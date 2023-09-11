GATE Life Sciences Question Paper with Solution, Download Previous Year Question Paper PDF

GATE Life Sciences (XL) Previous Year Paper: Download GATE Life Sciences previous year question papers pdf for the past 10 years. All the prospective candidates must solve the GATE Life Sciences previous year's question paper to understand the exam structure and the difficulty level of the exam.

Download GATE Life Sciences previous year question paper PDF here.

GATE Life Sciences Question Paper PDF: Prospective candidates preparing for the GATE Life Sciences (XL) exam in 2024 are strongly advised to practice the GATE Life Sciences previous year question papers. Solving GATE Life Sciences previous year question papers offers invaluable insights into the exam's format, question types, and difficulty level of the exam. Here, the candidates can access the GATE Life Sciences ten years question paper with their answer key. Download the GATE Life Sciences previous year question paper of 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and more.

GATE Life Sciences Question Papers 2024

IISc Bangalore will release the official GATE Life Sciences 2024 question paper and answer key on the GATE 2024 website. can access the GATE Life Sciences 2024 question paper PDF by logging in to the web portal using your enrollment ID and password. We will share a direct download link for the GATE Life Sciences 2024 question paper PDF as soon as it becomes officially available. The candidates  can also find previous years GATE Life Sciences question paper PDFs with answer keys here.

How to download GATE Life Sciences Question Paper PDF 2024?

After the GATE 2024 Exam, IISc Bangalore will release the GATE Life Sciences 2024 question paper on GATE 2024 official website. The candidates can download the GATE Life Sciences 2024 question paper using the following steps.

  • Step 1: Visit GATE 2024 official website
  • Step 2: Click on the question paper link
  • Step 3: Login with enrollment id and password
  • Step 4: The question paper of GATE Life Sciences 2024 will show on the screen
  • Step 5: Download the GATE Life Sciences 2024 question paper. 

GATE Life Sciences Question Paper 2024 Pattern

The GATE Life Sciences questions paper has questions based on General Aptitude, Chemistry, Biochemistry, Botany, Microbiology, Zoology, and Food Technology from which General Aptitude and chemistry are compulsory for all the candidates while they have to choose any two sections out of the remaining five sections. The GATE Life Sciences exam has 65 questions with a total of 100 marks. The total allotted time for this online exam is 3 hours. Details about the GATE exam pattern for Life Sciences are given in the table below.

 

GATE Life Sciences (XL) Exam Pattern

Sections

The paper consists of six sections

Compulsory

  • General Aptitude (GA)
  • Chemistry (XL-P)

Any Two

  • Biochemistry (XL-Q)
  • Botany (XL-R)
  • Microbiology (XL-S)
  • Zoology (XL-T)
  • Food Technology (XL-U)

Total Number of Questions

Compulsory

  • General Aptitude: 10 Questions
  • Chemistry: 17 Questions

Any Two

  • Biochemistry: 19 Questions
  • Botany: 19 Questions
  • Microbiology: 19 Questions
  • Zoology: 19 Questions
  • Food Technology: 19 Questions

Maximum Marks

Compulsory

  • General Aptitude: 15
  • Chemistry: 25

Any Two

  • Biochemistry: 30
  • Botany: 30
  • Microbiology: 30
  • Zoology: 30
  • Food Technology: 30 

Time Allotted

3 hours

Mode of Exam

Online

Type of Questions
  • Multiple choice Questions(MCQs)
  • Multiple Select Questions (MSQs)
  • Numerical Answer Type (NAT)

Negative Marking
  • 1/3 for 1 mark Que in MCQ
  • 2/3 for 2 marks ques in MCQ
  • No Negative marking in MSQ and NAT

GATE Life Sciences Previous Year Question Paper

To excel in the GATE Life Sciences exam, it's essential for aspirants to solve previous year question papers. Solving GATE Life Sciences previous year question papers helps them to become acquainted with the exam format and question styles. By practicing these papers, the candidates can understand key concepts and identify areas that need improvement.

GATE Life Sciences Question Paper 2023

The GATE 2023 exam was conducted on 11th February 2023 by IIT Kanpur in the forenoon session (09:30 am to 12:30 pm). As per the GATE Life Sciences paper analysis, the exam difficulty level was moderate to difficult. Here, we are providing the GATE Life Sciences 2023 question paper PDF with the answer key in the following table. 

 

GATE Life Sciences (XL) Question Paper 2023 

GATE Question Paper Download Year

Question Paper PDF

GATE Life Sciences 2023 Question Paper

Download PDF

GATE Life Sciences Question Paper with Solution PDF

Solving GATE Life Sciences previous year question papers offers numerous benefits to the candidates. It helps them understand the exam format, boosting confidence, and improving overall readiness. By working through previous year question papers the candidates can identify their strong points, and areas for improvement, and acquire valuable insights into crucial topics. Here, you can find GATE Life Sciences previous year question papers along with their respective answer keys.

