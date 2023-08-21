GATE CE Question Paper with Solution, Download Previous Year Question Paper PDF

GATE CE (Civil Engineering) Previous Year Paper: Download GATE CE previous year question papers pdf for the past 10 years. Candidates must solve the GATE CE previous year question paper to understand the difficulty level, and pattern of the exam.

GATE CE Question Paper PDF: The candidates who will appear in the GATE Civil Engineering (CE) exam 2024 must solve GATE CE previous year question papers. Solving GATE CE previous year question paper pdf will make them familiar about the exam pattern and question types. It also helps them to understand the difficulty level of the questions asked in the GATE CE exam. We are sharing the GATE CE ten years question paper with their answer key. Here you can download the GATE CE previous year question paper of 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and more.

GATE CE Question Papers 2024

In 2024, IISc Bangalore will conduct the GATE CE 2024 exam. GATE CE 2024 question paper PDF with solutions will be made available on their official website after the completion of the exam. The candidates can download GATE 2024 questions paper PDF using their enrollment id and password. GATE CE 2024 exam shall be conducted in February 2024 in online mode. We will share the direct link to download GATE CE 2024 question paper PDF with answer keys here once it is officially made available on GATE 2024 website. For the time being, candidates can download GATE CE previous year question paper PDF with answer key here.

How to download GATE CE Question Paper PDF 2024?

GATE CE 2024 question paper PDF will be released by IISc Bangalore on their official website after the exam has been successfully completed. The candidates can download the GATE CE question paper 2024 from their website by following the below-mentioned steps.

Step 1: Visit GATE 2024 official website

Step 2: Click on the question paper link

Step 3: Login with enrollment id and password

Step 4: The question paper of GATE CE 2024 will show on the screen

Step 5: Download the GATE Civil Engineering 2024 question paper.

GATE CE Question Paper 2024 Pattern

Candidates who are going to appear for GATE 2024 exam must be aware of the GATE CE question paper pattern. The GATE CE exam consists of 65 questions based on General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and core Civil Engineering subjects. The total duration of GATE CE exam is 3 hours. The GATE CE exam consists of multiple choice questions, multiple select questions, and numerical answer-type questions. Check the following table to know about the GATE CE exam pattern.

GATE CE Exam Pattern Sections The paper consists of three sections General Aptitude

Engineering Mathematics

Civil Engineering Total Number of Questions 65 Maximum Marks 100 Time Allotted 3 hours Type of Questions Multiple choice Questions(MCQs)

Multiple Select Questions (MSQs)

Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Mode of Exam Online Negative Marking 1/3 for 1 mark Que in MCQ

2/3 for 2 marks ques in MCQ

No Negative marking in MSQ and NAT

GATE CE Previous Year Question Paper

The candidates are advised to solve the GATE CE previous year question papers to make themselves familiar with the exam pattern and question types. Practicing GATE CE previous year question papers will help them to understand the important topics of GATE CE syllabus. Apart from that, they also get to know about their strong and weak areas by solving GATE CE previous year question papers.

GATE CE Question Paper 2023

In 2023, IIT Kanpur was the conducting body for GATE 2023 exam. The GATE CE exam was conducted in online mode on 12th February 2023 in two sessions, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 02:30 pm to 05:30 pm. As per the GATE Civil Engineering paper analysis, the exam difficulty level was moderate in both shifts. We shared the GATE CE 2023 question paper PDF with the answer key in the following table.

GATE CE Civil Engineering Question Paper 2023 GATE Question Paper Download Year Question Paper PDF Answer Key GATE CE 2023 Question Paper Session 1 Download PDF Download PDF GATE CE 2023 Question Paper Session 2 Download PDF Download PDF

GATE CE Question Paper with Solution PDF

Solving GATE CE previous year question papers helps the candidates to know about the exam pattern and also boosts their confidence and improves their overall preparation. Practicing GATE CE past year question papers also give them an idea about the important topics and helps them to identify their strengths and weaknesses. Here, we are sharing GATE CE previous year's question papers along with their answer keys.

GATE CE Syllabus

The candidates appearing in the GATE CE 2024 exam must be well versed with GATE Civil Engineering syllabus. GATE CE syllabus helps you to understand the important topics that you need to study for the exam. The GATE CE exam consists of three sections i.e., General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and core Civil Engineering subjects. The weightage of General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and core Civil Engineering subjects is 15%, 13%, and 72% respectively. Here we provide a list of the topics of Engineering Mathematics, and Civil Engineering for your reference.

Engineering Mathematics

Linear Algebra

Calculus

Ordinary Differential Equation (ODE)

Partial Differential Equation (PDE)

Probability and Statistics

Numerical Method

Civil Engineering

Structural Engineering

Geotechnical Engineering

Water Resources Engineering

Environmental Engineering

Transportation Engineering

Geomatics Engineering

GATE CE Subject Wise Weightage

The GATE CE exam constitutes 15% of General Aptitude, 13% of Engineering Mathematics, and 72% of the core Civil Engineering subject. However, the section-wise weightage of topics in the GATE CE paper varies every year. After analyzing the past year's papers a section-wise weightage of GATE CE exam is provided below. This will help you to know the important topics from Civil Engineering part.

Section Weightage Percentage Number of Questions Engineering Mathematics 13 7-8 Structural Engineering 18-20 11-13 Geotechnical Engineering 15-17 9-11 Water Resources Engineering 13-15 8-10 Environmental Engineering 9-11 6-8 Transportation Engineering 9-11 6-8 Geomatics Engineering 5-7 3-5

Why to solve GATE Civil Engineering ( CE) Previous Year Question Paper PDF?

In the GATE CE exam, solving the previous year papers plays a major role in your success in the exam. Here we discuss how solving of GATE CE past year question paper will enhance your preparation.