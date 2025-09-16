ICSE Class 9 History and Civics Sample Paper For Half Yearly Exam 2025

ICSE Class 9 History Specimen Paper 2025 - For students gearing up for their ICSE Class 9 History and Civics half-yearly exams, effective preparation goes beyond rote memorization. The ICSE Class 9 History and Civics Half-Yearly Sample Paper 2025 serves as an invaluable resource to significantly enhance your study routine.
This sample paper, made under expert offers a realistic simulation of the actual exam, allowing you to pinpoint your strengths and identify areas requiring further attention. Consistent practice with this paper will not only refine your preparation but also boost your confidence. It's an excellent method to familiarize yourself with the question styles and prepare comprehensively before the final examination.
ICSE Class 9 History and Civics Marks Distribution
|
Part I
Question 1
Question 2
|
16 *1 = 16
7*2 = 14
|
Part II
Section A (Attempt any 2 questions)
Section B (Attempt any 3 questions)
|
10*2 = 20
10*3 = 30
|
Total Marks
|
80
What are the Benefits of Solving Sample Paper?
Solving sample papers is an invaluable strategy for students preparing for any examination, offering a multitude of benefits that extend beyond simply gauging knowledge. This practice acts as a comprehensive tool for self-assessment, time management, and confidence building, ultimately leading to improved performance.
-
Sample papers familiarize students with the exam's pattern, question types, marking scheme, and mark distribution, helping them strategize and avoid surprises on exam day.
-
Sample papers help students identify strengths and weaknesses, enabling them to focus study time on challenging areas for improved understanding and scores.
-
Solving sample papers under timed conditions significantly improves time management and writing speed, crucial for completing exams within strict limits and ensuring all questions are attempted.
-
Practicing with sample papers reduces exam anxiety and builds confidence by familiarizing students with the format, boosting their self-belief, and encouraging better performance.
-
Sample papers facilitate self-evaluation and strategic planning. Students can analyze their answers, identify mistakes, and refine their exam strategy, presentation, and answering techniques.
ICSE Class 9 History & Civics Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025
Directions -
-
Attempt all questions from part – I
-
Two out of three questions from Section A
-
Three out of five questions from Section B
|
Question No.
|
PART – I (Attempt all questions)
|
1.
|
Choose the correct option:
i. Given below are two statements. One is labelled as Assertion (A) and the other is labelled as Reason (R):
(A): Panchayati Raj Institutions have 3- tier system in planning and executing development
projects within their jurisdictions.
(R): Panchayati Raj Act empowered local bodies' participation in the planning process.
Select the correct answer from the options given below:
a) (A) is true, but (R) is false
b) (A) is false, but (R) is false
c) Both (A) and (R) are tru,e and (R) is the correct explanation of (A)
d) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).
ii. The Tirukkural had three sections, namely
a) Aram, Porul and Inbam
b) Vanavar, Malaiyar and Udiyan
c) Tolkappiyam, Tirukkural and Tiruvalluvar
d) Dharma,Ahimsa,Artha
iii. The Society of Jesus was found by -----
a) Ignatius Gloriana
b) Ignatios Loyola
c) Felipe
d) Philippe de Bourbon
iv.Megaliths or Large Stones are the sources of
a) information about religious beliefs
b) information about tools and implements
c) information about life of the people
d) All of the above
v. Which of the following pair is not correct?
a) Leonardo da Vinci: The Last Supper
b) Shakespeare: Hamlet
c) Shakespeare: Macbeth
d) Leonardo da Vinci: Richard II
vi.A 10-year-old child was found working in a factory. Which fundamental Right is violated in this case.
a) Right to Education
b) Right to protest
c) Right against exploitation
d) Right to Freedom
vii.He assumed the title of ‘Maharajadhiraj’.
a) Chandragupta I
b) Chandragupta II
c) Samudragupta
d) Srigupta
viii.It was responsible for establishing seminaries to educate and train priests.
a) Council of Chalcedon
b) Council of Trent
c) Council of Nicala
d) Council of Ephesus
ix.It signifies the rebirth of the freedom loving thought, which during the Middle Ages had been fettered and imprisoned by religious authority.
a) Humanism b) Renaissance
c) Feudalism
d) Crudalism
x. This is the right given to an Indian citizen where in he/she can move Supreme Court to ensure
enforcement of his / her Fundamental Rights.
a) Right to Equality
b) Right to Constitutional Remedies
c) Right to Freedom
d) Right to childhood
xi.Choose the correct statement about the Election Commission.
P – It is a single member body
Q – The Commission consists of one chief Election commissioner and two other commissioners.
