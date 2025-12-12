Game of the Year 2025: How Many Awards Did Expedition 33 Win?

Game of the Year 2025: The Game Awards 2025, held on December 11, 2025, in Los Angeles, celebrated the year’s most outstanding achievements in the gaming industry. This prestigious event brought together developers, industry leaders, and fans to honor excellence in game design, storytelling, and innovation.

Expedition 33, also known as Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, has made headlines by winning the Game of the Year 2025 award. The game’s success is attributed to its innovative storytelling, visual design, and immersive soundtrack, making it a standout title in the gaming world. Learn how many awards Expedition 33 won at the Game of the Year 2025, its major wins, and why it was chosen as the top game of the year.

Expedition 33 was awarded Game of the Year 2025, beating out other notable contenders like Hollow Knight: Silksong and No Man’s Sky. The game’s record-breaking 9 wins at The Game Awards solidified its status as the most celebrated title of the year. Expedition 33’s achievements reflect its impact on the gaming industry and its recognition by critics and fans alike.