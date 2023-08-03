GATE EE Syllabus 2024 with Marks Weightage, Download PDF

GATE EE Syllabus 2024: Check the complete GATE EE Syllabus 2024 along with the preparation tips, section-wise weightage, and recommended books for preparing for GATE Electrical Engineering paper.

GATE EE Syllabus 2024: The prospective candidates of GATE 2024 Electrical Engineering (EE) exam must familiarize themselves with the syllabus of Electrical Engineering (EE). The comprehensive syllabus for GATE 2024 EE will be released by IISc Bangalore along with the official notification.

The GATE syllabus for Electrical Engineering (EE) 2024 consists of ten sections - Engineering Mathematics, Electric circuits, Electromagnetic Fields, Signals and Systems, Electrical Machines, Power Systems, Control Systems, Electrical and Electronic Measurements, Analog and Digital Electronics, Power Electronics. Candidates are recommended to thoroughly go through the entire GATE EE syllabus before starting their preparation. Check the important topics, subject wise weightage for GATE EE syllabus.

The GATE EE exam consists of three sections i.e., General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and core Electrical Engineering subjects. The weightage of General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and core Electrical Engineering is 15%, 13%, and 72% respectively. The detailed topics of GATE EE syllabus are given below.

Engineering Mathematics

Linear Algebra: Matrix Algebra, Systems of linear equations, Eigenvalues, Eigenvectors.

Calculus: Mean value theorems, Theorems of integral calculus, Evaluation of definite and improper integrals, Partial Derivatives, Maxima and minima, Multiple integrals, Fourier series, Vector identities, Directional derivatives, Line integral, Surface integral, Volume integral, Stokes’s theorem, Gauss’s theorem, Divergence theorem, Green’s theorem.

Differential equations: First order equations (linear and nonlinear), Higher order linear differential equations with constant coefficients, Method of variation of parameters, Cauchy’s equation, Euler’s equation, Initial and boundary value problems, Partial Differential Equations, Method of separation of variables.

Complex variables: Analytic functions, Cauchy’s integral theorem, Cauchy’s integral formula, Taylor series, Laurent series, Residue theorem, Solution integrals.

Probability and Statistics: Sampling theorems, Conditional probability, Mean, Median, Mode, Standard Deviation, Random variables, Discrete and Continuous distributions, Poisson distribution, Normal distribution, Binomial distribution, Correlation analysis, Regression analysis.

Electric Circuits

Network elements: ideal voltage and current sources, dependent sources, R, L, C, M elements; Network solution methods: KCL, KVL, Node and Mesh analysis; Network Theorems: Thevenin’s, Norton’s, Superposition and Maximum Power Transfer theorem; Transient response of dc and ac networks, sinusoidal steady-state analysis, resonance, two port networks, balanced three phase circuits, star-delta transformation, complex power and power factor in ac circuits.

Electromagnetic Fields

Coulomb's Law, Electric Field Intensity, Electric Flux Density, Gauss's Law, Divergence, Electric field and potential due to point, line, plane and spherical charge distributions, Effect of dielectric medium, Capacitance of simple configurations, Biot-Savart’s law, Ampere’s law,Curl, Faraday’s law, Lorentz force, Inductance, Magnetomotive force, Reluctance, Magnetic circuits, Self and Mutual inductance of simple configurations.

Signals and Systems

Representation of continuous and discrete time signals, shifting and scaling properties, linear time invariant and causal systems, Fourier series representation of continuous and discrete time periodic signals, sampling theorem, Applications of Fourier Transform for continuous and discrete time signals, Laplace Transform and Z transform. R.M.S. value, average value calculation for any general periodic waveform

Electrical Machines

Single phase transformer: equivalent circuit, phasor diagram, open circuit and short circuit tests, regulation and efficiency; Three-phase transformers: connections, vector groups, parallel operation; Auto-transformer, Electromechanical energy conversion principles; DC machines: separately excited, series and shunt, motoring and generating mode of operation and their characteristics, speed control of dc motors; Three-phase induction machines: principle of operation, types, performance, torque-speed characteristics, no-load and blocked-rotor tests, equivalent circuit, starting and speed control; Operating principle of single-phase induction motors; Synchronous machines: cylindrical and salient pole machines, performance and characteristics, regulation and parallel operation of generators, starting of synchronous motors; Types of losses and efficiency calculations of electric machines

Power Systems

Basic concepts of electrical power generation, ac and dc transmission concepts, Models and performance of transmission lines and cables, Economic Load Dispatch (with and without considering transmission losses), Series and shunt compensation, Electric field distribution and insulators, Distribution systems, Per-unit quantities, Bus admittance matrix, Gauss-Seidel and Newton-Raphson load flow methods, Voltage and Frequency control, Power factor correction, Symmetrical components, Symmetrical and unsymmetrical fault analysis, Principles of over-current, differential, directional and distance protection; Circuit breakers, System stability concepts, Equal area criterion.

