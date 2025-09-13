ICSE Class 9 Chemistry Sample Paper for Half Yearly Exam 2025: Students preparing for the ICSE Class 9 Chemistry half-yearly exams need more than just memorizing formulas and definitions. The ICSE Class 9 Chemistry Half-Yearly Sample Paper 2025 is a very helpful tool that can support your preparation.
This ICSE Class 9 Chemistry Half Yearly Sample Paper gives you a real exam-like practice, helping you identify the topics where you are strong and the ones where you need improvement.
Practicing with this paper will not only make your preparation better but will also increase your confidence. It is a great way to understand the style of questions and prepare effectively before the final exam.
Benefits of Solving ICSE Class 9 Chemistry Half-Yearly Sample Papers
Students can check the given below benefits for solving ICSE Class 9 Chemistry Half Yearly Sample Paper:
Know the Exam Pattern: Sample papers show you how the real exam will look. You get an idea about the types of questions and marking scheme.
Find Weak Areas: By solving them, you can easily find which chapters or topics you are weak in and need more practice.
Improve Time Management: Practicing within the given time helps you learn how to finish the paper on time during the actual exam.
Boost Confidence: When you solve sample papers regularly, you feel more confident and less stressed during exams.
Practice Different Questions: You get to solve a variety of questions—numerical, definitions, equations, and application-based problems.
Better Revision: Sample papers cover almost all important topics, making them a great tool for quick and smart revision.
ICSE Class 9 Chemistry Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025
Question No.
SECTION-I [40 Mark]
1
Choose the correct answer from the options given below :
i) An alkaline gas which gives dense white fumes with hydrogen chloride.
a) Chlorine b) Ammonia c) Nitrogen dioxide d) Carbon dioxide
ii)The electronic configuration of N3–
a) 2,8,8
b) 2,5
c) 2,8
d) 2,7
iii) Which of the following in figure do not represent Bohr’s model of an atom correctly? :
a) (i) and (ii)
b) (ii) and (iii)
c) (ii) and (iv)
d) (i) and (iv)
iv) The alkaline earth metal of third period:
a) Barium
b) Calcium
c) Magnesium
d) Berillium
v) The formula of Iron (III) sulphate is :
a) Fe3SO4
b) Fe(SO4)3
c) Fe2(SO4)3
d) FeSO4
v) The white crystalline deliquescent solid, on heating, melts to form a white sticky mass and gives off steamy vapours. On heating strongly the white residue gives off reddish brown fumes that turn moist blue litmus paper red. The residue is pale yellow, when it is hot, but on cooling, it changes to a white powder.The substance is :
a) zinc carbonate
b) zinc nitrate
c) copper(II)sulphate
d) lead nitrate
vi) The following questions, consists of two statements, one labelled as ‘Assertion (A)’ and the other labelled as ‘Reason (R)’ . You are to examine these two statements carefully and decide which of the following options based on Assertion (A) and Reason (R) is correct .
Options:
1) Assertion : A mixture of miscible liquids is considered as a solution .
Reason : A mixture of alcohol and water can be regarded as a solution .
a) Both assertion and reason are true and reason is the correct explanation of assertion.
b) Both assertion and reason are true but reason is not the correct explanation of assertion. c) Assertion is true but reason is false.
d) Assertion is false but reason is true.
2) Assertion : Chlorine with atomic number 17 is placed in group 17 and period 3 . Reason : The number of shells signifies a period, while the number of valence electrons indicates the group.
a) Both assertion and reason are true and reason is the correct explanation of assertion.
b) Both assertion and reason are true but reason is not the correct explanation of assertion.
c) Assertion is true but reason is false.
d) Assertion is false but reason is true.
3) Assertion : Al3+ ion is isoelectronic with Neon.
Reason : Both have the same number of electrons.
a) Both assertion and reason are true and reason is the correct explanation of assertion.
b) Both assertion and reason are true but reason is not the correct explanation of assertion.
c) Assertion is true but reason is false.
d) Assertion is false but reason is true.
