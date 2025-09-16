ICSE Class 9 Biology Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025: Download PDF for Free

Getting ready for your ICSE Class 9 Biology half-yearly exams means having the best study resources. This practice paper for 2025 is made to be just like the real test, so you can get used to how it's set up, what kinds of questions there are, and how much time you have. Using this will help you not only remember what you've learned in biology but also figure out smart ways to take the exam. Practicing with this paper is more than just reviewing; it's a great way to check yourself and get ready. By trying the questions, you can find out which topics or ideas you need to focus on more, helping you make your study plan even better. Plus, the detailed answer key that comes with the PDF will show you exactly how points are given, so you'll know what good answers look like and feel more confident about doing well.

ICSE Class 9 Biology Half Yearly Sample Paper for 2025 Section- A Question 1. Choose the correct answers to the questions from the given options. The small pieces of bones in your fingers which help you to hold a pen in your hand. (a) Lumbar. (b) Tendon. (c) Phalanges. (d) Leucocytes. The external surface of bone is covered by a membrane called: (a) Peritonium. (b) Pericardium. (c) Periosteum. (d) None of these. The distinct whitish oval scar on the concave side of the seed is termed as: (a) Scutellum. (b) Micropyle. (c) Hilum. (d) Germpore. Assertion: 25∘C to 35∘C is optimum temperature for seed germination. Reasoning: Both low and high temperature are unsuitable for germination. (a) A is false and R is true. (b) A is true and R is false. (c) A and R are false. (d) A and R are true. The activity of the mammary gland is related to which reproductive hormone: (a) Progesterone. (b) Prolactin. (c) Oestrogen. (d) Testosterone. The end product during anaerobic respiration in plants is: (a) Soda lime. (b) Ethyl alcohol. (c) Lime water. (d) None of these. Which of the following connects a muscle to a bone? (a) Cartilage. (b) Ligament. (c) Tendon. (d) Interstitial fluid. Assertion: Hairs from the different parts of the body show subtle differences. Reasoning: These are helpful in forensic investigations. (a) A is false and R is true. (b) A is true and R is false. (c) A and R are false. (d) A and R are true. Seema is an adolescent. She has lots of acne on her face. This common problem is related to which skin derivatives? (a) Hair. (b) Sweat gland. (c) Sebaceous gland. (d) Mammary gland. The lower part of each vertebra is formed of a solid cylinder of bone called: (a) Cranium. (b) Centrum. (c) Coccyx. (d) Carpal. The principal heat regulating centre of our body is located in: (a) Hypothalamus. (b) Cerebrum. (c) Thalamus. (d) Cerebellum. Assertion: Melanin is lost from smaller or larger patches at different regions of the body is vitiligo. Reasoning: This is a recessive trait caused due to inheritance. (a) A is false and R is true. (b) A is true and R is false. (c) A and R are false. (d) A and R are true. ________ refers to inflammation of liver. (a) Typhoid. (b) Hepatitis. (c) Cholera. (d) Malaria. Assertion: Physical exercises is necessary only for adolescents and going people. Reasoning: It improves blood circulation. (a) A is false and R is true. (b) A is true and R is false. (c) A and R are true. (d) A and R are false. ________ is a parasite which carry germs of plague. (a) Housefly. (b) Rat flea. (c) Plasmodium. (d) Euglena.

Question 2. (i) Read the following explanation and name the structure : (i) Read the following explanation and name the structure:

(a) Fish introduced in the ponds for biological control of mosquitoes.

(b) The bone present in the tongue.

(c) The structure enclosing the hair root.

(d) It is made up of fused vertebrae which represent the rudimentary tail of the human body.

(e) The process of formation of a seedling developed from the embryo. (ii) Choose the odd one out in the following terms and write the category which other belong:

(a) Cartilage, Bone, Lymph, Tendons.

(b) Testa, Tegmen, Hilum, Pedicel.

(c) Hair, Nails, Sweat gland, Epidermis.

(d) Femur, Fibula, Radius, Tarsal.