Control Systems

Mathematical modeling and representation of systems, Feedback principle, transfer function, Block diagrams and Signal flow graphs, Transient and Steady-state analysis of linear time invariant systems, Stability analysis using Routh-Hurwitz and Nyquist criteria, Bode plots, Root loci, Lag, Lead and Lead-Lag compensators; P, PI and PID controllers; State space model, Solution of state equations of LTI systems

Electrical and Electronic Measurements

Bridges and Potentiometers, Measurement of voltage, current, power, energy and power factor; Instrument transformers, Digital voltmeters and multimeters, Phase, Time and Frequency measurement; Oscilloscopes, Error analysis.

Analog and Digital Electronics

Simple diode circuits: clipping, clamping, rectifiers; Amplifiers: biasing, equivalent circuit and frequency response; oscillators and feedback amplifiers; operational amplifiers: characteristics and applications; single stage active filters, Active Filters: Sallen Key, Butterwoth, VCOs and timers, combinatorial and sequential logic circuits, multiplexers, demultiplexers, Schmitt triggers, sample and hold circuits, A/D and D/A converters.

Power Electronics

Static V-I characteristics and firing/gating circuits for Thyristor, MOSFET, IGBT; DC to DC conversion: Buck, Boost and Buck-Boost Converters; Single and three-phase configuration of uncontrolled rectifiers; Voltage and Current commutated Thyristor based converters; Bidirectional ac to dc voltage source converters; Magnitude and Phase of line current harmonics for uncontrolled and thyristor based converters; Power factor and Distortion Factor of ac to dc converters; Single-phase and three-phase voltage and current source inverters, sinusoidal pulse width modulation.

IISc Bangalore is going to host the GATE 2024 Exam this year. As of now, the official GATE EE syllabus PDF has not been released. The link to the official syllabus will be provided once IISc Bangalore issues the notification.

GATE EE Syllabus: Section-wise weightage

In the GATE EE exam, General Aptitude contributes to 15%, Engineering Mathematics to 13%, and the core Electrical Engineering subject to 72% of the total weightage. Although the specific weightage of topics within each section of Electrical Engineering may change annually, based on an analysis of past year's papers we have compiled the section-wise weightage. This will give you insights into the important topics of GATE EE syllabus and will help you strategise yur preparation for the exam.

Section Weightage Percentage Number of Questions Engineering Mathematics 13 7-8 Electric circuits 9-11 5-7 Electromagnetic Fields 5-7 3-5 Signals and Systems 5-7 3-5 Electrical Machines 11-13 7-8 Power Systems 9-11 5-7 Control Systems 8-10 5-7 Electrical and Electronic Measurements 3-5 2-3 Analog and Digital Electronics 11-13 7-8 Power Electronics 11-13 7-8

How to Prepare the GATE EE Syllabus 2024?

The candidates should adopt a strategic approach to crack the GATE exam. Here, we are giving you some valuable tips for effective GATE preparation for EE paper.

Understand the Syllabus : First of all you should go through the entire syllabus and identify the most important topics of the GATE EE syllabus. It will help you to identify the topics that demand your extra attention. Prioritize your study plan accordingly and cover all the important topics first.

Prepare a Study Plan: After analyzing the syllabus, create a comprehensive study plan that covers all the topics mentioned in the GATE EE syllabus. Allocate sufficient time for each topic based on your strengths and weaknesses.

Clear Core Concepts: Rather than just memorizing things, focus on understanding the fundamental principles of each topic.

Practice Previous Year Papers: Practice previous years' papers to acquaint yourself with the exam pattern and question types. This will help you to identify your strong and weak areas and also give a fair idea of important topics.

Take Mock Tests: Regularly, take mock tests to get familiar with the real exam environment. After each mock test, analyze your performance, identify areas that required improvement, and work on improving them. Taking mock tests will also improve your time management skill.

Create Revision Notes: Develop a habit to create short revision notes comprising important formulas, concepts, and key points for last-minute review.

Best Books to Prepare the GATE EE Syllabus 2024

The selection of study material is also very important to crack the GATE EE exam. Here we are providing a list of some highly recommended books for GATE EE syllabus paper.

Engineering Mathematics by Erwin Kreyszig Principles of Electromagnetics by Matthew N.O. Sadiku, S.V. Kulkarni Signals And Systems by Oppenheim Alan V, Willsky Alan S Integrated Electronics by Jacob Millman Christos C Halkias Electrical Machinery by P.S Bimbhra

GATE EE Exam Pattern

The GATE EE exam consists a paper that contains questions based on General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and core Electrical Engineering subjects. The GATE EE exam contains 65 questions with a total of 100 marks. The allotted time for this computer-based test is 3 hours. The GATE exam EE paper has Multiple choice questions, Multiple select questions, and Numerical Answer Type questions. Here we share all the important details about the GATE exam pattern for EE.