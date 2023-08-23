GATE ME Question Paper with Solution, Download Previous Year Question Paper PDF

GATE ME (Mechanical Engineering) Previous Year Paper: Download GATE ME previous year question papers pdf for the past 5 years. The candidates must solve the GATE ME previous year's question paper to understand the difficulty level, and pattern of the exam.

GATE ME Question Paper PDF: The candidates who are going to appear the GATE Mechanical Engineering (ME) exam 2024 must practice GATE ME previous year question papers. Practicing GATE ME previous year question paper pdf will provide you insight into the exam pattern, question types, and difficulty level of the questions asked in the GATE ME exam. Here, we are sharing the GATE ME ten years question paper with their answer key. Here you can download the GATE ME previous year question paper of 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and more.

GATE ME Question Papers 2024

IISc Bangalore will be the conducting body for GATE ME 2024 exam this year. GATE 2024 question paper PDF with solutions will be made available on GATE official website The candidates will need to login through their enrollment id and password to download GATE 2024 questions paper PDF. GATE ME 2024 exam shall be conducted in February 2024 in online mode. We will provide you the direct link to download GATE ME 2024 question paper PDF with solution here once it is officially made available. Meanwhile, you can download GATE previous year question paper PDF with answer keys here.

How to download GATE ME Question Paper PDF 2024?

IISc Bangalore will release GATE ME question paper PDF 2024 on their official website. The following steps need to be followed to download the GATE ME question paper 2024 from their website.

Step 1: Visit GATE 2024 official website

Step 2: Click on the question paper link

Step 3: Login with enrollment id and password

Step 4: The question paper of GATE ME 2024 will show on the screen

Step 5: Download the GATE Mechanical Engineering 2024 question paper.

GATE ME Question Paper 2024 Pattern

Candidates who are planning to appear for GATE 2024 exam must familiarize themselves with GATE ME question paper pattern. The GATE ME exam consists of 65 questions based on General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and core Mechanical Engineering subjects. A total of 3 hours are allotted for the GATE ME exam. The GATE ME exam shall consist of multiple choice questions, multiple select questions, and numerical answer type questions. Check the following table to know about the GATE ME exam pattern.

GATE ME Exam Pattern Sections The paper consists of three sections General Aptitude

Engineering Mathematics

Mechanical Engineering Total Number of Questions 65 Time Allotted 3 hours Maximum Marks 100 Mode of Exam Online Type of Questions Multiple choice Questions(MCQs)

Multiple Select Questions (MSQs)

Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Negative Marking 1/3 for 1 mark Que in MCQ

2/3 for 2 marks ques in MCQ

No Negative marking in MSQ and NAT

GATE ME Previous Year Question Paper

The candidates must solve the GATE ME previous year question papers to acquaint themselves with the exam pattern and question types. Solving GATE ME previous year question papers will help them in identifying strong and weak areas. Apart from that, they also get familiar with the important topics by solving GATE ME previous year question papers.

GATE ME Question Paper 2023

IIT Kanpur was the GATE 2023 exam conducting body in 2023. The GATE ME exam was conducted in online mode on 4th February 2023 in the afternoon session (02:30 pm to 05:30 pm). As per the GATE Mechanical Engineering paper analysis, the exam difficulty level was easy to moderate. We shared the GATE ME 2023 question paper PDF with the answer key in the following table.

GATE ME Mechanical Engineering Question Paper 2023 GATE Question Paper Download Year Question Paper PDF Answer Key GATE ME 2023 Question Paper Download PDF Download PDF

GATE ME Question Paper with Solution PDF

Practicing GATE ME past year question papers will help the candidates to understand the exam pattern and also boost their confidence and enhance their overall preparation. Solving GATE ME past year question papers will also help them to identify their strengths and weaknesses and give an idea about the important topics. In the following table, we are providing GATE ME previous year's question papers along with their answer keys.

GATE ME Syllabus

The candidates, who are appearing in the GATE ME 2024 exam must be well versed with GATE Mechanical Engineering syllabus. From the syllabus of GATE ME you get to know the important topics that you need to study for the exam. The GATE ME exam consists of three sections i.e., General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and core Mechanical Engineering subjects and their weightage is 15%, 13%, and 72% respectively. Here we provide a list of the topics of Engineering Mathematics, and Mechanical Engineering for your reference.

Engineering Mathematics

Linear Algebra

Calculus

Differential equations

Complex variables

Probability and Statistics

Numerical Methods

Mechanical Engineering

Applied Mechanics and Design

Engineering Mechanics

Mechanics of Materials

Theory of Machines

Vibrations

Machine Design

Fluid Mechanics and Thermal Sciences

Fluid Mechanics

Heat-Transfer

Thermodynamics

Applications

Materials, Manufacturing and Industrial Engineering

Engineering Materials

Casting, Forming and Joining Processes

Machining and Machine Tool Operations

Metrology and Inspection

Computer Integrated Manufacturing

Production Planning and Control

Inventory Control

Operations Research

GATE ME Subject Wise Weightage

In the GATE ME exam, 15 % weightage is given to General Aptitude, 13% weightage to Engineering Mathematics and remaining 72 % is given to the core Mechanical Engineering syllabus. GATE ME section-wise weightage is prepared by analyzing the past year's papers. It will help the candidates to know the important topics from core Mechanical Engineering subject.

Section Weightage Percentage Number of Question Engineering Mathematics 13 7-8 Applied Mechanics and Design 22-24 13-15 Fluid Mechanics and Thermal Sciences 23-25 15-17 Materials, Manufacturing and Industrial Engineering 25-27 16-18

Why to solve GATE Mechanical Engineering ( ME) Previous Year Question Paper PDF?

In the GATE ME exam, solving past year papers plays a very important role in your success in the exam. Here we list down some benefits of solving GATE ME previous year question paper.