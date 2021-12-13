Miss Universe Prize Money 2021: How much does Miss Universe get paid?

Miss Universe Prize Money 2021: The 70th edition of Miss Universe 2021 concluded on 13 December 2021 in Eilat, Israel. Harnaaz Sandhu of India is the Miss Universe 2021, bringing home the Miss Universe crown after 21 years. Harnaaz Sandhu is the third Indian to win the coveted title after Lara Dutta and Sushmita Sen.

During the award ceremony, Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned by the previously reigning Miss Universe Andrea Meza from Mexico. She also received a bouquet of flowers as part of her prestigious title win. But, do you know how much prize money Miss Universe actually wins?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe (@missuniverse)

The reports suggest that the Miss Universe Prize Money is about $ 250,000, including perks and benefits. The Miss Universe 2021 will be wearing the most expensive crown used to date. The crown was first used in the 2019 beauty pageant.

Miss Universe 2021: What perks and benefits do the winner enjoy?

As Harnaaz Sandhu of India has been crowned the Miss Universe 2021, she will enjoy the following perks and benefits:

1- Miss Universe crown for a year which is set in 18 karat gold and consists of 1770 diamonds.

2- A total of 1.8 crore Rupees as part of the prize money.

3- A six-figure salary for a year, although there is no official announcement.

4- Free of cost one year stay at the Miss Universe apartment in New York City.

5- A team of assistants, makeup artists, and more.

6- Supply of makeup and hair products, shoes, clothes, jewelry, and more for a year.

7- Opportunity to work with the best photographers across the world to help her build a modeling portfolio.

8- Access to exclusive events, parties, premieres, screenings, castings, and more.

9- Free traveling across the world, including hotel accommodation and food.

10- Access to professional stylists, nutritionists, and more.

11- Chief Ambassador of Miss Universe Organization.

12- Access to perks provided by Miss Universe 2021 sponsors, including jewelry brand Mouawad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MOUAWAD (@mouawad)

With great power comes great responsibility, so is the case with Miss Universe. Miss Universe 2021 will have to attend events, pageants, charities, press conferences, and more.

Also Read | Harnaaz Sandhu Miss Universe 2021: Birth, Age, Height, Education, and More

Also Read | Miss Universe 2021 Top 5 Question and Answer