GATE ECE Syllabus 2024 with Marks Weightage, Download PDF

GATE ECE Syllabus 2024: Check the complete GATE ECE Syllabus 2024 along with the preparation tips, section-wise weightage and recommended books for preparing for GATE Electronics and Communication Engineering paper.

GATE ECE Syllabus 2024: The candidates, who are planning to take the Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) paper in GATE 2024 exam should ensure they are thoroughly acquainted with the ECE syllabus. The detailed syllabus for GATE 2024 ECE will be provided alongside the official notification by IISc Bangalore.

GATE ECE Syllabus 2024

The GATE syllabus for Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) 2024 consists of eight sections - Engineering Mathematics, Networks, Signals and Systems, Electronic Devices, Analog Circuits, Digital Circuits, Control Systems, Communications, and Electromagnetics. The Candidates are advised to comprehensively review the complete syllabus of GATE ECE 2024 before starting their preparation.

Engineering Mathematics

Linear Algebra: Vector space, basis, linear dependence and independence, matrix algebra, eigenvalues and eigenvectors, rank, solution of linear equations- existence and uniqueness.

Calculus: Mean value theorems, theorems of integral calculus, evaluation of definite and improper integrals, partial derivatives, maxima and minima, multiple integrals, line, surface and volume integrals, Taylor series.

Differential Equations: First order equations (linear and nonlinear), higher order linear differential equations, Cauchy's and Euler's equations, methods of solution using variation of parameters, complementary function and particular integral, partial differential equations, variable separable method, initial and boundary value problems.

Vector Analysis: Vectors in plane and space, vector operations, gradient, divergence and curl, Gauss's, Green's and Stokes’ theorems.

Complex Analysis: Analytic functions, Cauchy’s integral theorem, Cauchy’s integral formula, sequences, series, convergence tests, Taylor and Laurent series, residue theorem.

Probability and Statistics: Mean, median, mode, standard deviation, combinatorial probability, probability distributions, binomial distribution, Poisson distribution, exponential distribution, normal distribution, joint and conditional probability.

Networks, Signals and Systems

Circuit analysis: Node and mesh analysis, superposition, Thevenin's theorem, Norton’s theorem, reciprocity. Sinusoidal steady state analysis: phasors, complex power, maximum power transfer. Time and frequency domain analysis of linear circuits: RL, RC and RLC circuits, solution of network equations using Laplace transform.

Linear 2-port network parameters, wye-delta transformation.

Continuous-time signals: Fourier series and Fourier transform, sampling theorem and applications.

Discrete-time signals: DTFT, DFT, z-transform, discrete-time processing of continuous-time signals. LTI systems: definition and properties, causality, stability, impulse response, convolution, poles and zeroes, frequency response, group delay, phase delay.

Electronic Devices

Energy bands in intrinsic and extrinsic semiconductors, equilibrium carrier concentration, direct and indirect band-gap semiconductors.

Carrier transport: diffusion current, drift current, mobility and resistivity, generation and recombination of carriers, Poisson and continuity equations.

P-N junction, Zener diode, BJT, MOS capacitor, MOSFET, LED, photo diode and solar cell.

Analog Circuits

Diode circuits: clipping, clamping and rectifiers.

BJT and MOSFET amplifiers: biasing, ac coupling, small signal analysis, frequency response. Current mirrors and differential amplifiers.

Op-amp circuits: Amplifiers, summers, differentiators, integrators, active filters, Schmitt triggers and oscillators

Digital Circuits

Number representations: binary, integer and floating-point- numbers. Combinatorial circuits: Boolean algebra, minimization of functions using Boolean identities and Karnaugh map, logic gates and their static CMOS implementations, arithmetic circuits, code converters, multiplexers, decoders.

Sequential circuits: latches and flip-flops, counters, shift-registers, finite state machines, propagation delay, setup and hold time, critical path delay.

Data converters: sample and hold circuits, ADCs and DACs.

