GATE CE Syllabus 2024 with preparation tips, section-wise weightage and recommended books, Download PDF

GATE CE Syllabus 2024: Check the complete GATE CE Syllabus 2024 along with the preparation tips, section-wise weightage and recommended books for preparing for GATE Civil Engineering paper.

GATE CE Syllabus 2024: The aspirants, who are going to appear in the GATE 2024 exam for the Civil Engineering(CE) paper must be well aware of the syllabus of the Civil Engineering. IISc Bangalore will release the detailed syllabus along with GATE 2024 notification. The aspirants must go through the complete syllabus of GATE CE 2024 before starting their preparation.

GATE CE Syllabus 2024

The GATE syllabus for Civil Engineering(CE) 2024 consists of seven sections - Engineering Mathematics, Structural Engineering, Geotechnical Engineering, Water Resources Engineering, Environmental Engineering, Transportation Engineering, and Geomatics Engineering. The Candidates should thoroughly analyze the GATE CE syllabus for each section before making their preparation strategies.

Engineering Mathematics

Linear Algebra: Matrix algebra; Systems of linear equations; Eigen values and Eigen vectors.

Calculus: Functions of single variable; Limit, continuity and differentiability; Mean value theorems, local maxima and minima; Taylor series; Evaluation of definite and indefinite integrals, application of definite integral to obtain area and volume; Partial derivatives; Total derivative; Gradient, Divergence and Curl, Vector identities; Directional derivatives; Line, Surface and Volume integrals.

Ordinary Differential Equation (ODE): First order (linear and non-linear) equations; higher order linear equations with constant coefficients; Euler-Cauchy equations; initial and boundary value problems.

Partial Differential Equation (PDE): Fourier series; separation of variables; solutions of onedimensional diffusion equation; first and second order one-dimensional wave equation and twodimensional Laplace equation.

Probability and Statistics: Sampling theorems; Conditional probability; Descriptive statistics – Mean, median, mode and standard deviation; Random Variables – Discrete and Continuous, Poisson and Normal Distribution; Linear regression.

Numerical Methods: Error analysis. Numerical solutions of linear and non-linear algebraic equations; Newton’s and Lagrange polynomials; numerical differentiation; Integration by trapezoidal and Simpson’s rule; Single and multi-step methods for first order differential equations.

Structural Engineering

Engineering Mechanics: System of forces, free-body diagrams, equilibrium equations; Internal forces in structures; Frictions and its applications; Centre of mass; Free Vibrations of undamped SDOF system.

Solid Mechanics: Bending moment and shear force in statically determinate beams; Simple stress and strain relationships; Simple bending theory, flexural and shear stresses, shear centre; Uniform torsion, Transformation of stress; buckling of column, combined and direct bending stresses.

Structural Analysis: Statically determinate and indeterminate structures by force/ energy methods; Method of superposition; Analysis of trusses, arches, beams, cables and frames; Displacement methods: Slope deflection and moment distribution methods; Influence lines; Stiffness and flexibility methods of structural analysis.

Construction Materials and Management: Construction Materials: Structural Steel – Composition, material properties and behaviour; Concrete - Constituents, mix design, short-term and long-term properties. Construction Management: Types of construction projects; Project planning and network analysis - PERT and CPM; Cost estimation.

Concrete Structures: Working stress and Limit state design concepts; Design of beams, slabs, columns; Bond and development length; Prestressed concrete beams.

Steel Structures: Working stress and Limit state design concepts; Design of tension and compression members, beams and beam- columns, column bases; Connections - simple and eccentric, beam-column connections, plate girders and trusses; Concept of plastic analysis -beams and frames.

Geotechnical Engineering

Soil Mechanics: Three-phase system and phase relationships, index properties; Unified and Indian standard soil classification system; Permeability - one dimensional flow, Seepage through soils – two - dimensional flow, flow nets, uplift pressure, piping, capillarity, seepage force; Principle of effective stress and quicksand condition; Compaction of soils; One- dimensional consolidation, time rate of consolidation; Shear Strength, Mohr’s circle, effective and total shear strength parameters, Stress-Strain characteristics of clays and sand; Stress paths.

Foundation Engineering: Sub-surface investigations - Drilling bore holes, sampling, plate load test, standard penetration and cone penetration tests; Earth pressure theories - Rankine and Coulomb; Stability of slopes – Finite and infinite slopes, Bishop’s method; Stress distribution in soils – Boussinesq’s theory; Pressure bulbs, Shallow foundations – Terzaghi’s and Meyerhoff’s bearing capacity theories, effect of water table; Combined footing and raft foundation; Contact pressure; Settlement analysis in sands and clays; Deep foundations – dynamic and static formulae, Axial load capacity of piles in sands and clays, pile load test, pile under lateral loading, pile group efficiency, negative skin friction.

