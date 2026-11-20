JEE Main 2027 Registration Last Date is November 22, 2026. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the JEE Main exam two times a year. The NTA JEE Main session 1 apply online link activated on October 24, 2026 and the candidates need to login on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in to fill out the form. Check further details here.
JEE Mains Registration 2027
National Testing Agency, NTA, started the JEE Mains registration 2027 for session 1 on October 24, 2026. The last date to fill the application form is November 22, 2026, without the late fee. The JEE Main registration form 2027 is available on the official website, i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in. Once the registration is done, the candidates will be able to make corrections in the form within deadline.
The JEE Main application form fee varies for each category and gender of candidates. Candidates from general category need to pay INR 1000 (males) and INR 800 (females) while those from OBC candidates need to pay INR 900/INR 800. Candidates are advised to check JEE Main Eligibility criteria 2027 before filling the form. As per the eligibility criteria, candidates applying for JEE Main 2027 must have passed class 12 in 2025, 2026, or appearing in 2027.
Candidates need to upload a scanned image of their passport-sized photo and signature while filling the JEE Mains Session 1 and 2 registration form as per the size mentioned. Candidates belonging to OBC-NCL or EWS need to provide details of the certificate-issuing person and date of issue in the application form. PwD/PwBD candidates need to upload their category certificates in the JEE Mains 2nd attempt registration 2027.
Once the registration process is completed, the candidates will then be able to make corrections in the form as per the schedule on the official website which is jeemain.nta.nic.in. As of now, for JEE Main 2027 exam for admission into NITs and other engineering colleges across India for B.Tech college programmes. Get the JEE Main registration link, last date, steps to fill the form and other details on this page.
Also Read: JEE Main 2027: Virtual Calculator and Other NTA Rules
JEE Main Application Form 2027 Highlights
Details related to JEE Main application form 2027 has been given below in the table
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Particulars of JEE Main application form
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JEE Main 2027 application form details
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JEE Full Form
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Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)
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Mode of Filling JEE Main Form
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Online
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Who conducts JEE Main exam?
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National Testing Agency (NTA)
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Frequency of JEE Main Exam
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Two times in a year
1st session - January
2nd session - April
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JEE Main Official website
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jeemain.nta.nic.in
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JEE Mains Exam Date for Session 1 and 2
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Session 1- January 20 to January 24 and January 28, 2027
Session 2- April 2 to 6 and April 7, 2027
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JEE Main Application fees
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- INR 1000 for Male candidates of Unreserved/Gen-EWS/OBC category
- INR 800 for Female candidates of Unreserved/Gen-EWS/OBC category
- INR 500 for SC/ST/PwD/Transgender category candidates
JEE Main Application Form 2027 Apply Online Link
The direct link to apply online for JEE Main application form 2027 is given below. Candidates need to click on the link given below to apply online for the exam.
Who Can Fill JEE Main Application Form?
All the JEE Main 2027 aspirants must go through the JEE Main 2027 eligibility criteria before filling out the form. The following candidates are eligible to fill JEE Main application form for session 2.
- A candidate must have passed his/her class 12 in the year 2025, 2026 or 2027. Candidates should be appearing in 2027 for their class 12 exam.
- There is no age limit to apply for JEE Main exam 2027.
- A candidate must have studied Physics and Maths in class 12 /with Chemistry/Biotechnology/ Biology/ Technical Vocational subjects.
- For B.Arch., a candidate should have studied Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.
- For B.Planning, the candidate must have studied Mathematics.
Documents Required for JEE Main Application Form 2027
Before filling out the JEE Main application form, a candidate must ensure that they have the following list of documents ready with themselves.
- Active Email Id and Mobile Number
- Scanned Photograph and Signature in the specified format and size.
- Scanned copy of Category Certificate (if applicable)
- Scanned copy of PwD certificate (if applicable)
- Details of Educational Qualification
- Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking/ UPI Details for payment of Application Fees payment
Dimensions and Specifications of Documents
A candidate who applies for JEE Main exam must ensure that they upload the following list of documents in the specified size, dimension and format that is given below in the table.
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Details of documents to be uploaded in JEE Main Form 2027
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Dimension
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Size
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Candidate’s Photograph in JPEG/JPG format
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3.5 cm x 4.5 cm
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10 KB to 200 KB
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Candidate’s Signature in JPEG/JPG format
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3.5 cm x 1.5 cm
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4 KB to 30 KB
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Category Certificate of the candidate in PDF format
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-
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50 KB to 300 KB
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Class 10 certificate or Birth Certificate in PDF format
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-
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50 KB to 300 KB
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Class 12 (or equivalent exam) Certificate in PDF Format
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-
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50 KB to 300 KB
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PwD/Category Certificate in PDF Format (if applicable)
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-
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50 KB to 300 KB
Also Read: JEE Main Application Form 2027: How to Upload Scanned Photo, Signature and Category Proof
How to Fill JEE Main Application Form 2027?
JEE Main application form 2027 can be filled in online mode only. One has to fill out the details asked, upload documents and pay an application fee to be able to successfully submit the JEE Main registration form. The steps to fill the JEE Main application form are as follows:
Registration for JEE Main 2027
The first step in filling out the JEE Main application form 2027 is to register for it by entering the basic details. Here are the steps to fill JEE Main registration.
- Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in
- Click on the "JEE Main Session 1 Registration” link that is displayed on the screen.
- Click on the "New Registration"link that appears at the left side of the screen and fill details such as name, date of birth, gender, mobile number, etc.
- Once all the details are filled in proceed to generate a strong new password.
Filling up JEE Main Application Form 2027
After you have obtained JEE Main registration number and password, the next step is to fill up the other information in the JEE main application form. Details such exam centre, paper, educational qualification, etc must be filled in it.
Also Read: JEE Main 2027 DigiLocker Registration: Check Steps and Aadhaar Verification Process
Pay the JEE Main Application Fee
After you have entered the details in the JEE Main application form, make sure that you pay the application fee. Without the payment of the fee, your JEE Main application form will be rejected.
JEE Main 2027 Application Fee
NTA has released d the JEE Main application fee 2027 for all categories. The fee for the Indian and NRI/Foreign candidates, however, differs. It is mandatory to pay the required amount of JEE Main application fee for your form to be accepted by NTA. The fee can be paid through net banking/credit card/debit card/UPI. Check the following table to know the category wise JEE Main fee.
|Course / Paper Combination
|Category
|Gender
|Centres in India (â‚¹)
|Centres Outside India (â‚¹)
|
Single Paper
• Paper 1 (B.E./B. Tech) OR
• Paper 2A (B. Arch) OR
• Paper 2B (B. Planning)
|General
|Male
|â‚¹1,000
|â‚¹5,000
|
|Female
|â‚¹800
|â‚¹4,000
|Gen-EWS / OBC (NCL)
|Male
|â‚¹900
|â‚¹4,500
|
|Female
|â‚¹800
|â‚¹4,000
|SC / ST / PwD / PwBD
|Male
|â‚¹500
|â‚¹2,500
|
|Female
|â‚¹500
|â‚¹2,500
|Third Gender
|All
|â‚¹500
|â‚¹2,500
|
Multiple Papers:
• Paper 1 & Paper 2A OR
• Paper 1 & Paper 2B OR
• Paper 2A & Paper 2B OR
• Paper 1, Paper 2A & Paper 2B
|General / Gen-EWS / OBC (NCL)
|Male
|â‚¹2,000
|â‚¹10,000
|
|Female
|â‚¹1,600
|â‚¹8,000
|SC / ST / PwD / PwBD
|Male
|â‚¹1,000
|â‚¹5,000
|
|Female
|â‚¹1,000
|â‚¹5,000
|Third Gender
|All
|â‚¹1,000
|â‚¹5,000
Problems in Filling JEE Main Application Form 2027
It has been observed that candidates are often faced with difficulties while filling up the JEE Main application form. The problem could be that the documents or photograph could not be uploaded, the application fee is declined, etc. In such cases, here are some tips that you could follow:
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Problem while Filling JEE Main application form
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How to avoid problems while filling JEE Main Registration Form?
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Uploading Documents and Photographs
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Make sure that the specification of the documents that are to be uploaded are correct. If the size of the document is more, then compress it and then upload it.
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Payment of Application Fees
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Payment failure could arise in case of a slow server. Also, make sure that the amount that is to be paid is available in your account.
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Downloading Confirmation Page
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You can try downloading the confirmation page by re-logging into the NTA website.
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The website shows 503 error
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It is possible that the server is busy, hence, try filling up the form when there is less traffic, probably, after 9 PM or before 8 AM.
Also Read: JEE Main 2027: 60-Day Preparation Strategy to Score 99 Percentile in January Session
JEE Main 2027 Form Correction: Details Which Can Be Changed
Candidates can make changes in the following given details in the JEE Main form correction window.
- Academic Information
- Uploaded Documents
- Choice of Papers
- Examination Cities
- Category Changes
List of Changes to make and not to make in JEE Main Form Correction 2027 Window
We have listed down the list of changes that can be made and that cannot be made in the JEE Main form 2027.
|S. No.
|Corrections in the Application Form for the
|JEE (Main) - 2027 examination
|Actions
|Fields
|1.
|Candidates shall NOT be allowed to change:
|i. Mobile Number ii. E-Mail Address iii. Address (Permanent and Present) iv. Emergency Contact details V. Photograph of candidate
|2.
|Candidate shall be allowed to change any one of the fields:
|i. Candidate Name or ii. Father Name or iii. Mother Name
|3.
|Candidates shall be allowed to change all the fields:
|i. Class 10/ equivalent details ii. Class 12/ equivalent details iii. PAN Card Number
|4.
|Candidates shall be allowed to change examination Cities based on their Permanent and Present addresses (It is once again clarified that NTA is not bound to follow the choices given by the candidate)
|i. Examination City Selection ii. Medium of the examination
|5.
|Candidate shall be allowed to change all the fields:
|i. Date of Birth ii. Gender iii. Category iv. Sub-category / PwD V. Signature
|6.
|Candidate shall be allowed to add the field:
|i. Paper
Also Read:
What after filling JEE Mains 2027 Application Form?
After candidates submit their JEE Main 2027 Application form, they are required to download the confirmation page of JEE Main Application Form 2027. Only those students who submitted their JEE Main Registration Form correctly and on time will be able to download the JEE Main 2027 Admit Card once it is available.
Important JEE Main Exam Pages: