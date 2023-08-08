GATE Physics (PH) Syllabus 2024 with Marks Weightage, Download PDF

GATE Physics (PH) Syllabus 2024: Check the complete GATE Physics Syllabus along with the preparation tips, section-wise weightage, and recommended books for preparing for GATE Physics paper.

GATE Physics (PH) Syllabus 2024: The prospective candidates of GATE 2024 Physics (PH) exam must familiarize themselves with the GATE Physics syllabus. The comprehensive syllabus for GATE 2024 Physics exam will be released by IISc Bangalore along with the official notification.

GATE Physics (PH) Syllabus 2024

GATE syllabus for Physics (PH) 2024 consists of nine sections - Mathematical Physics, Classical Mechanics, Electromagnetic Theory, Quantum Mechanics, Thermodynamics and Statistical Physics, Atomic and Molecular Physics, Solid State Physics, Electronics, Nuclear and Particle Physics. It is necessary for all the candidates, who are appearing in the GATE Physics 2024 exam that they are versed with GATE Physics syllabus before starting their preparation. Check the important topics, section wise weightage for GATE Physics syllabus.

GATE Physics (PH) Syllabus 2024 Section Wise

GATE Physics (PH) exam consists of two parts i.e., General Aptitude and core Physics subjects. The weightage of General Aptitude and core Physics is 15% and 85% respectively. The detailed topics of GATE Physics syllabus are given below.

Mathematical Physics

Vector Calculus: linear vector space: basis, orthogonality and completeness; matrices; similarity transformations, diagonalization, eigenvalues and eigenvectors; linear differential equations: second order linear differential equations and solutions involving special functions; complex analysis: Cauchy-Riemann conditions, Cauchy's theorem, singularities, residue theorem and applications; Laplace transform, Fourier analysis; elementary ideas about tensors: covariant and contravariant tensors.

Classical Mechanics

Lagrangian Formulation: D'Alembert's principle, Euler-Lagrange equation, Hamilton's principle, calculus of variations; symmetry and conservation laws; central force motion: Kepler problem and Rutherford scattering; small oscillations: coupled oscillations and normal modes; rigid body dynamics: inertia tensor, orthogonal transformations, Euler angles, Torque free motion of a symmetric top; Hamiltonian and Hamilton's equations of motion; Liouville's theorem; canonical transformations: action-angle variables, Poisson brackets, Hamilton-Jacobi equation.

Special Theory of Relativity: Lorentz transformations, relativistic kinematics, mass-energy equivalence.

Electromagnetic Theory

Solutions of electrostatic and magnetostatic problems including boundary value problems; method of images; separation of variables; dielectrics and conductors; magnetic materials; multipole expansion; Maxwell's equations; scalar and vector potentials; Coulomb and Lorentz gauges; electromagnetic waves in free space, non-conducting and conducting media; reflection and transmission at normal and oblique incidences; polarization of electromagnetic waves; Poynting vector, Poynting theorem, energy and momentum of electromagnetic waves; radiation from a moving charge.

Quantum Mechanics

Postulates of quantum mechanics; uncertainty principle; Schrodinger equation; Dirac Bra-Ket notation, linear vectors and operators in Hilbert space; one dimensional potentials: step potential, finite rectangular well, tunneling from a potential barrier, particle in a box, harmonic oscillator; two and three dimensional systems: concept of degeneracy; hydrogen atom; angular momentum and spin; addition of angular momenta; variational method and WKB approximation, time independent perturbation theory; elementary scattering theory, Born approximation; symmetries in quantum mechanical systems.

Thermodynamics and Statistical Physics

Laws of thermodynamics; macrostates and microstates; phase space; ensembles; partition function, free energy, calculation of thermodynamic quantities; classical and quantum statistics; degenerate Fermi gas; black body radiation and Planck's distribution law; Bose-Einstein condensation; first and second order phase transitions, phase equilibria, critical point.

Atomic and Molecular Physics

Spectra of one-and many-electron atoms; spin-orbit interaction: LS and jj couplings; fine and hyperfine structures; Zeeman and Stark effects; electric dipole transitions and selection rules; rotational and vibrational spectra of diatomic molecules; electronic transitions in diatomic molecules, Franck-Condon principle; Raman effect; EPR, NMR, ESR, X-ray spectra; lasers: Einstein coefficients, population inversion, two and three level systems.

Solid State Physics

Elements of crystallography; diffraction methods for structure determination; bonding in solids; lattice vibrations and thermal properties of solids; free electron theory; band theory of solids: nearly free electron and tight binding models; metals, semiconductors and insulators; conductivity, mobility and effective mass; Optical properties of solids; Kramer's-Kronig relation, intra- and interband transitions; dielectric properties of solid; dielectric function, polarizability, ferroelectricity; magnetic properties of solids; dia, para, ferro, antiferro and ferri-magnetism, domains and magnetic anisotropy; superconductivity: Type-I and Type II superconductors, Meissner effect, London equation, BCS Theory, flux quantization.

