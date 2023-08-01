GATE ME Syllabus 2024 with preparation tips and recommended books, Download PDF

GATE ME Syllabus 2024: Check the complete GATE ME Syllabus 2024 along with the preparation tips and recommended books for preparing for GATE mechanical exam.

GATE ME Syllabus 2024: The detailed syllabus of GATE syllabus for Mechanical Engineering (ME) 2024 will be released by the IISc Banglore along with GATE 2024 notification. The candidates are advised to go through the complete syllabus of GATE ME 2024 before making a study plan.

GATE ME Syllabus 2024

The GATE syllabus for Mechanical Engineering (ME) 2024 consists of four sections - Engineering Mathematics, Applied Mechanics and Design, Fluid Mechanics and Thermal Sciences, Materials, Manufacturing and Industrial Engineering. GATE Mechanical Engineering syllabus is vast, however, the concepts are interesting. Candidates should go through the detailed GATE ME syllabus for each topic that has been given here.

Engineering Mathematics

Linear Algebra: Matrix algebra, systems of linear equations, eigenvalues and eigenvectors.

Calculus: Functions of single variable, limit, continuity and differentiability, mean value theorems, indeterminate forms; evaluation of definite and improper integrals; double and triple integrals; partial derivatives, total derivative, Taylor series (in one and two variables), maxima and minima, Fourier series; gradient, divergence and curl, vector identities, directional derivatives, line, surface and volume integrals, applications of Gauss, Stokes and Green’s theorems.

Differential equations: First order equations (linear and nonlinear); higher order linear differential equations with constant coefficients; Euler-Cauchy equation; initial and boundary value problems; Laplace transforms; solutions of heat, wave and Laplace's equations.

Complex variables: Analytic functions; Cauchy-Riemann equations; Cauchy’s integral theorem and integral formula; Taylor and Laurent series.

Probability and Statistics: Definitions of probability, sampling theorems, conditional probability; mean, median, mode and standard deviation; random variables, binomial, Poisson and normal distributions.

Numerical Methods: Numerical solutions of linear and non-linear algebraic equations; integration by trapezoidal and Simpson’s rules; single and multi-step methods for differential equations.

Applied Mechanics and Design

Engineering Mechanics: Free-body diagrams and equilibrium; friction and its applications including rolling friction, belt-pulley, brakes, clutches, screw jack, wedge, vehicles, etc.; trusses and frames; virtual work; kinematics and dynamics of rigid bodies in plane motion; impulse and momentum (linear and angular) and energy formulations; Lagrange’s equation.

Mechanics of Materials: Stress and strain, elastic constants, Poisson's ratio; Mohr’s circle for plane stress and plane strain; thin cylinders; shear force and bending moment diagrams; bending and shear stresses; concept of shear centre; deflection of beams; torsion of circular shafts; Euler’s theory of columns; energy methods; thermal stresses; strain gauges and rosettes; testing of materials with universal testing machine; testing of hardness and impact strength.

Theory of Machines: Displacement, velocity and acceleration analysis of plane mechanisms; dynamic analysis of linkages; cams; gears and gear trains; flywheels and governors; balancing of reciprocating and rotating masses; gyroscope.

Vibrations: Free and forced vibration of single degree of freedom systems, effect of damping; vibration isolation; resonance; critical speeds of shafts.

Machine Design: Design for static and dynamic loading; failure theories; fatigue strength and the SN diagram; principles of the design of machine elements such as bolted, riveted and welded joints; shafts, gears, rolling and sliding contact bearings, brakes and clutches, springs.

Fluid Mechanics and Thermal Sciences

Fluid Mechanics: Fluid properties; fluid statics, forces on submerged bodies, stability of floating bodies; control-volume analysis of mass, momentum and energy; fluid acceleration; differential equations of continuity and momentum; Bernoulli’s equation; dimensional analysis; viscous flow of incompressible fluids, boundary layer, elementary turbulent flow, flow through pipes, head losses in pipes, bends and fittings; basics of compressible fluid flow.

