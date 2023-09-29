GATE Biotechnology Question Paper with Solution, Download Previous Year Question Paper PDF

GATE Biotechnology (BT) Previous Year Paper: Download GATE Biotechnology previous year question papers pdf for the past 10 years. The prospective candidates of GATE 2024 must solve the GATE Biotechnology previous year's question paper to understand the structure of the exam and the difficulty level of the exam.

GATE Biotechnology Question Paper PDF: Every aspiring candidate of GATE Biotechnology (BT) exam 2024 must solve the GATE Biotechnology previous year question papers. Practicing GATE Biotechnology previous year question papers will give valuable insights into the exam's structure, question styles, and level of difficulty of the exam. Here, the candidates can find GATE Biotechnology ten years question paper with their answer key. They can download the GATE Biotechnology previous year question paper of 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and more.

GATE Biotechnology Question Papers 2024

The official PDF of GATE Biotechnology 2024 question paper along with the answer key will be released by IISc Bangalore on the official website of GATE 2024 exam. Any candidate can download the GATE Biotechnology 2024 question paper PDF from their website by log in with the enrollment ID and password. We will also share a direct link to download GATE Biotechnology 2024 question paper PDF once it will be officially released. The candidates can find previous year GATE Biotechnology question paper PDFs with answer keys here.

How to download GATE Biotechnology Question Paper PDF 2024?

The GATE Biotechnology 2024 question paper will be released on the official website after the successful completion of GATE 2024 Exam. The candidates need to follow these steps to download the GATE Biotechnology 2024 question paper.

Step 1: Visit GATE 2024 official website

Step 2: Click on the question paper link

Step 3: Login with enrollment ID and password

Step 4: The question paper of GATE Biotechnology 2024 will show on the screen

Step 5: Download the GATE Biotechnology 2024 question paper.

GATE Biotechnology Question Paper 2024 Pattern

The GATE Biotechnology paper has Multiple choice questions, Multiple select questions, and Numerical Answer Type questions based on General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and core Biotechnology subjects. The GATE Biotechnology exam has 65 questions with a total of 100 marks. The total allotted time for this computer-based test is 3 hours. The given table contains all the important details about the GATE exam pattern for Biotechnology.

GATE Biotechnology Exam Pattern Sections The paper consists of three sections General Aptitude

Engineering Mathematics

Biotechnology Total Number of Questions 65 Maximum Marks 100 Time Allotted 3 hours Mode of Exam Online Type of Questions Multiple choice Questions(MCQs)

Multiple Select Questions (MSQs)

Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Negative Marking 1/3 for 1 mark Que in MCQ

2/3 for 2 marks ques in MCQ

No Negative marking in MSQ and NAT

GATE Biotechnology Previous Year Question Paper

Those aspiring to appear for GATE 2024 in Biotechnology (BT) are recommended to solve the previous year question papers. It makes them familiar with the exam structure and question types asked in the exam. Solving GATE Biotechnology previous year question papers is very important to know the key concepts for the GATE Biotechnology Exam. It also highlights the aspirant’s weak areas which required improvement.

GATE Biotechnology Question Paper 2023

The GATE Biotechnology 2023 exam was conducted on 11th February 2023 by IIT Kanpur in the afternoon session (02:30 pm to 05:30 pm). As per the GATE Biotechnology paper analysis, the exam difficulty level was moderate to difficult. Here, we are providing the GATE Biotechnology 2023 question paper PDF with the answer key in the following table.

GATE Biotechnology (BT) Question Paper 2023 GATE Question Paper Download Year Question Paper with answer key PDF GATE Biotechnology 2023 Question Paper Download PDF

GATE Biotechnology Question Paper with Solution PDF

Solving GATE Biotechnology previous year question papers offers lots of benefits to the candidates. It provides valuable insights into the exam structure, enhances the confidence of aspirants, and refines their overall preparation. By solving previous year question papers the candidates can pinpoint their strengths, weaknesses, and get to know about key topics. Here, you can find GATE Biotechnology previous year question papers along with their respective answer keys.

GATE Biotechnology Syllabus

It is required for all the candidates, who are going to sit in the GATE Biotechnology 2024 exam, that they must have a comprehensive understanding of the GATE Biotechnology syllabus.

The GATE Biotechnology exam consists of three sections i.e.General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and core Biotechnology subjects. The weightage of General Aptitude, and Engineering Mathematics & Biotechnology is 15% and 85% respectively. Below is a list of Biotechnology topics for your reference.

Engineering Mathematics

Linear Algebra

Calculus

Differential Equations

Probability and Statistics

Numerical Methods

Biotechnology

General Biology

Biochemistry

Microbiology

Immunology

Genetics, Cellular and Molecular Biology

Genetics and Evolutionary Biology

Cell Biology

Molecular Biology

Fundamentals of Biological Engineering

Engineering Principles Applied to Biological Systems

Classical Thermodynamics and Bioenergetics

Transport Processes

Bioprocess Engineering and Process Biotechnology

Bioreaction Engineering

Upstream and Downstream Processing

Instrumentation and Process Control

Plant, Animal and Microbial Biotechnology

Plants

Animals

Microbes

Recombinant DNA Technology and Other Tools in Biotechnology

Recombinant DNA Technology

Molecular Tools

Analytical Tools

Computational Tools

GATE Biotechnology Subject Wise Weightage

In the GATE Biotechnology exam, General Aptitude contributes to 15%, and Engineering Mathematics & Biotechnology subject have 85% of the total weightage. Although the distribution of topics within the GATE Biotechnology syllabus varies every year. However, we have compiled the section-wise weightage based on an analysis of past year's papers. The following table will give you insights into the important topics of GATE Biotechnology syllabus.

Section Weightage Percentage Number of Questions Engineering Mathematics 13-15 8-10 General Biology 10-12 6-8 Genetics, Cellular, and Molecular Biology 10-12 6-8 Fundamentals of Biological Engineering 16-18 10-12 Bioprocess Engineering and Process Biotechnology 11-13 8-10 Plant, Animal and Microbial Biotechnology 7-9 4-6 Recombinant DNA Technology and Other Tools in Biotechnology 10-12 6-8

Why solve GATE Biotechnology (BT) Previous Year Question Paper PDF?

In GATE Biotechnology exam, solving the previous year papers plays a major role in achieving success. Practicing GATE Biotechnology previous year question papers offers multiple benefits that can comprehensively enhance your preparation.

Offer valuable insight into the exam pattern, question types, and difficulty level of the exam.

Familiarizes you with the exam structure.

Helps to identify the strengths and weaknesses in various topics.

It aids in refining study plans and focusing on areas that need improvement.

Practicing GATE Biotechnology past year papers create a simulated exam environment, making the candidates more comfortable on the actual test day.

