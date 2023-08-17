GATE Chemical Engineering Syllabus 2024 with Marks Weightage, Download PDF

GATE Chemical Engineering Syllabus 2024: Check the complete GATE Chemical Engineering (CH) Syllabus 2024 along with the preparation tips, section-wise weightage, and recommended books for preparing for GATE Chemical Engineering paper.

GATE Chemical Engineering Syllabus 2024: Aspiring candidates for the GATE 2024 Chemical Engineering (CH) exam are advised to review the syllabus of Chemical Engineering (CH). IISc Bangalore has released the comprehensive syllabus for GATE 2024 Chemical Engineering.

The syllabus of GATE 2024 Chemical Engineering (CH) exam consists of nine sections - Engineering Mathematics, Process Calculations and Thermodynamics, Fluid Mechanics and Mechanical Operations, Heat Transfer, Mass Transfer, Chemical Reaction Engineering, Instrumentation and Process Control, Plant Design and Economics, Chemical Technology. The candidates are advised to go through the entire GATE Chemical Engineering syllabus 2024 before starting their preparation. In this article, we will discuss the important topics and subject-wise weightage for GATE Chemical Engineering syllabus.

GATE Chemical Engineering Syllabus 2024 Section Wise

The GATE Chemical Engineering (CH) exam consists of three sections i.e., General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and core Chemical Engineering subjects. The weightage of General Aptitude, and Engineering Mathematics & Chemical Engineering is 15% and 85% respectively. The detailed topics of GATE Chemical Engineering syllabus are given below.

Engineering Mathematics

Linear Algebra: Matrix algebra, Systems of linear equations, Eigen values and eigenvectors.

Calculus: Functions of single variable, Limit, continuity and differentiability, Taylor series, Mean value theorems, Evaluation of definite and improper integrals, Partial derivatives, Total derivative, Maxima and minima, Gradient, Divergence and Curl, Vector identities, Directional derivatives, Line, Surface and Volume integrals, Stokes, Gauss and Green’s theorems.

Differential Equations: First order equations (linear and nonlinear), Higher order linear differential equations with constant coefficients, Cauchy’s and Euler’s equations, Initial and boundary value problems, Laplace transforms, Solutions of one-dimensional heat and wave equations and Laplace equation.

Complex Variables: Complex number, polar form of complex number, triangle inequality.

Probability and Statistics: Definitions of probability and sampling theorems, Conditional probability, Mean, median, mode and standard deviation, Random variables, Poisson, Normal and Binomial distributions, Linear regression analysis.

Numerical Methods: Numerical solutions of linear and non-linear algebraic equations. Integration by trapezoidal and Simpson’s rule. Single and multi-step methods for numerical solution of differential equations.

Process Calculations and Thermodynamics

Steady and unsteady state mass and energy balances including multiphase, multi-component, reacting and non-reacting systems. Use of tie components; recycle, bypass and purge calculations; Gibb’s phase rule and degree of freedom analysis. First and Second laws of thermodynamics. Applications of first law to close and open systems. Second law and Entropy. Thermodynamic properties of pure substances: Equation of State and residual properties, properties of mixtures: partial molar properties, fugacity, excess properties and activity coefficients; phase equilibria: predicting VLE of systems; chemical reaction equilibrium.

Fluid Mechanics and Mechanical Operations

Fluid statics, surface tension, Newtonian and non-Newtonian fluids, transport properties, shell balances including differential form of Bernoulli equation and energy balance, equation of continuity, equation of motion, equation of mechanical energy, Macroscopic friction factors, dimensional analysis and similitude, flow through pipeline systems, velocity profiles, flow meters, pumps and compressors, elementary boundary layer theory, flow past immersed bodies including packed and fluidized beds, Turbulent flow: fluctuating velocity, universal velocity profile and pressure drop.

Particle size and shape, particle size distribution, size reduction and classification of solid particles; free and hindered settling; centrifuge and cyclones; thickening and classification, filtration, agitation and mixing; conveying of solids.

Heat Transfer

Equation of energy, steady and unsteady heat conduction, convection and radiation, thermal boundary layer and heat transfer coefficients, boiling, condensation and evaporation; types of heat exchangers and evaporators and their process calculations; design of double pipe, shell and tube heat exchangers, and single and multiple effect evaporators.

Mass Transfer

Fick’s laws, molecular diffusion in fluids, mass transfer coefficients, film, penetration and surface renewal theories; momentum, heat and mass transfer analogies; stage-wise and continuous contacting and stage efficiencies; HTU & NTU concepts; design and operation of equipment for distillation, absorption, leaching, liquid-liquid extraction, drying, humidification, dehumidification and adsorption, membrane separations (micro-filtration, ultra-filtration, nano-filtration and reverse osmosis).

