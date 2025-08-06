UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
GATE Registration 2026: Application Form (Aug 25), Fee & Steps

Exam Mode : Online
Shiwani Kumari

GATE registration 2026 will begin from 25th August 2025. The candidates who fulfill the GATE exam eligibility criteria can fill out the GATE application form online up to 25th September 2025. The GATE exam official information brochure will be released soon. Candidates planning to appear for this year’s GATE exam must be aware that the registration process is a crucial stage in the admission process.  To complete the GATE registration, one needs to fill out the online form, upload documents and pay an application fee as per their categories. Read on to know the complete steps to fill GATE application form.

GATE registration 2026 by IIT Guwahati from August 25.

GATE Registration 2026 

IIT Guwahati has officially released the GATE 2026 registration date on its official website. The GATE 2026 registration shall begin from 25th August and will end on 25th September 2025. Candidates who are eligible can fill the GATE registration form online. 

IIT Guwahati has announced the GATE 2026 registration date on August 5. GATE exam registration 2026 will start on August 25 and end on September 25, 2025. The only mode to complete the registration for GATE 2026 is online. Only the eligible candidates will be able to complete the GATE 2026 registration. IIT Guwahati GATE registration will start with the creation of GATE 2026 login followed by filling up the online form, fee payment and document uploading. All GATE 2026 exam date is also released online.

GATE 2026 Registration Date

GATE registration window 2026 shall be activated on 25th August 2025. The last date for registration is 25th September 2025. The last to submit GATE application form with a late fine of Rs. 500 is 6th October 2025. Those who will fill the form will be eligible to take the exam on 7th, 8th, 14th, and 15th February 2026. The table below gives all the important dates on GATE exam registration. 

Events

GATE Registration 2026 Dates

Start date of GATE 2026 registration through GOAPS

August 25, 2025

GATE registration 2026 last date

September 25, 2025

Last date for submission of the GATE exam application form 2026 (by registered candidates) with an additional late fee of Rs. 500 (Extended)

October 6, 2025

GATE 2026 application form correction starts

October 2025

Last Date for change of Category, Paper, and Examination City (extended)

November 2025

Release of Admit Card (Postponed)

January 2026

GATE 2026 exam date

February 7, 8, 14, 15, 2026

Who Can Fill GATE Application Form 2026?

The candidates who have the required eligibility criteria such as age limit, educational qualification, etc, can only apply online for the GATE exam. The GATE eligibility criteria is specified below:

  • There is no age limit to apply for GATE 2026
  • Candidates who are in their 3rd year of graduation or higher years of any undergraduate degree program or who have completed any government-approved degree program in Engineering/Technology/Architecture/Science/Commerce/Arts/Humanities are eligible to appear for GATE 2026.

How to Fill GATE Registration 2026 Form? 

GATE application form 2026 can be filled up online from the GOAPS website. The step by step online form-filling procedure has been given below. 

Stage 1 - Registration

Step 1: The initial step in the GATE 2026 application involves registering by entering key personal details such as:

  • Full name
  • Date of birth
  • A valid email address
  • Active mobile number

Step 2: Candidates must also set a secure password during this process (between 8 to 15 characters long).

Step 3: All the updates and official communication related to GATE 2026 will be sent to the registered email and mobile number.

Step 4: Upon successful registration, candidates will be assigned a GATE enrollment ID.

Step 5: This enrollment ID, along with the chosen password, will serve as the login credentials for all future access to the GATE 2026 portal.

Step 6: The enrollment ID must be used as a reference for all exam-related queries and communications.

