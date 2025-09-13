Rajasthan 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 Out
ICSE Class 9 Chemistry Sample Paper For Half Yearly Exam 2025

By Aayesha Sharma
Sep 13, 2025, 12:32 IST

ICSE Class 9 Chemistry Half-Yearly Sample Paper 2025 is a valuable resource for exam preparation. It helps students understand the exam pattern, practice important questions, improve time management, and boost confidence. By solving it, students can identify weak areas, revise effectively, and gain real exam-like practice. Download the full PDF to prepare better and score higher.

ICSE Class 9 Chemistry Sample Paper for Half Yearly Exam 2025: Students preparing for the ICSE Class 9 Chemistry half-yearly exams need more than just memorizing formulas and definitions. The ICSE Class 9 Chemistry Half-Yearly Sample Paper 2025 is a very helpful tool that can support your preparation.

This ICSE Class 9 Chemistry Half Yearly Sample Paper gives you a real exam-like practice, helping you identify the topics where you are strong and the ones where you need improvement. 

Practicing with this paper will not only make your preparation better but will also increase your confidence. It is a great way to understand the style of questions and prepare effectively before the final exam.

Benefits of Solving ICSE Class 9 Chemistry Half-Yearly Sample Papers

Students can check the given below benefits for solving ICSE Class 9 Chemistry Half Yearly Sample Paper:

  • Know the Exam Pattern: Sample papers show you how the real exam will look. You get an idea about the types of questions and marking scheme.

  • Find Weak Areas: By solving them, you can easily find which chapters or topics you are weak in and need more practice.

  • Improve Time Management: Practicing within the given time helps you learn how to finish the paper on time during the actual exam.

  • Boost Confidence: When you solve sample papers regularly, you feel more confident and less stressed during exams.

  • Practice Different Questions: You get to solve a variety of questions—numerical, definitions, equations, and application-based problems.

  • Better Revision: Sample papers cover almost all important topics, making them a great tool for quick and smart revision.

ICSE Class 9 Chemistry Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025

Question No. 

SECTION-I [40 Mark]  

1

Choose the correct answer from the options given below :  

i) An alkaline gas which gives dense white fumes with hydrogen chloride.  

a) Chlorine b) Ammonia c) Nitrogen dioxide d) Carbon dioxide  

ii)The electronic configuration of N3– 

a) 2,8,8 

b) 2,5 

c) 2,8 

d) 2,7  

iii) Which of the following in figure do not represent Bohr’s model of an atom correctly?   :  

a) (i) and (ii) 

b) (ii) and (iii) 

c) (ii) and (iv) 

d) (i) and (iv)  


iv) The alkaline earth metal of third period:  

a) Barium 

b) Calcium 

c) Magnesium 

d) Berillium  

v) The formula of Iron (III) sulphate is :  

a) Fe3SO

b) Fe(SO4)

c) Fe2(SO4)

d) FeSO4  


v) The white crystalline deliquescent solid, on heating, melts to form a white sticky mass and gives off  steamy vapours. On heating strongly the white residue gives off reddish brown fumes that turn moist blue  litmus paper red. The residue is pale yellow, when it is hot, but on cooling, it changes to a white powder.The  substance is :  

a) zinc carbonate 

b) zinc nitrate 

c) copper(II)sulphate 

d) lead nitrate  

vi) The following questions, consists of two statements, one labelled as ‘Assertion (A)’ and the  other labelled as ‘Reason (R)’ . You are to examine these two statements carefully and decide which of  the following options based on Assertion (A) and Reason (R) is correct .  

Options:  

1) Assertion : A mixture of miscible liquids is considered as a solution .  

Reason : A mixture of alcohol and water can be regarded as a solution .  

a) Both assertion and reason are true and reason is the correct explanation of assertion.  

b) Both assertion and reason are true but reason is not the correct explanation of assertion.  c) Assertion is true but reason is false.  

d) Assertion is false but reason is true.  


