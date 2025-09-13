ICSE Class 9 Chemistry Sample Paper For Half Yearly Exam 2025

1

Choose the correct answer from the options given below : i) An alkaline gas which gives dense white fumes with hydrogen chloride. a) Chlorine b) Ammonia c) Nitrogen dioxide d) Carbon dioxide ii)The electronic configuration of N3– a) 2,8,8 b) 2,5 c) 2,8 d) 2,7 iii) Which of the following in figure do not represent Bohr’s model of an atom correctly? : a) (i) and (ii) b) (ii) and (iii) c) (ii) and (iv) d) (i) and (iv)

iv) The alkaline earth metal of third period: a) Barium b) Calcium c) Magnesium d) Berillium v) The formula of Iron (III) sulphate is : a) Fe3SO4 b) Fe(SO4)3 c) Fe2(SO4)3 d) FeSO4

v) The white crystalline deliquescent solid, on heating, melts to form a white sticky mass and gives off steamy vapours. On heating strongly the white residue gives off reddish brown fumes that turn moist blue litmus paper red. The residue is pale yellow, when it is hot, but on cooling, it changes to a white powder.The substance is : a) zinc carbonate b) zinc nitrate c) copper(II)sulphate d) lead nitrate vi) The following questions, consists of two statements, one labelled as ‘Assertion (A)’ and the other labelled as ‘Reason (R)’ . You are to examine these two statements carefully and decide which of the following options based on Assertion (A) and Reason (R) is correct . Options: 1) Assertion : A mixture of miscible liquids is considered as a solution . Reason : A mixture of alcohol and water can be regarded as a solution . a) Both assertion and reason are true and reason is the correct explanation of assertion. b) Both assertion and reason are true but reason is not the correct explanation of assertion. c) Assertion is true but reason is false. d) Assertion is false but reason is true.

2) Assertion : Chlorine with atomic number 17 is placed in group 17 and period 3 . Reason : The number of shells signifies a period, while the number of valence electrons indicates the group. a) Both assertion and reason are true and reason is the correct explanation of assertion. b) Both assertion and reason are true but reason is not the correct explanation of assertion. c) Assertion is true but reason is false. d) Assertion is false but reason is true. 3) Assertion : Al3+ ion is isoelectronic with Neon. Reason : Both have the same number of electrons. a) Both assertion and reason are true and reason is the correct explanation of assertion. b) Both assertion and reason are true but reason is not the correct explanation of assertion. c) Assertion is true but reason is false. d) Assertion is false but reason is true. vii) If a salt on heating gives water vapour, then that salt is : a) Hygroscopic b) Deliquescent c) Hydrated d) Anhydrous viii) A brown substance A on heating in air turns black forming another substance B. Substance A and B are: a) A= Fe and B= FeO b) A= Zn and B= ZnO c) A= Cu and B= CuO d) A= Pb and B= PbO

ix) The acidic radical in Iron Sulphide is : a) Fe2+ b) SO31– c) SO42– d) S2– x) Which of the following is not a characteristic of a chemical change ? : a) It is irreversible b) No net energy change is involved c) New substance is formed d) Involves absorption or liberation of energy xi) The colour imparted to the flame by sodium salt is : a) brick red b) bluish green c) lilac d) golden yellow

xi)The gas released when dilute sulphuric acid is added to a metal : a) Hydrogen b) Nitrogen c) Oxygen d) Carbon dioxide