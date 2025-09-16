ICSE Class 9 History and Civics Sample Paper For Half Yearly Exam 2025

1.

Choose the correct option:

i. Given below are two statements. One is labelled as Assertion (A) and the other is labelled as Reason (R): (A): Panchayati Raj Institutions have 3- tier system in planning and executing development projects within their jurisdictions. (R): Panchayati Raj Act empowered local bodies' participation in the planning process. Select the correct answer from the options given below: a) (A) is true, but (R) is false b) (A) is false, but (R) is false c) Both (A) and (R) are tru,e and (R) is the correct explanation of (A) d) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A). ii. The Tirukkural had three sections, namely a) Aram, Porul and Inbam b) Vanavar, Malaiyar and Udiyan c) Tolkappiyam, Tirukkural and Tiruvalluvar d) Dharma,Ahimsa,Artha iii. The Society of Jesus was found by ----- a) Ignatius Gloriana b) Ignatios Loyola c) Felipe d) Philippe de Bourbon iv.Megaliths or Large Stones are the sources of a) information about religious beliefs b) information about tools and implements c) information about life of the people d) All of the above v. Which of the following pair is not correct? a) Leonardo da Vinci: The Last Supper b) Shakespeare: Hamlet c) Shakespeare: Macbeth d) Leonardo da Vinci: Richard II vi.A 10-year-old child was found working in a factory. Which fundamental Right is violated in this case. a) Right to Education b) Right to protest c) Right against exploitation d) Right to Freedom vii.He assumed the title of ‘Maharajadhiraj’. a) Chandragupta I b) Chandragupta II c) Samudragupta d) Srigupta viii.It was responsible for establishing seminaries to educate and train priests. a) Council of Chalcedon b) Council of Trent c) Council of Nicala d) Council of Ephesus ix.It signifies the rebirth of the freedom loving thought, which during the Middle Ages had been fettered and imprisoned by religious authority. a) Humanism b) Renaissance c) Feudalism d) Crudalism x. This is the right given to an Indian citizen where in he/she can move Supreme Court to ensure enforcement of his / her Fundamental Rights. a) Right to Equality b) Right to Constitutional Remedies c) Right to Freedom d) Right to childhood xi.Choose the correct statement about the Election Commission. P – It is a single member body Q – The Commission consists of one chief Election commissioner and two other commissioners. R – They are appointed by the President. a) P and Q b) Q and R c) P, Q and R d) P and R xii.He was the Court poet during the Gupta Period a) Harisena b) Megasthenes c) Tolkappiyar d) Kalidasa xiii.Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna : Housing : : The National Rural Gauarantee Act : ? a) Employment b) Health c) Empowerment d) Justice xiv.Which of the following is correct regarding the administration of Patliputra according to the Chinese traveller, Fa –hien? a) The wealth and prosperity of the capital city did not impress him. b) The king was a devout Shaivism. c) The people were honest and law abiding. d) The military law was mild and the punishment of the death was known to the people. xv.The tenure of the Chief Election Commissioner of India is – a) 4 years or up to the age of 65 years whichever is earlier. b) 3 years or up to the age of 65 years whichever is earlier. c) 5 years or up to the age of 65 years whichever is earlier. d) 6 years or up to the age of 65 years whichever is earlier. xvi.It was the tax levied on agricultural produce and cattle at the rate of one – sixth. a) Production Tax b) Toll Tax c) Bali d) Bhaga