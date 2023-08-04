GATE CSE Question Paper with Solution, Download Previous Year Question Paper PDF

GATE CSE (Computer Science Engineering) Previous Year Paper: Download GATE CSE previous year question papers pdf for the past 5 years. The candidates must solve the GATE CSE previous year's question paper to understand the difficulty level, and pattern of the exam.

GATE CSE Question Paper PDF: The candidates who are planning to take the GATE Computer Science Engineering (CSE) exam 2024 should ensure that they practice GATE CSE previous year question papers. Solving GATE CSE previous year question paper pdf will give you a fair idea about the exam pattern, question types, and the difficulty level of the exam. In this article, we have shared the GATE CSE question paper with answer keys. Here you can download the GATE CSE previous year question paper of 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, and 2013.

GATE CSE Question Papers 2024

This year IISc Bangalore will conduct the GATE CSE 2024 exam. GATE 2024 question paper PDF will be made available on GATE official website with solutions. Candidates will need their enrollment id and password to be able to download GATE 2024 questions paper PDF. GATE 2024 exam shall be conducted in February 2024 in online mode. We shall provide you the direct link to download GATE CSE 2024 question paper PDF with solution here once it is officially made available. In the meantime, you can download GATE previous year question paper PDF with solution here.

How to download GATE CSE Question Paper PDF 2024?

GATE CSE question paper PDF 2024 will be released by the IISc Bangalore on their official website. The candidates need to follow the following steps to download the GATE CSE question paper 2024 from their website.

Step 1: Visit GATE 2024 official website

Step 2: Click on the question paper link

Step 3: Login with enrollment id and password

Step 4: The question paper of GATE CSE 2024 will show on the screen

Step 5: Download the GATE Computer Science Engineering 2024 question paper.

GATE CSE Question Paper 2024 Pattern

Candidates who are planning to appear for GATE 2024 exam should ensure that they are familiar with GATE CSE question paper pattern. The GATE CSE exam consists of 65 questions based on General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and core Computer Science Engineering subjects. A total of 3 hours are allotted for the GATE CSE exam. The GATE CSE exam shall consist of multiple choice questions, multiple select questions, and numerical answer type questions. Check the following table to know about the GATE CSE exam pattern.

GATE CSE Exam Pattern Sections The paper consists of three sections General Aptitude

Engineering Mathematics

Computer Science Engineering Total Number of Questions 65 Time Allotted 3 hours Mode of Exam Online Maximum Marks 100 Type of Questions Multiple choice Questions(MCQs)

Multiple Select Questions (MSQs)

Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Negative Marking 1/3 for 1 mark Que in MCQ

2/3 for 2 marks ques in MCQ

No Negative marking in MSQ and NAT

GATE CSE Previous Year Question Paper

The candidates must solve the GATE CSE previous year question papers to acquaint themselves with the exam pattern and question types. This will help them in identifying strong and weak areas. Apart from that, they also get familiar with the important topics by solving GATE CSE previous year's question papers.

GATE CSE Question Paper 2023

In 2023, IIT Kanpur was the GATE 2023 exam organising institute. The GATE CSE exam was conducted in online mode on 4th February 2023 in the forenoon session (9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.). As per the GATE Computer Science paper analysis, the exam difficulty level was easy to moderate difficulty level. We have shared the GATE CSE 2023 question paper PDF with the answer key in the following table.

GATE CSE Computer Science Question Paper 2023 GATE Question Paper Download Year Question Paper PDF Link Answer Key Link GATE CSE 2023 Question Paper Download PDF Download PDF

GATE CSE Question Paper with Solution PDF

Solving GATE CSE past year question papers will help you to understand the exam pattern and also boost your confidence and enhance your overall preparation. Practicing GATE CSE past year question papers will help the candidates to identify their strengths and weaknesses and give an idea about the important topics. In the following table, we are providing GATE CSE previous year's question papers along with their answer keys.

GATE CSE Syllabus

GATE Computer Science syllabus should be known by every candidate who appears for the exam. GATE CSE syllabus lets you know the important topics that you need to study for the exam. The GATE CSE exam consists of three sections i.e., General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and core Computer Science Engineering subjects and their weightage is 15%, 13%, and 72% respectively. Here we list down the topics of Engineering Mathematics, and Computer Science Engineering for your reference.

Engineering Mathematics

Discrete Mathematics

Linear Algebra

Calculus

Probability and Statistics

Computer Science Engineering

Digital Logic

Computer Organization and Architecture

Programming and Data Structures

Algorithms

Theory of Computation

Compiler Design

Operating System

Databases

Computer Networks

GATE CSE Subject Wise Weightage

In the GATE CSE exam, 85 % weightage is given to the core GATE CSE syllabus (Including 13 % to engineering mathematics) and 15% weightage to General Aptitude. GATE CSE section-wise weightage is prepared by analyzing the past year's papers. This analysis will help you to know the important topics from core Computer Science.

Topic Weightage Percentage Number of Question Engineering Mathematics 13 7-8 Digital Logic 6-8 4-6 Computer Organization and Architecture 5-7 3-5 Programming and Data Structures 10-12 6-8 Algorithms 5-7 3-5 Theory of Computation 7-9 4-6 Compiler Design 4-6 2-4 Operating System 9-10 5-6 Databases 5-7 3-5 Computer Networks 8-10 5-7

Why to solve GATE Computer Science CSE Previous Year Question Paper PDF?

Solving past year papers is very important for success in the GATE CSE exam for several reasons. Here we list down some benefits of solving GATE CSE previous year question paper.