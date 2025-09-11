ICSE Class 9 Physics Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025: Download PDF for FREE

ICSE Class 9 Physics Sample Paper PDF: Practice with the ICSE Class 9 Physics Half-Yearly Sample Paper 2025 is an excellent way for students to prepare for their upcoming exams. This resource provides a realistic simulation of the actual test, helping you understand the exam format and pinpoint areas where you need to improve. Downloading the PDF is a crucial step in creating a strategic study plan. The sample paper also includes a detailed marking scheme, which is vital for learning how to structure your answers and earn maximum marks. Key chapters often featured in the half-yearly syllabus and covered in the paper include Measurement and Experimentation, Motion in One Dimension, Laws of Motion, and Fluids.
By solving this sample paper, you'll gain valuable insight into the types of questions asked, including numerical problems, and the level of detail required for each chapter. It’s an effective revision tool that builds confidence and helps you manage your time wisely during the exam. Solving the paper within the given time limit is recommended for an accurate self-assessment of your preparation.
Why should Students Solve Half Yearly Sample Paper?
-
Familiarize Yourself with the Exam Pattern: Understand the structure, types of questions, and marking scheme.
-
Time Management: Practice solving the paper within the stipulated time to improve your speed and efficiency.
-
Identify Weak Areas: Pinpoint topics where you need more revision and focus your efforts accordingly.
-
Boost Confidence: Gain confidence by solving a paper that mirrors the actual examination, reducing exam-day anxiety.
ICSE Class 9 Physics Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025
|
Board
|
ICSE
|
Class
|
9
|
Subject
|
Physics
|
Full Marks
|
80
|
Total Section
|
Section A & B
|
Exam Duration
|
2 Hours 15 Mins
SECTION A
|
Q 1. Choose the correct alternative in the following questions (1x15)
|
1.
|
A car covers a distance S on a straight road in two hours and then returns to the starting point in the next three hours .Its average velocity is
(a) S/5
(b) 2S/5
(c) S/2+ S/5
(d) None of these
|
2.
|
The area under acceleration- time graph gives
(a) Distance travelled
(b) Change in acceleration
(c) Force acting
(d) Change in velocity
|
3.
|
Two stones are thrown from the top of a building with the same speed u one in upward direction and other in downward direction. When they reach the ground they acquire velocity v1and v2. The ratio of v1 and v2 is
(a) 1:1
(b) 1:2
(c) 2:1
(d) 2:3
|
4.
|
For motion on a curved path with constant acceleration, the magnitude of displacement / distance covered
(a) >1
(b)≥ 1
(c)≤ 1
(d) < 1
|
5.
|
Two spheres of masses 100 Kg and 900Kg each of radius 10 m and 20 m respectively, are touching each other, the gravitational force between them is
(a) 6.67x 10-9N
(b) 9.67x10-10N
(c) 10x 10-12N
(d)9x10-11N
|
6.
|
The distance time graph of a particle makes an angle 45owith the time axis. After one second, it makes an angle 60o with the time axis. What is the acceleration of the particle?
(a) √3 -1
(b) √3 +1
(c) √3
(d) 1
|
7.
|
A bus begins to move with an acceleration of 1 ms-2. A man who is 48 m behind the bus starts running at 10 ms-1 to catch the bus. The man will be able to catch the bus after
(a) 6s
(b) 5 s
(c) 8 s
(d) 7 s
|
8.
|
What is the weight of an object at the point A shown in figure ?
(a) Zero
(b) Infinite
(c) R times weight on surface of earth
(d) 1/R times the weight on surface of earth
|
9.
|
A hollow metal of mass 180.6 gm contains cavity of volume 2.5 cm3.The metal when placed in water displaces 24 cc of water. The relative density of metal is:
(a) 8.9
(b)19.2
(c)8.4
(d) 10
|
10.
|
If the diameter of Earth becomes two times its present value and its mass remains unchanged, then how would the weight of an object on the surface of earth be affected ?
(a) It would become one- third
(b) It would become one-fourth
(c) It would become one-fifth
(d) It would become one-sixth
|
11.
|
The ratio of the height of the mercury column in a barometer at one place to the height of the liquid column at the same place is 1:4. The density of the liquid is :
(a) 3.4 gcm-3
(b) 4 g cm-3
(c) 9g cm-3
(d) 10 gcm-3
|
12.
|
On keeping the two bodies in contact, if there is no exchange of heat between them the bodies are said to be
(a) Anomalous
(b) In thermal equilibrium
(c) Both (a) and (b)
(d) Neither (a) nor(b)
|
13.
|
A U-tube contains oil ,carbon tetrachloride and water as shown in figure. The density of oil is 0.8 g/cc and that of carbon tetrachloride is1.6 g/cc. If oil and water surfaces are at the same level, then the height of water column is :
(a) 12cm
(b) 40 cm
(c) 1o cm
(d)15 cm
|
14.
|
A metal cube is found to float in a liquid of density 2 g/cc with ½ cm of its vertical side above the liquid. On placing a weight of144 g over its top, it just submerges in the liquid. The specific gravity of the metal cube is
(a) 23/12
(b) 27/12
(c) 29/12
(d) 31/12
|
15,
|
Water firstly heated from 40C to 80C then cooled from 80C to 00C and
again heated from 00C to 40C. Which of the following is correct ?
