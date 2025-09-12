ICSE Class 9 Maths Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025: Download PDF for FREE

ICSE Class 9 Maths Sample Paper PDF: Knowing the formulas is not enough to prepare for your ICSE Class 9 Maths half-yearly exams; you also need to learn the exam format and practice strategically. This ICSE Class 9 Mathematics Half-Yearly Sample Paper 2025 is a great tool to help you succeed. By providing a realistic simulation of the real test, it enables you to identify your weak points and practice a variety of problems. By completing this paper, you will get important knowledge about the kinds of questions that will be asked, including numerical problems, and discover how to efficiently manage your time during an exam. By solving this paper, you'll gain crucial insight into the types of questions asked, including numerical problems, and learn how to manage your time effectively under exam conditions. This essential article to boost your confidence for the exam.
Why should Students Solve Half Yearly Sample Paper?
-
Familiarize Yourself with the Exam Pattern: Understand the structure, types of questions, and marking scheme.
-
Time Management: Practice solving the paper within the stipulated time to improve your speed and efficiency.
-
Identify Weak Areas: Pinpoint topics where you need more revision and focus your efforts accordingly.
-
Boost Confidence: Gain confidence by solving a paper that mirrors the actual examination, reducing exam-day anxiety.
ICSE Class 9 Maths Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025
|
Board
|
ICSE
|
Class
|
9
|
Subject
|
Maths
|
Full Marks
|
80
|
Total Section
|
Section A & B
|
Exam Duration
|
3 Hours 15 Mins
SECTION A
|
Q.1
|
QI. Multiple choice questions (1x15=15)
|
(1) For two consecutive years a sum of money lent out at C.I. amounts to rupees 2400 and rupees 2760 respectively. The rate of interest is:
a) 5%
b) 15%
c) 18%
d) 10%
(2) Rates of interest for two consecutive years are 10% and 12% respectively. The percentage increased during the two years.
a) 22%
b) 23.2%
c) 123.2%
d) 122%
(3) Factorisation of 6xy-4y+6-9x is:
a) (3y-2)(2x-3)
b) (3x-2)(2y-3)
c) (2y-3)(2-3x)
d) None of the above
(4) Rupees 10 is the difference between compound interest and simple interest in 2 years and 5% per annum. The principal amount is:
a) Rupees 4400
b) Rupees 4100
c) Rupees 4000
d) None of the above
(5) The factorisation of 4x2+8x+3 is:
a) (x+1)(x+3)
b) (2x+1)(2x+3)
c) (2x+2)(2x+5)
d) (2x-1)(2x-3)
(6) One of the factors of (25x2-1)+(1+5x)2 is:
a) 5+x
b) 5-x
c) 5x+1
d) 10x
(7) If cosB=53, then the value of tanB is:
(a) 4/3
(b) 3/4
(c) 4/5
(d) 5/4
(8) In a quadrilateral ABCD:
a) AB+BC+CD+DA>AC+BD
b) AB+BC+CD+DA<AC+BD
c) AB+BC+CD+DA=AC+BD
d) AB+BC<AC
(9) If each interior angle of a polygon is 1440 the number of sides in it is:
a) 5
b) 10
c) 6
d) 7
(10) The mean of x-1, x+1, x+3 and x+5 is:
a) x+1
b) x+2
c) x+3
d) x+4
(11) In a parallelogram ABCD Angle A – Angle C is equal to:
a) 90 degree
b) 120 degree
c) 0 degree
d) 180 degree
(12) The median of the data 78,56,22,34,45,54,39,68,54,84 is
a) 45
b) 49.5
c) 54
d) 56
(13) Point(k,2) lies on the line x-4y=2 the value of k is:
a) 10
b) -6
c) -10
d) 6
(14) The line 5x-2y-10=0 intersects x-axis at point P. The co-ordinates of point P are:
a) (0,2)
b) (0,-2)
c) (2,0)
d) (-2,0)
(15) If the mean of x1, x2 is 7.5 and the mean of x1, x2, x3 is 8, find the value of x3.