Stage 2: Completion of GATE Application Form 

  • Once GATE registration is complete, candidates must move on to fill out the online application form.
  • It is essential to enter all details accurately, as incorrect information may lead to rejection of the application.
  • The application form must be filled out only by the candidate, and the mode of submission is strictly online.
  • Personal Details Required:
    • Full name (without any titles such as Mr./Ms./Dr. etc.)
    • Date of birth
    • Mobile number
    • Parent/guardian’s name and contact number
    • All details must match the information on a valid photo ID proof.
  • Communication Details:
    • Complete residential address, including the correct pin code.
  • Academic Information:
    • Details of school and college education.
    • Graduation degree information, including college name and address with pin code.
  • GATE Exam Preferences:
    • Selection of paper(s) to appear for.
    • Choice of examination cities.
  • Upload Requirements:
    • Recent passport-sized photograph and signature following the specified format.
    • Scanned copies (in PDF) of:
      • Valid identity proof
      • Caste/category certificate (if applicable)
      • PwD certificate (if applicable)
      • Dyslexia certificate (if applicable)

Stage 3: Uploading of Documents 

Candidates need to have the following documents with them while registering for the GATE 2026 exam. The list of documents that need to be uploaded in the given size and format is as follows: 

Documents

Dimensions

Photograph

  • Dimension: 3.5 cm x 4.5 cm

  • Resolution range: 240 x 320 pixels - 480 x 640 pixels

  • Should be taken after August 1, 2026 with 60%-70% face coverage

Signature

  • With black or dark blue ink.

  • Resolution range: 80 x 280 pixels - 160 x 560 pixels

A scanned copy of a photo Identity document: Aadhar-UID (preferable), Passport, PAN Card, Voter ID, and Driving License

N/A

Scanned copy of Category (SC/ST) certificate in pdf format (if applicable)

N/A

Scanned copy of PwD Certificate in pdf format

N/A

Scanned copy of Certificate of Dyslexia (if applicable) in pdf format

N/A

Stage 4: Application Fee Payment 

The candidates need to pay an application fee for GATE 2026 exam. The fee must be paid via online mode. Once the fee is paid, then the same will not be refunded. Check the GATE application fee below in the table. 

Category

GATE application fee during the regular period

GATE application fee during the extended period

SC/ST/PwD/Female candidates

Rs. 900

Rs. 1400

All other candidates, including foreign nationals

Rs. 1800

Rs. 2300

GATE Application Form 2026: Two-paper Combination

Code of the First Paper

Codes of the Second Paper

AE

CE, ME, XE

AG

CE

AR

CE, GE

BM

BT, IN

BT

BM, XL

CE

AE, AG, AR, ES, GE, NM, XE

CH

ES, PE, XE

CS

DA, EC, GE, MA, PH, ST

CY

XE, XL

DA

CS, EC, EE, MA, ME, PH, ST, XE

EC

CS, DA, EE, IN, PH

EE

DA, EC, IN, PH

ES

CE, CH, GE

EY

XL

GE

AR, CE, CS, ES, GG

GG

GE

IN

BM, EC, EE, ME

MA

CS, DA, PH, ST

ME

AE, DA, IN, NM, PI, XE

MT

XE

NM

CE, ME

PE

CH

PH

CS, DA, EC, EE, MA, XE

PI

ME, XE

ST

CS, DA, MA, XH

XE

AE, CE, CH, CY, DA, ME, MT, PH, PI

XH

ST

XL

BT, CY, EY

How to Check GATE 2026 Application Status?

If you wish to check your GATE application form status, then you will need to log in using your GATE 2026 registration id and password. In case the application status of GATE is ‘Under Scrutiny/Under Process’, then the candidates need not worry. The responsible authorities scrutinise all the GATE application forms, and those candidates whose application needs to be rectified in the photograph/signature/supporting document get an automatic email/SMS.

Check here GATE syllabus subject-wise. 

GATE Syllabus 2026 Subject Wise  

GATE CS Syllabus 

GATE ME Syllabus 

GATE CE Syllabus 

GATE ECE Syllabus 

GATE EE Syllabus 

GATE Physics Syllabus 

GATE Chemistry Syllabus 

GATE Life Sciences Syllabus 

GATE Biotechnology Syllabus

GATE Chemical Engineering Syllabus 

GATE Maths Syllabus

GATE Data Science and Artificial Intelligence Syllabus

GATE Registration 2026: How to edit GATE application form 2026 after submission?