R – They are appointed by the President.
a) P and Q
b) Q and R
c) P, Q and R
d) P and R
xii.He was the Court poet during the Gupta Period
a) Harisena b) Megasthenes c) Tolkappiyar d) Kalidasa
xiii.Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna : Housing : : The National Rural Gauarantee Act : ?
a) Employment
b) Health
c) Empowerment
d) Justice
xiv.Which of the following is correct regarding the administration of Patliputra according to the Chinese traveller, Fa –hien?
a) The wealth and prosperity of the capital city did not impress him.
b) The king was a devout Shaivism.
c) The people were honest and law abiding.
d) The military law was mild and the punishment of the death was known to the people.
xv.The tenure of the Chief Election Commissioner of India is –
a) 4 years or up to the age of 65 years whichever is earlier.
b) 3 years or up to the age of 65 years whichever is earlier.
c) 5 years or up to the age of 65 years whichever is earlier.
d) 6 years or up to the age of 65 years whichever is earlier.
xvi.It was the tax levied on agricultural produce and cattle at the rate of one – sixth.
a) Production Tax
b) Toll Tax
c) Bali
d) Bhaga
|
2.
|
Answer the following questions: -
a.Which archaeological source gives a detailed account of the conquests of Samudragupta? Who composed it?
b.How did the invention of printing press bring new awakening in Europe?
c.Which are the two factions of the Church?
d. Name the judicial organ of the Gram Panchayat and mention an important function of it?
e.Who can become a Voter in India?
f.What is the two fold purpose of allotting symbols?
g.Mention any two important features of the Nalanda University?
|
PART II (50 MARKS)
SECTION -A
|
3.
|
Answer any two questions from this section.
Elections play a very significant role in our Indian Democracy. In the light of this statement, answer the following questions: -
a) Under what circumstances can a ‘By – By-Election’ be held? Explain the terms ‘General Election’ and ‘Mid–term Election’?
b) Mention three provisions through which the Independence of the Election Commission is secured?
c) Explain four differences between Direct and Indirect election?
|
4.
|
The Indian Constitution makes Equality as the bedrock of the Indian polity. In this context, answer the following:-
Local self-government in India is essential for building democracy from the grassroots. In this context, answer the following questions: -
a) Mention three significant of Local Self-Government?
b) Mention three Civic functions of a Gram Panchayat?
c) Explain four limitations in the efficient working of Panchayati Raj Institutions?
|
5.
|
A.(i) Mention two main provisions of the Right to Education Act ,2010?
(ii) Explain two main duties of a citizen towards Nation?
B.Name six freedoms embodied under the Right to Freedom?
C.Mention three Gandhian Principles which are clearly stated in the form of Directives?
|
SECTION – B
Answer any three questions from this section.
|
6.
|
Many factors contributed ushering in the spirit of the Renaissance, which had far-reaching consequences for the entire world. In this context, answer the following: -
a) The decline of feudalism led to the rise of the Renaissance. Give three reasons.
b) How did the Invention of new trade routes led to the spread of the Renaissance to the rest of Europe?
c) What role did the victory of the Turks over Constantinople play in the rise of the Renaissance?
|
7.
|
With reference to the age of Guptas, answer the following questions: -
a) Explain the position and powers of the king during the Gupta age?
b) Describe briefly the Village Administration and District Administration during the Gupta Period?
c) (i) Mention one contribution of Aryabhatta in the field of astronomy?
(ii) What are the two main structural features of the Vishnu Temple at Deogarh?
|
8.
|
Identify the picture given below and answer the following questions: -
a) When and by whom was it built? Which dynasty enlarged it?
b) Mention two important features of the above picture? Which event is depicted on the panels of the Gateway?
c) i. Write any three means adopted by Ashoka to propagate Buddhism?
ii. Explain two reasons for the decline of the Mauryan Empire?
|
9.
|
Describe the social conditions that Sangam literature suggests with reference to: -
a) (i) Synthesis of the two culture
(ii) Name the poet who wrote that marriage was an important religious ceremony?
b) The ruling class, the class of Warriors and some other classes
c) (i) The Caste
(ii) Position of women
|
10.
|
With reference to the Reformation, answer the following: -
a) How did new learning become a factor that led to the Reformation?
b) Mention three contributions of Martin Luther?
c) Mention any four church practices that caused dissatisfaction among people?
Download ICSE Class 9 History Specimen Paper from the link given below in the table -
Students can incorporate sample paper practice into their study routine is not just an optional add-on but a fundamental component of effective exam preparation. For more such sample papers, check the links given below.
