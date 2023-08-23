GATE EE Question Paper with Solution, Download Previous Year Question Paper PDF

GATE EE (Electrical Engineering) Previous Year Paper: Download GATE EE previous year question papers pdf for the past 10 years. The candidates must solve the GATE EE previous year's question paper to understand the pattern of the exam and the difficulty level of the exam.

GATE EE Question Paper PDF: The candidates who are preparing for GATE Electrical Engineering (EE) exam 2024 are advised to practice GATE EE previous year question papers. Solving GATE EE previous year question papers will provide valuable insights into the exam's format, question styles, and level of difficulty of the exam. Here, you can find GATE EE ten years question paper with their answer key. The candidates can download the GATE EE previous year question paper of 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and more.

GATE EE Question Papers 2024

This year the GATE EE 2024 exam will be conducted by IISc Bangalore. The official GATE EE 2024 question paper PDF along with solutions will be made available on the GATE website. Candidates are required to log in through their enrollment ID and password to download the GATE EE 2024 question paper PDF. The GATE EE 2024 exam is scheduled for February 2024 and will be conducted in online mode. Once the GATE EE 2024 question paper PDF becomes officially available we will update the direct link to download it. In the meantime, you can get other GATE previous year question paper PDFs with answer keys here.

How to download GATE EE Question Paper PDF 2024?

The GATE EE 2024 question paper will be released by IISc Bangalore on its official website. You need to follow these steps to download the GATE EE 2024 question paper from their site.

Step 1: Visit GATE 2024 official website

Step 2: Click on the question paper link

Step 3: Login with enrollment id and password

Step 4: The question paper of GATE EE 2024 will show on the screen

Step 5: Download the GATE Electrical Engineering 2024 question paper.

GATE EE Question Paper 2024 Pattern

Prospective GATE EE 2024 candidates must familiarize themselves with the GATE EE question paper format. The GATE EE question paper comprises 65 questions covering General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and core Electrical Engineering topics. The candidates will get a total of 3 hours to solve the GATE EE paper. GATE EE exam consists of multiple-choice questions, multiple-select questions, and numerical answer-type questions. Detailed GATE EE exam pattern is given in the table below.

GATE EE Exam Pattern Sections The paper consists of three sections General Aptitude

Engineering Mathematics

Electrical Engineering Total Number of Questions 65 Maximum Marks 100 Time Allotted 3 hours Mode of Exam Online Type of Questions Multiple choice Questions(MCQs)

Multiple Select Questions (MSQs)

Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Negative Marking 1/3 for 1 mark Que in MCQ

2/3 for 2 marks ques in MCQ

No Negative marking in MSQ and NAT

GATE EE Previous Year Question Paper

The candidates must solve the GATE EE previous year question papers to acquaint themselves with the exam pattern and question types asked in the exam. Solving GATE EE previous year question papers will help the candidates to know their strong and weak areas. Also, this practice helps them to understand the key topics essential for the GATE EE exam.

GATE EE Question Paper 2023

In 2023, IIT Kanpur was the conducting body of GATE 2023 exam. The GATE EE exam was conducted in online mode on 5th February 2023 in the forenoon session (09:30 am to 12:30 pm). As per the GATE Electrical Engineering paper analysis, the exam difficulty level was moderate. Here, we are sharing the GATE EE 2023 question paper PDF with the answer key in the following table.

GATE EE Electrical Engineering Question Paper 2023 GATE Question Paper Download Year Question Paper PDF Answer Key GATE EE 2023 Question Paper Download PDF Download PDF

GATE EE Question Paper with Solution PDF

Solving GATE EE previous year question papers is very useful for candidates as it helps them to understand the exam pattern, boost their confidence, and improve overall preparation. By solving GATE EE previous year question papers, candidates can find out their strengths, weaknesses, and gain insights into important topics as well. Below, you can find GATE EE previous year question papers along with their answer key.

GATE EE Syllabus

Successful preparation for the GATE EE 2024 exam requires candidates to have a comprehensive understanding of the GATE Electrical Engineering syllabus. This syllabus outlines the topics that need to be studied for the exam. The GATE EE exam consists of three sections i.e.General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and core Electrical Engineering subjects and their weightage is 15%, 13%, and 72% respectively. Below is a list of Engineering Mathematics and Electrical Engineering topics to aid your reference.

Engineering Mathematics

Linear Algebra

Calculus

Differential Equations

Complex Variables

Probability and Statistics

Electrical Engineering

Electric Circuits

Electromagnetic Fields

Signals and Systems

Electrical Machines

Power Systems

Control Systems

Electrical and Electronic Measurements

Analog and Digital Electronics

Power Electronics

GATE EE Subject Wise Weightage

The GATE EE exam allocates 15% weightage to General Aptitude, 13% weightage to Engineering Mathematics, and the remaining 72% to the core Electrical Engineering syllabus. The section-wise weightage for GATE EE is derived through an analysis of previous years' papers. This breakdown aids candidates in identifying significant topics within the core Electrical Engineering subject.

Section Weightage Percentage Number of Questions Engineering Mathematics 13 7-8 Electric circuits 9-11 5-7 Electromagnetic Fields 5-7 3-5 Signals and Systems 5-7 3-5 Electrical Machines 11-13 7-8 Power Systems 9-11 5-7 Control Systems 8-10 5-7 Electrical and Electronic Measurements 3-5 2-3 Analog and Digital Electronics 11-13 7-8 Power Electronics 11-13 7-8

Why to solve GATE Electrical Engineering (EE) Previous Year Question Paper PDF?

In GATE EE exam, practicing the previous year papers holds substantial importance for achieving success. Solving GATE EE previous year question papers offers several benefits that can greatly enhance your preparation.