GATE EE Question Paper with Solution, Download Previous Year Question Paper PDF

GATE EE Question Paper PDF: The candidates who are preparing for GATE Electrical Engineering (EE) exam 2024 are advised to practice GATE EE previous year question papers. Solving GATE EE previous year question papers will provide valuable insights into the exam's format, question styles, and level of difficulty of the exam. Here, you can find GATE EE ten years question paper with their answer key. The candidates can download the GATE EE previous year question paper of 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and more.
GATE EE Question Papers 2024
This year the GATE EE 2024 exam will be conducted by IISc Bangalore. The official GATE EE 2024 question paper PDF along with solutions will be made available on the GATE website. Candidates are required to log in through their enrollment ID and password to download the GATE EE 2024 question paper PDF. The GATE EE 2024 exam is scheduled for February 2024 and will be conducted in online mode. Once the GATE EE 2024 question paper PDF becomes officially available we will update the direct link to download it. In the meantime, you can get other GATE previous year question paper PDFs with answer keys here.
How to download GATE EE Question Paper PDF 2024?
The GATE EE 2024 question paper will be released by IISc Bangalore on its official website. You need to follow these steps to download the GATE EE 2024 question paper from their site.
- Step 1: Visit GATE 2024 official website
- Step 2: Click on the question paper link
- Step 3: Login with enrollment id and password
- Step 4: The question paper of GATE EE 2024 will show on the screen
- Step 5: Download the GATE Electrical Engineering 2024 question paper.
GATE EE Question Paper 2024 Pattern
Prospective GATE EE 2024 candidates must familiarize themselves with the GATE EE question paper format. The GATE EE question paper comprises 65 questions covering General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and core Electrical Engineering topics. The candidates will get a total of 3 hours to solve the GATE EE paper. GATE EE exam consists of multiple-choice questions, multiple-select questions, and numerical answer-type questions. Detailed GATE EE exam pattern is given in the table below.
|
GATE EE Exam Pattern
|
Sections
|
The paper consists of three sections
|
Total Number of Questions
|
65
|
Maximum Marks
|
100
|
Time Allotted
|
3 hours
|
Mode of Exam
|
Online
|
Type of Questions
|
|
Negative Marking
|
GATE EE Previous Year Question Paper
The candidates must solve the GATE EE previous year question papers to acquaint themselves with the exam pattern and question types asked in the exam. Solving GATE EE previous year question papers will help the candidates to know their strong and weak areas. Also, this practice helps them to understand the key topics essential for the GATE EE exam.
GATE EE Question Paper 2023
In 2023, IIT Kanpur was the conducting body of GATE 2023 exam. The GATE EE exam was conducted in online mode on 5th February 2023 in the forenoon session (09:30 am to 12:30 pm). As per the GATE Electrical Engineering paper analysis, the exam difficulty level was moderate. Here, we are sharing the GATE EE 2023 question paper PDF with the answer key in the following table.
|
GATE EE Electrical Engineering Question Paper 2023
|
GATE Question Paper Download Year
|
Question Paper PDF
|
Answer Key
|
GATE EE 2023 Question Paper
GATE EE Question Paper with Solution PDF
Solving GATE EE previous year question papers is very useful for candidates as it helps them to understand the exam pattern, boost their confidence, and improve overall preparation. By solving GATE EE previous year question papers, candidates can find out their strengths, weaknesses, and gain insights into important topics as well. Below, you can find GATE EE previous year question papers along with their answer key.
|
GATE EE Previous Year Question Paper with Solution PDF
|
GATE Question Paper Download Year
|
Question Paper PDF
|
Answer Key
|
GATE EE 2022 Question Paper
|
GATE EE 2021 Question Paper
|
GATE EE 2020 Question Paper
|
GATE EE 2019 Question Paper
|
GATE EE 2018 Question Paper
|
GATE EE 2017 Question Paper Session 1
|
GATE EE 2017 Question Paper Session 2
|
GATE EE 2016 Question Paper Session 1
|
GATE EE 2016 Question Paper Session 2
|
GATE EE 2015 Question Paper Session 1
|
Download PDF
|
GATE EE 2015 Question Paper Session 2
|
Download PDF
|
GATE EE 2014 Question Paper Session 1
|
GATE EE 2014 Question Paper Session 2
|
GATE EE 2014 Question Paper Session 3
|
GATE EE 2013 Question Paper Session 1
|
Download PDF
|
GATE EE 2013 Question Paper Session 2
|
Download PDF
|
GATE EE 2013 Question Paper Session 3
|
Download PDF
|
GATE EE 2013 Question Paper Session 4
|
Download PDF
GATE EE Syllabus
Successful preparation for the GATE EE 2024 exam requires candidates to have a comprehensive understanding of the GATE Electrical Engineering syllabus. This syllabus outlines the topics that need to be studied for the exam. The GATE EE exam consists of three sections i.e.General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and core Electrical Engineering subjects and their weightage is 15%, 13%, and 72% respectively. Below is a list of Engineering Mathematics and Electrical Engineering topics to aid your reference.
Engineering Mathematics
- Linear Algebra
- Calculus
- Differential Equations
- Complex Variables
- Probability and Statistics
Electrical Engineering
- Electric Circuits
- Electromagnetic Fields
- Signals and Systems
- Electrical Machines
- Power Systems
- Control Systems
- Electrical and Electronic Measurements
- Analog and Digital Electronics
- Power Electronics
GATE EE Subject Wise Weightage
The GATE EE exam allocates 15% weightage to General Aptitude, 13% weightage to Engineering Mathematics, and the remaining 72% to the core Electrical Engineering syllabus. The section-wise weightage for GATE EE is derived through an analysis of previous years' papers. This breakdown aids candidates in identifying significant topics within the core Electrical Engineering subject.
|
Section
|
Weightage Percentage
|
Number of Questions
|
Engineering Mathematics
|
13
|
7-8
|
Electric circuits
|
9-11
|
5-7
|
Electromagnetic Fields
|
5-7
|
3-5
|
Signals and Systems
|
5-7
|
3-5
|
Electrical Machines
|
11-13
|
7-8
|
Power Systems
|
9-11
|
5-7
|
Control Systems
|
8-10
|
5-7
|
Electrical and Electronic Measurements
|
3-5
|
2-3
|
Analog and Digital Electronics
|
11-13
|
7-8
|
Power Electronics
|
11-13
|
7-8
Why to solve GATE Electrical Engineering (EE) Previous Year Question Paper PDF?
In GATE EE exam, practicing the previous year papers holds substantial importance for achieving success. Solving GATE EE previous year question papers offers several benefits that can greatly enhance your preparation.
- Solving GATE EE papers helps the candidates to familiarize themselves with the exam format.
- It provides valuable insight into the exam pattern, question types, and difficulty level of the exam.
- Practicing GATE EE past year papers simulates the candidates with the exam environment, making them more comfortable on the actual test day.
- It helps the candidates to identify their strengths and weaknesses in various topics.
- Practicing GATE EE past year papers enhances problem-solving skills of the candidates
- It aids in refining study plans and focusing on areas that need improvement.