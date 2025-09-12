ICSE Class 9 Maths Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025: Download PDF for FREE

(1) For two consecutive years a sum of money lent out at C.I. amounts to rupees 2400 and rupees 2760 respectively. The rate of interest is: a) 5% b) 15% c) 18% d) 10% (2) Rates of interest for two consecutive years are 10% and 12% respectively. The percentage increased during the two years. a) 22% b) 23.2% c) 123.2% d) 122% (3) Factorisation of 6xy-4y+6-9x is: a) (3y-2)(2x-3) b) (3x-2)(2y-3) c) (2y-3)(2-3x) d) None of the above (4) Rupees 10 is the difference between compound interest and simple interest in 2 years and 5% per annum. The principal amount is: a) Rupees 4400 b) Rupees 4100 c) Rupees 4000 d) None of the above (5) The factorisation of 4x2+8x+3 is: a) (x+1)(x+3) b) (2x+1)(2x+3) c) (2x+2)(2x+5) d) (2x-1)(2x-3) (6) One of the factors of (25x2-1)+(1+5x)2 is: a) 5+x b) 5-x c) 5x+1 d) 10x (7) If cosB=53, then the value of tanB is: (a) 4/3 (b) 3/4 (c) 4/5 (d) 5/4 (8) In a quadrilateral ABCD: a) AB+BC+CD+DA>AC+BD b) AB+BC+CD+DA<AC+BD c) AB+BC+CD+DA=AC+BD d) AB+BC<AC (9) If each interior angle of a polygon is 1440 the number of sides in it is: a) 5 b) 10 c) 6 d) 7 (10) The mean of x-1, x+1, x+3 and x+5 is: a) x+1 b) x+2 c) x+3 d) x+4 (11) In a parallelogram ABCD Angle A – Angle C is equal to: a) 90 degree b) 120 degree c) 0 degree d) 180 degree (12) The median of the data 78,56,22,34,45,54,39,68,54,84 is a) 45 b) 49.5 c) 54 d) 56 (13) Point(k,2) lies on the line x-4y=2 the value of k is: a) 10 b) -6 c) -10 d) 6 (14) The line 5x-2y-10=0 intersects x-axis at point P. The co-ordinates of point P are: a) (0,2) b) (0,-2) c) (2,0) d) (-2,0) (15) If the mean of x1, x2 is 7.5 and the mean of x1, x2, x3 is 8, find the value of x3. a) 9 b) 8 c) 7.5 d) 6