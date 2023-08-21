GATE CE Question Paper with Solution, Download Previous Year Question Paper PDF

GATE CE Question Paper PDF: The candidates who will appear in the GATE Civil Engineering (CE) exam 2024 must solve GATE CE previous year question papers. Solving GATE CE previous year question paper pdf will make them familiar about the exam pattern and question types. It also helps them to understand the difficulty level of the questions asked in the GATE CE exam. We are sharing the GATE CE ten years question paper with their answer key. Here you can download the GATE CE previous year question paper of 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and more.
GATE CE Question Papers 2024
In 2024, IISc Bangalore will conduct the GATE CE 2024 exam. GATE CE 2024 question paper PDF with solutions will be made available on their official website after the completion of the exam. The candidates can download GATE 2024 questions paper PDF using their enrollment id and password. GATE CE 2024 exam shall be conducted in February 2024 in online mode. We will share the direct link to download GATE CE 2024 question paper PDF with answer keys here once it is officially made available on GATE 2024 website. For the time being, candidates can download GATE CE previous year question paper PDF with answer key here.
How to download GATE CE Question Paper PDF 2024?
GATE CE 2024 question paper PDF will be released by IISc Bangalore on their official website after the exam has been successfully completed. The candidates can download the GATE CE question paper 2024 from their website by following the below-mentioned steps.
- Step 1: Visit GATE 2024 official website
- Step 2: Click on the question paper link
- Step 3: Login with enrollment id and password
- Step 4: The question paper of GATE CE 2024 will show on the screen
- Step 5: Download the GATE Civil Engineering 2024 question paper.
GATE CE Question Paper 2024 Pattern
Candidates who are going to appear for GATE 2024 exam must be aware of the GATE CE question paper pattern. The GATE CE exam consists of 65 questions based on General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and core Civil Engineering subjects. The total duration of GATE CE exam is 3 hours. The GATE CE exam consists of multiple choice questions, multiple select questions, and numerical answer-type questions. Check the following table to know about the GATE CE exam pattern.
|
GATE CE Exam Pattern
|
Sections
|
The paper consists of three sections
|
Total Number of Questions
|
65
|
Maximum Marks
|
100
|
Time Allotted
|
3 hours
|
Type of Questions
|
|
Mode of Exam
|
Online
|
Negative Marking
|
GATE CE Previous Year Question Paper
The candidates are advised to solve the GATE CE previous year question papers to make themselves familiar with the exam pattern and question types. Practicing GATE CE previous year question papers will help them to understand the important topics of GATE CE syllabus. Apart from that, they also get to know about their strong and weak areas by solving GATE CE previous year question papers.
GATE CE Question Paper 2023
In 2023, IIT Kanpur was the conducting body for GATE 2023 exam. The GATE CE exam was conducted in online mode on 12th February 2023 in two sessions, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 02:30 pm to 05:30 pm. As per the GATE Civil Engineering paper analysis, the exam difficulty level was moderate in both shifts. We shared the GATE CE 2023 question paper PDF with the answer key in the following table.
|
GATE CE Civil Engineering Question Paper 2023
|
GATE Question Paper Download Year
|
Question Paper PDF
|
Answer Key
|
GATE CE 2023 Question Paper Session 1
|
GATE CE 2023 Question Paper Session 2
GATE CE Question Paper with Solution PDF
Solving GATE CE previous year question papers helps the candidates to know about the exam pattern and also boosts their confidence and improves their overall preparation. Practicing GATE CE past year question papers also give them an idea about the important topics and helps them to identify their strengths and weaknesses. Here, we are sharing GATE CE previous year's question papers along with their answer keys.
|
GATE CE Previous Year Question Paper with Solution PDF
|
GATE Question Paper Download Year
|
Question Paper PDF
|
Answer Key
|
GATE CE 2022 Question Paper Session 1
|
GATE CE 2022 Question Paper Session 2
|
GATE CE 2021 Question Paper Session 1
|
GATE CE 2021 Question Paper Session 2
|
GATE CE 2020 Question Paper Session 1
|
GATE CE 2020 Question Paper Session 2
|
GATE CE 2019 Question Paper Session 1
|
GATE CE 2019 Question Paper Session 2
|
GATE CE 2018 Question Paper Session 1
|
GATE CE 2018 Question Paper Session 2
|
GATE CE 2017 Question Paper Session 1
|
GATE CE 2017 Question Paper Session 2
|
GATE CE 2016 Question Paper Session 1
|
GATE CE 2016 Question Paper Session 2
|
GATE CE 2015 Question Paper Session 1
|
Download PDF
|
GATE CE 2015 Question Paper Session 2
|
Download PDF
|
GATE CE 2014 Question Paper Session 1
|
GATE CE 2014 Question Paper Session 2
|
GATE CE 2013 Question Paper
|
Download PDF
GATE CE Syllabus
The candidates appearing in the GATE CE 2024 exam must be well versed with GATE Civil Engineering syllabus. GATE CE syllabus helps you to understand the important topics that you need to study for the exam. The GATE CE exam consists of three sections i.e., General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and core Civil Engineering subjects. The weightage of General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and core Civil Engineering subjects is 15%, 13%, and 72% respectively. Here we provide a list of the topics of Engineering Mathematics, and Civil Engineering for your reference.
Engineering Mathematics
- Linear Algebra
- Calculus
- Ordinary Differential Equation (ODE)
- Partial Differential Equation (PDE)
- Probability and Statistics
- Numerical Method
Civil Engineering
- Structural Engineering
- Geotechnical Engineering
- Water Resources Engineering
- Environmental Engineering
- Transportation Engineering
- Geomatics Engineering
GATE CE Subject Wise Weightage
The GATE CE exam constitutes 15% of General Aptitude, 13% of Engineering Mathematics, and 72% of the core Civil Engineering subject. However, the section-wise weightage of topics in the GATE CE paper varies every year. After analyzing the past year's papers a section-wise weightage of GATE CE exam is provided below. This will help you to know the important topics from Civil Engineering part.
|
Section
|
Weightage Percentage
|
Number of Questions
|
Engineering Mathematics
|
13
|
7-8
|
Structural Engineering
|
18-20
|
11-13
|
Geotechnical Engineering
|
15-17
|
9-11
|
Water Resources Engineering
|
13-15
|
8-10
|
Environmental Engineering
|
9-11
|
6-8
|
Transportation Engineering
|
9-11
|
6-8
|
Geomatics Engineering
|
5-7
|
3-5
Why to solve GATE Civil Engineering (CE) Previous Year Question Paper PDF?
In the GATE CE exam, solving the previous year papers plays a major role in your success in the exam. Here we discuss how solving of GATE CE past year question paper will enhance your preparation.
- Solving GATE CE papers helps the candidates to understant the exam pattern.
- It provides valuable insight into the exam pattern, question types, and difficulty level of the exam.
- Practicing GATE CE past year papers helps the candidates to identify their strengths and weaknesses in various topics.
- It helps to modify your study plans according to your needs and you can focus on areas that need improvement.
- Solving GATE CE past year papers simulates the candidates with the exam environment, making them more comfortable on the actual test day.