2) Assertion : Chlorine with atomic number 17 is placed in group 17 and period 3 .  Reason : The number of shells signifies a period, while the number of valence electrons indicates  the group.  

a) Both assertion and reason are true and reason is the correct explanation of assertion.  

b) Both assertion and reason are true but reason is not the correct explanation of assertion.  

c) Assertion is true but reason is false.  

d) Assertion is false but reason is true.  

3) Assertion : Al3+ ion is isoelectronic with Neon.  

Reason : Both have the same number of electrons.  

a) Both assertion and reason are true and reason is the correct explanation of assertion.  

b) Both assertion and reason are true but reason is not the correct explanation of assertion.  

c) Assertion is true but reason is false.  

d) Assertion is false but reason is true.  

vii) If a salt on heating gives water vapour, then that salt is :  

a) Hygroscopic 

b) Deliquescent 

c) Hydrated 

d) Anhydrous 

viii) A brown substance A on heating in air turns black forming another substance B. Substance A and B  are:  

a) A= Fe and B= FeO 

b) A= Zn and B= ZnO  

c) A= Cu and B= CuO 

d) A= Pb and B= PbO  


ix) The acidic radical in Iron Sulphide is :  

 a) Fe2+ 

b) SO31– 

c) SO42– 

d) S2– 

x) Which of the following is not a characteristic of a chemical change ? :  

a) It is irreversible 

b) No net energy change is involved   

c) New substance is formed 

d) Involves absorption or liberation of energy 

xi) The colour imparted to the flame by sodium salt is :  

a) brick red 

b) bluish green 

c) lilac 

d) golden yellow  


xi)The gas released when dilute sulphuric acid is added to a metal :  

a) Hydrogen 

b) Nitrogen 

c) Oxygen 

d) Carbon dioxide 

2

i) Draw the orbital diagram of these compound and state the type of bonding involved in it. [6]   

a) Calcium oxide 

b) Nitrogen 


ii) Balance the following equations : [4]  

a) C + H2SO4 🡪 CO2 + H2O + SO2  

b) ZnS + O2 🡪 ZnO + SO2  

c) Cu + HNO3 🡪 Cu(NO3)2 + NO + H2O  

d) Cl2 + SO2 + H2O 🡪 H2SO4 + HCl 

3

i)  Identify the following reactions as either oxidation or reduction : [2]  

a) Fe2+ 🡪 Fe3+ + eb) Pb2+— 2e🡪 Pb4+


ii) Write the chemical formula of these compounds : [3]  

a) Silica 

b) Boric acid 

c) Nitrous acid

4

i) Write the correct symbols of these radicals : [4]   

a) Thiosulphate 

b) permanganate 

c) Calcium 

d) Arsenic 


ii) Match the following : [6]  

COLUMN-A 

COLUMN-B 

a) Element short of 1 electron to fulfill octet  b) Highly reactive metals  

c) Non-reactive element  

d) Element of groups 3 to 12  

e) Radioactive elements  

f) Element 

i) Transition  

ii) Noble gases  

iii) Alkali metals  

iv) Alkaline earth metals  v) Halogens  

vi) Actinides 

 

SECTION-II [40 Mark]  

5

(i) An element X is trivalent. Write the formula of its Oxide. Write the balanced chemical equation for  the combustion of X in oxygen. [2]  

(ii) State three defined changes that occur when hydrated copper sulphate is heated strongly. [3]  

(iii) An element M burns in oxygen to form an ionic compound MO. Write the formula of the  compounds formed if this element is made to combine with Chlorine and Sulphur  separately. [2]  

(iv) What is the valency of : [3]  

a) Phosphorus in PH

b) Carbon in CH4
c) Magnesium in Mg3N

6

(i) Find the relative molecular masses of these:  

a) Ca(H2PO4)

b) Na2SO4 . 10H2O [2]  [P=31, H=1, O=16,Ca=40, Na=23, S=32]  

(ii)  Explain why:  

 a) Alkali metals and halogens do not occur free in nature.  

