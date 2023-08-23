GATE ME Question Paper with Solution, Download Previous Year Question Paper PDF

GATE ME Question Paper PDF: The candidates who are going to appear the GATE Mechanical Engineering (ME) exam 2024 must practice GATE ME previous year question papers. Practicing GATE ME previous year question paper pdf will provide you insight into the exam pattern, question types, and difficulty level of the questions asked in the GATE ME exam. Here, we are sharing the GATE ME ten years question paper with their answer key. Here you can download the GATE ME previous year question paper of 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and more.
GATE ME Question Papers 2024
IISc Bangalore will be the conducting body for GATE ME 2024 exam this year. GATE 2024 question paper PDF with solutions will be made available on GATE official website The candidates will need to login through their enrollment id and password to download GATE 2024 questions paper PDF. GATE ME 2024 exam shall be conducted in February 2024 in online mode. We will provide you the direct link to download GATE ME 2024 question paper PDF with solution here once it is officially made available. Meanwhile, you can download GATE previous year question paper PDF with answer keys here.
How to download GATE ME Question Paper PDF 2024?
IISc Bangalore will release GATE ME question paper PDF 2024 on their official website. The following steps need to be followed to download the GATE ME question paper 2024 from their website.
- Step 1: Visit GATE 2024 official website
- Step 2: Click on the question paper link
- Step 3: Login with enrollment id and password
- Step 4: The question paper of GATE ME 2024 will show on the screen
- Step 5: Download the GATE Mechanical Engineering 2024 question paper.
GATE ME Question Paper 2024 Pattern
Candidates who are planning to appear for GATE 2024 exam must familiarize themselves with GATE ME question paper pattern. The GATE ME exam consists of 65 questions based on General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and core Mechanical Engineering subjects. A total of 3 hours are allotted for the GATE ME exam. The GATE ME exam shall consist of multiple choice questions, multiple select questions, and numerical answer type questions. Check the following table to know about the GATE ME exam pattern.
|
GATE ME Exam Pattern
|
Sections
|
The paper consists of three sections
|
Total Number of Questions
|
65
|
Time Allotted
|
3 hours
|
Maximum Marks
|
100
|
Mode of Exam
|
Online
|
Type of Questions
|
|
Negative Marking
|
GATE ME Previous Year Question Paper
The candidates must solve the GATE ME previous year question papers to acquaint themselves with the exam pattern and question types. Solving GATE ME previous year question papers will help them in identifying strong and weak areas. Apart from that, they also get familiar with the important topics by solving GATE ME previous year question papers.
GATE ME Question Paper 2023
IIT Kanpur was the GATE 2023 exam conducting body in 2023. The GATE ME exam was conducted in online mode on 4th February 2023 in the afternoon session (02:30 pm to 05:30 pm). As per the GATE Mechanical Engineering paper analysis, the exam difficulty level was easy to moderate. We shared the GATE ME 2023 question paper PDF with the answer key in the following table.
|
GATE ME Mechanical Engineering Question Paper 2023
|
GATE Question Paper Download Year
|
Question Paper PDF
|
Answer Key
|
GATE ME 2023 Question Paper
GATE ME Question Paper with Solution PDF
Practicing GATE ME past year question papers will help the candidates to understand the exam pattern and also boost their confidence and enhance their overall preparation. Solving GATE ME past year question papers will also help them to identify their strengths and weaknesses and give an idea about the important topics. In the following table, we are providing GATE ME previous year's question papers along with their answer keys.
|
GATE ME Previous Year Question Paper with Solution PDF
|
GATE Question Paper Download Year
|
Question Paper PDF
|
Answer Key
|
GATE ME 2022 Question Paper Session 1
|
GATE ME 2022 Question Paper Session 2
|
GATE ME 2021 Question Paper Session 1
|
GATE ME 2021 Question Paper Session 2
|
GATE ME 2020 Question Paper Session 1
|
GATE ME 2020 Question Paper Session 2
|
GATE ME 2019 Question Paper Session 1
|
GATE ME 2019 Question Paper Session 2
|
GATE ME 2018 Question Paper Session 1
|
GATE ME 2018 Question Paper Session 2
|
GATE ME 2017 Question Paper
|
GATE ME 2016 Question Paper Session 1
|
GATE ME 2016 Question Paper Session 2
|
GATE ME 2016 Question Paper Session 3
|
GATE ME 2015 Question Paper Session 1
|
Download PDF
|
GATE ME 2015 Question Paper Session 2
|
Download PDF
|
GATE ME 2015 Question Paper Session 3
|
Download PDF
|
GATE ME 2014 Question Paper Session 1
|
GATE ME 2014 Question Paper Session 2
|
GATE ME 2014 Question Paper Session 3
|
GATE ME 2014 Question Paper Session 4
|
GATE ME 2013 Question Paper Session 1
|
Download PDF
|
GATE ME 2013 Question Paper Session 2
|
Download PDF
|
GATE ME 2013 Question Paper Session 3
|
Download PDF
|
GATE ME 2013 Question Paper Session 4
|
Download PDF
GATE ME Syllabus
The candidates, who are appearing in the GATE ME 2024 exam must be well versed with GATE Mechanical Engineering syllabus. From the syllabus of GATE ME you get to know the important topics that you need to study for the exam. The GATE ME exam consists of three sections i.e., General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and core Mechanical Engineering subjects and their weightage is 15%, 13%, and 72% respectively. Here we provide a list of the topics of Engineering Mathematics, and Mechanical Engineering for your reference.
Engineering Mathematics
- Linear Algebra
- Calculus
- Differential equations
- Complex variables
- Probability and Statistics
- Numerical Methods
Mechanical Engineering
- Applied Mechanics and Design
- Engineering Mechanics
- Mechanics of Materials
- Theory of Machines
- Vibrations
- Machine Design
- Fluid Mechanics and Thermal Sciences
- Fluid Mechanics
- Heat-Transfer
- Thermodynamics
- Applications
- Materials, Manufacturing and Industrial Engineering
- Engineering Materials
- Casting, Forming and Joining Processes
- Machining and Machine Tool Operations
- Metrology and Inspection
- Computer Integrated Manufacturing
- Production Planning and Control
- Inventory Control
- Operations Research
GATE ME Subject Wise Weightage
In the GATE ME exam, 15 % weightage is given to General Aptitude, 13% weightage to Engineering Mathematics and remaining 72 % is given to the core Mechanical Engineering syllabus. GATE ME section-wise weightage is prepared by analyzing the past year's papers. It will help the candidates to know the important topics from core Mechanical Engineering subject.
|
Section
|
Weightage Percentage
|
Number of Question
|
Engineering Mathematics
|
13
|
7-8
|
Applied Mechanics and Design
|
22-24
|
13-15
|
Fluid Mechanics and Thermal Sciences
|
23-25
|
15-17
|
Materials, Manufacturing and Industrial Engineering
|
25-27
|
16-18
Why to solve GATE Mechanical Engineering (ME) Previous Year Question Paper PDF?
In the GATE ME exam, solving past year papers plays a very important role in your success in the exam. Here we list down some benefits of solving GATE ME previous year question paper.
- Solving GATE ME papers helps the candidates to familiarize themselves with the exam format.
- It provides valuable insight into the exam pattern, question types, and difficulty level of the exam.
- Practicing GATE ME past year papers enhances problem-solving skills of the candidates
- It helps the candidates to identify their strengths and weaknesses in various topics.
- It aids in refining study plans and focusing on areas that need improvement.
- Practicing GATE ME past year papers simulates the candidates with the exam environment, making them more comfortable on the actual test day.