403

Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Allahabad

Civil Engineering

17628

46297

Computer Science and Engineering

2500

11813

Electronics and Communication Engineering

6590

18919

Electrical Engineering

9577

22404

Materials Engineering

33162

45173

(This ranking table has been taken from the official website of the JoSAA counselling; candidates are requested to visit  https://josaa.admissions.nic.in/applicant/SeatAllotmentResult/CurrentORCR.aspx  this link further details.)

The Round 3 opening and closing ranks for admission to the academic year 2025 through the JoSAA counselling give a clear understanding of the cut-off trends and competition across all participating institutes. Any student aiming for either IIT or NIT, or GFTI, or III-Ts, the opening and closing ranks help understand the subject choices that may work out in the upcoming rounds.

