GATE Chemistry Question Paper with Solution, Download Previous Year Question Paper PDF

GATE Chemistry (CY) Previous Year Paper: Download GATE Chemistry previous year question papers pdf for the past 10 years. The candidates must solve the GATE Chemistry previous year's question paper to understand the pattern of the exam and the difficulty level of the exam.

GATE Chemistry Question Paper PDF: Every aspirant who is planning to take GATE Chemistry (CY) exam 2024 must practice the GATE Chemistry previous year question papers. Solving GATE Chemistry previous year question papers will give him/her valuable insights into the exam's structure, question styles, and level of difficulty of the exam. Here, you can find GATE Chemistry ten years question paper with their answer key. The candidates can download the GATE Chemistry previous year question paper of 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and more.

GATE Chemistry Question Papers 2024

In 2024, the official PDF of GATE Chemistry 2024 question paper along with the answer key will be released by IISc Bangalore on the official website of GATE 2024. The GATE Chemistry 2024 question paper PDF can be downloaded through log in on the web portal with your enrollment ID and password. We will provide a direct link to download GATE Chemistry 2024 question paper PDF once it will be officially available. The candidates can find previous year GATE Chemistry question paper PDFs with answer keys here.

How to download GATE Chemistry Question Paper PDF 2024?

After the GATE 2024 Exam, IISc Bangalore will release the GATE Chemistry 2024 question paper on its official website. The candidates need to follow these steps to download the GATE Chemistry 2024 question paper.

Step 1: Visit GATE 2024 official website

Step 2: Click on the question paper link

Step 3: Login with enrollment id and password

Step 4: The question paper of GATE Chemistry 2024 will show on the screen

Step 5: Download the GATE Chemistry 2024 question paper.

GATE Chemistry Question Paper 2024 Pattern

The candidates must be acquainted with the GATE Chemistry question paper pattern. The GATE Chemistry question paper contains 65 questions covering General Aptitude and Chemistry. The allotted time for this online test is 3 hours. GATE Chemistry exam consists of multiple-choice questions, multiple-select questions, and numerical answer-type questions. The detailed GATE Chemistry exam pattern is given in the table below.

GATE Chemistry (CY) Exam Pattern Sections The paper consists of two sections General Aptitude

Chemistry Total Number of Questions General Aptitude: 10 Questions Chemistry: 55 Questions Maximum Marks General Aptitude: 15 Chemistry: 85 Mode of Exam Online Time Allotted 3 hours Type of Questions Multiple choice Questions(MCQs)

Multiple Select Questions (MSQs)

Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Negative Marking 1/3 for 1 mark Que in MCQ

2/3 for 2 marks ques in MCQ

No Negative marking in MSQ and NAT

GATE Chemistry Previous Year Question Paper

Every GATE Chemistry aspirant must solve the previous year question papers to make themselves familiar with the exam structure and question types asked in the exam. Practicing GATE Chemistry previous year question papers is very important to know the key concepts for the GATE Chemistry Exam. It also highlights the aspirant’s weak areas which require improvement.

GATE Chemistry Question Paper 2023

The GATE 2023 exam was conducted on 5th February 2023 by IIT Kanpur in the afternoon session (02:30 pm to 05:30 pm). As per the GATE Chemistry paper analysis, the exam difficulty level was moderate to difficult. Here, we are providing the GATE Chemistry 2023 question paper PDF with the answer key in the following table.

GATE Chemistry (CY) Question Paper 2023 GATE Question Paper Download Year Question Paper with answer key PDF GATE Chemistry 2023 Download PDF

GATE Chemistry Question Paper with Solution PDF

In GATE Chemistry exam, solving previous year question papers offers several benefits to the candidates. It helps them to understand the exam structure, enhance their confidence, and refine overall preparation. Through solving previous year question papers the candidates can pinpoint their strengths, weaknesses, and gain valuable insights into essential topics. Here, you can find GATE Chemistry previous year question papers along with their respective answer keys.

GATE Chemistry Syllabus

It is necessary for all the candidates, who are going to appear in the GATE Chemistry 2024 exam, they must have a comprehensive understanding of the GATE Chemistry syllabus.

The GATE Chemistry exam consists of two sections i.e.General Aptitude and Chemistry and their weightage is 15% and 85% respectively. Below is a list of Chemistry topics for your reference.

Physical Chemistry

Structure

Group Theory

Spectroscopy

Equilibrium

Kinetics

Surfaces and Interfaces

Inorganic Chemistry

Main Group Elements

Transition Elements

Lanthanides and Actinides

Radioactivity

Bioinorganic Chemistry

Solids

Instrumental Methods of Analysis

Organic Chemistry

Stereochemistry

Reaction Mechanisms

Organic Synthesis

Pericyclic Reactions and Photochemistry

Heterocyclic Compounds

Biomolecules

Experimental Techniques in Organic Chemistry

GATE Chemistry Subject Wise Weightage

In the GATE Chemistry exam, the composition comprises 15% for General Aptitude and 85% for the Chemistry subject. Although the distribution of topics within the GATE Chemistry syllabus varies every year, we have compiled the section-wise weightage of the exam by analyzing past year's papers. This compilation will provide insights into the important topics of GATE Chemistry syllabus and help you to make preparation strategies for the exam.

Section Weightage Percentage Number of Questions Physical Chemistry 25-30 15-20 Inorganic Chemistry 25-30 15-20 Organic Chemistry 30-35 20-25

Why solve GATE Chemistry (CY) Previous Year Question Paper PDF?

In GATE Chemistry exam, solving the previous year papers plays a major role in achieving success. Practicing GATE Chemistry previous year question papers offers multiple benefits that can comprehensively enhance your preparation.

Offer valuable insight into the exam pattern, question types, and difficulty level of the exam.

Familiarizes you with the exam structure.

It aids in refining study plans and focusing on areas that need improvement.

Practicing GATE Chemistry past year papers create a simulated exam environment, making the candidates more comfortable on the actual test day.

Helps to identify the strengths and weaknesses in various topics.

Enhances problem-solving skills of the candidate.

Also check: The candidates can also check the detailed syllabus of the following subjects.

Also check: The candidates can check the previous year's question papers of the following subjects.