a) 9
b) 8
c) 7.5
d) 6
|
Q.2
|
a) AB, BC and CD are the three consecutive sides of a regular polygon. If ∠BAC=150. Find: [4]
i) each interior angle of the polygon
ii) each exterior angle of the polygon
iii) number of sides of the polygon
b) The diagonals AC and BD of a rhombus ABCD meet at O AC=10cm, BD=24cm. Find sin ∠OAD. [4]
c) If O is any point in the interior of a triangle ABC, show that OA+OB+OC>2/1(AB+BC+CA). [4]
|
Q.3
|
a) In triangle ABC , altitudes BE and CF are equal. Prove that the triangle is isosceles. [4]
b) Solve graphically for x and y: [5]
(i) 5x+4y=29
(ii) 8y-3x+7=0
c) Construct a parallelogram ABCD when Base AB=6.5cm, BC=4cm and the altitude corresponding to AB=3.1cm [4]
SECTION B (Attempt any four questions)
|
Q.4
|
a) In triangle ABC, ∠B= 900, AB=40, AC+BC=80 find: [4] i) sin A ii) cos A iii) tan C
b) Find the mean of factors of 84. [3]
c) Factorise (x+4)2 – 5xy -20y -6y2 [3]
|
Q.5
|
a) Two partners A and B together lent rupees 44,200 at 10% C.I. The amount A gets at the end of 3 years is the same as B gets after 5 years. Determine the share of each in the money lent. [4]
b) Factorise (x2+ y2 – z2)2 – 4x2y2 [3]
c) 2, 4, x-3, x+2,11,15. The median is 7.5 then find its mean. [3]
|
Q.6
|
a) In triangle ABC ∠B=900 and tan A =0.75. If AC = 30 cm find the length of AB and BC. [4]
b) In the figure given below AD=BD=DC and ∠ACD= 350 Show that: [3] i) AC > DC ii) AB > AD
c) Find the sum invested at 10% C.I. on which the sum of interest for first year and third year amounts to rupees 1768. [3]
|
Q.7
|
a) a certain sum of money amounts to ₹57600 in 2 years and ₹65536 in 4 years at C.I. annually. Find the sum and the rate. [4]
b) The following data has been arranged in ascending order. If their median is 63, find the value of x. [3] 34,37,53, 55, x, x+2,77,83,89 and 100.
c) Factorise x(x+z) - y(y+z) [3]
|
Q.8
|
a) In a triangle ABC, ∠A=600, ∠C=400 and bisector of angle ABC meets side AC at point P. Show that BP= CP [4]
b) Using ruler and compass only, construct a rhombus ABCD, given that AB=5cm, AC=6cm. [3]
c) Use the information given in the following figure to evaluate: sinθ+cosϕ
|
Q.9
|
a) A machine depreciates every year at the rate of 20% of its value at the beginning of the year. The machine was purchased for rupees 250000 when new and the scrap value realized when sold at rupees 128000 find the number of years of the machine in use. [4]
b) sin A = cos A. Find tan A + cot A [3]
c) The given figure shows a rhombus ABCD . Find x and y. [3]
|
Q.10
|
a) In triangle ABC, D is a point on BC such that AB=AD=BD=DC. Show that: ∠ADC:∠C = 4:1. [4]
b) Factorise (x-1)(x-3)(x-5)(x-7) - 65 [3]
c) The difference between an exterior angle of (n-1) sided regular polygon and an exterior angle of (n+2) sided regular polygon is 60. Find the value of n. [3]
To download the full PDF of the sample paper and its solutions, please click on the link provided below. Practicing these papers will significantly enhance your understanding and boost your scores
|
CHECK:ICSE Class 9 Maths Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025, Download PDF
Also Check:
ICSE Class 9 Maths Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation