List of 7 Countries Where iPhone 17 is Cheaper Than India

By Nikhil Batra
Sep 22, 2025, 15:54 IST

The iPhone 17 has launched with much excitement, but prices in India remain on the higher side. Here is a breakdown of the 7 countries where it’s sold for less, and learn how factors like import duties and currency values affect pricing.

List of Countries Where iPhone 17 is Cheaper Than India (Source Apple India)
When it comes to buying an iPhone in India, one thing that becomes a common pain point is the price tag on each of these devices. Apple products, especially the new model iPhones are often priced quite high in India in comparison to other countries. 

As the iPhone 17 launched on 9 September 2025, the price range has again become a talking point among tech lovers as well as buyers. 

Some of the main reasons behind the high pricing of iPhones in India include import duties, GST, shipping costs, and government tax policies in India. That is why the current pricing of the iPhone 17 in India starts from 82,900. Whereas, in various other countries, there are lower taxes, strong currencies which makes it a cheaper option in comparison to India. 

Knowing about these differences is not just useful for someone planning to buy an iPhone abroad—it also gives us insight into how global trade, taxation, and currency exchange rates affect the everyday gadgets we use. Here is a look at a list of 7 countries where the iPhone 17 is cheaper than in India.

List of Countries Where iPhone 17 is Cheaper Than India


Country

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone Air

United States

$799 (INR 70,468)

$1,099 (INR 96,927)

$1,199 (INR 1,05,747)

$999 (INR 88,107)

Canada

CAD 1,129 (INR 72,128)

CAD 1,599 (INR 1,02,154)

CAD 1,749 (INR 1,11,737) 

CAD 1,449 (INR 92,571)

United Kingdom

£799 (INR 95,234)

£1,099 (INR 1,30,991)

£1,199 (INR 1,42,910)

£999 (INR 1,19,072)

Singapore

SGD 1,299 (INR 89,380)

SGD 1,749 (INR 1,20,344)

SGD 1,899 (INR 1,30,665)

SGD 1,599 (INR 1,10,022)

Vietnam

VND 24,999,000 (INR 83,571)

VND 34,999,000 (INR 1,17,001)

VND 37,999,000 (INR 1,27,030)

VND 31,999,000 (INR 1,06,972)

Dubai

AED 3,399 (INR 81,746)

AED 4,699 (INR 1,13,011)

AED 5,099 (INR 1,22,631)

AED 4,299 (INR 1,03,391)

China

¥5,999 (INR 74,482)

¥8,999 (INR 1,11,729)

¥9,999 (INR 1,24,144)

¥7,999 (INR 99,313)

Note: The prices converted to INR are based on September 2025 conversion rates and are subject to fluctuation. 


Nikhil Batra
Content Writer

Nikhil comes from a commerce background, but his love for writing led him on a different path. With more than two years of experience as a content writer, he aspires to breathe life into words. He completed his B.Com. from DU and finds joy in traveling and exploring new and hidden places. Do drop your feedback for him at nikhil.batra@jagrannewmedia.com and let him know if you love his work

... Read More

