By Alisha Louis
Oct 27, 2025, 05:48 EDT

Wouldn’t it be great if an AI browser not only thinks for you but also acts for you. This is where Microsoft AI comes in handy. What is Microsoft AI Copilot Mode? Microsoft AI Copilot Mode is a smart browser that thinks, acts and assists you with browsing. Learn about Microsoft Copilot AI, What it does and how to use it.

What is Microsoft AI Copilot Mode?
What is Microsoft AI Copilot Mode? Microsoft AI Copilot Mode is a feature designed to revolutionise everyday web browsing for yo. It was launched in Edge, Copilot Mode brings AI-powered support directly to your browser, streamlining research, managing tabs, summarizing content, and executing commands with ease.

According to Microsoft, Copilot Actions and Journeys now let users perform tasks like unsubscribing from emails or creating to-do lists with a single prompt. Its innovative design helps users compare products, review multiple tabs, and filter distractions in real time, making the browser a true decision-making partner. Read on to learn about Microsoft Copilot AI, What it does and how to use it. 

Microsoft AI Copilot Mode: AI Browser That Thinks & Acts for You

Microsoft Copilot Mode in Edge introduces “Actions,” allowing users to automate tasks such as unsubscribing from emails and managing browser resources with simple commands.

  • Multi-tab context support helps the browser analyze, compare, and summarize information across all open windows.

  • Journeys uses contextual memory to organize browsing history and research topics for efficient project management.

  • Quick Assist brings Copilot into any webpage for distraction-free navigation and support.

Feature

Description

Copilot Actions

Automate email tasks, reservations, browser commands

Multi-tab Context

Summarize/comparison across all tabs

Journeys

Remembers, organizes browsing projects, suggests next steps

Quick Assist

Pane for live on-page AI help

What does Microsoft Copilot AI do?

Microsoft AI Copilot Mode transforms web browsing with intelligent support, automation, and seamless organization. 

  • Microsoft AI provides real-time support with chat, search, and navigation within a dynamic pane.

  • It accepts voice commands for browser and web actions, simplifying multitasking and accessibility.

  • Microsoft Copilot summarizes emails, articles, and documents to save time on research tasks.

  • It also learns from user permissioned history for personalized recommendations and faster results.

Copilot’s smart automation and contextual help make it an indispensable tool for productivity and learning.

How do you use Microsoft AI Copilot?

Enabling Copilot gives you interactive AI support for search, workflow, and organization directly within Edge.

  • Download the latest Edge browser and activate Copilot Mode in settings.

  • Click the Copilot icon on your browser sidebar to launch chat and AI features.

  • Type or speak prompts to compare tabs, automate online tasks, or organize research.

  • Access Journeys and Actions preview in Edge; features are free in select regions during rollout.

  • Use Copilot on mobile and desktop devices across platforms.

Conclusion

Microsoft AI Copilot Mode transforms web browsing with intelligent support, automation, and seamless organization. By leveraging real-time AI, users can delegate tasks, compare information, and streamline productivity—all within a familiar browser interface. Copilot Mode empowers users to focus, learn, and accomplish more effortlessly as AI continues to advance browsing technologies.

Alisha Louis

Content Writer

    Alisha Louis is a US Content Specialist with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) graduate degree. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, she specializes in covering trending news and educational developments across the United States. Her work combines journalistic precision with engaging narratives, making complex topics accessible and relevant for a diverse audience. Dedicated to delivering timely and trustworthy content, Alisha brings a fresh, insightful perspective to every piece she writes.

    FAQs

    • How do you enable Copilot Mode in Edge?
      Update Edge, go to settings, and enable Copilot Mode through the sidebar icon for AI features and chat support.
    • Can Copilot automate tasks like unsubscribing from emails?
      Yes, with Copilot Actions, it can automate task management including unsubscribing and reservations.
    • What is Microsoft AI Copilot Mode?
      Microsoft AI Copilot Mode is an AI feature in Edge that helps you automate, organize, and enhance productivity when browsing the web.

