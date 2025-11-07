RRB Group D City Slip 2025
Focus
Quick Links

CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam Pattern 2026 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

By Anisha Mishra
Nov 7, 2025, 11:32 IST

This article details the CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam Pattern 2026. It includes a comprehensive marking scheme and a breakdown of topic-wise marks distribution. This resource is designed to help students prepare effectively for their upcoming board examinations, ensuring they understand the structure and requirements of the exam.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Get here detailed CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam Pattern with marking scheme
Get here detailed CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam Pattern with marking scheme

CBSE Class 10 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10 Maths exam in 2026 based on a specific pattern. Understanding this pattern is crucial for students preparing for their board examinations. The exam will assess various aspects of Maths language and literature, including reading comprehension, writing skills, grammar, and literary analysis.

Students should familiarize themselves with the distribution of marks across different sections and topics to strategize their study plan effectively. The marking scheme provides a detailed breakdown of how marks are allotted for each question, helping students understand the weightage of different answer components. This comprehensive knowledge will enable them to focus on areas that carry more marks and improve their overall performance in the exam.

Check: CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2025-26 (PDF)

Check:  CBSE Class 10 Maths Board Exam 2026 Best 5-Month Study Plan

CBSE Class 10 Exam Pattern 2025-26: Key Highlights

CBSE class 10 exam pattern 2025-26 highlights can be checked from the table below:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body 

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Question Paper Pattern 

  • Competency-based questions in the form of MCQs, case-based questions, source-based questions, or any other types - 40-50%

  • Select response type or MCQs – 20%

  • Short answer/long answer type questions- 30-40%

Duration 

3 Hours 

Medium 

Maths / Hindi

Mode 

Offline

Number of subjects 

5 or 6 (as elected by the student)

Maximum Marks 

100 (theory + practical)

  • 80 marks theory + 20 marks Project works for Commerce subjects (Accountancy, Business Studies & Economics) 

  • 70 marks theory + 30 marks practical for Physics, Chemistry & Biology 

  • 80 marks Maths written exam + 20 marks internal assessment 

Passing marks for each subject 

33%

Passing marks for the overall exam 

Aggregate 33%

Check: CBSE Class 10 Previous Year Question Papers

CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Exam Pattern 2025-26

The CBSE Class 10 Mathematics paper for the 2025–26 board exams will maintain the same structure and exam pattern as previous years, applying uniformly to both Basic and Standard Mathematics papers. There are no changes anticipated.

Maths Question Paper Structure

Section

Question Type

Question Numbers

Marks per Question

A

MCQs + Assertion Reason

Q1–Q18, Q19–20

1 mark each

B

Very Short Answer

Q21–25

2 marks each

C

Short Answer

Q26–31

3 marks each

D

Long Answer

Q32–35

5 marks each

E

Case Study-Based

Q36–38

4 marks each (sub-parts 1,1,2)

Internal choice is available in 2 questions each from Sections B, C & D, and all questions in Section E.

Chapter-Wise Weightage (Maths)

Unit

Name

Marks

I

Number Systems

6

II

Algebra

20

III

Coordinate Geometry

6

IV

Geometry

15

V

Trigonometry

12

VI

Mensuration

10

VII

Statistics & Probability

11

 

Total 

80

Check CBSE Class 10 Maths Sample Paper 2025-2026

Preparation Tips for CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2026

Preparation Tips for CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2026

  1. Master NCERT & High-Weightage Topics: Solve every single example and exercise from the NCERT book first. Prioritize Algebra (20 Marks), Geometry (15 Marks), and Trigonometry (12 Marks) as these units guarantee maximum marks.

  2. Daily Practice is Non-Negotiable: Dedicate at least one hour daily to consistent problem-solving. Maths is a skill; practice builds speed and conceptual accuracy.

  3. Focus on the New CBQ Pattern: Practice official Competency-Based Questions (CBA) and Case Studies rigorously, as they now account for approximately 50% of the paper (testing application, not memory).

  4. Formula & Theorem Command: Maintain and daily revise a concise notebook of all formulas, identities, and Geometry theorems. Understanding the derivation behind them is crucial for application questions.

  5. Timed Mock Tests: Regularly attempt full-length (3-hour) sample papers under strict timed conditions. Show all logical steps in your solutions, as marks are awarded for the process, and use the final 15 minutes to proofread calculations.

This structured approach to the CBSE Class 10 Maths exam, encompassing number systems, algebra, coordinate geometry, geometry, trigonometry, mensuration, and statistics & probability, combined with internal assessments, ensures a comprehensive evaluation. By understanding the topic-wise weightage and adhering to these preparation tips, students can effectively strategize their studies and maximize their scores.

Also Check: 

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Content Writer

Anisha Mishra is a mass communication professional and content strategist with a total two years of experience. She's passionate about creating clear, results-driven content—from articles to social media posts—that genuinely connects with audiences. With a proven track record of shaping compelling narratives and boosting engagement for brands like Shiksha.com, she excels in the education sector, handling CBSE, State Boards, NEET, and JEE exams, especially during crucial result seasons. Blending expertise in traditional and new digital media, Anisha constantly explores current content trends. Connect with her on LinkedIn for fresh insights into education content strategy and audience behavior, and let's make a lasting impact together.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News