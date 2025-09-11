ICSE Class 9 Physics Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025: Download PDF for FREE

Q 1. Choose the correct alternative in the following questions (1x15)

1. A car covers a distance S on a straight road in two hours and then returns to the starting point in the next three hours .Its average velocity is (a) S/5 (b) 2S/5 (c) S/2+ S/5 (d) None of these

2. The area under acceleration- time graph gives (a) Distance travelled (b) Change in acceleration (c) Force acting (d) Change in velocity

3. Two stones are thrown from the top of a building with the same speed u one in upward direction and other in downward direction. When they reach the ground they acquire velocity v1and v2. The ratio of v1 and v2 is (a) 1:1 (b) 1:2 (c) 2:1 (d) 2:3

4. For motion on a curved path with constant acceleration, the magnitude of displacement / distance covered (a) >1 (b)≥ 1 (c)≤ 1 (d) < 1

5. Two spheres of masses 100 Kg and 900Kg each of radius 10 m and 20 m respectively, are touching each other, the gravitational force between them is (a) 6.67x 10-9N (b) 9.67x10-10N (c) 10x 10-12N (d)9x10-11N

6. The distance time graph of a particle makes an angle 45owith the time axis. After one second, it makes an angle 60o with the time axis. What is the acceleration of the particle? (a) √3 -1 (b) √3 +1 (c) √3 (d) 1

7. A bus begins to move with an acceleration of 1 ms-2. A man who is 48 m behind the bus starts running at 10 ms-1 to catch the bus. The man will be able to catch the bus after (a) 6s (b) 5 s (c) 8 s (d) 7 s

8. What is the weight of an object at the point A shown in figure ?















(a) Zero (b) Infinite (c) R times weight on surface of earth (d) 1/R times the weight on surface of earth

9. A hollow metal of mass 180.6 gm contains cavity of volume 2.5 cm3.The metal when placed in water displaces 24 cc of water. The relative density of metal is: (a) 8.9 (b)19.2 (c)8.4 (d) 10

10. If the diameter of Earth becomes two times its present value and its mass remains unchanged, then how would the weight of an object on the surface of earth be affected ? (a) It would become one- third (b) It would become one-fourth (c) It would become one-fifth (d) It would become one-sixth

11. The ratio of the height of the mercury column in a barometer at one place to the height of the liquid column at the same place is 1:4. The density of the liquid is : (a) 3.4 gcm-3 (b) 4 g cm-3 (c) 9g cm-3 (d) 10 gcm-3

12. On keeping the two bodies in contact, if there is no exchange of heat between them the bodies are said to be (a) Anomalous (b) In thermal equilibrium (c) Both (a) and (b) (d) Neither (a) nor(b)

13.

A U-tube contains oil ,carbon tetrachloride and water as shown in figure. The density of oil is 0.8 g/cc and that of carbon tetrachloride is1.6 g/cc. If oil and water surfaces are at the same level, then the height of water column is : (a) 12cm (b) 40 cm (c) 1o cm (d)15 cm

14. A metal cube is found to float in a liquid of density 2 g/cc with ½ cm of its vertical side above the liquid. On placing a weight of144 g over its top, it just submerges in the liquid. The specific gravity of the metal cube is (a) 23/12 (b) 27/12 (c) 29/12 (d) 31/12

15, Water firstly heated from 40C to 80C then cooled from 80C to 00C and again heated from 00C to 40C. Which of the following is correct ? (a) Water will initially expand and lastly contract (b) Initially contract and lastly expand (c) Expand throughout the process (d) Contract throughout the process

Q.2 Fill the blank space in the following questions with the proper terms given in bracket [1x6]

a. A bridge is 500m long. A 100 m long train crosses the bridge at a speed of 20 m/s.The time taken by train to cross it is -------- ( 25 s, 30s, 32s )

b. The reading of a bath on Celsius and Fahrenheit thermometer are in the ratio 2:5. The temperature of bath is --------- (40.7oC, 50.7OC, 45.7O C )

c. Excess pressure above the atmospheric pressure is called --------- ( absolute pressure, normal pressure, gauge pressure )

d. The instrument used to determine the density of liquid is ---------( lactometer, hydrometer, barometer)

e. Which of the quantity can be zero for a body in motion at any instant ---------- ( displacement, speed, distance)

f. Amit buys a few grams of gold at the pole. He hands over the same to his friend at the equator. His friend will receive -------- weight of gold ( more, less, same )

Q.3 Short Answer Question (2x5)

a. Explain why there is a need to keep a block of dry wood inside water?

b. Define internal energy of a body. How is it related to heat ? [2]

c. Why is the floating ice less submerged in brine water? [2]

d. The temperature difference between two bodies differs by 2oC. How much will they differ on the Fahrenheit scale ? [2]

e. Name two substances which contract on heating. [2]

Q.4 Carries Five Parts (9 marks total)

a. What will be the average velocity of a particle when it will return to its initial position? Can its average speed be zero or not? [2]

b. Neha placed an iron cuboid of dimensions 4cmx 7cm x10 cm in a tray containing fine sand. She placed the cuboid in such a way that it was made to lie on the sand with its faces of dimensions [1] (i) 4 cm x 7 cm (ii) 7 cm x 10 cm (iii) 4 cm x 10 cm

c. If the density of iron is nearly 8 g/cc and g =10 m/s2, find the minimum and maximum pressure as calculated by Neha [2]

d. State the weather forecast, if (i) barometric pressure does not change. (ii) air pressure rise steeply. [2]