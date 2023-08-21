GATE ECE Question Paper with Solution, Download Previous Year Question Paper PDF

GATE ECE (Electronics and Communication Engineering) Previous Year Paper: Download GATE ECE previous year question papers pdf for the past 10 years. The candidates must solve the GATE ECE previous year's question paper to understand the pattern of the exam and the difficulty level of the exam.

GATE ECE Question Paper PDF: To prepare for the GATE Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) exam 2024, the candidates are recommended to practice GATE ECE previous year question papers. This approach will provide valuable insights into the exam's format, question styles, and level of difficulty of GATE ECE exam. Here, we shared GATE ECE ten years question paper with their answer key. The candidates can download the GATE ECE previous year question paper of 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and more.

GATE ECE Question Papers 2024

The GATE ECE 2024 exam will be organized by IISc Bangalore this year. The official GATE ECE 2024 question paper PDF along with solutions will be accessible on the GATE website. Candidates will be required to log in using their enrollment ID and password to download the GATE ECE 2024 question paper PDF. The GATE ECE 2024 exam is scheduled for February 2024 and will be conducted in online mode. We will share the direct link to download the GATE ECE 2024 question paper PDF with the answer key once it becomes officially available. In the meantime, you can obtain GATE previous year question paper PDFs with answer keys here.

How to download GATE ECE Question Paper PDF 2024?

IISc Bangalore will release the GATE ECE 2024 question paper on its official website. The candidates need to follow these steps to download the GATE ECE 2024 question paper from their site

Step 1: Visit GATE 2024 official website

Step 2: Click on the question paper link

Step 3: Login with enrollment id and password

Step 4: The question paper of GATE ECE 2024 will show on the screen

Step 5: Download the GATE Electronics and Communication Engineering 2024 question paper.

GATE ECE Question Paper 2024 Pattern

Prospective GATE ECE 2024 candidates should familiarize themselves with the GATE ECE question paper format. The GATE ECE question paper comprises 65 questions covering General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and core Electronics and Communication Engineering topics. The candidates will have a total of 3 hours for the GATE ECE exam. GATE ECE exam includes multiple-choice questions, multiple-select questions, and numerical answer-type questions. Refer to the table below for details on the GATE ECE exam pattern.

GATE ECE Exam Pattern Sections The paper consists of three sections General Aptitude

Engineering Mathematics

Electronics and Communication Engineering Total Number of Questions 65 Time Allotted 3 hours Maximum Marks 100 Mode of Exam Online Type of Questions Multiple choice Questions(MCQs)

Multiple Select Questions (MSQs)

Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Negative Marking 1/3 for 1 mark Que in MCQ

2/3 for 2 marks ques in MCQ

No Negative marking in MSQ and NAT

GATE ECE Previous Year Question Paper

The GATE aspirants must solve the GATE ECE previous year question papers to acquaint themselves with the exam pattern and question types. Solving GATE ECE previous year question papers will help them to know their strong and weak areas. Also, this practice makes them acquainted with key topics essential for the GATE ECE exam.

GATE ECE Question Paper 2023

In 2023, IIT Kanpur was the conducting body of GATE 2023 exam. The GATE ECE exam was conducted in online mode on 5th February 2023 in the afternoon session (02:30 pm to 05:30 pm). As per the GATE Electronics and Communication Engineering paper analysis, the exam difficulty level was moderate. Here, we shared the GATE ECE 2023 question paper PDF with the answer key in the following table.

GATE ECE Electronics and Communication Engineering Question Paper 2023 GATE Question Paper Download Year Question Paper PDF Answer Key GATE ECE 2023 Question Paper Download PDF Download PDF

GATE ECE Question Paper with Solution PDF

Solving GATE ECE previous year question papers is very beneficial for candidates as it helps them to understand the exam pattern, boost their confidence, and improve overall preparation. By solving GATE ECE previous year question papers, candidates can find out their strengths, weaknesses, and gain insights into crucial topics as well. Below, you can find GATE ECE previous year question papers along with their answer key.

GATE ECE Syllabus

It is necessary for all the candidates, who are appearing in the GATE ECE 2024 exam that they must be well-versed with GATE Electronics and Communication Engineering syllabus. The syllabus of GATE ECE gives valuable insights into the topics that you need to study for the GATE ECE exam. The GATE ECE exam consists of three sections i.e., General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and core Electronics and Communication Engineering subjects and their weightage is 15%, 13%, and 72% respectively. Here we provide a list of the topics of Engineering Mathematics, and Electronics and Communication Engineering for your reference.

Engineering Mathematics

Linear Algebra

Calculus

Differential Equations

Vector Analysis

Complex Analysis

Probability and Statistics

Electronics and Communication Engineering

Networks, Signals and Systems

Electronic Devices

Analog Circuits

Digital Circuits

Control Systems

Communications

Electromagnetics

GATE ECE Subject Wise Weightage

In the GATE ECE exam, 15 % weightage is given to General Aptitude, 13% weightage to Engineering Mathematics and remaining 72 % is given to the core Electronics and Communication Engineering syllabus. GATE ECE section-wise weightage is prepared by analyzing the past year's papers. It will help the candidates to know the important topics from core Electronics and Communication Engineering subject.

Section Weightage Percentage Number of Questions Engineering Mathematics 13 7-8 Networks, Signals and Systems 20-22 12-14 Electronic Devices 5-7 3-5 Analog Circuits 6-8 4-6 Digital Circuits 8-10 5-7 Control Systems 5-7 3-5 Communications 13-15 8-10 Electromagnetics 10-12 7-9

Why to solve GATE Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) Previous Year Question Paper PDF?

In GATE ECE exam, practicing the previous year papers plays a significant role in your success. Solving GATE ECE previous year question paper will be beneficial for you in the following ways.