Semiconductor memories: ROM, SRAM, DRAM.

Computer organization: Machine instructions and addressing modes, ALU, data-path and control unit, instruction pipelining.

Control Systems

Basic control system components; Feedback principle; Transfer function; Block diagram representation; Signal flow graph; Transient and steady-state analysis of LTI systems; Frequency response; Routh-Hurwitz and Nyquist stability criteria; Bode and root-locus plots; Lag, lead and laglead compensation; State variable model and solution of state equation of LTI systems.

Communications

Random processes: autocorrelation and power spectral density, properties of white noise, filtering of random signals through LTI systems.

Analog communications: amplitude modulation and demodulation, angle modulation and demodulation, spectra of AM and FM, superheterodyne receivers.

Information theory: entropy, mutual information and channel capacity theorem.

Digital communications: PCM, DPCM, digital modulation schemes (ASK, PSK, FSK, QAM), bandwidth, inter-symbol interference, MAP, ML detection, matched filter receiver, SNR and BER.

Fundamentals of error correction, Hamming codes, CRC.

Electromagnetics

Maxwell's equations: differential and integral forms and their interpretation, boundary conditions, wave equation, Poynting vector.

Plane waves and properties: reflection and refraction, polarization, phase and group velocity, propagation through various media, skin depth.

Transmission lines: equations, characteristic impedance, impedance matching, impedance transformation, S-parameters, Smith chart.

Rectangular and circular waveguides, light propagation in optical fibers, dipole and monopole antennas, linear antenna arrays.

GATE ECE Syllabus 2024: Official PDF

The GATE 2024 Exam will be hosted by IISc Bangalore this year for which the official syllabus PDF for GATE Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) paper has not been released yet. The link to the syllabus will be updated once IISc Bangalore issues the notification.

GATE ECE Syllabus 2024 PDF Download To be updated soon

GATE ECE Syllabus: Section-wise weightage

The GATE ECE exam consists of 15% General Aptitude, 13% Engineering Mathematics, and 72% core Electronics and Communication Engineering subjects. Although the specific weightage of topics within each section of Electronics and Communication Engineering may change annually, we have compiled the section-wise weightage based on an analysis of past year's papers. This compilation will provide insights into the significant topics within Electronics and Communication Engineering.

Section Weightage Percentage Engineering Mathematics 13 Networks, Signals and Systems 20-22 Electronic Devices 5-7 Analog Circuits 6-8 Digital Circuits 8-10 Control Systems 5-7 Communications 13-15 Electromagnetics 10-12

How to Prepare the GATE ECE Syllabus 2024?

To excel in the GATE exam, the candidates should adopt a strategic approach. Here are some valuable tips for candidates for effective GATE preparation for ECE paper.

Understand the Syllabus : Start by analyzing the syllabus and identify the most important topics of the GATE ECE syllabus. Identify the topics that demand your extra attention. Prioritize your study plan and cover all the important topics first.

Prepare a Study Plan: Once you got familiar with the syllabus, create a comprehensive study plan that covers all the topics mentioned in the GATE ECE syllabus. Allocate time based on your strengths and weaknesses for efficient preparation.

Clear Core Concepts: Rather than just memorizing things, focus on developing a strong grasp of the fundamental principles of each topic.

Practice Previous Year Papers: Practice previous years' question papers to acquaint yourself with the exam pattern and question types. This practice will help you in identifying strong and weak areas, shedding light on important topics.

Take Mock Tests: Regularly, take full-length mock tests to get acquainted with the real exam environment. Afterward, analyze your performance, identify areas needing improvement, and work on improving them. Taking mock tests will also improve your time management skill.

Create Revision Notes: Create concise revision notes comprising important formulas, concepts, and key points for last-minute review.

Best Books to Prepare the GATE ECE Syllabus 2024.

The selection of study material is also very important to crack the GATE exam. Here we are providing a list of some highly recommended books for GATE ECE syllabus paper.