Heat-Transfer: Modes of heat transfer; one dimensional heat conduction, resistance concept and electrical analogy, heat transfer through fins; unsteady heat conduction, lumped parameter system, Heisler's charts; thermal boundary layer, dimensionless parameters in free and forced convective heat transfer, heat transfer correlations for flow over flat plates and through pipes, effect of turbulence; heat exchanger performance, LMTD and NTU methods; radiative heat transfer, StefanBoltzmann law, Wien's displacement law, black and grey surfaces, view factors, radiation network analysis

Thermodynamics: Thermodynamic systems and processes; properties of pure substances, behavior of ideal and real gases; zeroth and first laws of thermodynamics, calculation of work and heat in various processes; second law of thermodynamics; thermodynamic property charts and tables, availability and irreversibility; thermodynamic relations.

Applications: Power Engineering: Air and gas compressors; vapour and gas power cycles, concepts of regeneration and reheat. I.C. Engines: Air-standard Otto, Diesel and dual cycles. Refrigeration and air-conditioning: Vapour and gas refrigeration and heat pump cycles; properties of moist air, psychrometric chart, basic psychrometric processes. Turbomachinery: Impulse and reaction principles, velocity diagrams, Pelton-wheel, Francis and Kaplan turbines; steam and gas turbines.

Materials, Manufacturing and Industrial Engineering

Engineering Materials: Structure and properties of engineering materials, phase diagrams, heat treatment, stress-strain diagrams for engineering materials.

Casting, Forming and Joining Processes: Different types of castings, design of patterns, moulds and cores; solidification and cooling; riser and gating design. Plastic deformation and yield criteria; fundamentals of hot and cold working processes; load estimation for bulk (forging, rolling, extrusion, drawing) and sheet (shearing, deep drawing, bending) metal forming processes; principles of powder metallurgy. Principles of welding, brazing, soldering and adhesive bonding.

Machining and Machine Tool Operations: Mechanics of machining; basic machine tools; single and multi-point cutting tools, tool geometry and materials, tool life and wear; economics of machining; principles of non-traditional machining processes; principles of work holding, jigs and fixtures; abrasive machining processes; NC/CNC machines and CNC programming.

Metrology and Inspection: Limits, fits and tolerances; linear and angular measurements; comparators; interferometry; form and finish measurement; alignment and testing methods; tolerance analysis in manufacturing and assembly; concepts of coordinate-measuring machine (CMM).

Computer Integrated Manufacturing: Basic concepts of CAD/CAM and their integration tools; additive manufacturing.

Production Planning and Control: Forecasting models, aggregate production planning, scheduling, materials requirement planning; lean manufacturing.

Inventory Control: Deterministic models; safety stock inventory control systems.

Operations Research: Linear programming, simplex method, transportation, assignment, network flow models, simple queuing models, PERT and CPM.

GATE ME Syllabus 2024: Official PDF

GATE ME Syllabus: Section-wise weightage

In the GATE ME exam, a total of 85 % weightage is given to the core GATE ME syllabus(Including 13 % to Engineering Mathematics) and 15% weightage to General Aptitude. Section-wise weightage of GATE ME exam is prepared by analyzing the past year's papers. This will help you to know the important topics from Mechanical Engineering.

Section Weightage Percentage Engineering Mathematics 13 Applied Mechanics and Design 22-24 Fluid Mechanics and Thermal Sciences 23-25 Materials, Manufacturing and Industrial Engineering 25-27

How to Prepare the GATE ME Syllabus 2024?

To crack the GATE exam, candidates need to follow a well-planned preparation strategy. Here we share some tips which a candidate needs to keep in mind while preparing for the GATE exam.

Understand the Syllabus : Familiarize yourself with the GATE ME syllabus to get an idea of the topics that will be covered in the exam.

Make a Study Plan: After understanding the syllabus, make a study plan that covers all the topics mentioned in the syllabus. Give specific time for each topic according to your strengths and weaknesses.

Clear Fundamental Concepts: The candidates need to develop conceptual clarity of all the topics given in the GATE ME syllabus. They should understand the core concepts thoroughly.

Practice Previous Year Papers: Solve previous years' question papers, this will help you to get an idea about the exam pattern and the types of questions asked in previous years. It will help you identify your strengths and weaknesses and also give you a fair idea of important topics.

Take Mock Tests: Take mock tests to get familiar with the actual exam environment. It will help you to identify weak areas and improve your time management skills as well. You should analyze your performance after each mock test to identify the topics that require further attention and revise the respective topics.

Create Revision Notes: Create short and effective revision notes for quick revision. These notes will be helpful in last-minute revision.

GATE ME Exam: Best Books

The selection of study material is also very important to crack the GATE exam. Here we are providing a list of some highly recommended books.