(a) Water will initially expand and lastly contract
(b) Initially contract and lastly expand
(c) Expand throughout the process
(d) Contract throughout the process
|
Q.2 Fill the blank space in the following questions with the proper terms given in bracket [1x6]
|
a.
|
A bridge is 500m long. A 100 m long train crosses the bridge at a speed of 20 m/s.The time taken by train to cross it is -------- ( 25 s, 30s, 32s )
|
b.
|
The reading of a bath on Celsius and Fahrenheit thermometer are in the ratio 2:5. The temperature of bath is --------- (40.7oC, 50.7OC, 45.7O C )
|
c.
|
Excess pressure above the atmospheric pressure is called --------- ( absolute pressure, normal pressure, gauge pressure )
|
d.
|
The instrument used to determine the density of liquid is ---------( lactometer, hydrometer, barometer)
|
e.
|
Which of the quantity can be zero for a body in motion at any instant ----------
( displacement, speed, distance)
|
f.
|
Amit buys a few grams of gold at the pole. He hands over the same to his friend at the equator. His friend will receive -------- weight of gold ( more, less, same )
|
Q.3 Short Answer Question (2x5)
|
a.
|
Explain why there is a need to keep a block of dry wood inside water?
|
b.
|
Define internal energy of a body. How is it related to heat ? [2]
|
c.
|
Why is the floating ice less submerged in brine water? [2]
|
d.
|
The temperature difference between two bodies differs by 2oC. How much will they differ on the Fahrenheit scale ? [2]
|
e.
|
Name two substances which contract on heating. [2]
|
Q.4 Carries Five Parts (9 marks total)
|
a.
|
What will be the average velocity of a particle when it will return to its initial position? Can its average speed be zero or not? [2]
|
b.
|
Neha placed an iron cuboid of dimensions 4cmx 7cm x10 cm in a tray containing fine sand. She placed the cuboid in such a way that it was made to lie on the sand with its faces of dimensions [1]
(i) 4 cm x 7 cm
(ii) 7 cm x 10 cm
(iii) 4 cm x 10 cm
|
c.
|
If the density of iron is nearly 8 g/cc and g =10 m/s2, find the minimum and maximum pressure as calculated by Neha [2]
|
d.
|
State the weather forecast, if
(i) barometric pressure does not change.
(ii) air pressure rise steeply. [2]
|
e.
|
Define relative density of a solid and write its SI unit. [2]
SECTION B
|
Answer any four questions from this section [40-marks]
|
Q.5
|
(a) Draw a position time graph of an object moving with uniform acceleration. Which physical quantity is obtained from its slope? [3]
(b) A particle starts to move in a straight line from a point with a velocity 10 ms-1 and retardation 2 ms-2.. Find the position and velocity of the particle at (i) t= 5s (ii) t= 10s [4]
(c) A train travels at a speed of 60kph for 0.5h, 24kph for next 0,25h and then at 72kph for the next 0.75h. Calculate the distance travelled by train and its average speed. [3]
|
Q.6
|
(a) (i) Why are the cabins of aeroplanes flying at high altitudes pressurised ? [2+2]
(ii) How did the fortress barometer remove the demerits of a simple barometer ?
(b) State the three laws of liquid pressure [3]
(c) (i) A cube of side 10cm is placed inside a liquid. Calculate the thrust exerted by the liquid on any face of cube, if the pressure at the face of cube is 5 Pa [2+2]
(ii) If two forces in the ratio 5:9 act on two areas in the ratio 10:3 then find the ratio of pressure exerted
|
Q.7
|
(a) Two temperature scales A and B are related as A-42 / 110 = B- 72 / 220. At which temperature the two scales have the same reading ? [3]
(b) A given mass of water is cooled from 10oC to 0oC. State the volume changes observed. Represent these changes on volume temperature graph. [4]
(c) (i) Write two consequences of the anomalous expansion of water . [2+1]
(ii) Why are telegraph wires given enough sag ?
|
Q.8
|
(a) The displacement time graph given below shows the motion of two boys P and Q along a straight road in the same direction. [3]
Answer the following :
(i) After how much time did Q start after P ?
(ii) How far was P from Q when Q started ?
(iii) Which amongst the two has greater velocity?
(b) Write the four social initiatives that should be taken for efficient use of energy. [4]
(c) Differentiate between renewable and non- renewable sources of energy . [3]
|
Q.9
|
(a) On the Earth, a stone is thrown from a height in a direction parallel to the Earth’s surface while another stone is simultaneously dropped from the same height. Which stone would reach the ground first and why ? [3]
(b) In a hypothetical case, if the diameter of the Earth becomes half of its present value and its mass becomes four times its present value then how would the weight of any object on the surface of the Earth be affected ? [3]
(c) (i) If a body is dropped from a height h from the ground, how the time elapsed varies with height h [2+2]
(ii) A ball is thrown with a velocity u m/s. Show that the time taken to reach maximum height is exactly equal to coming back on the ground.
|
Q.10
|
(a) State the laws of floatation. What do you mean by centre of buoyancy? [3]
(b) State Archimedes’ principle. With the help of an example show that a body loses its weight when it is immersed in a liquid. [4]
(c) A piece of copper floats in mercury. Given that the density of copper and mercury is 4.2x103 kg/m3 and13.6x103 kg/m3 respectively. Calculate the fraction of volume of copper piece outside the mercury. [3]
To download the full PDF of the sample paper and its solutions, please click on the link provided below. Practicing these papers will significantly enhance your understanding and boost your scores
|
CHECK:ICSE Class 9 Physics Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025, Download PDF
