Game of the Year 2025: How Many Awards Did Expedition 33 Win?

Game of the Year 2025: The Game Awards 2025, held on December 11, 2025, in Los Angeles, celebrated the year’s most outstanding achievements in the gaming industry. This prestigious event brought together developers, industry leaders, and fans to honor excellence in game design, storytelling, and innovation.
Expedition 33, also known as Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, has made headlines by winning the Game of the Year 2025 award. The game’s success is attributed to its innovative storytelling, visual design, and immersive soundtrack, making it a standout title in the gaming world. Learn how many awards Expedition 33 won at the Game of the Year 2025, its major wins, and why it was chosen as the top game of the year.
Expedition 33 wins Game of the Year 2025
Expedition 33 was awarded Game of the Year 2025, beating out other notable contenders like Hollow Knight: Silksong and No Man’s Sky. The game’s record-breaking 9 wins at The Game Awards solidified its status as the most celebrated title of the year. Expedition 33’s achievements reflect its impact on the gaming industry and its recognition by critics and fans alike.
How Many Awards Did Expedition 33 Win?
Expedition 33 won a total of 9 awards at The Game Awards 2025, making it the most awarded game in the event’s history. The table below lists the major awards won by Expedition 33.
|
Award Name
|
Reason for Win
|
Game of the Year
|
Outstanding overall achievement
|
Best Storytelling
|
Innovative narrative and character development
|
Best Visual Design
|
Stunning art direction and graphics
|
Best Soundtrack
|
Immersive and memorable music
|
Best Lead Performer (Jennifer English)
|
Outstanding performance as Maelle
|
Best Supporting Performer (Ben Starr)
|
Outstanding performance as Verso
|
Studio of the Year (Sandfall Interactive)
|
Excellence in game development
|
Best RPG
|
Superior role-playing game mechanics
|
Best Adaptation
|
Successful adaptation of source material
(Source- Games Awards 2025)
Why did Expedition 33 Win GOTY 2025?
Expedition 33 won Game of the Year 2025 due to its groundbreaking storytelling, visual design, and soundtrack. The game’s narrative captivated players with its emotional depth and innovative gameplay mechanics. Its visual and audio elements created an immersive experience that set a new standard for RPGs. The performances by Jennifer English and Ben Starr were praised for their authenticity and impact. Sandfall Interactive’s Studio of the Year win highlighted their excellence in game development, further cementing Expedition 33’s legacy.
Conclusion
Expedition 33’s record-breaking wins at the Game of the Year 2025 highlight its impact on the gaming industry. With 9 major awards, the game has set a new benchmark for excellence in storytelling, design, and performance, earning its place as a landmark title in gaming history.
