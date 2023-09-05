GATE Physics Question Paper with Solution, Download Previous Year Question Paper PDF

GATE Physics (PH) Previous Year Paper: Download GATE Physics previous year question papers pdf for the past 10 years. The candidates are advised to solve the GATE Physics previous year paper to understand the pattern of the exam and the difficulty level of the exam.

GATE Physics Question Paper PDF: The candidates who will be appearing for GATE Physics (PH) exam 2024 must practice the GATE Physics previous year question papers. Solving GATE Physics previous year question papers will give an idea about the exam's format, question type, and level of difficulty of the exam. Here, the aspirants can find GATE Physics 10 years question paper with their answer key. The candidates can download the GATE Physics previous year question paper of 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and more.

GATE Physics Question Papers 2024

IISc Bangalore will conduct the GATE Physics 2024 exam. The official PDF of GATE Physics 2024 question paper along with the answer key will be available on the GATE website after the exam has been succesfuly concluded. To access the GATE Physics 2024 question paper PDF, candidates must log in with their enrollment ID and password. The online GATE Physics 2024 exam is scheduled for February 2024. Once the official GATE Physics 2024 question paper PDF is released, we will provide a direct link to download it. Meanwhile, you can find previous year GATE Physics question paper PDFs with answer keys here.

How to download GATE Physics Question Paper PDF 2024?

After successful completion of GATE 2024 Exam, IISc Bangalore will release the GATE Physics 2024 question paper on its official website. The candidates need to follow these steps to download the GATE Physics 2024 question paper.

Step 1: Visit GATE 2024 official website

Step 2: Click on the question paper link

Step 3: Login with enrollment id and password

Step 4: The question paper of GATE Physics 2024 will show on the screen

Step 5: Download the GATE Physics 2024 question paper.

GATE Physics Question Paper 2024 Pattern

The candidates must familiarize themselves with the GATE Physics question paper pattern. The GATE Physics question paper contains 65 questions covering General Aptitude and Physics. The allotted time for this online test is 3 hours. GATE Physics exam consists of multiple-choice questions, multiple-select questions, and numerical answer-type questions. Detailed GATE Physics exam pattern is given in the table below.

GATE Physics (PH) Exam Pattern Sections The paper consists of two sections General Aptitude

Physics Total Number of Questions General Aptitude: 10 Questions Physics: 55 Questions Maximum Marks General Aptitude: 15 Physics: 85 Mode of Exam Online Time Allotted 3 hours Type of Questions Multiple choice Questions(MCQs)

Multiple Select Questions (MSQs)

Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Negative Marking 1/3 for 1 mark Que in MCQ

2/3 for 2 marks ques in MCQ

No Negative marking in MSQ and NAT

GATE Physics Previous Year Question Paper

The candidates must solve the GATE Physics previous year question papers to make themselves familiar with the exam pattern and question types asked in the exam. Solving GATE Physics previous year question papers helps the candidates to know the important concepts for the GATE Physics Exam. It also highlights the weak areas which required improvement.

GATE Physics Question Paper 2023

IIT Kanpur conducted GATE 2023 exam on 11th February 2023. The GATE Physics exam was conducted in the afternoon session (02:30 pm to 05:30 pm). As per the GATE Physics paper analysis, the exam difficulty level was moderate. Here, we are sharing the GATE Physics 2023 question paper PDF with the answer key in the following table.

GATE Physics (PH) Question Paper 2023 GATE Question Paper Download Year Question Paper PDF Answer Key GATE Physics2023 Question Paper Download PDF Download PDF

GATE Physics Question Paper with Solution PDF

Solving GATE Physics previous year question papers is highly beneficial for candidates. It helps them to understand the exam structure, enhance their confidence, and refining overall preparation. The candidates can identify their strengths, weaknesses, and acquire insights into crucial topics after solving previous year question papers. Here, you will find GATE Physics previous year question papers along with their respective answer keys.

GATE Physics Syllabus

Effective preparation for the GATE Physics 2024 exam requires a comprehensive understanding of the GATE Physics syllabus. The GATE Physics exam consists of two sections i.e.General Aptitude and Physics and their weightage is 15% and 85% respectively. Below is a list of Physics topics for your reference.

Physics

Mathematical Physics

Vector Calculus

Differential Equations

Complex Analysis

Classical Mechanics

Lagrangian Formulation

Special Theory of Relativity

Electromagnetic Theory

Quantum Mechanics

Thermodynamics and Statistical Physics

Atomic and Molecular Physics

Solid State Physics

Electronics

Nuclear and Particle Physics

GATE Physics Subject Wise Weightage

The GATE Physics exam allocates 15% weightage to General Aptitude and the remaining 85% to the Physics syllabus. Based on the analysis of past year's papers a section-wise weightage for GATE Physics is provided below. This breakdown will help the candidates to identify important topics within the Physics Syllabus.

Section Weightage Percentage Number of Questions Mathematical Physics 8-10 5-7 Classical Mechanics 8-10 5-7 Electromagnetic Theory 11-13 8-10 Quantum Mechanics 14-16 9-11 Thermodynamics and Statistical Physics 11-13 8-10 Atomic and Molecular Physics 7-9 4-6 Solid State Physics 8-10 5-7 Electronics 7-9 4-6 Nuclear and Particle Physics 7-9 4-6

Why solve GATE Physics (PH) Previous Year Question Paper PDF?

In GATE Physics exam, solving the previous year papers plays a major role in achieving success. Practicing GATE Physics previous year question papers offers multiple benefits that can comprehensively enhance your preparation.

Solving GATE Physics papers familiarizes you with the exam structure.

Provides valuable insight into the exam pattern, question types, and difficulty level of the exam.

Practicing GATE Physics past year papers create a simulated exam environment, making the candidates more comfortable on the actual test day.

Helps the candidates to identify their strengths and weaknesses in various topics.

Enhances problem-solving skills of the candidates

It aids in refining study plans and focusing on areas that need improvement.

