GATE Mathematics (MA) Syllabus 2024 with Marks Weightage, Download PDF

GATE Mathematics (MA) Syllabus 2024: Check the complete GATE Mathematics (MA) Syllabus 2024 along with the preparation tips, section-wise weightage, and recommended books for preparing for GATE Mathematics paper.

GATE Mathematics (MA) Syllabus 2024: Those aspiring to take the GATE 2024 Mathematics (MA) exam are recommended to familiarize themselves with the Mathematics (MA) syllabus. The detailed syllabus for GATE 2024 Mathematics is released by IISc Bangalore.

GATE Mathematics (MA) Syllabus 2024

The GATE syllabus for Mathematics (MA) 2024 is consists the questions from the topics like Calculus, Linear Algebra, Real Analysis, Complex Analysis, Differential Equations, Algebra, Functional Analysis etc. All the prospective takers of GATE Mathematics 2024 exam, are advised to go through the syllabus carefully before starting their preparation. Check the important topics, section wise weightage for GATE Mathematics syllabus.

GATE Mathematics (MA) Syllabus 2024 Section Wise

GATE Mathematics (MA) exam contains two parts i.e. General Aptitude and core Mathematics subjects. The weightage of General Aptitude and core Mathematics is 15% and 85% respectively. The detailed list of topics of GATE Mathematics syllabus are provided below.

Calculus

Functions of two or more variables, continuity, directional derivatives, partial derivatives, total derivative, maxima and minima, saddle point, method of Lagrange’s multipliers; Double and Triple integrals and their applications to area, volume and surface area; Vector Calculus: gradient, divergence and curl, Line integrals and Surface integrals, Green’s theorem, Stokes’ theorem, and Gauss divergence theorem.

Linear Algebra

Finite dimensional vector spaces over real or complex fields; Linear transformations and their matrix representations, rank and nullity; systems of linear equations, characteristic polynomial, eigenvalues and eigenvectors, diagonalization, minimal polynomial, Cayley-Hamilton Theorem, Finite dimensional inner product spaces, Gram-Schmidt orthonormalization process, symmetric, skew-symmetric, Hermitian, skew-Hermitian, normal, orthogonal and unitary matrices; diagonalization by a unitary matrix, Jordan canonical form; bilinear and quadratic forms.

Real Analysis

Metric spaces, connectedness, compactness, completeness; Sequences and series of functions, uniform convergence, Ascoli-Arzela theorem; Weierstrass approximation theorem; contraction mapping principle, Power series; Differentiation of functions of several variables, Inverse and Implicit function theorems; Lebesgue measure on the real line, measurable functions; Lebesgue integral, Fatou’s lemma, monotone convergence theorem, dominated convergence theorem.

Complex Analysis

Functions of a complex variable: continuity, differentiability, analytic functions, harmonic functions; Complex integration: Cauchy’s integral theorem and formula; Liouville’s theorem, maximum modulus principle, Morera’s theorem; zeros and singularities; Power series, radius of convergence, Taylor’s series and Laurent’s series; Residue theorem and applications for evaluating real integrals; Rouche’s theorem, Argument principle, Schwarz lemma; Conformal mappings, Mobius transformations.

Ordinary Differential Equations

First order ordinary differential equations, existence and uniqueness theorems for initial value problems, linear ordinary differential equations of higher order with constant coefficients; Second order linear ordinary differential equations with variable coefficients; Cauchy-Euler equation, method of Laplace transforms for solving ordinary differential equations, series solutions (power series, Frobenius method); Legendre and Bessel functions and their orthogonal properties; Systems of linear first order ordinary differential equations, Sturm's oscillation and separation theorems, Sturm-Liouville eigenvalue problems, Planar autonomous systems of ordinary differential equations: Stability of stationary points for linear systems with constant coefficients, Linearized stability, Lyapunov functions.

Algebra

Groups, subgroups, normal subgroups, quotient groups, homomorphisms, automorphisms; cyclic groups, permutation groups, Group action, Sylow’s theorems and their applications; Rings, ideals, prime and maximal ideals, quotient rings, unique factorization domains, Principle ideal domains, Euclidean domains, polynomial rings, Eisenstein’s irreducibility criterion; Fields, finite fields, field extensions, algebraic extensions, algebraically closed fields

Functional Analysis

Normed linear spaces, Banach spaces, Hahn-Banach theorem, open mapping and closed graph theorems, principle of uniform boundedness; Inner-product spaces, Hilbert spaces, orthonormal bases, projection theorem, Riesz representation theorem, spectral theorem for compact self-adjoint operators.

Numerical Analysis

Systems of linear equations: Direct methods (Gaussian elimination, LU decomposition, Cholesky factorization), Iterative methods (Gauss-Seidel and Jacobi) and their convergence for diagonally dominant coefficient matrices; Numerical solutions of nonlinear equations: bisection method, secant method, Newton-Raphson method, fixed point iteration; Interpolation: Lagrange and Newton forms of interpolating polynomial, Error in polynomial interpolation of a function; Numerical differentiation and error, Numerical integration: Trapezoidal and Simpson rules, Newton-Cotes integration formulas, composite rules, mathematical errors involved in numerical integration formulae; Numerical solution of initial value problems for ordinary differential equations: Methods of Euler, Runge-Kutta method of order 2.