ଷହand ���� ଵ଻ 

b) ���� ଵ଻ 

ଷ଻do not differ in their chemical reactions. [2]  

(iii) Distinguish these by following the instuctions. [2]   

a) Zinc carbonate and Lead carbonate. (By heating in dry test tube)  

b) Sodium sulphide and sodium sulphite. (By using dilute Sulphuric acid)  


(iv) The question refers to the elements of the periodic table with atomic numbers from 3 to 18. In the  table below, the elements are shown by letters which are not indicative of the usual symbols of the  elements. [4]  

Atomic No. 

10 

Element 

Atomic No. 

11 

12 

13 

14 

15 

16 

17 

18 

Element 



a) An element forming monovalent electropositive ion  

b) An element having stable electronic configuration.  

c) An element having valency 4.  

d) An alkaline earth metal.  

7

(i) Find the percentage of Hydrogen, Chromium and Oxygen in (NH4)2 Cr2O7 . [N=14, H=1,Cr=52,  O=16] [3]  

(ii) Follow the figure and : [2]   

a) Write your observation.  

b) Write the balanced chemical equation for this reaction. 

(iii) Name the following : [2]  

a) A phenomenon where a compound absorbs moisture from the atmosphere when it is exposed to  it but not enough to form a solution.  

b) Atoms of the same element having the same atomic number but different mass numbers. 

(iv) The average atomic mass of a sample of an element X is 16.2 u. What are the percentages of  isotopes 168X and 188X in the sample? [3]  

8

i) State the type of reactions : [4]  

a) 2NaBr + Cl2 🡪 2NaCl + Br

b) 2AgNO3 🡪 2Ag + 2NO2 + O

c) 2Fe + 3Cl2 🡪2FeCl

d) PbO + 2HNO3 🡪 Pb(NO3)2 + H2O  

(ii) In the formation of MgCl2 molecule and methane molecule, state the following : [6]  

a) Which type of bonds these compounds form?  

b) Draw their orbital diagrams.  

9

i) Define water of crystallization with one example. How will you remove the molecules of water of  crystallization from the substance. [3]  (iii) An element A has 2 electrons in its fourth shell. State : [4]  

a) Its electronic configuration.  

b) Its position in the periodic table  

c) What type of ion will be formed by an atom of element A?  

d) Is it an oxidising or reducing agent?  


(ii) Pragya tested the solubility of four different substances at different temperatures and collected the  data as given below (results are given in the following table, as grams of substance dissolved in  100 grams of water to form a saturated solution). [3] 

(a) What mass of potassium nitrate would be needed to produce a saturated solution of  potassium nitrate in 50 grams of water at 313 K?  

(b) Find the solubility of each salt at 293 K. Which salt has the highest solubility at this  temperature? 
(c) What is the effect of change of temperature on the solubility of a salt?  

10

(i) State modern periodic law [1]  (iii) Write three differences between ionic compound and covalent compound. [3] 

(ii) Write the basic radicals and acidic radicals of the following and then write the chemical formulae  of these compounds. [6]  

COMPOUNDS 

ACID RADICALS  (SYMBOL ONLY)

BASIC RADICALS  (SYMBOL ONLY)

CHEMICAL FORMULA 

a) Chromium sulphite 

      

b) Lead nitrite 

      

c) Ferric permanganate 

      

To download the full PDF of the sample paper and its solutions, please click on the link provided below. Practicing these papers will significantly enhance your understanding and boost your scores

CHECK:ICSE Class 9 Chemistry Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025, Download PDF

ICSE Class 9 Chemistry Half-Yearly Sample Paper 2025 helps students prepare well by practicing exam-style questions, improving time management, and revising key topics. Download the PDF with solutions to boost confidence and score better in exams.

ICSE Class 9 Syllabus 2025-26 Released: Download Subject-Wise Syllabus PDF For FREE!

ICSE Class 9 Chemistry Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

 

