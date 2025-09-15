ICSE Class 9 Geography Sample Paper For Half Yearly Exam 2025































1.

Multiple Choice Questions:- 1. Which of the following is the largest source of freshwater on Earth? a. Oceans b. Ice caps & Glaciers c. Ground water d. Atmosphere 2.Which atmospheric layer is characterized by decrease in temperature with increasing altitude? a. Troposphere b. Mesosphere c. Stratosphere d. Thermosphere 3. What is the primary effect of volcanic eruption on the surrounding environment? a. Increase in temperature b. Decrease in temperature c. Change in soil composition d. All of the above 4. What is the wearing away of the Earth’s surface by natural forces called: a. Denudation b. Erosion c. Weathering d. Deposition 5. Which type of plants dominate Mediterranean vegetation? a. Conifers b. Broadleaf trees c. Shrubs & herbs d. Grasses 6. What is the term for the movement of air from high-pressure areas to low pressure areas? a. Wind b. Breeze c. Jet stream d. None of these 7. Which type of seismic wave is responsible for the most damage during an earthquake? a. P-wave b. L-wave c. S-wave d. None of the above 8. Which of the following is a secondary effect of an earthquake? a. Tsunami b. Landslides c. Only ‘a’ d. Both ‘a’ & ‘b’ 9 . During repeated eruptions, the summit of a volcano may be blown up, leaving a large depression called : a. Hot Spring b. Geysers c. Caldera d. Volcano 10 .The point at which a river flows into the sea is called a. source b. mouth c. gorges d. estuary