Partial Differential Equations

Method of characteristics for first order linear and quasilinear partial differential equations; Second order partial differential equations in two independent variables: classification and canonical forms, method of separation of variables for Laplace equation in Cartesian and polar coordinates, heat and wave equations in one space variable; Wave equation: Cauchy problem and d'Alembert formula, domains of dependence and influence, nonhomogeneous wave equation; Heat equation: Cauchy problem; Laplace and Fourier transform methods.

Topology

Basic concepts of topology, bases, subbases, subspace topology, order topology, product topology, quotient topology, metric topology, connectedness, compactness, countability and separation axioms, Urysohn’s Lemma.

Linear Programming

Linear programming models, convex sets, extreme points; Basic feasible solution, graphical method, simplex method, two phase methods, revised simplex method ; Infeasible and unbounded linear programming models, alternate optima; Duality theory, weak duality and strong duality; Balanced and unbalanced transportation problems, Initial basic feasible solution of balanced transportation problems (least cost method, north-west corner rule, Vogel’s approximation method); Optimal solution, modified distribution method; Solving assignment problems, Hungarian method.

GATE Mathematics (MA) Syllabus 2024: Official PDF

IISc Bangalore has released the official GATE Mathematics syllabus PDF. Get the direct link to download GATE Mathematics syllabus 2024 PDF here.

GATE Mathematics Syllabus 2024 PDF Download Click here

GATE Mathematics (MA) Syllabus: Section-wise weightage

The GATE Mathematics exam consists of two parts: General Aptitude, which constitutes 15%, and the Mathematics subject, which comprises the remaining 85%. While the specific weightage of topics within the GATE Mathematics syllabus changes annually. A comprehensive breakdown of topic-wise weightage is provided here by analyzing previous year's papers. This breakdown offers valuable insights into significant topics within the GATE Mathematics syllabus, aiding you in creating effective preparation strategies for the exam.

Topic Weightage Percentage Number of Questions Calculus 10 5-7 Linear Algebra 10 5-7 Complex Variable 10 5-7 Differential Equations 10 5-7 Vector Calculus 20 10-12 Probability & Statistics 20 10-12 Numerical Methods 20 10-12

How to Prepare the GATE Mathematics (MA) Syllabus 2024?

To crack the GATE exam, the candidates need to follow a well-planned approach. Here, we are sharing some tips for GATE preparation for Mathematics (MA) paper.

Understand the Syllabus : The candidates must carefully go through the complete GATE Mathematics syllabus. Note down the important GATE Mathematics topics, giving priority to those required more attention. Create a study plan around these requirments.

Create a Study Schedule : Once you analyz the syllabus, make a extensive study plan that covers all the topics mentioned in the GATE Mathematics syllabus. As per your requirments allocate ample time to each topic.

Focus on Fundamental Understanding: Always focus on understanding the core principles of each topic. Only memorizing things will not be enough for this exam.

Create Revision Notes: Create short revision notes with important formulas, concepts, and important points for quick last-minute review.

Practice Previous Year Papers: The candidates must solve previous years' papers to understand the exam pattern and question types asked in the GATE Mathematics exam. This will give an idea about important topics and also help in identifying the areas that required improvement.

Take Mock Tests: Take enough mock tests to get familiar with the real exam environment. After each mock test, analyze your performance and work on improving them. This will also help to improve time management abilities.

Best Books to Prepare the GATE Mathematics (MA) Syllabus 2024

Selecting study material is also very important in the preparation of GATE Mathematics exam. For your reference a list of highly recommended books for GATE Mathematics syllabus paper is provided here.

Calculus of Variations by I. M. Gelfand, S. V. Formin Linear Algebra and its Applications by Gilbert Strang Real Analysis by H.L Royden, P.M. Fitzpatrick Foundations of complex analysis by S. Ponnusamy Ordinary and Partial Differential Equations by M. D. Raisinghania Topology by James Munkre

GATE Mathematics (MA) Exam Pattern

The GATE Mathematics exam has 65 questions based on General Aptitude and Mathematics with a total of 100 marks. The total allotted time for this online exam is 3 hours. The GATE Mathematics paper consists of Multiple choice questions, Multiple select questions, and Numerical Answer Type questions. All the important details about the GATE exam pattern for Mathematics are given in the table below.

GATE Mathematics (MA) Exam Pattern Sections The paper consists of two sections General Aptitude

Mathematics Total Number of Questions General Aptitude: 10 Questions Mathematics: 55 Questions Maximum Marks General Aptitude: 15 Mathematics: 85 Time Allotted 3 hours Mode of Exam Online Type of Questions Multiple choice Questions(MCQs)

Multiple Select Questions (MSQs)

Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Negative Marking 1/3 for 1 mark Que in MCQ

2/3 for 2 marks ques in MCQ

No Negative marking in MSQ and NAT

Also check: The candidates can also check the detailed syllabus of the following subjects.