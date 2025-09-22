When it comes to buying an iPhone in India, one thing that becomes a common pain point is the price tag on each of these devices. Apple products, especially the new model iPhones are often priced quite high in India in comparison to other countries.

As the iPhone 17 launched on 9 September 2025, the price range has again become a talking point among tech lovers as well as buyers.

Some of the main reasons behind the high pricing of iPhones in India include import duties, GST, shipping costs, and government tax policies in India. That is why the current pricing of the iPhone 17 in India starts from 82,900. Whereas, in various other countries, there are lower taxes, strong currencies which makes it a cheaper option in comparison to India.

Knowing about these differences is not just useful for someone planning to buy an iPhone abroad—it also gives us insight into how global trade, taxation, and currency exchange rates affect the everyday gadgets we use. Here is a look at a list of 7 countries where the iPhone 17 is cheaper than in India.