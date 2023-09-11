GATE Life Sciences Question Paper with Solution, Download Previous Year Question Paper PDF

GATE Life Sciences (XL) Previous Year Paper: Download GATE Life Sciences previous year question papers pdf for the past 10 years. All the prospective candidates must solve the GATE Life Sciences previous year's question paper to understand the exam structure and the difficulty level of the exam.

GATE Life Sciences Question Paper PDF: Prospective candidates preparing for the GATE Life Sciences (XL) exam in 2024 are strongly advised to practice the GATE Life Sciences previous year question papers. Solving GATE Life Sciences previous year question papers offers invaluable insights into the exam's format, question types, and difficulty level of the exam. Here, the candidates can access the GATE Life Sciences ten years question paper with their answer key. Download the GATE Life Sciences previous year question paper of 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and more.

GATE Life Sciences Question Papers 2024

IISc Bangalore will release the official GATE Life Sciences 2024 question paper and answer key on the GATE 2024 website. can access the GATE Life Sciences 2024 question paper PDF by logging in to the web portal using your enrollment ID and password. We will share a direct download link for the GATE Life Sciences 2024 question paper PDF as soon as it becomes officially available. The candidates can also find previous years GATE Life Sciences question paper PDFs with answer keys here.

How to download GATE Life Sciences Question Paper PDF 2024?

After the GATE 2024 Exam, IISc Bangalore will release the GATE Life Sciences 2024 question paper on GATE 2024 official website. The candidates can download the GATE Life Sciences 2024 question paper using the following steps.

Step 1: Visit GATE 2024 official website

Step 2: Click on the question paper link

Step 3: Login with enrollment id and password

Step 4: The question paper of GATE Life Sciences 2024 will show on the screen

Step 5: Download the GATE Life Sciences 2024 question paper.

GATE Life Sciences Question Paper 2024 Pattern

The GATE Life Sciences questions paper has questions based on General Aptitude, Chemistry, Biochemistry, Botany, Microbiology, Zoology, and Food Technology from which General Aptitude and chemistry are compulsory for all the candidates while they have to choose any two sections out of the remaining five sections. The GATE Life Sciences exam has 65 questions with a total of 100 marks. The total allotted time for this online exam is 3 hours. Details about the GATE exam pattern for Life Sciences are given in the table below.

GATE Life Sciences (XL) Exam Pattern Sections The paper consists of six sections Compulsory General Aptitude (GA)

Chemistry (XL-P) Any Two Biochemistry (XL-Q)

Botany (XL-R)

Microbiology (XL-S)

Zoology (XL-T)

Food Technology (XL-U) Total Number of Questions Compulsory General Aptitude: 10 Questions

Chemistry: 17 Questions Any Two Biochemistry: 19 Questions

Botany: 19 Questions

Microbiology: 19 Questions

Zoology: 19 Questions

Food Technology: 19 Questions Maximum Marks Compulsory General Aptitude: 15

Chemistry: 25 Any Two Biochemistry: 30

Botany: 30

Microbiology: 30

Zoology: 30

Food Technology: 30 Time Allotted 3 hours Mode of Exam Online Type of Questions Multiple choice Questions(MCQs)

Multiple Select Questions (MSQs)

Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Negative Marking 1/3 for 1 mark Que in MCQ

2/3 for 2 marks ques in MCQ

No Negative marking in MSQ and NAT

GATE Life Sciences Previous Year Question Paper

To excel in the GATE Life Sciences exam, it's essential for aspirants to solve previous year question papers. Solving GATE Life Sciences previous year question papers helps them to become acquainted with the exam format and question styles. By practicing these papers, the candidates can understand key concepts and identify areas that need improvement.

GATE Life Sciences Question Paper 2023

The GATE 2023 exam was conducted on 11th February 2023 by IIT Kanpur in the forenoon session (09:30 am to 12:30 pm). As per the GATE Life Sciences paper analysis, the exam difficulty level was moderate to difficult. Here, we are providing the GATE Life Sciences 2023 question paper PDF with the answer key in the following table.