Electronics

Semiconductors in Equilibrium: electron and hole statistics in intrinsic and extrinsic semiconductors; metal-semiconductor junctions; Ohmic and rectifying contacts; PN diodes, bipolar junction transistors, field effect transistors; negative and positive feedback circuits; oscillators, operational amplifiers, active filters; basics of digital logic circuits, combinational and sequential circuits, flip-flops, timers, counters, registers, A/D and D/A conversion.

Nuclear and Particle Physics

Nuclear radii and charge distributions, nuclear binding energy, electric and magnetic moments; semi-empirical mass formula; nuclear models; liquid drop model, nuclear shell model; nuclear force and two nucleon problem; alpha decay, beta-decay, electromagnetic transitions in nuclei; Rutherford scattering, nuclear reactions, conservation laws; fission and fusion; particle accelerators and detectors; elementary particles; photons, baryons, mesons and leptons; quark model; conservation laws, isospin symmetry, charge conjugation, parity and time-reversal invariance.

GATE Physics (PH) Syllabus 2024: Official PDF

IISc Bangalore is the conducting body for the GATE 2024 Exam this year. The official GATE Physics syllabus PDF has not been released so far. The link to the official syllabus PDF will be provided once IISc Bangalore issues the notification.

GATE Physics Syllabus 2024 PDF Download To be updated soon

GATE Physics (PH) Syllabus: Section-wise weightage

In the GATE Physics exam, General Aptitude contributes to 15% and the core Physics subject contains the remaining 85% of the total weightage. However, the specific weightage of topics within each section of Physics may change annually, based on an analysis of past year's papers we have compiled the section-wise weightage. This will give you valuable insights into the important topics of GATE Physics syllabus and will help you to make preparation strategies for the exam.

Section Weightage Percentage Number of Questions Mathematical Physics 8-10 5-7 Classical Mechanics 8-10 5-7 Electromagnetic Theory 11-13 8-10 Quantum Mechanics 14-16 9-11 Thermodynamics and Statistical Physics 11-13 8-10 Atomic and Molecular Physics 7-9 4-6 Solid State Physics 8-10 5-7 Electronics 7-9 4-6 Nuclear and Particle Physics 7-9 4-6

How to Prepare the GATE Physics (PH) Syllabus 2024?

The candidates need to follow a strategic approach to crack the GATE exam. Here, we are giving you some valuable tips for effective GATE preparation for Physics (PH) paper.

Understand the Syllabus : Start by thoroughly reviewing the entire GATE Physics syllabus. Identify the important GATE Physics topics, giving priority to those needing more attention. This will help you to create a study plan around these priorities.

Create a Study Schedule : After analyzing the syllabus, Prepare a comprehensive study plan that covers all the topics mentioned in the GATE Physics syllabus. Allocate ample time to each subject, taking into account your strengths and areas that need improvement.

Focus on Fundamental Understanding: Rather than just memorizing things, focus on understanding the core principles underlying each topic..

Solve Previous Year Papers: Practice previous years' papers to understand the exam pattern and question types asked in the GATE Physics exam. This will help you to identify your strong and weak areas and also give a fair idea of important topics.

Take Mock Tests: Regularly, take mock tests to get familiar with the real exam environment. Post-assessment, analyze your performance, identify areas that required improvement, and work on improving them. This practice will also improve your time management abilities.

Create Revision Notes: Create concise revision notes with essential formulas, concepts, and important points for quick last-minute review.

Best Books to Prepare the GATE Physics (PH) Syllabus 2024

The selection of study material plays an important role in cracking the GATE Physics exam. Here we are providing a list of some highly recommended books for GATE Physics syllabus paper.

Introduction to Quantum Mechanics by David J. Griffiths Mathematical Methods for Physics and Engineering by Ken Riley Engineering Electromagnetics by William H. Hayt and John A. Buck Heat and Thermodynamics by Mark W. Zemansky and Richard H. Dittman Introduction to Nuclear and Particle Physics by V.K. Mittal, R.C. Verma and S.C.Gupta Solid State Physics by R.K. Puri and V.K.Babbar

GATE Physics (PH) Exam Pattern

The GATE Physics exam consists of a paper that contains questions based on General Aptitude and Physics. The GATE Physics exam contains 65 questions with a total of 100 marks. The allotted time for this online test is 3 hours. The GATE Physics paper consists of Multiple choice questions, Multiple select questions, and Numerical Answer Type questions. Here we share all the important details about the GATE exam pattern for Physics.