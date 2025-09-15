ICSE Class 9 Geography Sample Paper For Half Yearly Exam 2025

ICSE Sample Paper 2025 - The ICSE Class 9 Geography Half-Yearly Sample Paper 2025 is an invaluable resource for students preparing for their upcoming exams. It goes beyond rote memorization of formulas and definitions by offering a realistic exam practice experience.
The ICSE Class 9 Geography Term I sample paper is made under expert to helps students identify their strengths and areas needing improvement, thereby enhancing their overall preparation. Consistent practice with this paper will not only improve readiness but also boost confidence. It's an excellent method to familiarize oneself with the question styles and prepare effectively for the final examination.
How to Solve the Sample Paper Effectively?
Solving sample papers is a great way to prepare for an exam, but you need to do it strategically to get the most out of it. It's not just about getting the right answers; it's about improving your skills and identifying your weaknesses. Here's a step-by-step guide to solving sample papers effectively.
Simulate the Exam Environment
-
Set a timer for the actual exam duration (e.g., 3 hours). This helps you learn to manage your time and not get stuck on one question for too long.
-
Don't use your notes, textbooks, or the internet to find answers. The goal is to see what you genuinely know and what you don't.
Take the Paper and Analyze Your Performance
-
Use the official answer key or marking scheme to check your paper.
-
Identify your mistakes, create a log of your mistakes. Group them by topic or type
Work on Your Weaknesses
-
For every topic you got wrong, go back to your textbook and notes.
-
Practice similar questions until you can solve them without looking at the answer.
ICSE Class 9 Geography Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025
|
Question
No.
|
Section A (30 Marks)
|
1.
|
Multiple Choice Questions:-
1. Which of the following is the largest source of freshwater on Earth?
a. Oceans b. Ice caps & Glaciers c. Ground water d. Atmosphere
2.Which atmospheric layer is characterized by decrease in temperature with increasing altitude?
a. Troposphere b. Mesosphere c. Stratosphere d. Thermosphere
3. What is the primary effect of volcanic eruption on the surrounding environment?
a. Increase in temperature b. Decrease in temperature
c. Change in soil composition d. All of the above
4. What is the wearing away of the Earth’s surface by natural forces called:
a. Denudation b. Erosion c. Weathering d. Deposition
5. Which type of plants dominate Mediterranean vegetation?
a. Conifers b. Broadleaf trees c. Shrubs & herbs d. Grasses
6. What is the term for the movement of air from high-pressure areas to low pressure areas?
a. Wind b. Breeze c. Jet stream d. None of these
7. Which type of seismic wave is responsible for the most damage during an earthquake?
a. P-wave b. L-wave c. S-wave d. None of the above
8. Which of the following is a secondary effect of an earthquake?
a. Tsunami b. Landslides c. Only ‘a’ d. Both ‘a’ & ‘b’
9 . During repeated eruptions, the summit of a volcano may be blown up, leaving a large depression called :
a. Hot Spring b. Geysers c. Caldera d. Volcano
10 .The point at which a river flows into the sea is called
a. source b. mouth c. gorges d. estuary
|
2.
|
On the Outline Map of the World mark and label the following:-
i. Caribbean Sea
ii. Atlantic Ocean
iii.R.Nile
iv.Bering Strait
v.R.Paraguay
vi. Appalachian Mountains
vii. Atlas Mountain
viii.R.Indus
ix.R.Volga
x.Caspian Sea
|
3.
|
Answer in brief;-
1.Name two trees found in the Tropical Monsoon Forest and two trees found in the Mediterranean Region.
2.Name two trees found in the Tropical Monsoon Forest and two trees found in the Mediterranean Region.
3. Name the two major unstable portions of the Earth’s crust.
4.What is a Delta?
5. What is the Normal Lapse rate?
|
Section B
|
4.
|
a. Give any two destructive effects of earthquakes.
b. Give a reason for the following.
i) Why is the Circum - Pacific Belt known as the ‘Pacific Ring of Fire’?
ii) Earthquakes are common in the belt of young fold mountains?
iii) The Northern plains of India experience earthquake more frequently ?
c.Distinguish between Seismic focus and epicentre.(any one point each)
d. Name the following:-
i) The instrument used to record earthquake waves.
ii) The point of origin of the earthquake.
iii) The wave that can pass through solids only.
|
5.
|
a.Name the different processes of Chemical Weathering. Give one example of each.
b.List any one destructive & two constructive effects of Weathering.
c.What is Exfoliation?
d.Distinguish between Biological Weathering & Mechanical Weathering? (Any one point each)
|
6.
|
A.Give a reason for the following.
i) Japan is famous for its fisheries.
ii) The coast of Newfoundland is found dangerous for navigation.
iii) Ships prefer to sail along the ocean currents.
B.Draw a labeled diagram of a Spring tide.
C.i) What percentage of the earth is covered with water.
ii) Mention any three factors which affect the pattern of Circulation of Ocean currents.
D.Mention any two importance of tides?
|
7.
|
A.Give a reason for the following.
i) The Stratosphere is considered ideal for flying jet aircraft.
ii) The amount of water vapor present in the atmosphere varies from place to place.
B.i)What do you mean by Ozone depletion? Give one cause for it.
ii)What is the primary function of the ozone layer in the atmosphere?
C.What are the Socio- economic impact of Global warming and EL Nino on different countries. (Any 3 points)
D.Distinguish between the Troposphere & Mesosphere . (Any one point)
|
8.
|
a.i) The Mediterranean region is also referred to as?
ii) What is the local Cold Wind & Hot dry wind of this region called?
b.i) Name any two areas with the Mediterranean climate in the southern hemisphere.
ii) Name two characteristics of this vegetation.
c.Name the type of vegetation found between 10°& 25° North & South of the equator. Give two
characteristics of this vegetation.
d.Why is this region densely populated? Name any two crops grown in this region.
To download the full PDF of the sample paper and its solutions, please click on the link provided below. Practicing these papers will significantly enhance your understanding and boost your scores.