Water Resources Engineering

Fluid Mechanics: Properties of fluids, fluid statics; Continuity, momentum and energy equations and their applications; Potential flow, Laminar and turbulent flow; Flow in pipes, pipe networks; Concept of boundary layer and its growth; Concept of lift and drag.

Hydraulics: Forces on immersed bodies; Flow measurement in channels and pipes; Dimensional analysis and hydraulic similitude; Channel Hydraulics - Energy-depth relationships, specific energy, critical flow, hydraulic jump, uniform flow, gradually varied flow and water surface profiles.

Hydrology: Hydrologic cycle, precipitation, evaporation, evapo-transpiration, watershed, infiltration, unit hydrographs, hydrograph analysis, reservoir capacity, flood estimation and routing, surface runoff models, ground water hydrology - steady state well hydraulics and aquifers; Application of Darcy’s Law.

Irrigation: Types of irrigation systems and methods; Crop water requirements - Duty, delta, evapotranspiration; Gravity Dams and Spillways; Lined and unlined canals, Design of weirs on permeable foundation; cross drainage structures.

Environmental Engineering

Water and Waste Water Quality and Treatment: Basics of water quality standards – Physical, chemical and biological parameters; Water quality index; Unit processes and operations; Water requirement; Water distribution system; Drinking water treatment. Sewerage system design, quantity of domestic wastewater, primary and secondary treatment. Effluent discharge standards; Sludge disposal; Reuse of treated sewage for different applications.

Air Pollution: Types of pollutants, their sources and impacts, air pollution control, air quality standards, Air quality Index and limits.

Municipal Solid Wastes: Characteristics, generation, collection and transportation of solid wastes, engineered systems for solid waste management (reuse/ recycle, energy recovery, treatment and disposal).

Transportation Engineering

Transportation Infrastructure: Geometric design of highways - cross-sectional elements, sight distances, horizontal and vertical alignments. Geometric design of railway Track – Speed and Cant. Concept of airport runway length, calculations and corrections; taxiway and exit taxiway design.

Highway Pavements: Highway materials - desirable properties and tests; Desirable properties of bituminous paving mixes; Design factors for flexible and rigid pavements; Design of flexible and rigid pavement using IRC codes

Traffic Engineering: Traffic studies on flow and speed, peak hour factor, accident study, statistical analysis of traffic data; Microscopic and macroscopic parameters of traffic flow, fundamental relationships; Traffic signs; Signal design by Webster’s method; Types of intersections; Highway capacity.

Geomatics Engineering

Principles of surveying; Errors and their adjustment; Maps - scale, coordinate system; Distance and angle measurement - Levelling and trigonometric levelling; Traversing and triangulation survey; Total station; Horizontal and vertical curves.

GATE CE Syllabus 2024: Official PDF

This year IISc Bangalore is going to conduct the GATE 2024 Exam. The GATE Civil Engineering (CE) syllabus 2024 has not been released yet, hence the link to the official syllabus PDF of GATE Civil Engineering (CE) paper will be updated once the IISc Bangalore releases the notification.

GATE CE Syllabus: Section-wise weightage

In the GATE CE exam constitutes 15% of General Aptitude, 13% of Engineering Mathematics, and 72% of the core Civil Engineering subject. The section-wise weightage of topics in the GATE CE paper varies every year, however, we prepared the section-wise weightage of GATE CE exam by analyzing the past year's papers. This will help you to know the important topics from Civil Engineering.

Section Weightage Percentage Engineering Mathematics 13 Structural Engineering 18-20 Geotechnical Engineering 15-17 Water Resources Engineering 13-15 Environmental Engineering 9-11 Transportation Engineering 9-11 Geomatics Engineering 5-7

How to Prepare the GATE CE Syllabus 2024?

To crack the GATE exam, candidates need to follow a well-planned preparation strategy. Here we share some tips which a candidate needs to keep in mind while preparing for the GATE exam.

Understand the Syllabus : First of all, analyze the syllabus and identify the most important topics of the GATE CE syllabus. This will help you prioritize your study plan and you will never miss the important topic.

Prepare a Study Plan: Once you analyze the syllabus, make a comprehensive study plan that covers all the topics mentioned in the GATE CE syllabus. As, per your strengths and weaknesses, allocate sufficient time for each topic.

Clear Core Concepts: Focus on developing strong conceptual clarity. You need to understand the core principles of each topic rather than just memorizing formulas.

Practice Previous Year Papers: Solve previous years' question papers, this will help you to understand the exam pattern and get familiar with the types of questions asked. This will also help you discover your strengths and weaknesses and give you a fair idea of important topics.

Take Mock Tests: Take full-length mock tests to get familiar with the real exam environment. After each mock test analyze your performance, identify weak areas, and work on improving them. You should try to take at least one mock test every week during the last few months of preparation.

Create Revision Notes: Create well-organized notes containing important formulas, concepts, and key points. These notes will be valuable during your last-minute revision.

GATE CE Exam: Best Books

The selection of study material is also very important to crack the GATE exam. Here we are providing a list of some highly recommended books.