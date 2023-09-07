GATE Chemistry Question Paper with Solution, Download Previous Year Question Paper PDF

GATE Chemistry Question Paper PDF: Every aspirant who is planning to take GATE Chemistry (CY) exam 2024 must practice the GATE Chemistry previous year question papers. Solving GATE Chemistry previous year question papers will give him/her valuable insights into the exam's structure, question styles, and level of difficulty of the exam. Here, you can find GATE Chemistry ten years question paper with their answer key. The candidates can download the GATE Chemistry previous year question paper of 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and more.
GATE Chemistry Question Papers 2024
In 2024, the official PDF of GATE Chemistry 2024 question paper along with the answer key will be released by IISc Bangalore on the official website of GATE 2024. The GATE Chemistry 2024 question paper PDF can be downloaded through log in on the web portal with your enrollment ID and password. We will provide a direct link to download GATE Chemistry 2024 question paper PDF once it will be officially available. The candidates can find previous year GATE Chemistry question paper PDFs with answer keys here.
How to download GATE Chemistry Question Paper PDF 2024?
After the GATE 2024 Exam, IISc Bangalore will release the GATE Chemistry 2024 question paper on its official website. The candidates need to follow these steps to download the GATE Chemistry 2024 question paper.
- Step 1: Visit GATE 2024 official website
- Step 2: Click on the question paper link
- Step 3: Login with enrollment id and password
- Step 4: The question paper of GATE Chemistry 2024 will show on the screen
- Step 5: Download the GATE Chemistry 2024 question paper.
GATE Chemistry Question Paper 2024 Pattern
The candidates must be acquainted with the GATE Chemistry question paper pattern. The GATE Chemistry question paper contains 65 questions covering General Aptitude and Chemistry. The allotted time for this online test is 3 hours. GATE Chemistry exam consists of multiple-choice questions, multiple-select questions, and numerical answer-type questions. The detailed GATE Chemistry exam pattern is given in the table below.
|
GATE Chemistry (CY) Exam Pattern
|
Sections
|
The paper consists of two sections
|
Total Number of Questions
|
General Aptitude: 10 Questions
Chemistry: 55 Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
General Aptitude: 15
Chemistry: 85
|
Mode of Exam
|
Online
|
Time Allotted
|
3 hours
|
Type of Questions
|
|
Negative Marking
|
GATE Chemistry Previous Year Question Paper
Every GATE Chemistry aspirant must solve the previous year question papers to make themselves familiar with the exam structure and question types asked in the exam. Practicing GATE Chemistry previous year question papers is very important to know the key concepts for the GATE Chemistry Exam. It also highlights the aspirant’s weak areas which require improvement.
GATE Chemistry Question Paper 2023
The GATE 2023 exam was conducted on 5th February 2023 by IIT Kanpur in the afternoon session (02:30 pm to 05:30 pm). As per the GATE Chemistry paper analysis, the exam difficulty level was moderate to difficult. Here, we are providing the GATE Chemistry 2023 question paper PDF with the answer key in the following table.
|
GATE Chemistry (CY) Question Paper 2023
|
GATE Question Paper Download Year
|
Question Paper with answer key PDF
|
GATE Chemistry 2023
GATE Chemistry Question Paper with Solution PDF
In GATE Chemistry exam, solving previous year question papers offers several benefits to the candidates. It helps them to understand the exam structure, enhance their confidence, and refine overall preparation. Through solving previous year question papers the candidates can pinpoint their strengths, weaknesses, and gain valuable insights into essential topics. Here, you can find GATE Chemistry previous year question papers along with their respective answer keys.
|
GATE Chemistry Previous Year Question Paper with Solution PDF
|
GATE Question Paper Download Year
|
Question Paper with answer key PDF
|
GATE Chemistry 2022
|
GATE Chemistry 2021
|
GATE Chemistry 2020
|
GATE Chemistry 2019
|
GATE Chemistry 2018
|
GATE Chemistry 2017
|
GATE Chemistry 2016
|
GATE Chemistry 2015
|
GATE Chemistry 2014
|
GATE Chemistry 2013
GATE Chemistry Syllabus
It is necessary for all the candidates, who are going to appear in the GATE Chemistry 2024 exam, they must have a comprehensive understanding of the GATE Chemistry syllabus.
The GATE Chemistry exam consists of two sections i.e.General Aptitude and Chemistry and their weightage is 15% and 85% respectively. Below is a list of Chemistry topics for your reference.
Physical Chemistry
- Structure
- Group Theory
- Spectroscopy
- Equilibrium
- Kinetics
- Surfaces and Interfaces
Inorganic Chemistry
- Main Group Elements
- Transition Elements
- Lanthanides and Actinides
- Radioactivity
- Bioinorganic Chemistry
- Solids
- Instrumental Methods of Analysis
Organic Chemistry
- Stereochemistry
- Reaction Mechanisms
- Organic Synthesis
- Pericyclic Reactions and Photochemistry
- Heterocyclic Compounds
- Biomolecules
- Experimental Techniques in Organic Chemistry
GATE Chemistry Subject Wise Weightage
In the GATE Chemistry exam, the composition comprises 15% for General Aptitude and 85% for the Chemistry subject. Although the distribution of topics within the GATE Chemistry syllabus varies every year, we have compiled the section-wise weightage of the exam by analyzing past year's papers. This compilation will provide insights into the important topics of GATE Chemistry syllabus and help you to make preparation strategies for the exam.
|
Section
|
Weightage Percentage
|
Number of Questions
|
Physical Chemistry
|
25-30
|
15-20
|
Inorganic Chemistry
|
25-30
|
15-20
|
Organic Chemistry
|
30-35
|
20-25
Why solve GATE Chemistry (CY) Previous Year Question Paper PDF?
In GATE Chemistry exam, solving the previous year papers plays a major role in achieving success. Practicing GATE Chemistry previous year question papers offers multiple benefits that can comprehensively enhance your preparation.
- Offer valuable insight into the exam pattern, question types, and difficulty level of the exam.
- Familiarizes you with the exam structure.
- It aids in refining study plans and focusing on areas that need improvement.
- Practicing GATE Chemistry past year papers create a simulated exam environment, making the candidates more comfortable on the actual test day.
- Helps to identify the strengths and weaknesses in various topics.
- Enhances problem-solving skills of the candidate.
