GATE Chemistry Question Paper with Solution, Download Previous Year Question Paper PDF

GATE Chemistry Question Paper PDF: Every aspirant who is planning to take GATE Chemistry (CY) exam 2024 must practice the GATE Chemistry previous year question papers. Solving GATE Chemistry previous year question papers will give him/her valuable insights into the exam's structure, question styles, and level of difficulty of the exam. Here, you can find GATE Chemistry ten years question paper with their answer key. The candidates can download the GATE Chemistry previous year question paper of 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and more.

GATE Chemistry Question Papers 2024

In 2024, the official PDF of GATE Chemistry 2024 question paper along with the answer key will be released by IISc Bangalore on the official website of GATE 2024. The GATE Chemistry 2024 question paper PDF can be downloaded through log in on the web portal with your enrollment ID and password. We will provide a direct link to download GATE Chemistry 2024 question paper PDF once it will be officially available. The candidates can find previous year GATE Chemistry question paper PDFs with answer keys here.

How to download GATE Chemistry Question Paper PDF 2024?

After the GATE 2024 Exam, IISc Bangalore will release the GATE Chemistry 2024 question paper on its official website. The candidates need to follow these steps to download the GATE Chemistry 2024 question paper.

  • Step 1: Visit GATE 2024 official website
  • Step 2: Click on the question paper link
  • Step 3: Login with enrollment id and password
  • Step 4: The question paper of GATE Chemistry 2024 will show on the screen
  • Step 5: Download the GATE Chemistry 2024 question paper. 

GATE Chemistry Question Paper 2024 Pattern

The candidates must be acquainted with the GATE Chemistry question paper pattern. The GATE Chemistry question paper contains 65 questions covering General Aptitude and Chemistry. The allotted time for this online test is 3 hours. GATE Chemistry exam consists of multiple-choice questions, multiple-select questions, and numerical answer-type questions. The detailed GATE Chemistry exam pattern is given in the table below.

 

GATE Chemistry (CY) Exam Pattern

Sections

The paper consists of two sections

  • General Aptitude
  • Chemistry

Total Number of Questions

General Aptitude: 10 Questions

Chemistry: 55 Questions

Maximum Marks

General Aptitude: 15 

Chemistry: 85 

Mode of Exam

Online

Time Allotted

3 hours

Type of Questions
  • Multiple choice Questions(MCQs)
  • Multiple Select Questions (MSQs)
  • Numerical Answer Type (NAT)

Negative Marking
  • 1/3 for 1 mark Que in MCQ
  • 2/3 for 2 marks ques in MCQ
  • No Negative marking in MSQ and NAT

GATE Chemistry Previous Year Question Paper

Every GATE Chemistry aspirant must solve the previous year question papers to make themselves familiar with the exam structure and question types asked in the exam. Practicing GATE Chemistry previous year question papers is very important to know the key concepts for the GATE Chemistry Exam. It also highlights the aspirant’s weak areas which require improvement.

GATE Chemistry Question Paper 2023

The GATE 2023 exam was conducted on 5th February 2023 by IIT Kanpur in the afternoon session (02:30 pm to 05:30 pm). As per the GATE Chemistry paper analysis, the exam difficulty level was moderate to difficult. Here, we are providing the GATE Chemistry 2023 question paper PDF with the answer key in the following table. 

 

GATE Chemistry (CY) Question Paper 2023 

GATE Question Paper Download Year

Question Paper with answer key PDF

GATE Chemistry 2023 

Download PDF

GATE Chemistry Question Paper with Solution PDF

In GATE Chemistry exam, solving previous year question papers offers several benefits to the candidates. It helps them to understand the exam structure, enhance their confidence, and refine overall preparation. Through solving previous year question papers the candidates can pinpoint their strengths, weaknesses, and gain valuable insights into essential topics. Here, you can find GATE Chemistry previous year question papers along with their respective answer keys.

 

GATE Chemistry Previous Year Question Paper with Solution PDF

GATE Question Paper Download Year

Question Paper with answer key PDF

GATE Chemistry 2022

Download PDF

GATE Chemistry 2021

Download PDF

GATE Chemistry 2020

Download PDF

GATE Chemistry 2019

Download PDF

GATE Chemistry 2018

Download PDF

GATE Chemistry 2017

Download PDF

GATE Chemistry 2016

Download PDF

GATE Chemistry 2015 

Download PDF

GATE Chemistry 2014

Download PDF

GATE Chemistry 2013

Download PDF

GATE Chemistry Syllabus

It is necessary for all the candidates, who are going to appear in the GATE Chemistry 2024 exam, they must have a comprehensive understanding of the GATE Chemistry syllabus.

The GATE Chemistry exam consists of two sections i.e.General Aptitude and Chemistry and their weightage is 15% and 85% respectively. Below is a list of Chemistry topics for your reference.

Physical Chemistry

  • Structure
  • Group Theory
  • Spectroscopy
  • Equilibrium
  • Kinetics
  • Surfaces and Interfaces

Inorganic Chemistry

  • Main Group Elements
  • Transition Elements
  • Lanthanides and Actinides
  • Radioactivity
  • Bioinorganic Chemistry
  • Solids
  • Instrumental Methods of Analysis

Organic Chemistry

  • Stereochemistry
  • Reaction Mechanisms
  • Organic Synthesis
  • Pericyclic Reactions and Photochemistry
  • Heterocyclic Compounds
  • Biomolecules
  • Experimental Techniques in Organic Chemistry

GATE Chemistry Subject Wise Weightage

In the GATE Chemistry exam, the composition comprises 15% for General Aptitude and 85% for the Chemistry subject. Although the distribution of topics within the GATE Chemistry syllabus varies every year, we have compiled the section-wise weightage of the exam by analyzing past year's papers. This compilation will provide insights into the important topics of GATE Chemistry syllabus and help you to make preparation strategies for the exam.

 

Section

Weightage Percentage

Number of Questions

Physical Chemistry

25-30

15-20

Inorganic Chemistry

25-30

15-20

Organic Chemistry

30-35

20-25

Why solve GATE Chemistry (CY) Previous Year Question Paper PDF?

In GATE Chemistry exam, solving the previous year papers plays a major role in achieving success. Practicing GATE Chemistry previous year question papers offers multiple benefits that can comprehensively enhance your preparation.

  • Offer valuable insight into the exam pattern, question types, and difficulty level of the exam.
  • Familiarizes you with the exam structure.
  • It aids in refining study plans and focusing on areas that need improvement.
  • Practicing GATE Chemistry past year papers create a simulated exam environment, making the candidates more comfortable on the actual test day.
  • Helps to identify the strengths and weaknesses in various topics.
  • Enhances problem-solving skills of the candidate.

FAQ

How can I download GATE question paper 2024 for Chemistry?

The GATE Chemistry 2024 question paper can be downloaded after the exam has been successfully completed. IISc Bangalore will be conducting the GATE 2024 exam. We shall update the direct link to download the latest question paper of GATE Chemistry exam here after it is uploaded on the website.

How many years of GATE Chemistry previous year papers are available on Jagran Josh?

We have provided GATE Chemistry previous year papers of the last 10 years, i.e. 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014 and 2013 on Jagran Josh.

What is the importance of solving GATE Chemistry question paper?

Solving GATE Chemistry previous year question paper offers multiple benefits to the candidates who are aspiring to take the GATE 2024. GATE Chemistry previous year question paper will give you an idea about the exam pattern, question types, and difficulty level of the exam. It will also help you to identify your strengths and weaknesses.

How to approach solving GATE Chemistry question paper?

The best approach to solve the GATE Chemistry previous year question paper is to set a timer and solve all the questions in that time frame. Download and print the previous year paper of GATE Chemistry from the link shared above and start attempting questions in the specified time.