If you have made an error in submitting the GATE application form, then you can make corrections in it as well. In order to make corrections in the GATE application form, you will have to pay a certain amount of fee as well. You can correct only the following given details.

Details that can be corrected in GATE 2026 Application Form

Items that can be corrected

Details

Name

According to the document submitted in the application

Date of Birth

According to the document submitted in the application

Gender

- Male to Female: Status can be changed, but Fees was not refunded

- Female to Male: Candidates had to pay the difference amount of Rs 750 (not applicable for SC/ST and PwD candidates)

Category

- SC/ ST to Gen/ OBC: Candidates had to pay the difference amount of Rs 750 (not applicable for Female and PwD candidates)

- Gen/ OBC to SC/ ST: Candidates were able to change the status but there was no fees refund

PwD status

1) No to Yes: Candidates were able to change their status but did not get the fees refund (Scribe status to be captured)

2) Yes to No: With fees of Rs 750(not applicable for Female and SC/ST candidates)

Dyslexia and other similar learning disabilities

1) No to Yes: Candidates could correct the status but with a valid proof

2)Yes to No: Candidates could correct the status

Details of Parents/ Guardian/ Correspondence address

According to the document submitted in application

College name and location, Roll no, Registration no.

According to the document submitted in the application

Exam paper

Correction with fees

Exam city

Correction with fees

Check below GATE 2026 exam related articles: 

GATE cut off GATE Syllabus
GATE Admit Card GATE Result

What is GATE Application Form 2026 Correction Fee?

The correction fee for GATE application form is given below here. 

Description of Changes / Modifications

Fee Charges (per paper)

Change in Name

Rs. 500

Change in Date of Birth

Rs. 500

Change in choice of exam cities

Rs. 500

Change of existing paper

Rs. 500

Add a second paper (from given combinations with respect to the primary paper)

Rs. 500 plus application fee for the additional paper

Change of gender to female

Rs. 500

Change of gender from female to any other gender

Rs. 500 + Rs. 900 = Rs. 1400 (For All other candidates)

Change of category to SC/ST

Rs. 500

Change of category from SC/ST to any other

Rs. 500 (For female candidates or PwD candidates)

Rs. 500 + Rs. 900 = Rs. 1400 (For All other candidates)

Change from Non-PwD/Dyslexic to PwD/Dyslexic

  

Change from PwD/Dyslexic to Non-PwD/Dyslexic

Rs. 500 (For female candidates or PwD candidates)

Rs. 500 + Rs. 900 = Rs. 1400 (For All other candidates)

Any other change in category (not mentioned above)

Rs. 500

Details of Parents/Guardian/Correspondence Address

Rs. 500

College Name and Location, Roll No., Registration No.

Rs. 500

What to do if you forget GATE 2026 Enrolment ID or Registration ID?

In case you forget the GATE 2026 enrolment id or registration id then here are the steps to recover it. 

  • Visit the GATE 2026 website. 
  • Click on ‘Forgot GATE 2026 Enrolment ID or Registration ID’
  • If you remember Email Address but have forgotten your Enrolment ID and Registration ID, Click on 'Request for an OTP' to get a Time Password
  • If you already have an OTP, click on "Already have an OTP?" to reset the password

GATE Organising Institutes

IIT Roorkee is the organising institute for GATE exam 2026. Given below are the 8 institutions, including 7 IITs and IISc Bangalore, that conduct GATE exam in the order of order. Candidates can check year-wise GATE conducting authorities for a better understanding.

ORGANISING INSTITUTE 

YEAR 

IISc Bangalore

2016 

IIT Roorkee

2017 

IIT Guwahati

2018 

IIT Madras

2019 

IIT Delhi

2020 

IIT Bombay

2021 

IIT Kharagpur

2022 

IIT Kanpur

2023 

IISc Bangalore 

2024 

IIT Roorkee

2025 

IIT Guwahati

2026 