vii) If a salt on heating gives water vapour, then that salt is :
a) Hygroscopic
b) Deliquescent
c) Hydrated
d) Anhydrous
viii) A brown substance A on heating in air turns black forming another substance B. Substance A and B are:
a) A= Fe and B= FeO
b) A= Zn and B= ZnO
c) A= Cu and B= CuO
d) A= Pb and B= PbO
ix) The acidic radical in Iron Sulphide is :
a) Fe2+
b) SO31–
c) SO42–
d) S2–
x) Which of the following is not a characteristic of a chemical change ? :
a) It is irreversible
b) No net energy change is involved
c) New substance is formed
d) Involves absorption or liberation of energy
xi) The colour imparted to the flame by sodium salt is :
a) brick red
b) bluish green
c) lilac
d) golden yellow
xi)The gas released when dilute sulphuric acid is added to a metal :
a) Hydrogen
b) Nitrogen
c) Oxygen
d) Carbon dioxide
2
|
i) Draw the orbital diagram of these compound and state the type of bonding involved in it. [6]
a) Calcium oxide
b) Nitrogen
ii) Balance the following equations : [4]
a) C + H2SO4 🡪 CO2 + H2O + SO2
b) ZnS + O2 🡪 ZnO + SO2
c) Cu + HNO3 🡪 Cu(NO3)2 + NO + H2O
d) Cl2 + SO2 + H2O 🡪 H2SO4 + HCl
3
|
i) Identify the following reactions as either oxidation or reduction : [2]
a) Fe2+ 🡪 Fe3+ + e–b) Pb2+— 2e– 🡪 Pb4+
ii) Write the chemical formula of these compounds : [3]
a) Silica
b) Boric acid
c) Nitrous acid
4
|
i) Write the correct symbols of these radicals : [4]
a) Thiosulphate
b) permanganate
c) Calcium
d) Arsenic
ii) Match the following : [6]
SECTION-II [40 Mark]
|
5
|
(i) An element X is trivalent. Write the formula of its Oxide. Write the balanced chemical equation for the combustion of X in oxygen. [2]
(ii) State three defined changes that occur when hydrated copper sulphate is heated strongly. [3]
(iii) An element M burns in oxygen to form an ionic compound MO. Write the formula of the compounds formed if this element is made to combine with Chlorine and Sulphur separately. [2]
(iv) What is the valency of : [3]
a) Phosphorus in PH3
b) Carbon in CH4
6
|
(i) Find the relative molecular masses of these:
a) Ca(H2PO4)2
b) Na2SO4 . 10H2O [2] [P=31, H=1, O=16,Ca=40, Na=23, S=32]
(ii) Explain why:
a) Alkali metals and halogens do not occur free in nature.
ଷହand ���� ଵ
b) ���� ଵ
ଷdo not differ in their chemical reactions. [2]
(iii) Distinguish these by following the instuctions. [2]
a) Zinc carbonate and Lead carbonate. (By heating in dry test tube)
b) Sodium sulphide and sodium sulphite. (By using dilute Sulphuric acid)
(iv) The question refers to the elements of the periodic table with atomic numbers from 3 to 18. In the table below, the elements are shown by letters which are not indicative of the usual symbols of the elements. [4]
a) An element forming monovalent electropositive ion
b) An element having stable electronic configuration.
c) An element having valency 4.
d) An alkaline earth metal.
7
|
(i) Find the percentage of Hydrogen, Chromium and Oxygen in (NH4)2 Cr2O7 . [N=14, H=1,Cr=52, O=16] [3]
(ii) Follow the figure and : [2]
a) Write your observation.
b) Write the balanced chemical equation for this reaction.
(iii) Name the following : [2]
a) A phenomenon where a compound absorbs moisture from the atmosphere when it is exposed to it but not enough to form a solution.
b) Atoms of the same element having the same atomic number but different mass numbers.
(iv) The average atomic mass of a sample of an element X is 16.2 u. What are the percentages of isotopes 168X and 188X in the sample? [3]
8
|
i) State the type of reactions : [4]
a) 2NaBr + Cl2 🡪 2NaCl + Br2
b) 2AgNO3 🡪 2Ag + 2NO2 + O2
c) 2Fe + 3Cl2 🡪2FeCl3
d) PbO + 2HNO3 🡪 Pb(NO3)2 + H2O
(ii) In the formation of MgCl2 molecule and methane molecule, state the following : [6]
a) Which type of bonds these compounds form?
b) Draw their orbital diagrams.
9
|
i) Define water of crystallization with one example. How will you remove the molecules of water of crystallization from the substance. [3] (iii) An element A has 2 electrons in its fourth shell. State : [4]
a) Its electronic configuration.
b) Its position in the periodic table
c) What type of ion will be formed by an atom of element A?
d) Is it an oxidising or reducing agent?
(ii) Pragya tested the solubility of four different substances at different temperatures and collected the data as given below (results are given in the following table, as grams of substance dissolved in 100 grams of water to form a saturated solution). [3]
(a) What mass of potassium nitrate would be needed to produce a saturated solution of potassium nitrate in 50 grams of water at 313 K?
(b) Find the solubility of each salt at 293 K. Which salt has the highest solubility at this temperature?
10
|
(i) State modern periodic law [1] (iii) Write three differences between ionic compound and covalent compound. [3]
(ii) Write the basic radicals and acidic radicals of the following and then write the chemical formulae of these compounds. [6]
To download the full PDF of the sample paper and its solutions, please click on the link provided below. Practicing these papers will significantly enhance your understanding and boost your scores
CHECK:ICSE Class 9 Chemistry Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025, Download PDF
ICSE Class 9 Chemistry Half-Yearly Sample Paper 2025 helps students prepare well by practicing exam-style questions, improving time management, and revising key topics. Download the PDF with solutions to boost confidence and score better in exams.
