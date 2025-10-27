What is Microsoft AI Copilot Mode? Microsoft AI Copilot Mode is a feature designed to revolutionise everyday web browsing for yo. It was launched in Edge, Copilot Mode brings AI-powered support directly to your browser, streamlining research, managing tabs, summarizing content, and executing commands with ease.

According to Microsoft, Copilot Actions and Journeys now let users perform tasks like unsubscribing from emails or creating to-do lists with a single prompt. Its innovative design helps users compare products, review multiple tabs, and filter distractions in real time, making the browser a true decision-making partner. Read on to learn about Microsoft Copilot AI, What it does and how to use it.

Microsoft AI Copilot Mode: AI Browser That Thinks & Acts for You

Microsoft Copilot Mode in Edge introduces “Actions,” allowing users to automate tasks such as unsubscribing from emails and managing browser resources with simple commands.