(e) Areolar tissue, Adipose tissue, Fibrous tissue, Cartilage tissue. (iii) The civic bodies (municipalities) ensure the supply of clean germ free drinking water. They did the survey and examine the impact of water contamination from industrial and agricultural activities.

Read the following conclusions carefully and fill in the blanks: Industrial wastes containing (i)__________ cause abnormalities in the nervous system. Tannery waste contain the (ii)________ bacteria responsible for causing (iii)__________ disease. Pesticide (iv) _______ is the most serious water pollutant causes hormonal imbalance. Presence of (v)_______ in drinking water causes tooth disorders. (iv) Match the items given in column I with most appropriate ones in column II and rewrite the correct matching pairs. Column I Column II

(a) Aedes 1) Clavicle.

(b) Additional bone in hindlimb. 2) Plasma.

(c) Shoulder blade 3) lymph.

(d) Scutellum 4) Yellow fever.

(e) Liquid part of blood 5) Patella.

6) Scapula.

7) Cotyledon.

(v) State the location of the following: (i) Lymph. (ii) Aleurone layer. (iii) Sternum. (iv) Acetabulum. (v) Nail matrix. SECTION B ( ATTEMPT ANY FOUR QUESTIONS) Question 3. (i) Define contamination.

(ii) Rohan is suffering with inflammation of liver. He has bodyache and his eyes have become yellow. Name the disease he is suffering with and write one prevention for this disease.

(iii) A normal healthy young person can start perspiring even when the outside atmosphere is intensely cold. Why?

(iv) Name two common diseases of the eye caused through contaminated hands and towels.

(v) The diagram given below represents one vertebrae of your vertebral column. Study and answer the following questions:

(a) Identify this vertebrae. State its number in vertebral column.

(b) Label the structures 1 and 3.

(c) Name all types of vertebrae present in vertebral column and arrange them in logical sequence.

Question 4. (i) State the location of the foramen magnum. (ii) Which layer of the skin epidermis is known as germinative layer? Give reason. (iii) Rima keeps her baby inside the mosquito net when she sleeps . Suggest any two methods of controlling mosquitoes. (iv) Where is the neuron cells likely to be found in the human body and what is its function? (v) Draw a well labelled diagram of a myelinated neuron. Question 5. (i) Define vasoconstriction. (ii) Name two modified sebaceous glands. (iii) It was hot summer day. Mohan was travelling to Pune. After journey he had fever . According to you what is the cause of this condition? Write one precaution against the above condition. (iv) Differentiate between aerobic and anaerobic respiration.(Balanced chemical equation) (v) The figure shown below represents the internal structure of a certain seed. Study the figure and answer the following questions:

(a) Label the guidelines 1 and 4. (b) State one function of the micropyle. Question 6. (i) Define respiration. (ii) Seema had sown the gram seeds very deep in the soil. After few weeks also seeds fail to germinate. What must be the two main reasons for this incident? (2) (iii) State the location of Hilum and micropyle. (iv) ________ is a natural scavenger but the dangers which it poses to human life are very serious. Name two diseases caused by it in human body. (v) The following diagram refers to an apparatus which is used to demonstrate a physiological process: (a) What is the function of soda lime in the bottle A and why is limewater placed in bottle B? (b) What change would you expect to observe in bottle D ? (c) In order to obtain accurate results, the bottle should be covered with a piece of black cloth. Why?

Question 7. (i) Name anyone body part where ciliated epithelium is found in humans? (ii) ___________ plants show special type of seed germination. Define the above kind of germination. (iii) Can cell respiration occur in any organism at a temperature of about 65°C? Give reason. (iv) Name two abnormal conditions of skin pigmentation. (v) Given below is a diagrammatic sketch represents a kind of protozoa. Study and answer the following questions: (a) Identify the micro-organism. (b) Riya went to the market and she had something from the vendors and started vomiting with loose motion. Name the disease she is suffering with. Write one prevention to cure her from infection of above micro- organism. Question 8. (i) Why do we not use the terms maize fruit and maize seed? (ii) Bean seed show ________ germination. Define this type of germination.