 

GATE Life Sciences Previous Year Question Paper with Solution PDF

GATE Question Paper Download Year

Question Paper PDF

GATE Life Sciences 2022 Question Paper

Download PDF

GATE Life Sciences 2021 Question Paper

Download PDF

GATE Life Sciences 2020 Question Paper 

Download PDF

GATE Life Sciences 2019 Question Paper 

Download PDF

GATE Life Sciences 2018 Question Paper 

Download PDF

GATE Life Sciences 2017 Question Paper

Download PDF

GATE Life Sciences 2016 Question Paper

Download PDF

GATE Life Sciences 2015 Question Paper

Download PDF

GATE Life Sciences 2014 Question Paper

Download PDF

GATE Life Sciences 2013 Question Paper

Download PDF

GATE Life Sciences Syllabus

All the candidates, who are going to appear in the GATE Life Sciences 2024 exam, must have a comprehensive understanding of the GATE Life Sciences syllabus. The GATE syllabus for Life Sciences (XL) 2024 is divided into four sections. The first two sections- General Aptitude and Chemistry are compulsory for all candidates. However, the candidates have to pick any two sections from Biochemistry, Botany, Microbiology, Zoology, and Food Technology. The detailed list of topics of GATE Life Sciences syllabus is given below.

Chemistry

  • Atomic Structure and Periodicity
  • Structure and Bonding
  • s, p and d Block Elements
  • Chemical Equilibria
  • Electrochemistry
  • Reaction Kinetics
  • Thermodynamics
  • Structure-Reactivity Correlations and Organic Reaction Mechanisms
  • Chemistry of Biomolecules

Biochemistry

  • Organization of life; Importance of water
  • Enzyme kinetics, regulation and inhibition
  • Biochemical separation techniques
  • Cell structure and organelles; Biological membranes
  • DNA replication, transcription and translation
  • Immune system

Botany

  • Plant Systematics
  • Plant Anatomy
  • Plant Development; Cell and Tissue Morphogenesis
  • Plant Physiology and Biochemistry
  • Genetics and Genomics
  • Plant Breeding, Genetic Modification, Genome Editing
  • Economic and Applied Botany
  • Plant Pathology
  • Ecology and Environment

Microbiology

  • Historical Perspective
  • Methods in Microbiology
  • Microbial Taxonomy and Diversity
  • Prokaryotic Cells
  • Microbial Growth
  • Control of Micro-Organisms
  • Microbial Metabolism
  • Microbial Diseases and Host Pathogen Interaction
  • Chemotherapy/Antibiotics
  • Microbial Genetics
  • Microbial Ecology

Zoology

  • Animal Diversity
  • Evolution
  • Genetics
  • Biochemistry and Molecular Biology
  • Cell Biology
  • Gene expression in Eukaryotes
  • Animal Anatomy and Physiology
  • Parasitology and Immunology
  • Ecology
  • Animal Behaviour

Food Technology

  • Food Chemistry and Nutrition
  • Food Microbiology
  • Food Products Technology
  • Food Engineering

GATE Life Sciences Subject Wise Weightage

The GATE Life Sciences exam consists of four sections- General Aptitude, Chemistry, and any two from Biochemistry, Botany, Microbiology, Zoology, and Food Technology. After analyzing the previous year’s papers, section-wise weightage is provided below. This table will help you to make preparation strategies for the exam.

 

Section

Weightage Percentage

Number of Questions

Compulsory

General Aptitude (GA)

15

10

Chemistry (XP-P)

25

17

Any Two

Biochemistry (XL-Q)

30

19

Botany (XL-R)

30

19

Microbiology (XL-S)

30

19

Zoology (XL-T)

30

19

Food Technology (XL-U)

30

19

Why solve GATE Life Sciences (XL) Previous Year Question Paper PDF?

In GATE Life Sciences exam, solving the previous year papers plays a major role in achieving success. Practicing GATE Life Sciences previous year question papers offers multiple benefits that can comprehensively enhance your preparation.

  • Provide valuable insight into the exam structure, question types, and difficulty level of the exam.
  • It aids in refining study plans and focusing on areas that need improvement.
  • Familiarizes you with the exam pattern.
  • Practicing GATE Life Sciences past year papers create a simulated exam environment, making the candidates more comfortable on the actual test day.
  • Helps to identify the strengths and weaknesses in various topics. 

 

FAQ

How can I download GATE question paper 2024 for Life Sciences?

The GATE Life Sciences 2024 question paper can be downloaded after the exam has been successfully completed by IISc Bangalore. We shall update the direct link to download the latest question paper of GATE Life Sciences exam here after it is uploaded on the website.

How many years of GATE Life Sciences previous year papers are available on Jagran Josh?

We have provided GATE Life Sciences previous year papers of the last 10 years, i.e. 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014 and 2013 on Jagran Josh.

What is the importance of solving GATE Life Sciences question paper?

GATE Life Sciences previous year question paper will give you an idea about the exam pattern, question types, and difficulty level of the exam. It will also help you to identify your strengths and weaknesses.

How to approach solving GATE Life Sciences question paper?

The best approach to solve the GATE Life Sciences previous year question paper is to set a timer and solve all the questions in that time frame. Download and print the previous year paper of GATE Life Sciences from the link shared above and start attempting questions in the specified time.