Chemical Reaction Engineering

Theories of reaction rates; kinetics of homogeneous reactions, interpretation of kinetic data, single and multiple reactions in ideal reactors, kinetics of enzyme reactions (Michaelis-Mentenand Monod models), non-ideal reactors; residence time distribution, single parameter model; non-isothermal reactors; kinetics of heterogeneous catalytic reactions; diffusion effects in catalysis; rate and performance equations for catalyst deactivation

Instrumentation and Process Control

Measurement of process variables; sensors and transducers; P&ID equipment symbols; process modeling and linearization, transfer functions and dynamic responses of various systems, systems with inverse response, process reaction curve, controller modes (P, PI, and PID); control valves; transducer dynamics; analysis of closed loop systems including stability, frequency response, controller tuning, cascade and feed forward control.

Plant Design and Economics

Principles of process economics and cost estimation including depreciation and total annualized cost, cost indices, rate of return, payback period, discounted cash flow, optimization in process design and sizing of chemical engineering equipments such as heat exchangers and multistage contactors.

Chemical Technology

Inorganic chemical industries (sulfuric acid, phosphoric acid, chlor-alkali industry), fertilizers (Ammonia, Urea, SSP and TSP); natural products industries (Pulp and Paper, Sugar, Oil, and Fats); petroleum refining and petrochemicals; polymerization industries (polyethylene, polypropylene, PVC and polyester synthetic fibers).

GATE Chemical Engineering Syllabus 2024: Official PDF

This year IISc Bangalore is the conducting body for GATE 2024 Exam. So, IISc Bangalore has released the official GATE Chemical Engineerin syllabus PDF. Get the direct link to download GATE Chemical Engineerin syllabus 2024 PDF here.

GATE Chemical Engineering Syllabus 2024 PDF Download Click here

GATE Chemical Engineering Syllabus: Section-wise weightage

In the GATE Chemical Engineering exam, General Aptitude contributes to 15%, and Engineering Mathematics & Chemical Engineering subject have 85% of the total weightage. Although the weightage of topics within each section of Chemical Engineering can change every year. However, a section-wise weightage list is compiled based on an analysis of past year's papers. This list will give you insights into the important topics of GATE Chemical Engineering syllabus.

Section Weightage Percentage Number of Questions Engineering Mathematics 11-13 7-9 Process Calculations and Thermodynamics 3-5 2-4 Fluid Mechanics and Mechanical Operations 11-13 7-9 Heat Transfer 8-10 5-7 Mass Transfer 11-13 7-9 Chemical Reaction Engineering 12-14 8-10 Instrumentation and Process Control 7-9 4-6 Plant Design and Economics 3-5 2-4 Chemical Technology 5-7 3-5

How to Prepare the GATE Chemical Engineering Syllabus 2024?

Following a strategic approach is very important to crack the GATE exam. Here, we are sharing some tips for effective GATE preparation for Chemical Engineering paper.

Understand the Syllabus : Familiarize yourself with GATE Chemical Engineering syllabus and identify the most important topics of the syllabus. It will help you to identify the topics that require extra attention. Prioritize your study plan accordingly and cover all the important topics first.

Create a Study Plan: Once got familiar with the syllabus, make a comprehensive study plan that covers all the topics given in the GATE Chemical Engineering syllabus. Assign time for each topic as per your requirement.

Conceptual Understanding: Conceptual understanding is very important to excel in GATE exam. So, instead of just memorizing things, focus on understanding the fundamental principles of each topic.

Solve Previous Year Papers: The candidates must solve previous years' papers to understand the exam pattern and question types. Solving previous years' papers highlights the candidate’s strong and weak areas and also gives a fair idea of important topics.

Take Mock Tests: Taking regular mock tests will make you familiar with the real exam environment. You must analyze your performance after each mock test, identify areas that still need your attention, and work on improving them. It will also help to improve your time management ability.

Create Revision Notes: Develop a habit to write down the important formulas, concepts, and vital points. It will help you in last-minute revision.

Best Books to Prepare the GATE Chemical Engineering Syllabus 2024

Selection of the right study material is extremely important when you are preparing for the GATE Chemical Engineering exam. Here we share a list of some highly recommended books for GATE Chemical Engineering syllabus paper.

Engineering Mathematics by Erwin Kreyszig Introduction to Chemical Engineering Thermodynamics by J. M. Smith, H.C. Ness, M. Abbott, B Bhatt Chemical Reaction Engineering by Octave Levenspiel Plant Design And Economics by Max Peters, Klaus Timmerhaus, Ronald Wett Fluid Mechanics and Hydraulic Machines by Dr. R.K Bansal

GATE Chemical Engineering Exam Pattern

The GATE Chemical Engineering test comprises questions related to General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and core Chemical Engineering topics. The GATE Chemical Engineering exam consists of 65 questions carrying a total of 100 marks. The total allotted time for this computer-based test is 3 hours. The question types include Multiple Choice, Multiple Select, and Numerical Answer Type questions. The table below provides comprehensive details on the GATE Chemical Engineering exam pattern.