GATE Life Sciences (XL) Question Paper 2023 GATE Question Paper Download Year Question Paper PDF GATE Life Sciences 2023 Question Paper Download PDF

GATE Life Sciences Question Paper with Solution PDF

Solving GATE Life Sciences previous year question papers offers numerous benefits to the candidates. It helps them understand the exam format, boosting confidence, and improving overall readiness. By working through previous year question papers the candidates can identify their strong points, and areas for improvement, and acquire valuable insights into crucial topics. Here, you can find GATE Life Sciences previous year question papers along with their respective answer keys.

GATE Life Sciences Syllabus

All the candidates, who are going to appear in the GATE Life Sciences 2024 exam, must have a comprehensive understanding of the GATE Life Sciences syllabus. The GATE syllabus for Life Sciences (XL) 2024 is divided into four sections. The first two sections- General Aptitude and Chemistry are compulsory for all candidates. However, the candidates have to pick any two sections from Biochemistry, Botany, Microbiology, Zoology, and Food Technology. The detailed list of topics of GATE Life Sciences syllabus is given below.

Chemistry

Atomic Structure and Periodicity

Structure and Bonding

s, p and d Block Elements

Chemical Equilibria

Electrochemistry

Reaction Kinetics

Thermodynamics

Structure-Reactivity Correlations and Organic Reaction Mechanisms

Chemistry of Biomolecules

Biochemistry

Organization of life; Importance of water

Enzyme kinetics, regulation and inhibition

Biochemical separation techniques

Cell structure and organelles; Biological membranes

DNA replication, transcription and translation

Immune system

Botany

Plant Systematics

Plant Anatomy

Plant Development; Cell and Tissue Morphogenesis

Plant Physiology and Biochemistry

Genetics and Genomics

Plant Breeding, Genetic Modification, Genome Editing

Economic and Applied Botany

Plant Pathology

Ecology and Environment

Microbiology

Historical Perspective

Methods in Microbiology

Microbial Taxonomy and Diversity

Prokaryotic Cells

Microbial Growth

Control of Micro-Organisms

Microbial Metabolism

Microbial Diseases and Host Pathogen Interaction

Chemotherapy/Antibiotics

Microbial Genetics

Microbial Ecology

Zoology

Animal Diversity

Evolution

Genetics

Biochemistry and Molecular Biology

Cell Biology

Gene expression in Eukaryotes

Animal Anatomy and Physiology

Parasitology and Immunology

Ecology

Animal Behaviour

Food Technology

Food Chemistry and Nutrition

Food Microbiology

Food Products Technology

Food Engineering

GATE Life Sciences Subject Wise Weightage

The GATE Life Sciences exam consists of four sections- General Aptitude, Chemistry, and any two from Biochemistry, Botany, Microbiology, Zoology, and Food Technology. After analyzing the previous year’s papers, section-wise weightage is provided below. This table will help you to make preparation strategies for the exam.

Section Weightage Percentage Number of Questions Compulsory General Aptitude (GA) 15 10 Chemistry (XP-P) 25 17 Any Two Biochemistry (XL-Q) 30 19 Botany (XL-R) 30 19 Microbiology (XL-S) 30 19 Zoology (XL-T) 30 19 Food Technology (XL-U) 30 19

Why solve GATE Life Sciences (XL) Previous Year Question Paper PDF?

In GATE Life Sciences exam, solving the previous year papers plays a major role in achieving success. Practicing GATE Life Sciences previous year question papers offers multiple benefits that can comprehensively enhance your preparation.

Provide valuable insight into the exam structure, question types, and difficulty level of the exam.

It aids in refining study plans and focusing on areas that need improvement.

Familiarizes you with the exam pattern.

Practicing GATE Life Sciences past year papers create a simulated exam environment, making the candidates more comfortable on the actual test day.

Helps to identify the strengths and weaknesses in various topics.

