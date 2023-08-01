GATE CSE Syllabus 2024 with preparation tips and recommended books, Download PDF

GATE CSE Syllabus 2024: Check the complete GATE CSE Syllabus 2024 along with the preparation tips and recommended books for preparing the CSE subject. The candidate can download GATE Computer Science Engineering(CSE) syllabus PDF.

GATE CSE Syllabus 2024: This year IISc Bangalore will release the GATE syllabus for Computer Science Engineering (CSE) 2024 along with GATE 2024 notification. If you want to excel in this exam you need to go through the complete GATE CSE 2024 syllabus before making a preparation plan. The main purpose of the GATE exam is to check the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering and science for admission into the Masters Program.

GATE CSE Syllabus 2024

The aspirants must go through the detailed syllabus of GATE CSE 2024 exam and create a study plan which will be helpful to identify and focus on their weakest topics. The GATE exam syllabus for Computer Science Engineering(CSE) mainly covers the topics like Engineering Mathematics, Digital Logic, Computer Organization and Architecture, Programming and Data Structures, Algorithms, Theory of Computation, Compiler Design, Operating System, Databases, Computer Networks.

Engineering Mathematics

Discrete Mathematics: Propositional and first order logic. Sets, relations, functions, partial orders and lattices. Monoids, Groups. Graphs: connectivity, matching, coloring. Combinatorics: counting, recurrence relations, generating functions.

Linear Algebra: Matrices, determinants, system of linear equations, eigenvalues and eigenvectors, LU decomposition.

Calculus: Limits, continuity and differentiability. Maxima and minima. Mean value theorem. Integration.

Probability and Statistics: Random variables. Uniform, normal, exponential, poisson and binomial distributions. Mean, median, mode and standard deviation. Conditional probability and Bayes theorem.

Digital Logic

Boolean algebra. Combinational and sequential circuits. Minimization. Number representations and computer arithmetic (fixed and floating point).

Computer Organization and Architecture

Machine instructions and addressing modes. ALU, data-path, and control unit. Instruction pipelining, pipeline hazards. Memory hierarchy: cache, main memory, and secondary storage; I/O interface(interrupt and DMA mode).

Programming and Data Structures

Programming in C. Recursion. Arrays, stacks, queues, linked lists, trees, binary search trees, binary heaps, graphs.

Algorithms

Searching, sorting, hashing. Asymptotic worst case time and space complexity. Algorithm design techniques: greedy, dynamic programming and divide-and-conquer. Graph traversals, minimum spanning trees, shortest paths

Theory of Computation

Regular expressions and finite automata. Context-free grammars and push-down automata. Regular and contex-free languages, pumping lemma. Turing machines and undecidability.

Compiler Design

Lexical analysis, parsing, syntax-directed translation. Runtime environments. Intermediate code generation. Local optimisation, Data flow analyses: constant propagation, liveness analysis, common subexpression elimination

Operating System

System calls, processes, threads, inter-process communication, concurrency and synchronization. Deadlock. CPU and I/O scheduling. Memory management and virtual memory. File systems.

Databases

ER-model. Relational model: relational algebra, tuple calculus, SQL. Integrity constraints, normal forms. File organization, indexing (e.g., B and B+ trees). Transactions and concurrency control.

Computer Networks

Concept of layering: OSI and TCP/IP Protocol Stacks; Basics of packet, circuit and virtual circuit switching; Data link layer: framing, error detection, Medium Access Control, Ethernet bridging; Routing protocols: shortest path, flooding, distance vector and link state routing; Fragmentation and IP addressing, IPv4, CIDR notation, Basics of IP support protocols (ARP, DHCP, ICMP), Network Address Translation (NAT); Transport layer: flow control and congestion control, UDP, TCP, sockets; Application layer protocols: DNS, SMTP, HTTP, FTP, Email.

GATE CSE Syllabus: Topicwise weightage

In the GATE CSE exam, a total of 85 % weightage is given to the core GATE CSE syllabus(Including 13 % to engineering mathematics) and 15% weightage to General Aptitude. GATE CSE topic-wise weightage is prepared by analyzing the past year's papers. This analysis will help the candidates to know the important topics from core Computer Science.

Topic Weightage Percentage Engineering Mathematics 13 Digital Logic 6-8 Computer Organization and Architecture 5-7 Programming and Data Structures 10-12 Algorithms 5-7 Theory of Computation 7-9 Compiler Design 4-6 Operating System 9-10 Databases 5-7 Computer Networks 8-10

How to Prepare GATE CSE Syllabus 2024?

The GATE exam preparation requires a well-planned and structured preparation strategy to excel in this exam. Here we discuss some points which an aspirant needs to keep in mind while preparing for the GATE exam.

Understand the Syllabus : First of all, you should familiarize yourself with the latest GATE CSE syllabus to get an idea of the topics that will be covered in the exam.

Create a Study Plan: After analyzing the syllabus, create a study plan that covers all the topics mentioned in the syllabus. Allocate specific time for each topic according to your strengths and weaknesses

Clear Basic Concepts: Focus to develop conceptual clarity of all the topics given in the GATE CSE syllabus. Understand the core concepts thoroughly.

Practice Previous Year Papers: Solve previous years' question papers to get an idea about the exam pattern and the types of questions asked in previous years. It will help you identify your strengths and weaknesses and also give you a fair idea of important topics.

Take Mock Tests: Regularly take mock tests to get familiar with the actual exam environment. This will help you track your preparation progress, identify weak areas, and improve your time management skills. Analyze your performance after each mock test to identify the topics that require further attention and revise the respective topics.

Create Short Notes: Create short and effective notes for quick revision. This will help you during the last weeks before the exam.

GATE Computer Science (CSE) Syllabus 2024: Best Books

To crack the GATE exam selection of study material is also very important. Here we are sharing a list of some highly recommended books.